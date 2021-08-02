alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is expected to announce its Q2 21 earnings on August 6. The market expects negative EPS of $0.44 and $255mln in revenues for the quarter and $1bn for the year. In the past quarters, the company has been constantly beating market expectations. We believe this will be the case also this quarter and reiterate our bullish view on the stock with a target price of $84/share.

Detailed Look at GRPN Q1 21 Numbers

For Groupon investors, one of the major concerns is company's declining revenues. Groupon used to generate $3bn in revenues in 2016-2017, but this number halved to $1.4bn in 2020. In Q1 2021, Groupon posted another y-o-y revenue drop to $264mln (-29% y-o-y), however, this time for a good reason. Groupon transitioned its goods sales, which earned virtually no gross profit margin, to a third party provider. As a result, the company won't recognize 100% of goods revenues as it did in the past, but rather a fraction of it.

Services: Groupon service revenues amounted to $174mln in Q1 2021 (ending March 31). This is still 17% less than in Q1 2020. However, Q1 20 was the last pre-COVID quarter, while Q1 21 could not be called the first quarter post-corona, as the vaccination programs were just taking off and numerous countries and areas in the US were still in lock down. In our opinion, this prevented the services segment from really taking off in Q1 21.

However, the gross profit margin of the services segment actually increased y-o-y from 87% in Q1 20 to 89% in Q1 21.

Goods: Groupon booked $91mln in goods revenues in Q1 21, compared to $167mln in Q1 20 (-45% decline). As mentioned above, this was due to a transition to third party providers. Goods category also achieved a slight increased gross profit margin from 13% to 14%.

Operating expenses: Groupon's management is especially proud about its achievement in this area, as the company managed to slash its operating expenses from $399mln in Q1 2020 to $168mln in Q1 21 (58% decline). When we exclude the extraordinary charges in Q1 20, Groupon's operating expenses still decreased 40% y-o-y. Compared to 30% drop in revenues, this is a positive sign that the company has actually become more profitable in the past year.

EPS: amounted to $0.48 in Q1 21, beating analysts' expectations by $1.57.

Expectations for GRPN in Q2 2021

Revenues: We believe Groupon will surprise the market with over $300mln in revenues in Q2 21, compared to expected $255mln. This will be driven mostly by the surge in services revenue as the economies open up and people start booking local deals and things to do. Groupon comes prepared for this change, as their app offering has been completely reworked to include an ever-increasing number of immediately bookable offerings from local businesses.

EPS: Groupon is expected to deliver -$0.44 in EPS in Q2, however, historically the company managed to beat market expectations. We believe Groupon will deliver another quarter in the black.

DCF Valuation suggests over 120% Upside

For 2021, Groupon's management gave a revenues guidance of up to $1bn, while the market expectation currently stands at $1.05bn. According to management, this guidance does not include a material contribution from the success of the growth strategy. We adjust our model down from $1.3bn in FY21 revenue to reflect this information. We still believe that Groupon could achieve $1.16bn in revenues in 2021, comprising of 30% y-o-y in services and only half of the 2020 volume in goods segment. We believe these are still quite conservative estimates.

On the profitability side, we decrease gross profit margin to conservative 60%, even though Groupon has already achieved 63% in Q1 21. We have also reduced the estimate for the operating expenses, based on the Q1 numbers and the progress the company has made in cutting costs so far and company's guidance that the cost in 2021 will be $200mln lower than in 2020. We kept our long-term estimates unchanged.

We also reduced the WACC from 14% to 12% to reflect the declining equity risk premium on the market, while at the same time, taking into account high Beta (2.86) for the GRPN stock.

Taking all these factors into consideration, we come up with the estimated fair value of $84/share and over 120% upside potential.

As you can see, our model is based on conservative estimates for revenues, growth and profitability. Even though we expect a significant growth in the post-COVID period, we use only 5% p.a. growth rate for years 2-9 and 2% growth rate into perpetuity.

Sensitivity to WACC: WACC is one of the most sensitive parameters in a DCF model. Should we change the WACC back to 14% in our model, the fair share value would drop to $67, still providing 82% upside potential.

Risk Factor: Declining Active User Base

The number of GRPN's active users - those who made at least one purchase in the past 12 months, declined drastically during the COVID-19 pandemic. This trend has to be reversed in the near future (watch for this number in Q2 21 results), otherwise Groupon's customer base may reach a dangerous zone, where it would be difficult to spark an inflection point and get to the customer growth again.

The company is measuring its TAM for local experiences at $1T; however, it would be difficult to grab any meaningful share of that market with a small and declining customer base.

Airbnb as Groupon's competitor

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is expected to announce its quarterly results on August 12. The company is seen by the market as a totally different animal compared to Groupon. As the travel restrictions subside, ABNB's revenues are expected to jump in Q2 21 by 40% q-o-q to $1.26bn. At the same time, the market doesn't expect Airbnb to deliver any profits, the EPS estimate for the quarter stands at -$0.44 (same as GRPN by the way). ABNB revenues in 2020 amounted to $3.4bn, 30% decline (just like Groupon) compared to 2019. For 2021, the market expectations are set high $5.4bn, almost 60% increase compared to last year. It's interesting to see how much more faith the market has in Airbnb's business model, which hasn't proved its profitability yet, compared to Groupon.

One may argue that Airbnb and Groupon operate in totally different segments and therefore cannot be compared. In its Q1 21 results Airbnb stated that "Substantially all of our revenue comes from stays booked on our platform". However, the company has also big hopes for their experiences segment, which in our view poses close competition to Groupon's services segment. Both companies operate as an online platform to sell services from hosts and merchants and both companies suffered substantially from the restrictions posed by the pandemic.

Relative valuation to ABNB

In terms of current revenue, Airbnb is about 4x larger than Groupon. The same goes for the number of hosts: 1mln merchants in case of Groupon and 4mln hosts at ABNB. However, ABNB's market cap is 80x larger than that of GRPN, currently trading at 16x '21 P/Sales multiple. Does it mean that in case of strong growth and return to profitability, GRPN stock may skyrocket to $20bn market cap (meaning over $600/share)? That's very unlikely. As we wrote in our previous article, we estimate ABNB's fair value of equity to be at only half of what it's currently worth - at around $40bn, translating into fair share price of around $67.

Should GRPN get even half so lucky in terms of our estimated ABNB's valuation, it would translate into $5bn in market cap or $167/share. At this valuation, GRPN would be trading at 5x '21 P/Sales, which would be a reasonable multiple for a growing company. The key infliction point here is the revenue growth. Some patient GRPN investors have been waiting for a long time for some growth. Hopefully, this quarter can provide some tangible results.

Conclusion

Groupon continues to deliver positive EPS, which should be a reassuring sign for the investors. On the downside, the company has been posting declining revenues (partially due to the outsourcing of Goods segment) for years, as well as declining numbers of active customers.

We expect Q2 21 to be another quarter with positive surprise both on revenues and EPS, as the consumer demand for local services increases in post-COVID environment. Should GRPN be able to deliver on its 2021 targets, we estimate GRPN fair share value at $84.

To watch: GRPN Q2 21 results on Aug 6.

Airbnb's current valuation is based on the hopes of the company increasing its revenues by 60% in 2021. Even then ABNB's stock is trading at 16x P/Sales valuation. The market doesn't expect ABNB to deliver any profitability in 2021 and 2022. In our opinion, ABNB stock is currently overvalued. We estimate the fair share value at $67.

To watch: ABNB Q2 21 results on Aug 12.