This week, the BEA released the latest GDP and personal income reports, which give us a broad view of recent economic data. Let's start with the GDP report:

The above report shows the percentage change from the preceding quarter (1Q21) in GDP sub-categories. All three PCE categories are strong. It's especially encouraging to see service-based spending rising 12%. This category is not only 70% of all consumer spending but it was also the most affected by social-distancing restrictions. Investment dropped due to declines in real estate investment. Weaker commercial spending is understandable; the rise of work-from-home as a viable option has negatively impacted commercial real estate markets. But the fall in residential investment could signal that recent increases in building materials and home prices are now negatively impacting the housing market. Both exports and imports rose while government spending declined.

Let's look at some charts to flesh out the data:

Real GDP

The above chart shows real GDP from the 1940s. I've added a line on the upper-right to show the impact of the recession on the linear GDP line.

Real GDP

The above chart shows the 10-years to total GDP. On the plus side, all losses from the recession have now been erased. But there is still a gap relative to where GDP should be had there been no recession.

Real private domestic investment

Despite the decline, investment is still just shy of the pre-pandemic high.

Real imports and exports

Real imports (in blue) are now higher than pre-pandemic levels. Exports, however, (in red) have only regained about half their losses.

The BEA also released the monthly personal income and price index report.

Table from the PCE report

The personal income data had been skewed by government stimulus spending released during the last few months. It rose .1% in the latest report while disposable income was flat. Personal consumption expenditures gained a healthy 1%. The PCE price index was 4% while the PCE price index less food and energy was up .1% to 3.5%.

Real personal consumption expenditures

Real PCEs are still at high levels.

PCE price deflator (left) and the core PCE price deflator (right)

The PCE price index was largely stable in the latest readings. Hopefully, this means the economy is currently experiencing peak price pressure.

Economic conclusion: the economy is expanding. Personal consumption expenditures-- which are responsible for 70% of GDP -- are strong. Investment dropped due to real estate issues. Imports have completely recovered, although exports still have a ways to go.

As we close out July, the overall market trend remains one of small-cap consolidation and large-cap rallies.

IWC 1-year

The IWC had been trending between 140 and 160 since the beginning of February.

IWM 1-year

The IWM has been trending between 210 and 235 since the beginning of February.

IJH 1-year

The IJH is in a slightly declining downward trending channel.

QQQ 1-year

The QQQ had been rallying in stages.

SPY 1-year

The SPY is also in a rally.