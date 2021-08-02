2021 Q2 Fell Short, But Showed Robust Growth Beyond Comps

LPETTET/iStock via Getty Images

NEW YORK (August 1st) - Gross Domestic Product growth for the Second Quarter, or “2021Q1 GDP”, printed up at 6.5% at an annual rate, 200 bps below the consensus estimate of 8.5%.

While many in the media called that a significant “miss” on GDP, it should be noted that the Bureau of Economic Analysis (“BEA”) annual GDP charts, specifically, Chart 7 (available for download here) shows seasonally adjusted dollar value GDP at annual rates, increased by commendable 8.75%, YoY. It even increased by 6.3% from pre-pandemic year of 2019 - assuredly, some of these dollar-value, seasonally-adjusted numbers are boosted by the inflation spikes we’ve seen since 2020Q and should not be ignored. Doing so would overstate the strength of the economy. (I’m not aware BEA does a constant dollar analysis of quarterly GDP.)

Assuming the Delta Variant does not subsume the economy, things look favorable for the third quarter. The 2021Q2 6.5% GDP increase was led by a 7.78% boost in Personal Consumption Expenses (PCE). PCE also led GDP growth in 2021Q1.

Most of that came from like restaurant meals and recreational services, followed by non-durables like pharmaceuticals, food, fuels, clothing and the like.

We like to look, retrospectively, at prior quarters’ GDP, taking the current quarter and the three prior quarters and, in turn, those four quarters to determine whether the economy is truly robust or whether the economy has enjoyed – or suffered from – outliers. While the current average includes a robust 33.8% growth “outlier” from 2020Q3 (the so-called “V”-shaped recovery) that distorts our data somewhat to produce a super robust 12.8% average growth rate, throwing out the outlier still produces a very respectable 5.8% average growth rate for the remaining three quarters. (The 33.8% 2020Q3 outlier will disappear when we assess 2021Q3.)

Summary Analysis

The Way Ahead

We expect higher commodity prices, new and higher taxes, and higher federally imposed minimum wages, as well as further extension of the Fed’s balance sheet, to lower consumer expectations considerably by this time next year.

We anticipate a rough week for the markets this week and a contentious debate in extending the debt ceiling that could last a number of weeks. While increasing the debt ceiling applies to debts the government has already incurred, debating it against the backdrop of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion Medicare, anti-poverty, and “green” energy deal – paid for with significant increases in the corporate and capital gains tax rate that the GOP views as “anti-growth” – sets up a kind of Frazier vs. Ali political battle that could possibly last weeks and could threaten the global markets.

2021Q2 GDP printed at the upper range of the 5.5% (+/- 100 bps) we anticipated.

Politics and Geopolitics

2021Q2 GDP prints into a global economy that is at higher US political and geopolitical risk:

CCP China’s illegal claim to sovereign control of the South China Sea (it’s “Nine Dash Line”) is becoming normalized in the region, but could be coming to a point of confrontation with Western democracies. The UK’s HMS Queen Elizabeth has moved toward (or into) the disputed sea last week and the Peoples’ Liberation Army Navy has responded in kind by deploying its own flattop, the PLAN carrier Shandong. Other elements of the U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet are also in area.

The deep political divisions we see in the USA continue and will likely be further exacerbated by GOP resistance to President Biden’s progressive agenda, a nearly equally divided Congress, and seemingly insoluble differences in policy between the White House, the GOP, and the parties in the Congress. (Right now, they can’t agree on even petty things like whether to wear COVID19 masks. How do we expect them to agree on the “big stuff”, like whether to defend Taiwan or freedom of the seas in the South China Sea or to increase the debt limit?)

We remain concerned about civil unrest, from both sides of the aisle. The criminalizing/censoring/cancelling of innocent, but vociferous, political opponents by social media, the press, and some politicians is deeply troubling and will cause some blow-back that only hardens the national divisions that already exist. Whole new social media platforms are growing from the tendency of well-established social media platforms like Facebook and twitter to censor opinions in a way that many believe is biased and inconsistent. Both the established and the ascendant social media platforms have turned into an "amen chorus" for their members' respective ideologies. Conversations on policy among opposed elected officials, as well as people on Main Street, no longer exist or devolve into shouting matches that prohibit developing consensus on important issues.

Similar “establishment” backlash against populist and nationalist movements in Germany and elsewhere are likely to trigger a similar backlash and recriminations abroad. Angela Merkel is stepping away from the leadership of the CDU/CSU, and her likely successor, Armin Laschet, reportedly has a rather bland, but workmanlike, political profile relative to the other candidate. Moreover, Laschet’s campaign to lead the CDU/CSU in the Bundestag has been upended by an allegation of plagiarism in a book he wrote. Germany is a country that takes credentials and academia very seriously. (Those of us of a certain age remember how President Joe Biden’s campaign for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination imploded when multiple instances of plagiarism and lies about his academic record came to light.) We are concerned Germany’s transition from Merkel may be more destabilizing to the European political order than most anticipate. Putin and Russia will seek advantage if that happens, but how remains to be seen.

President Biden’s decision to acknowledge Turkey’s massacre of Armenians in 1915 have further exacerbated already poor relations with this key NATO ally. Turkey is a keystone of the NATO alliance as the gate keeper of the Dardanelles and the Bosporus that control access to and from the Black Sea and the Crimea, where the Russian Mediterranean Fleet is based at Sevastopol. In June, President Biden was unable to come to agreement with Turkish President Erdogan over NATO's strenuous objections to Turkey’s purchase in 2017 of Russian S-400 missile systems.

We continue to have concerns about COVID-19, obviously, particularly with the variants. The reported release of undocumented immigrant at the southern border without testing - this could obviously help propagate the virus and particularly variants.

Inflation expectations in the US, rising commodity prices, and the risk to the US credit rating all concern us. From a geopolitical perspective, US debt is gravely concerning because it makes the health of the U.S. economy vulnerable to our geopolitical adversaries, Russia, CCP China, Iran, and Venezuela. (Bush Administration Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson relates in his memoir that, during the 2008 melt-down, Russia approached CCP China with a plan to dump Freddie and Fannie bonds to further exacerbate the collapse of the U.S. economy. Office holders today should take notice.)

With the lifting of eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, we expect a lot of personal bankruptcies triggered by “underwater” sales. Banks and mortgage lenders will be taking significant mortgage write-offs.

Investment Outlook

Short Term

Americans spent their stimulus checks. We had anticipated in our 2020Q4 report that they would bulk up their personal balance sheets with stimulus fund, but that did not prove to be the case. If this Delta variant causes a shutdown, the fact the money was spent will have significant downside to the economy, as we warned here last quarter.

The looming municipal defaults we discussed here, and that we anticipated, have been delayed for now as the US seems to be in full embrace of Modern Monetary Theory. State and city governments, which have, in the majority of cases, papered over their defined benefit pension liabilities with actuarial sophistry worthy of Bernie Madoff, but they are likely to get a reprieve, at least temporarily. We still are wary of municipal bonds for retirement planning. Counter to our earlier expectations, inflation has actually spiked, largely as a consequence of production coming only slowly back online and supply-chain shortages. Nevertheless, we are concerned by the higher wages required to draw workers from their extended unemployment benefits. Unlike commodity-based, demand-pull inflation, cost-push inflation tends to remain until the next recession when wages are re-set lower. But watch for our monthly jobs reports, where we go through multiple data points, for revisions up or down on that number.

Short and Medium Term

We think the economy will remain mostly flat relative to pre-pandemic levels, as we’ve said throughout the pandemic. While this quarter showed growth on an annualized year-on-year basis, some of that was from inflation and we don’t see that growth continuing into the third and fourth quarter. New, entrepreneurial, small caps – and particularly those built around the Opportunity Zones from the 2017 tax act and “work from home” start-ups might be a good investment, as well as MWBE’s (Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises.) So many legacy small and medium-sized enterprises “threw in the towel” (or soon will) given the strains of the pandemic and we think new entrepreneurs will step in to replace them. It’s unclear how the budget reconciliation package, which will raise business and capital gains taxes, will affect this outlook.

We remain hopeful that the Biden Administration will incentivize investments for MWBE’s, as well as veteran-owned businesses, in the Opportunity Zones to complement the mostly real estate play of the Opportunity Zone and also address some of the wealth and income disparity that has so divided our nation. We believe an ETF built on that notion would do well over the next few years. But there’s little else that is particularly promising for the next few years. However, if progressive Democrats get their “Green Energy” initiatives through as part of the budget reconciliation, we might see a few years of what amounts to fiscal stimulus.

Long Term

Our long-term view of the economy, into 2024Q1, is more optimistic, provided that the challenges of the current geopolitical situation and political stress in the USA do not fundamentally alter the economy as we know it.

AI, 5G, and electric cars will likely be on the brink of being fully “ripe” and more affordable by then and could make a significant impact on the economy. 5G should boost the GDI segment of GDP by as much as 200bps over four quarters (i.e., 50 bps / quarter) as it is built out (it is now available in NYC and other urban centers). A similar, but lower, boost to PCE could be anticipated as consumers migrate to new, better, 5G devices. Fully borne out, the Biden Administration’s infrastructure bill will add additional GDP growth, but over years as such projects are not usually available “off-the-shelf” and “shovel ready”. Still, infrastructure spending needs to be thoughtfully deployed to affect GDP. Pork-barrel “bridge to nowhere” spending, always difficult in a representative democracy, will be waste a good proportion of the infrastructure cash.

More growth – albeit decelerating - is coming from what we call soft-sectors and all have benefitted from the pandemic: personal services, like food and product delivery and on-demand taxi and cable TV services; social media; remote conferencing technology and consumer items have all had tremendous growth during the pandemic and are likely to become permanent aspects of the US economy. Movie theaters and live entertainment, not so much (despite the so-called “ApeArmy” best intentions on AMC). We doubt that movie theaters, when they return, will be as robust as they were pre-pandemic as people have discovered alternatives and PPV options already take a hefty bite of most families’ budgets.

Meanwhile, big industrial firms like Boeing and Caterpillar - where thousands of people are employed and wages tend to be high – will struggle; Boeing with continuing technological issues and reduced loads on flights and Caterpillar with competitive challenges from foreign heavy equipment manufacturers.

The USMCA could add foreign-owned domestic production to drive GDI in GDP growth. We’re beginning to see some of that, as with the Mitsubishi Polysilicon plant in Alabama and other foreign domestic investment.

A new UK/US or UK/North American trade deal should be a substantial boost to future GDP as well, but has been put aside by the Biden Administration to focus on CCP China and domestic priorities.

Coming into the Congressional mid-terms, most new trade deals will be hampered as political considerations come into play. The president lost "Fast Track" authority July 1st for the first time since 1974, when it expired. Thus, Congressional Republicans and other opponents will be able to nitpick each element of any proposed treaty the White House negotiates. The president has lost his authority to say, "take it or leave it" on proposed treaty as they did under Fast Track.

We anticipate managers will look for growth in certain low-margin industries and to acquire and consolidate competitors to realize cost savings from economies of scale. We also expect internet retailers, like Amazon, which had a bad 2021Q2 as the economy began to normalize, to realize enhanced growth by adding to their business of selling “stuff” to their nascent business of selling “experiences” - concert tickets, airlines, cruises, car rentals, theme park tickets, hotel reservations, etc. once we are beyond COVID-19.

Investment Summary:

Outperform: The VIX, as volatility affects the market with the debate over the debt ceiling and the budget, as well as YoY operating results. Large commercial banks. Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition, as well as pandemic market growth that will likely continue thereafter. Paperboard and other container and packaging companies for the same reason. Consumer discretionaries and retail in the higher- and luxury-end segment. Longer term investors might leg into well-capitalized higher-end QSRs and casual dining; "From home" stocks for both work and entertainment, including food delivery services, are likely to continue growth, even as the pandemic hopefully fails. We foresee a fundamental "re-think" of the way companies and individuals will go about their lives in the post-pandemic world.

Perform : Consumer discretionaries and retail across middle-market and low-end sectors; consumer staples, energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; healthcare; currencies of developing nations, (but we withdraw our prior “hold” on INR, at least until the pandemic there resolves); and the GBP, and EUR. Higher-end hospitality as the economy opens up more. Premium cable services, like Netflix (NFLX) and HBO will be less attractive as they churn out more quantity of product than quality of product. We don't foresee the kind of "addictive" quality premium series programs like "The Sopranos" or "Game of Thrones" on the horizon.

: Consumer discretionaries and retail across middle-market and low-end sectors; consumer staples, energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; healthcare; currencies of developing nations, (but we withdraw our prior “hold” on INR, at least until the pandemic there resolves); and the GBP, and EUR. Higher-end hospitality as the economy opens up more. Premium cable services, like Netflix (NFLX) and HBO will be less attractive as they churn out more quantity of product than quality of product. We don't foresee the kind of "addictive" quality premium series programs like "The Sopranos" or "Game of Thrones" on the horizon. Underperform: Financials; heavily leveraged REITs, the hospitality sector on speculation of a slowly recovering GDP and better managed COVID-19. (We expect lower end hospitality to suffer as US consumer confidence improves, but also that domestic travelers will "trade up" from lower end of luxury brands (for example, to lower-end Marriott (MAR) brands, like Fairfield, from lower-end brands like Choice Hotels (CHH) brands; airlines, again on COVID-19; technology, as inflation fears move from low/no dividend tech to Treasuries as rates increase; lower-end, lower-quality QSRs (e.g., MCD, DPZ, YUM, etc.) on greater US delivery competition by their higher-end counterparts. However, YUM may do better as its KFC chicken sandwich is far superior to all its competitors. We think the outlook for energy, utilities, and telecom has downshifted from "perform" to underperform on higher oil costs and, for telecoms, stiffer price competition.

