A pandemic shakes things up and leads to all kinds of chaos. Anyone contesting this statement only has to consider what has happened since the start of 2020. Markets reflect confidence and views about what is going on. They don’t always get it right and this provides opportunity for those who follow what is going on closely. The COVID story has opened up great investment opportunities (e.g., BioNtech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA), and Pfizer (PFE)) for the nimble who have tracked the vaccine developments, but COVID has also opened up more general opportunities for investors who have got ahead of the pack and the market about where things are headed. Sam Kovacs’ recent article on the Delta SARS-CoV-2 variant suggests that the market has got it wrong and there lies opportunity. It is great stuff, both entertaining and enlightening. Here I present my views about where Delta fits in the grand scheme. I’m less confident than Sam is that the market has got COVID wrong on the basis of the appearance of the Delta variant. I’m less certain about where this is headed than Sam because there are big imponderables that will dictate what happens next. My take is not to be overconfident about the end of the pandemic and make your investment decisions accordingly.

The market predicted the end of the pandemic before it started

Some market-focused groups have from the beginning of the pandemic urged Governments to “let it rip” because only a small number of people die from COVID. The Governments of the US, the UK and Brazil had elements of this philosophy and this has resulted in 629,000 deaths in the US, 556,000 deaths in Brazil and 130,000 deaths in the UK. Governments of a number of other countries have been much more cautious about the value of the lives of their citizens. China has had 4,600 deaths, South Korea 2,100, and Australia 924 deaths.

With almost 200 million COVID cases and 4.2 million deaths globally, the damage caused by the pandemic is significant. And what is not clear is the public health cost of 200 million COVID survivors, some of whom may have chronic health problems in future years. Long COVID is real and it is too soon to know how destructive it will become. Of course, the economic cost of disruption and shutdowns is massive.

Notwithstanding the above realities about the pandemic, from the very beginning, there have been stories about the end of the pandemic and rapid resumption of the good times in the markets. These good-time stories have waxed and waned with new developments in the progression of the pandemic and also the astonishing success of vaccine developments, notably developments with mRNA technology by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

The reality is that in recent months there has been a collective sigh globally as people hoped that the end of the pandemic was looming. Then came the Delta variant….

Sam Kovacs thinks that the market is spooked by Delta

Sam provides a traditional market view that we can’t keep having lockdowns in response to new tricks by SARS-CoV-2. As a scientist, my take is that we aren’t in charge. The virus is and we need to pay attention if we don’t want a lot of people to die. Note also that this isn’t just about people with COVID being hospitalised. If the hospitals get consumed by COVID cases (as is happening now in US states with low vaccination), this impacts everyone, with elective surgery interrupted and treatment of non-COVID emergencies messed up (think heart attacks, strokes, car accidents).

It is clear that vaccinated people are at very low risk of hospitalisation if they get COVID (even with the Delta strain) but the reality is that not enough people are vaccinated yet.

Where are we up to with Delta?

Vaccination is the key to stopping SARS-CoV-2 in its tracks. By dramatically slowing spread of the virus, there are less chances for the virus to mutate. Mutations happen all the time with viruses and so the virus changes constantly. Changes that make the virus less fit don’t go anywhere, but if the change means that the virus is more transmissible, then it gets ahead of the existing virus population. This can mean the predominant strain of virus gets swapped out and this is no big deal if it doesn’t cause worse disease or evade vaccines. However, if the new strain evades current vaccines and/or is more lethal, this is a problem.

The World Health Organization monitors the hundreds of new variants for those that might create problems and it identifies two categories of variants. First, it names Variants Of Interest (VOI) and following this it designates the subgroup Variants Of Concern (VOC). VOI are those new variants that have genetic changes that predict altered virus characteristics (eg transmissibility, disease severity, evade vaccines, etc.) and where significant transmission is observed in multiple countries. VOC is a subgroup of VOIs that are associated with changes that mean a significant global health issue. Three changes are identified i) increased transmissibility, or ii) increased virulence or change in clinical disease, or iii) decreased effectiveness of public health and social measures or impact on diagnosis, vaccines, or therapy.

Four variants are designated under VOC: Alpha (first found in the UK Sept 2020), Beta (first found in South Africa May 2020), Gamma (first found in Brazil Nov 2020), and Delta (first found in India Oct 2020). Since these variants have been fully sequenced, a lot is known about the changes. I intend to comment in an article that I’m preparing on the changes in Delta and what they mean.

Delta is substantially more infectious and the time to infection is shortened. This makes Delta more challenging to deal with than earlier variants. Delta also seems to affect younger people more than the earlier variants.

Four variants are described under VOI currently: Eta (first found in multiple countries in Dec 2020), Iota (first found in the US Nov 2020), Kappa (first found in India Oct 2020), and Lambda (first found in Peru Dec 2020).

The point is that at any time there are new variants arising and inevitably some of these will get VOI and later VOC designation. Currently, the WHO has 13 new variants under study for possible inclusion in the VOI category. Eight of these new variants have been identified in multiple countries, while the remaining 5 variants originated in the US, Brazil, The Philippines, Indonesia, Colombia. Note that the new variants have arisen where there is lots of virus replicating.

The above background to new developments in the pandemic rarely gets air, but it is crucial and the public health experts pay attention to it. I suspect some of this seeps into market perceptions, especially when a noticeably challenging variant (Delta) says “look at me”.

I think that the market is cautious about the pandemic

Given the above analysis of games that SARS-CoV-2 is playing I’m not surprised that the market is cautious, although I’m not certain that many in the market have dug into the details. I suspect that it is more about the “vibe”, although Sam Kovacs may be correct that many in the market are having a knee-jerk reaction to Delta.

So my take on this is that the market has got it right with recent nervousness, even if it is for the wrong reasons.

Conclusion

I argue that the skittishness of the market with the rapid domination of COVID cases by the Delta variant is not so much because of Delta itself. I suspect it reflects recognition that SARS-CoV-2 keeps throwing upcurved balls that may (or may not ) cause havoc. Early in the pandemic (Q1 2020), there was noise in the market about a V-shaped recovery and an expectation by some that things would be back on track by Q3 2020. This optimism rapidly disappeared with the mounting death toll due to a combination of complacency (it’s just a bad flu!) and absence of a vaccine or effective treatments.

COVID is such an explosive disease for those unfortunate enough to be susceptible that I doubt that there will be really effective treatments developed that can quickly quash disease once it gets established. At least at the moment, no magic bullets have been found and initial treatments (eg remdesivir) have been found not to be very effective. So we rely on vaccines to get to the other side of the pandemic. Fortunately, a number of effective vaccines are now available and the mNRA technology means that new vaccines can be developed quickly.

Delta has shaken things up once again, just as the market was getting comfortable with a rapid return to normal. The vaccines are so effective that return to normal might happen if everyone on the planet gets vaccinated. However, if global vaccination doesn’t get completed quickly, then expect more chaos from SARS-CoV-2 as it takes any chance it can to keep going.

The obvious conclusion is that markets cannot rely on a rapid return to normal. While the Delta variant is rapidly taking over from all other variants, I think the market (like me) has a nervous eye on the 13 new variants (and others to come) that the WHO is currently evaluating. What if a new variant arises that doesn’t care about the vaccines that have been developed in 2020?

I am not a financial advisor but I do follow closely developments in the COVID pandemic and I have views from a technical perspective on how this may play out for the markets. I hope my commentary helps you and your financial advisor when thinking about investment in the age of COVID.