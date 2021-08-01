Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane has officially decided to retire on December 31st, 2020. She will begin collecting social security within the next few months.

John and Jane have other investments outside of what I manage. Those investments primarily consist of minimal risk and minimal yield certificates.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than basic recurring bills such as water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with this because I was infuriated by the fees and gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend Decreases

No stocks cut their dividend/distribution that was payable during the month of June.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

Three companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of June in the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

International Business Machines (IBM)

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Unilever (UL)

International Business Machines - IBM has definitely found itself as one of the more controversial tech stocks and there is no better indicator of how controversial this stock is than looking at the number of recent and bearish/bullish articles. During the most recent earnings, analysts raised price targets but most of them remained on the sidelines even as they increased their price targets. We recently sold some of the high-cost shares of IBM when the stock price reached the mid $140/share range but we plan on continuing to hold the remaining position because we have an excellent cost-basis from the peak of COVID. I believe that we will see IBM continue to make improvements with cloud revenue and Fastgraphs supports earnings improvement over the next few years.

The dividend was increased from $1.63/share per quarter to $1.64/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .6% and a new full-year payout of $6.56/share compared with the previous $6.52/share. This results in a current yield of 4.63% based on a share price of $141.77.

LyondellBasell Industries - LYB saw its revenue and operating income drop significantly in 2020 as COVID put the hurt on supply chains across the world. The FastGraphs image below demonstrates just how difficult 2020 was and how this negatively impacted the stock price pushing it to a 52-week-low. LYB's share price has recovered rapidly over the last few months as it becomes clear that the demand is increasing and will allow LYB to return to previous earning reports seen prior to FY-2020. I personally rate LYB as a BUY under $100/share and worthy of a large position increase if shares trade close to $80/share.

The dividend was increased from $1.05/share per quarter to $1.13/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 7.6% and a new full-year payout of $4.52/share compared with the previous $4.20/share. This results in a current yield of 4.57% based on a share price of $98.96.

Unilever - The number of bullish articles on UL is a pretty solid indicator of how the company is performing, however, even with sales growth there is current inflation risk that is likely to have a negative overall impact. UL is seeing positive growth in e-commerce and emerging markets which is a major positive. We will look to add to the position when/if the stock price drops into the lower end of the $50/share range. Fastgraphs below shows that the stock is in fair-value territory. The dividend increase may be small, however, the previous dividend increases in the prior two quarters were 6.1% and 3.2%, respectively.

The dividend was increased from $.5139/share per quarter to $.5159/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .4% and a new full-year payout of $2.06/share compared with the previous $2.056/share. This results in a current yield of 3.50% based on a share price of $57.53.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 37 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA and 27 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable Portfolio.

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Traditional IRA during the month of June.

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Roth IRA during the month of June.

The trades in the Traditional IRA include adding Monmouth Preferred Series C (MNR.PC) to the portfolio as we await the proposed sale of the company and plan to collect a modest yield during that time. We added to LYB under $100 and added to Williams Companies (WMB) as well. As mentioned above, we sold a small number of high-cost shares of IBM and will wait for a lower price before adding to the position. As for the Roth IRA we sold some of the high-cost shares of Preferred Bancorp (PFBC) and continued to add on the dip in NextEra Energy (NEE).

June Income Tracker - 2020 Vs. 2021

Income for the month of June was up significantly year-over-year for Jane's Traditional IRA and was essentially flat for Jane's Roth IRA. Based on current estimates, we expect to see strong growth in the Traditional IRA (currently trending to be 10% higher FY-2021 than it was in FY-2020) while the estimated income generated by the Roth IRA jumped considerably (13.6% growth FY-2021 vs FY-2020). The average monthly income for the Traditional IRA is expected to be $1,343.18/month and the Roth IRA coming in at $558.12/month based on current projections.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2021 compared with the actual results from 2020.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with Jane's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA respectively.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative). Each month since November has really seen balances push higher and more recently has reached a plateau in the month of January. The accounts have continued to rise but have really leveled off as of July 30th, 2021.

It is worth noting that that part of the increase in the Traditional IRA balances during the month of April was from a $7K contribution that was moved from the Taxable Account.

The next images are the new tables that indicate how much cash Jane had in her Traditional and Roth IRA Account at the end of the month as indicated on their Charles Schwab statements.

The next image provides a history of the unrealized gain/loss at the end of each month in the Traditional and Roth IRAs going back to the beginning in January of 2018.

I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on July 30th. If you compare the images below with the Unrealized Gain/Loss images you can see that Jane is sitting on significantly higher capital gains as the end of June draws closer.

Here is the unrealized gain/loss associated with Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

The last two graphs show how dividend income has increased, stayed the same, or decreased in each respective month on an annualized basis. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as more years of data become available.

Conclusion

We have continued to take advantage of selling select positions when their share price reaches certain levels. The focus is to relieve the portfolio of high-cost shares in companies that we consider to have higher risk profiles. PFBC, for example, is a small company that has total assets of just around $5 billion and has a highly focused business model and geographic exposure to larger cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, NYC. IBM on the other hand looks to be staging a comeback as cloud growth accelerates but given the size of the position I would prefer to reduce the size of the high-cost shares and wait for a better entry point for additional shares.

The point of all of this is that we continue to execute the same strategy that has really been a major focus of the last two years. Although we have considered options and other strategies we are feeling extremely comfortable with this strategy and the increase in dividend income shows that it's paying off.

In Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs, she is currently long the following mentioned in this article: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Avient (NYSE:AVNT), Broadcom Preferred Series A (NASDAQ:AVGOP), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC.PK), Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME), Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), BP (NYSE:BP), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC), Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR.PK), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (MUTF:EAFAX), Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), EPR Properties Preferred Series E (NYSE:EPR.PE), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF), East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), GasLog Partners Preferred C (NYSE:GLOP.PC), Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Lexington Realty Preferred Series C (NYSE:LXP.PC), Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN), LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Monmouth Preferred Series C (MNR.PC), Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB), Altria (NYSE:MO), Annaly Capital Preferred Series G (NYSE:NLY.PG), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), Realty Income (NYSE:O), OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE), Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Cum Red Pdf Shs Series 2024 (NASDAQ:OXLCM), Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF), SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE:SNX), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Unilever (NYSE:UL), UMH Properties (UMH), Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC).