Archer Aviation was founded in 2018 and incorporated in December 2019. The founders Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein have finance backgrounds. They were hedge fund analysts prior to founding the hiring marketplace Vettery in 2013. That business was sold to Adecco Group in 2018 for a successful ~$100M exit. Archer Aviation was in stealth mode and was self-funded initially. The first outside capital was raised in April 2020 and the firm was valued at ~$16M at the time. Early part of 2020 saw fervent hiring activity with the recruitment of several engineers who worked in Larry Page’s pioneering Kitty Hawk team. Marc Lore, the Jet.com founder invested in the business around that time. By June 2020, they had built a team of around 45 people and had a reputation for driving up the cost of urban air mobility (UAM) engineers – compensation packages that included signing bonuses of two to three times annual salary were offered. A ~$56M capital raise followed in July 2020 in a funding round led by A-Rod Corp at ~10x the valuation compared to the initial round. That valuation raised a few eyebrows as the business was still in its infancy. At the time, the CEO Brett Adcock mentioned the company was in an “experimental phase” and a demonstrator craft was planned for 2021. The founders deal-making ability was in full view in January 2021 when they announced an aircraft purchase agreement with United Airlines which provided for the purchase of $1.5B worth of aircraft from Archer Aviation.

The SPAC Atlas Crest Investment Corp’s (ACIC) sponsor is an affiliate of Moelis & Company (MC), the investment bank led by Ken Moelis. They had an IPO last October with a fairly large trust of ~$500M. The Archer Aviation deal was announced on 2/10/2021 with an enterprise value of $2.71B.

Notice that the ownership pie-chart shows 3% ownership by the sponsors as the promote is not structured as an earn-out. This means there is no alignment of interest with minority investors, as sponsors can cash-out the shares, independent of price performance after transaction close. The only thing that prevents them from cashing out immediately is the one-year lockup or $12 strike price indicated in their IPO filing:

The lockup period for the Class B shares was dropped in the amended letter agreement filed on February 11, 2021 as part of the deal announcement filings:

This means the lock-up period for the sponsor promote got reduced from one year to 180 days, as the general lock-up for significant holders indicated in the 8K applies. Although, the recut deal announced on 7/29/2021 touted alignment of interest by introducing an earnout structure on the promote shares, notice that this only applies for 15% of the promote:

The only concession that the sponsor made in the recut deal was agreeing to an earnout structure for 15% of the promote shares. In other words, sponsors will still be able to cash-out 10.625M shares in six months, independent of price performance.

The collaboration agreement with United Airlines is another factor that should give minority investors pause. The deal announcement highlighted the $1.5B order as representing the largest eVTOL purchase in history:

Although the $1.5B headline number is impressive, there is more to it to this deal than what is promoted. United Airlines stands to get 14.65M shares (40% immediate and the rest based on conditions) as part of the aircraft purchase agreement. Further, the agreement is subject to the parties negotiating and agreeing to terms and conditions. Overall, this looks like a one-sided deal eerily similar to the GM-Nikola partnership announced but later cancelled. Basically, United Airlines gets to participate in the upside through the 14.65M shares and commits to purchase $1.5B worth of aircraft, if they both agree to terms and conditions based on future negotiations.

The deal recut was at-least partly prompted by the Wisk Aero lawsuit against Archer Aviation filed in April. It alleges theft of trade secrets and patent infringement. The gist of the complaint boils down to similarities in the design of Archer’s aircraft published in the investor deck to what is presented in Wisk’s January 2020 patent application:

This would be OK and not patentable, if the design was common knowledge or is accepted as a basic eVTOL aircraft design. Wisk makes the case that it is not common knowledge by showing distinct designs by other pioneers in the space:

Archer Aviation did an unveil event for their inaugural all-electric eVTOL – Maker in June. The event turned out to be completely underwhelming. They showed a prototype and the presenters “flew” it – the prototype was placed on the giant LED-screen floor and through some deft image manipulations showed what can be loosely termed as a simulated flight. From the livestream replay, it looks like a heavily promotional event with professional hired hands filling a lot of the ~30 minute long video.

