Search For Income: S&P 500 Covered Call ETFs

Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock via Getty Images

In this article, I will be conducting an overview of ETFs that employ a covered call strategy for the S&P 500 (SPY). For those that are new to options, a covered call strategy involves owning a stock and then selling calls to generate additional income. What drove my decision to research these funds was I got tired of the performance of Merck (MRK), which I sold and thus I set out to find an alternate investment that had quality income. My first step was to search for other stocks yielding more than 3% that were not trading at overbought technical conditions. I found the list to be underwhelming and thus turned my sights to ETFs, specifically covered call ETFs. I already own shares of the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) as a tool to generate income. QYLD generates income very well, however, it lacks capital appreciation. Since I am trying to replace Merck, I wanted a fund with capital appreciation potential and income.

S&P 500 Covered Call ETFs

The table below shows the five S&P 500 covered call ETFs I found that have assets above $100 million. While all five of these funds are in the same category, each has their own unique strategy, which leads to the funds have a wide range of returns and yields. In this section, I will be breaking down the selection strategy & covered call strategy of each fund and then in the following section I will compare each fund on a number of data points.

Symbol Description Assets (DIVO) Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $584.38M (XYLD) Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $409.78M (SIXH) 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF $244.65M (KNG) FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF $225.27M (PBP) Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF $170.47M

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF-DIVO

DIVO is actively managed and the selection pool starts with companies from the S&P 500 that pay a dividend. DIVO also looks at other fundamental metrics like earnings and cash flows as part of their consideration for individual holdings. Once stocks are selected, DIVO over-weights companies in sectors that are outperforming relative to the overall market. Finally, DIVO has sector and individual holdings constraints, which limit holdings to 25% in one sector and 8% for individual holdings.

The covered call strategy for DIVO is unique since the fund is actively managed and the managers are not required to write options on all the underlying holdings. This allows the fund to capture potential upside compared to other covered call funds that write covered calls for all their underlying holdings.

Additional information can be found in the DIVO prospectus

Expense Ratio: 0.55%

Dividend Yield: 4.88%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF-XYLD

XYLD has no stock selection process other than it holds all the individual companies that are in the S&P 500 index.

The covered call strategy for XYLD entails writing calls on the S&P 500 index and XYLD does not write calls on individual holdings. This ETF is very straight-forward and easy to understand.

Additional information can be found in the XYLD prospectus

Expense Ratio: 0.60%

Dividend Yield: 9.85%

6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF-SIXH

SIXH is actively managed and the stock selection process targets high quality large cap companies ranked using a number of financial metrics to measure growth, profitability, and debt servicing. An interesting criteria the fund uses is it excludes companies with low momentum. Once those series of screens is done, companies that remain are ranked by beta, momentum, yield, value, and quality and then the fund uses how each company ranks in those categories to determine the weight in the fund. Finally, an interesting feature of SIXH is the fund can hedge its portfolio with inverse ETFs.

The covered call strategy for SIXH is does not write any calls on individual holdings and instead the fund writes covered calls on the S&P 500 index.

Additional information can be found in the SIXH prospectus

Expense Ratio: 0.87%

Dividend Yield: 1.58%

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF-KNG

The stock selection process for KNG includes only dividend aristocrats from the S&P 500 with a market cap over $3 billion and an average daily value traded of over $5 million. Dividend aristocrats are companies that have increased their dividend for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. For the weighting strategy, KNG equally weights its holdings.

The covered call strategy for KNG entails writing calls for each individual holding of the fund, which currently entails over 60 holdings. The covered calls are written on the third Friday of each month and the options typical expire and are rolled on the third Friday of the following month. Also worth noting is the strike price of the options selected are ATM (at-the-money) meaning the option strike that is selected is close to the closing price when the options were written.

Additional information can be found in the KNG prospectus

Expense Ratio: 0.75%

Dividend Yield: 3.45%

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF-PBP

PBP has no stock selection process other than it holds all the individual companies that are in the S&P 500 index.

The covered call strategy for PBP entails writing calls on the S&P 500 index and PBP does not write calls on individual holdings. What is intriguing is PBP has the same strategy and follows the same CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index™ (Index). However, the yield for XYLD is 9.85% and the yield for PBP is 1.09%, which had me puzzled. The only differences I could find is XYLD writes index options and it appears PBP writes options on SPY. The only other difference I could find is that in the PBP prospectus, it states that the underlying index that PBP tracks reinvests dividends and option premium and there is no mention of reinvestment in the XYLD prospectus.

The Underlying Index reinvests dividends paid on the component stocks underlying the S&P 500®Index and the dollar value of option premiums received from covered call options. ~ PBP prospectus

Additional information can be found in the PBP prospectus

Expense Ratio: 0.49%

Dividend Yield: 1.09%

Fund Comparison

Now that I covered the selection and covered call strategy for each it is now time to examine the relevant data points for each fund, which include the top holdings, yield, performance and expense ratio.

Holdings

The following chart shows the top 10 holdings for each of the five ETFs I reviewed. PBP and XYLD mirror the S&P 500, so the holdings of those two funds and the weights are well known. KNG targets dividend aristocrats and is equally weighted and there are many lesser-known names in the top 10. DIVO only has 23 holdings and the top 10 are many well-known high quality companies. SIXH also has many well-known high quality companies and its top holding is interesting because it is not a stock, it is the S&P 500 SPY ETF.

Holdings data from each fund's website

Yield

I noted the yields for each fund above, but I will compile them all here in this section. XYLD by far has the largest yield and PBP has the lowest yield. XYLD is kind of an outlier in terms of yield, and the remaining four funds are split with DIVO and KNG using covered calls on individual holdings and SIXH & PBP using covered calls on the S&P 500 index. With the exception of XYLD, which also uses index options, higher yields are found in the funds that write calls on the individual holdings.

Trailing Yield XYLD 9.85% DIVO 4.88% KNG 3.45% SIXH 1.58% PBP 1.09%

Dividend yield data from Seeking Alpha and fund website

Performance

The performance of each of the funds I covered is in the table below along with the S&P 500 for reference. So far, YTD KNG has had the best performance and XYLD has been the laggard in the group. Over the last year, DIVO had the best performance and SIXH performance laggard behind. Over the last three years, KNG was the best performing fund and PBP was the laggard, SIXH has only been around a little over a year so there is no data for it that far back. The final column I included was the 2020 drawdown in the stock market that started at the peak on February 19th 2020 and ended on March 23rd 2020. DIVO was the best performing covered call ETF during the drawdown.

YTD Return 1 Yr Return 3 Yr Return 2020 Drawdown KNG 16.89% 31.18% 47.51% -34.69% DIVO 15.38% 31.82% 46.60% -30.02% SIXH 15.20% 19.68% NA NA PBP 11.78% 23.69% 12.65% -33.67% XYLD 11.65% 24.87% 20.08% -34.13% SPY 18.63% 37.55% 65.29% -34.10%

Performance data from etfdb.com

Expense Ratio

Looking at the expense ratios for each fund, PBP has the lowest and SIXH has the highest. As I noted in the PBP overview section above, PBP and XYLD track the same index, but have polar opposite dividend yields. To access the higher yields of XYLD that requires you to pay a higher expense ratio.

Expense Ratio PBP 0.49% DIVO 0.55% XYLD 0.60% KNG 0.75% SIXH 0.87%

Expense ratio data from etfdb.com

Closing Thoughts

In closing, after examining the stock selection strategy, covered call strategy, and the various data points including holdings, yield, performance and expense ratio, I determined that DIVO was the most attractive fund to replace my shares of Merck. I liked the selection process for DIVO using fundamental metrics, the yield was the second highest, the performance was solid and ranked 1st or 2nd for each timeframe I examined and the expense ratio was the 2nd lowest.

In terms of risk for DIVO and covered call ETFs in general, the main risk is that upside can be capped because of the covered calls. In addition, yields can vary from month to month as volatility fluctuates so the income received each month is variable.

Many of these funds have various aspects that make them appealing to different types of investors with different goals. I have not purchased shares of DIVO, but I plan to soon.