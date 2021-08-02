Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The market is the most expensive it's ever been despite record wealth inequality, concern over the COVID-19 Delta variant, and low-interest rates with record debt driving what's bound to be a temporary multiple expansion. Specifically, with markets trading near all-time highs, and Apple (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AAPL) offering investors a low-single digit cash flow yield (i.e. < inflation), we expect markets to correct.

In our view, evidence of the bubble is clear through a recent Seeking Alpha article on Apple's infinite buyback pump, for a company that's well overvalued. We don't see Apple as an infinite buyback pump but rather a company that'll generate below-average returns as its lofty multiple reverts.

Apple Valuation

The first aspect of Apple's valuation that the article assumes is based on its multiple and an assumed 13% annualized return rate.

In our view, there are two important flaws for this assumption worth paying close attention to. The first is that a 30x FCF ratio will be maintained. That implies a just over 3% FCF yield. That's well below Apple's historic FCF yield, and indicates that the company could have a significant reversion to the mean.

If the company goes from a 3% to a 6% FCF yield by 2030, still a fairly low FCF yield, the company's 10-year fair price will go from $511 to $255, a much smaller return over the decade versus its current $150 share price. That means returns over the decade that are lower than what the S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) has historically returned.

The second part of this assumption worth paying attention to is for 7.5 annualized FCF. While the company's FCF has been incredibly strong throughout recent years, with steady growth, this makes the assumption that the company's FCF will double going into 2031. That doubling will require consistent growth and minimal risk, which is worth paying attention to.

Apple Business

Apple's businesses operate in several sectors each facing its own threats to future steady growth.

Phone Market Share - Statista

The above graph shows the market share of phone manufacturers over the 2009 to 2020 market period with Apple in light grey. As can be seen, Apple's market share has varied heavily, however has, for the most part, remained quite steady. The company has managed to increase profit markets and the overall industry has grown during this time.

However, it's worth paying close attention here to the risks that the company has consistently faced in the industry. It's also worth noting, from growing companies like Huawei and Xiaomi that the company can consistently always face new threats.

The company has other businesses that have sprung off from this. The company is currently embroidered in a massive lawsuit with EPIC over its 30% fee that it takes from the app store. That lawsuit could threaten a core part of the company's ecosystem and business which is worth paying close attention to.

The company's businesses will likely continue to grow, which is worth paying close attention to, however, there's no guarantee that it'll continue to grow at a level necessary to justify its market share.

Apple Investment Strategy

For those interested in investing in Apple, we recommend avoiding buying the stock and rather using a cash-secured PUT to invest in the company.

Specifically, rather than investing at the current share price of $150 / share, investors can sell a cash-secured PUT at a $100 strike with a September 2023 strike price, with a midpoint price of roughly $6.8 / share. That's a low 2% annualized yield. However, either you keep that 2% yield for free, or you get to invest in Apple at a breakeven almost 35% below current prices.

That investment strategy is a strong alternative for those interested in Apple rather than simply investing in equity.

Apple Risk

Apple's biggest risk in our view is increased competition. The company has dominant market positions in a number of established industries that have slower growth rates. While there are other businesses the company is looking at entering, it still has the risk of pricing pressures on its phone and mac industries.

Conclusion

Apple is an impressive company but with a more than $2 trillion valuation, assumptions of future growth, such as those discussed in other Seeking Alpha articles make two fundamental assumptions. Specifically, they assume that the company will continue to maintain its 3% FCF multiple yield, a historically incredibly low multiple.

Secondly, they assume a continued 7.5% FCF growth rate. The company has numerous growth levers, but it's also well established in a number of mature industries. Its ability to continue growing FCF at that rate is something worth paying close attention to. These two assumptions for future growth are worth paying close attention to.