Many of the top WFE (wafer front end) equipment companies announced earnings for Q2 in recent weeks. This article discusses the performance of the top five companies that have already reported. Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) won’t report until mid-August and Applied Materials (AMAT) a week later.

YTD Equipment Growth

In Chart 1 below, I show the current situation for equipment billings in 2021 compared to the previous six years for North American equipment manufacturers. 2021 is showing unprecedented growth performance, which is up 44% YTD (through June and up from 41% YoY through May) over 2020. The 2021 curve is unique, showing no similarity with any of the other six years.

Chart 1

Revenue by Vendor Q2

Chart 2 shows 1H 2021 revenues compared to 1H 2020 for the same five companies.

Revenues for KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) exhibited a strong 35.5% HoH growth. The company dominates the metrology/inspection equipment market, its 2021 capacity is fully booked, and has begun ramping up capacity, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing."

Lam Research's (LRCX) revenues increased 51.5% HoH on strong sales to NAND manufacturers following two years of weak capex spend. In 2018, NAND manufacturers spent $25.9 billion on capex (equipment and facilities). The overspend resulted in two years of NAND oversupply, inventory overhang, and dropping ASPs. In 2019 and 2020, NAND spending was judiciously restrained, and only $19.2 and $20.7 billion was spent.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) increased their imports of processing equipment by 40.3% and 84.1%, respectively, YoY in 1H 2021, responsible for the strong growth of LRCX.

ASML’s (ASML) HoH revenue increased 65.1%, primarily because of dismal revenues the company reported in Q1 2020 when system revenues dropped 40% QoQ. EUV system sales dropped from 31 units the prior quarter to 16, and EUV system sales dropped from 8 to just 2.

Chart 2

Investor Takeaway

Every company has a story. The two biggest growth companies in 1H 2021 were LRCX and ASML (Chart 2). But on a deeper dive, we see that strong HoH growth was a result of weak revenues in 1H 2020.

Europe’s ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) and KLAC are two companies with mid-30% HoH growth attributed to strong across-the-board equipment sales. Neither company had 1H 2020 revenues headwinds like LRCX or ASML.

Robust semiconductor demand for artificial intelligence, 5G, and high-performance computing applications, coupled with increasing device manufacturing complexity are powerful drivers for WFE spending.

A push by the Biden administration to invest $50 billion on domestic manufacturing facilities to improve US self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on Asia is another driver, and has initiated a course of capacity expansion:

Intel (INTC), seeking US government handouts, is spending $20 billion to build two new chip plants in Arizona.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) and Samsung both plan to build factories in the US along with Intel, which is investing $23 billion to improve and build facilities in the US.

GlobalFoundries will invest over $4 billion to expand its Singapore, to make around 1.2 million wafers a year, 450,000 more than it can currently produce.

The EU plans to form an alliance with EU-based companies like STMicroelectronics (STM), NXP (NXPI), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) and ASML to move away from foreign chipmakers. German chipmaking company, Bosch, recently opened a $1.2 billion factory that it hopes will help ease semiconductor supply constraints in the automotive sector.

Korea plans to spend roughly $450 billion in its endeavor to build the world’s biggest chipmaking base.

Comparing financial metrics, Chart 3 shows 1-year stock performance, showing that ASMI gained 136.7% followed by ASML at 110.3%, LRCX at 71.7% and KLAC at 63.7%.

Chart 3

Table 1 shows financial data for the four companies. I’ve highlighted (in yellow the best performance) the top four companies for top line revenue growth and three bottom line data metrics – Operating Margin, Net Margin, and EPS.

Importantly, KLAC performed best overall, leading in net sales change, operating margin, and net margin. LRCX registered the best EPS. ASML and ASMI fared the worst.

Ironically, KLAC had the worst performing stock followed by LRCX. The two companies with the worst financial metrics, ASMI and ASML, had the best stock performance suggesting overbought stocks.

At least Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating has it right for KLAC. KLAC has a Quant Rating of 4.02, compared to 3.40 for ASML, 3.11 for LRCX, and not rated for ASMI.

Going forward, 2021 and 2022 will be solid years for these equipment companies, as their customers purchase equipment to fill new fabs or expand existing ones.

Equipment for all the new fabs are being purchased in 2021-2022, and will result in an excessive semiconductor oversupply in 2023, once all equipment is installed. Watch for three years of negative growth in equipment purchases beginning in 2023.