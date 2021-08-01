SOFR Term Rate Decision Signals Tighter Regulation

horiyan/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction.

The regulatory pressure upon financial institutions to switch to a SOFR-based index to replace LIBOR continues to grow. (SOFR is Fed-designed, -computed, and -published; a summary of the overnight interest rate on cash collateralized by Treasury general collateral) Ironically, SOFR – purportedly chosen because it is the most liquid of Short-Term Interest Rates (STIRs) – will play a leading role in a coming dramatic reduction in liquidity across the short-term yield curve. The decline in liquidity is the inevitable result of a broader Fed drive to control bank interest rate setting generally.

The awkward ARRC reversal. The latest victim of the regulators’ untoward haste to adopt SOFR instead of other LIBOR replacements is the credibility of the Fed-appointed Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC). ARRC reversed its earlier (June 2021) decision to “wait for liquidity” – to delay the immediate use of term SOFR rates until term SOFR futures market liquidity is adequate to be a reliable measure of market credit conditions – suddenly endorsing immediate use of the CME Group’s complicated but forward-looking methodology that uses SOFR futures to determine forward-looking spot term SOFR rates. Yet term SOFR futures liquidity has fallen between June and August, raising doubt about ARRC candor and its independence from the control-seeking Fed.

Effect of adopting term SOFR on futures liquidity. If the regulatory rush to force the use of an illiquid term SOFR index on banks in a bid to wrap bank credit pricing tightly in the hands of regulators is successful, the effect on market liquidity will be dramatic and negative.

Liquidity in the STIRS futures contracts is declining now and will continue its downward path. Government control of prices is poisonous in a liquid market environment.

Recent measures by the Fed to reduce any variation of SOFR from the Fed’s targeted policy rate ensure that neither SOFR nor term SOFR will reflect market opinions of future costs of credit other than the Fed opinion.

As credit costs cease to reflect market conditions, credit market liquidity will evaporate across the entire STIRs spectrum, since market liquidity exists only in markets where prices are subject to traders’ differing judgment of changing market demand and supply conditions. The Fed, by taking control of bank pricing through SOFR, will reduce the liquidity of STIR futures and other liquidity-driven markets like OTC interest rate swaps because the opinions of traders other than the Fed will become irrelevant to the course of changing future interest rates.

The broader direction of current regulatory policy. This reversal by ARRC is one of several recent regulatory and quasi-regulatory decisions that limit the role of non-government market participants in the determination of credit market costs.

The Fed can control SOFR, and through that power, can control non-market credit yields. But in expanding its power by controlling more of the market using a non-market Fed-controlled index rate, the Fed reduces the capacity of credit markets to deploy money in uses the market sees as most productive. Thus, by driving the banks to adopt SOFR-indexed interest costs, the Fed controls the cost of borrowing from commercial banks at a very substantial loss in the efficiency of credit allocation.

Ultimately the market will have its revenge. The declining profitability of credit supplied by non-market priced loans from commercial banks will inevitably increase the profitability of shadow banking activity where market prices more efficiently allocate credit.

The article outline. The article first questions whether the regulators’ putative motive, liquidity, for the regulatory choice of SOFR has withstood recent events. (See Andrew Bailey’s summary of the history of the move from LIBOR to SOFR here.)

The answer is no. Term liquidity in STIRS markets generally and in term SOFR futures specifically is declining. Second, the effect of the term SOFR on credit market liquidity more generally is considered. The role of the choice of CME term SOFR in the Fed’s broader objective of controlling the cost of bank credit is described.

Finally, a longer-run market counter-revolutionary reaction that will reestablish market forces in credit allocation is analyzed.

A look at the ARRC decision. What new liquidity?

What happened to ARRC during June and July 2021? Why did it change its mind? At the beginning of June, ARRC's opinion was that there was insufficient liquidity in the SOFR term futures contracts to justify using term SOFR futures to estimate a forward-looking term SOFR index. Read here. Yet on July 29th, the liquidity of the SOFR term futures was suddenly sufficient. Read here.

The graphic below provides volume in the 3-month SOFR futures over the two-month period in question.

Source: CME Group

The following graph displays volume and open interest for one-month SOFR futures over the same time interval.

Source: CME Group

What am I missing? Those charts look to me like declining or at best-unchanged liquidity.

Other articles discussing ARRC’s reversed term SOFR decision indicate that SOFR futures trading has increased as a share of other STIR futures trading. Possibly true, since the use of all STIRs futures generally for hedging has certainly been called into question by these recent events. But a decline in liquidity throughout the STIRS futures sector seems like very bad news on one hand, and a weak reason to change to SOFR term indexes on the other. But at least it may be the truth.

A decline in liquidity will be a near-term consequence of Fed control of STIRs.

One effect of regulatory complicity in the steady evaporation of STIRs liquidity has been an end to the myth that regulators want a market-determined index at all. With the ARRC reversal, regulators have chosen a new version of the term SOFR that is plainly illiquid. With the permanent establishment of the Fed’s standing repo facility, read here, SOFR is no longer permitted to reflect non-monetary policy-driven credit conditions.

A near-term effect of SOFR domination by Fed monetary policy will be reduced use of market-determined derivatives instruments such as CME STIR futures and over-the-counter dollar interest rate swaps – or any short-term credit instrument that depends fundamentally on liquidity to survive. These instruments will continue to trade on a more limited basis but will become pale shadows of their former selves. Liquid instruments like futures and OTC interest rate swaps were never going to coexist comfortably with SOFR and regulatory machinations forcing a move to SOFR-based term indexes.

Once SOFR has saturated the regulated commercial bank universe, there will be an opportunity for financial markets to develop outside the regulated markets and institutions to meet the long-term necessity of providing a market consensus of future market costs of money. The financial system survived the government's attempt to fix exchange rates after World War II. It can survive a government attempt to control short-term interest rates now too.

The Irony of SOFR.

Ostensibly, the regulators and their appointed private sector oversight committee, ARRC, chose SOFR because SOFR alone satisfied IOSCO's liquidity guideline.

This is twice ironic. First, the daily value of SOFR is plainly solely determined by Fed monetary policy rate-setting. In other words, SOFR is highly manipulated by the Fed itself. Liquidity has no implications for the predictive value of SOFR. Liquidity in an overnight market does not have the same function that liquidity in the term market does. The overnight price of repo is certain. The price of a three-month estimate of an overnight rate is less certain. But when the Fed controls the three-month rate, uncertainty departs and thus liquidity evaporates.

Second, at times when SOFR has moved away from Fed policy rate targets, the Fed has become so concerned about the appearance of uncertainty that it established the standing repo facility to force market SOFR rates back to Fed targets if they wander astray. SOFR thus will not again be driven away from the Fed’s SOFR target by market forces.

In short, the notion that SOFR is a market rate is complete fiction. SOFR is now the Fed’s de facto policy target rate, and the stock of total commercial bank loans is soon to replace the Fed’s reserves as the most important asset instrument priced directly by bank regulators.

The term SOFR decision is part of a pattern of greater regulatory credit market intervention.

This month’s continued forced march away from any index other than SOFR – the panicky reversal of ARRC’s policy of waiting for SOFR liquidity to choose a term index only buttresses my earlier conclusion that the sole important primary index following the end of LIBOR in 2022 will be SOFR and SOFR variants.

Regulators jumping on the CME term SOFR bandwagon gave the lie to the regulators’ professed support for market-determined rates. SOFR is to be locked down by new Fed market rules, rules intended to assure that STIR index variation from Fed policy targets is prevented. The standing repo facility was introduced following a spike in SOFR volatility due to a COVID-19 driven runup in the repo rate in September of 2020. Thought to be temporary then, the standing repo facility has become permanent. The Fed’s repo facility further reduces the market’s ability to influence SOFR.

What will happen to the trading of short-term debt?

There’s a near-term answer to that question and a longer-term answer.

Near term. My last article questioned the increasingly shrill comments of bank regulators opposing the introduction of credit-based forward-looking indexes such as Bloomberg’s Short-Term Bank Yield Index (BSBY). The regulatory tone has not changed since. Moreover, each substantive regulatory move further limits private-sector alternatives to SOFR.

The Fed has aggressively moved to turn measures once introduced to the public as temporary crisis-related measures into permanent features of a more tightly Fed-controlled commercial banking system. This hinders any effort to liquefy trading of forward-looking market indexes.

In my earlier article, I posited a post-LIBOR era featuring a two-tiered credit market. One tier in this imagined outcome is a tightly Fed-regulated SOFR-indexed commercial banking system. The second tier, a less regulated market-interest-rate-driven shadow banking system.

Tier one. Commercial banks. The future regulated short-term debt market structure of commercial banks will plainly be more formal than during the time of LIBOR and limited to non-market priced credits – at index rates administered by the Fed and various Fed-appointed private entities such as CME Group.

Tier two. Shadow banks. A return to market-determined costs of credit must await a demonstrated failure of Fed-controlled STIRs markets to transfer savers' funds to borrowers safely in a SOFR-dominated world.

The only recent precedent for the Fed move to control commercial bank lending rates that comes to mind is the Bretton Woods currency controls, which survived for over 20 years before market forces overwhelmed them.

The Fed’s determination to make SOFR the only important STIR index on one hand, and to eliminate the variation of SOFR from the Fed’s policy target on the other, implies that SOFR will never produce liquid term rates, and SOFR term futures volume will be a disappointment. There will be no officially recognized index useful for hedgeable assets for some time after 2021.

In other words, changes in short-term rates will be direct implications of Fed changes in monetary policy until market-based alternatives emerge.

This is a major market challenge. All eyes will now be on the CME Group and the STIR complex. Will the sow’s ear of de facto administered rates look like a silk purse to futures traders? In theory, monetary policy changes once every two months, leading to a major reduction in the need to trade STIRS futures. In addition, the price of every STIRs contract the CME lists is now a forecast of future monetary policy.

The short-term liquidity news for the CME will be very bad indeed. Liquidity in SOFR-based term rates will grow, but never approach the liquidity of the STIRs futures markets of the LIBOR-nurtured past.

The longer-term effect of the switch to SOFR.

To understand the post-LIBOR index interest rate risk exposure of banks a careful catalog of the sources of short-term interest rate risk is useful.

Credit risk-free interest rate risk. There has always been a risk that market forecasts of future monetary policy reflected by the forward rates in the Treasury yield curve would be something other than those the market anticipates. This risk is hedgeable using something akin to SOFR futures, or to the existing Fed Funds futures. Once there was a successful CME T-bill futures contract, that met the same objective as does SOFR term futures now with substantially greater simplicity and no need to take the temperature of liquidity as ARRC did, but perhaps that history has been forgotten. Treasury bill futures were simple because they used Treasury term rates directly, so no reference to SOFR. Maybe creating a forward market for credit riskless short-term rates has become as complicated as recent events have made it seem so that the Fed can seize control.

Market systemic credit risk. Credit risk has two components, a market-wide systemic component, and a borrower-specific component. Systemic market-wide risk is the risk that there will be a change in the predictable proportion of credit risky debt that will fail to be paid. That is the risk that the credit-risky indexes such as LIBOR and Bloomberg's BSBY sought to hedge.

Credit risk has two components, a market-wide systemic component, and a borrower-specific component. Systemic market-wide risk is the risk that there will be a change in the predictable proportion of credit risky debt that will fail to be paid. That is the risk that the credit-risky indexes such as LIBOR and Bloomberg's BSBY sought to hedge. Individual loan risk. The risk that an individual borrower will fail to pay her obligation. Not a hedgeable risk and varies from one borrower to the next. This risk will be managed as it was before LIBOR died.

The decision to push users to adopt the CME-calculated term SOFR addressed one of the two problems with the term SOFR index – that it was a backward-looking index when the market needs a forward-looking index.

But the decision failed to address the second primary objection to SOFR – that it does not have a systemic credit risk component. By slapping aside credit-sensitive Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index (BSBY) in various speeches during recent weeks, the regulators lead us to conclude that they will never endorse a credit risky index.

Regulators can browbeat institutions like banks and exchanges, forcing them to adopt one index or another, but they cannot alter the nature of risk.

The actual risk in the marketplace for short-term credit has a credit-riskless and a credit-risk component. The Fed can control bank behavior but not reality. Somebody outside the regulated SOFR-bound commercial banks and CME will do something to profit from the real needs of investors and savers to manage these risks.

Where are we headed in the longer term?

Commercial Banks. The lion’s share of primary corporate borrowing will no longer be financed by the suddenly more heavily regulated commercial banks. Since commercial bank lending will be at non-market rates, banks will limit their lending to politically favored borrowers – mortgage borrowers, students, municipals, and the like.

The SOFR-based commercial banks will find the adjustment simply a matter of doing nothing but accepting Federally mandated credit standards where estimating and hedging systemic credit risk was necessary before. Fed-controlled pricing policies and Fed-controlled interest rates eliminate the need for price or credit risk management. Lending standards, yields, and spreads will be set at the national level in consultation with Fed officials. One size will fit all.

The economics of many identical firms duplicating similar activities unnecessarily will then drive a wave of bank consolidation through the system.

Shadow Banks. As the former corporate wholesale customers of banks are set adrift in the real world of market-priced credit, they will find the current chaos in that market forbidding. The banks have not prepared themselves to operate in the Fed’s regulated SOFR-based deposit and credit environment, or the shadow bank environment to be ruled by market pricing.

There will be chaos.

Conclusion.

As the future of indexed lending begins to reveal itself, it is becoming clear that regulators have no intention of returning to the market-priced credit provision that has characterized commercial banking since the end of the Bretton Woods agreement circa 1970. The commercial banks, it appears, will be more carefully evaluated for their compliance with regulatory judgments of safety and soundness, which quite likely will include some attention to the riskiness of a bank’s choice of interest rate index.

We have not regressed to a point where banks will be denied the right to choose among indexes in setting loan rates, but I believe a bank might be wise to consider whether examiners will approve of index choices. Commercial lending to corporations has been in decline for decades in any event. To revive it, a renaissance of credit-based investment banking outside the commercial banking system would be useful.