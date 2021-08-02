denphumi/iStock via Getty Images

Today’s equity markets trade at exceptionally high valuations. With dividend growth favorites trading at absurdly low yields, income investors may be incentivized to seek out higher-yielding names to supplement their core portfolio holdings. One fund which may merit consideration is the Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX), which uses a covered-call strategy -- as well as a managed distribution -- to fund a generous distribution yield.

BXMX is a closed-end fund which has been around since 2004. The fund’s investment strategy is relatively straightforward for those versed in options trading -- it replicates the S&P 500 index and then sells covered call options on its portfolio holdings to generate income. Unlike some of the fund’s peers, which tend to vary their levels of call writing in an attempt to boost returns, BXMX always writes call options on the entire notional value of its portfolio, although its managers do have discretion regarding the strike prices and expiration dates of the call options that they write. It appears that management is primarily targeting near-term at the money call options at the moment.

Source: BXMX Fund Website

The net result of this strategy (in theory) is a fund whose performance will lag the S&P 500 during strong bull markets, but which will outperform the market during flat or down periods due to the collection of call option premiums. All of this option-writing and portfolio optimization on the part of BXMX’s managers is paid for by a 0.91 percent management fee on assets -- certainly high relative to a passive Vanguard fund, but perhaps less objectionable given the nature of the fund’s strategy.

As a closed-end fund, BXMX can trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value (NAV), depending on current market sentiment. With valuations as stretched as they are, the fund is trading very close to its NAV, but opportunities to buy significantly below NAV do occasionally present themselves. Given the fact that the fund does finance most of its distributions out of return of capital, I would advise investors to time their purchases to correspond to an elevated discount to NAV, in order to maximize their chances of a positive investment outcome.

High But Managed Distribution

BXMX paid out 88 cents per share in distributions during calendar year 2020. At current price levels, that works out to a yield of roughly 6 percent. While that is a very attractive yield, it is worth pointing out that is a distribution which has fallen over the past decade or so, albeit at a relatively gradual rate.

It's also instructive to look 'under the hood' of the distributions to see how sustainable of a payout BXMX is offering. Looking at the breakdown of where BXMX's distributions have come from, we can see that return of capital comprises a significant portion of each year's distributions. We can also see that the income component of BXMX's distribution does fluctuate from year to year, as call options become more or less lucrative to sell into the market.

The high proportion of return of capital is a bit of a red flag which should merit pause on the part of investors, as it indicates that BXMX's distribution may be unsustainable over the long run. On the other hand, investors who purchase the fund while it is trading at a 10-20 percent discount to NAV may be more than happy to have their capital returned to them at 100 cents on the dollar. Additionally, it is worth reiterating that the pace of decline in distributions have been relatively gradual one, and the price of the fund itself has been relatively flat over the past few years. However, investors should not take that as an excuse to be lulled into a sense of complacency.

Be Aware - NAV is at Risk

One of the major risks of a covered-call strategy is that the fund executing the covered call strategy gives up most of their upside in exchange for an incremental amount of call option premium. While this strategy can be beneficial in a flat market, and even during mild corrections, it can backfire in a big way when a real market crash happens, as the chart below demonstrates.

Data by YCharts

When the bottom fell out of the market during the global financial crisis, the call premiums which BXMX pocketed pre-crash came nowhere near compensating it for the massive drop in the value of its equity holdings. In addition, BXMX's strict mandate that it write call options on 100% of its portfolio at 100% of the time ensured that it sold call options on at least some of its portfolio at the market bottom in 2009. The result? As stocks rebounded in the 2010's, BXMX likely left significant amounts of money on the table as the options it sold were constantly exercised as equity prices rebounded. This has led to a situation in which, more than 10 years on, BXMX still trades at a discount to its pre-GFC price.

It is also worth noting that BXMX experienced a similar collapse in price in response to the 2020 pandemic. However, in this case the fund was able to stage a comeback to pre-2020 price levels. This is likely related to the rapid recovery of the S&P 500, which has far outpaced the one which followed the global financial crisis.

Given the above facts, you might be asking: why invest in a fund that is unlikely to post massive capital gains, and which does carry material downside risk in the event of a major market downturn? The answer has as much to do with the macroeconomic environment we are in as it does with any aspect of BXMX. Under today's regime of near-zero interest rates, a six percent or greater dividend yield is hard to come by unless one resigns oneself to taking a significant amount of risk. This is true of many sectors which are currently in favor for their high dividend yields, including preferred stocks, mREITs, BDCs, and even other closed-end funds. Most of these high-yield names as high-yield for a reason. Where BXMX differentiates itself from the pack of other high-yielding junk is the fact that most of the high-yield complex has one glaring weakness: a major sensitivity to higher interest rates. While option prices are certainly impacted by the risk-free rate of return (see the Block-Scholes formula), I do not believe that BXMX holders are nearly as exposed to interest rate risk as are holders of other forms of high-yield assets. Additionally, I expect the diversified equity portfolio which underlies BXMX to exhibit significantly less risk of a catastrophic loss of principal than a basket of more standard high-yield picks. The fact that BXMX is not leveraged also reduces its interest rate risk relative to many other closed end funds which do employ leverage to purchase more high-yielding assets.

Closing Thoughts

Generally speaking, I tend to be skeptical of closed-end funds -- most seem to be running a leveraged carry trade and/or maintaining an unsustainably high distribution by paying investors back with their own capital. However, I am prepared to make an exception to my blanket indictment of closed-end funds in the case of BXMX.

I believe the unleveraged nature of the fund combined with the fact that the fund has been successful in returning capital to shareholders without tanking the fund's share price make this fund an interesting supplement to a traditional dividend growth portfolio. While long-term erosion of NAV is a risk which investors should keep front-and-center, BXMX’s recent history seems to demonstrate a fund which can maintain principal value over the medium run while paying out a generous distribution yield.

In a world where options for generating high current yield are constrained to relatively risky securities, I feel that BXMX is one of the better houses in a not-so-great neighborhood. As such, I own a small amount of this fund alongside more core dividend growth holdings. Income investors looking to do the same might want to do likewise, if they fully understand the risks of the fund and if they can buy in at a more favorable discount to the fund's net asset value.

Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment advisor. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.