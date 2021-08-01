dszc/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The last one and half years have been quite tough for oil refiners such as PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) who suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns. Whilst the outlook appeared bullish earlier in 2021 that was covered in my previous article, sadly their share price subsequently decreasing around 40% from early May with concerning signs of tough times on the horizon. This article provides a follow-up analysis that reviews their recently released financial results and ability to handle any new potential Covid-19 wave.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

When heading into this current earnings season, expectations were not too high for the United States oil refiners with reports of margins still be suppressed and difficult. Now that their results have been released, it can be seen that their operating cash flow for the first half of 2021 improved to $65m versus the negative $14m that they saw during the first quarter, thereby indicating a second-quarter operating cash flow of $79m. Quite interestingly, this actually broadly lines up with the guidance given by management during their first quarter of 2021 results conference call, as quoted below.

“We believe March was an inflection point as we generated positive adjusted operating margins and we still believe that the combination of an improving market backdrop and a more streamlined cost structure at PBF should result in a return to positive cash flow.”

-PBF Energy Q1 2021 Conference Call.

Whilst quite interesting, ultimately their financial results all relate to the past and their prospects looking ahead are considerably more important. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting economy-crushing lockdowns, one of the primary forward indicators has been the number of new cases that were previously looking quite favorable back during May but sadly, this has now taken a concerning turn for the worse, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Google.

Since they are an oil refiner, demand for their products is heavily influenced by the mobility of the population and as a result, they are heavily impacted by lockdowns. Whether this latest surge in new Covid-19 cases due to the Delta variant turns into a full-blown wave remains to be seen but at the same time, it clearly is quite concerning and poses questions about the ability of their financial position to endure another potential new wave.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their net debt surged during 2020 due to their massive cash burn and questionably timed $1.176b Martinez refinery acquisition, thankfully, this has not continued into the first half of 2021 with their net debt only increasing a slight 3.14% since the end of 2020. Their debt will always remain an important medium to long-term aspect but in the short-term, their cash balance will arguably play an even bigger role in determining their ability to outlast any new potential Covid-19 wave. It can be seen that they have always maintained a big cash balance that thankfully still stands at a very solid $1.48b at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

This big cash balance provides the all-important liquidity that is required to remain a going concern because during turbulent times, their capacity to meet liabilities is ultimately what determines whether a company can avoid bankruptcy court. The worst cash burn they have ever suffered was their negative free cash flow of $1.078b during the entirety of 2020 but even if this was potentially repeated during the next twelve months from an equally as bad Covid-19 wave, they would still retain a further $480m of cash remaining.

Whilst this very bearish situation would materially reduce their margin of safety, they should still remain a going concern depending upon their subsequently discussed broader liquidity. If interested in their leverage, please refer to my previously linked article since nothing material has changed and due to their highly volatile earnings, it has temporarily rendered many of their related financial metrics rather useless.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully their broader liquidity remains strong due to their big cash balance that provides a cash ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. This means that they should have no issues meeting their liabilities during the next twelve months even if the United States is inflicted with another severe Covid-19 wave similar to the entirety of 2020. Even if they depleted the previously mentioned approximate $1b of cash through outlasting another wave, their respective current and cash ratios would still sit at an adequate 1.14 and 0.13.

When looking further ahead their nearest debt maturity is their $900m credit facility and $525m of senior notes for PBF Logistics during 2023, as the table included below displays. This means that they should find time to wait for a recovery before having to arrange refinancing.

Image Source: PBF Energy Q2 2021 10-Q.

Conclusion

Even though the resurgent Covid-19 cases possibly tell further tough times, they still maintain a big cash balance that thankfully leaves them ready to handle any possible economic fallout should new cases continue rising and lockdowns ensue. It remains unknown if another full crippling wave will eventuate but since they are prepared, I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate but it should be noted that their shares are more suited to those with particularly high-risk tolerances.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from PBF Energy’s SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.