Thesis and Background

The Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) represents a textbook example for a dividend growth stock. Despite the current seemingly rich valuation, the stock is actually not that overvalued. A closer examination of the stock also suggest that it is a good substitute for treasury bond under today low rate environment for three reasons:

The business enjoys credit ratings that are on par with the US government.

Analysis based on yield spread relative to the risk-free treasury rate suggests it is in favor of owning WTM than treasury bond.

There is almost a certainty in the increase of dividend yield from WMT, while the dividend of treasury bond is fixed.

And the rest of this article will elaborate on these reasons.

The scale of the businesses and its moat

If there is a business that needs no introduction, it is probably WMT. Not only because of its scale and presence, but also because its simplicity. But because it is so big, sometimes it is hard to grasp its scale and dominance. Here I will just cite two interesting facts to help illustrate its scale. First, 90 percent of all Americans live within 15 miles of a Walmart store. And second, if Walmart were a country, it would be ranked 24 in terms of its sales, only slightly smaller than Sweden. The scale, when large enough, brings efficiency and pricing power and becomes the key advantage and a durable moat.

Source: Walmart and national GDP

The valuation

After a long bull market and valuation expansion, the current valuation of WMT certainly is on the expansive side, both in absolute terms (PE ~ 26x) and relative terms as seen in the following charts. As the first chart shows, the EV/EBITDA multiple has expanded from under 8x in ten years ago to more than 11x currently. And the dividend yield has dropped from almost 3% 10 years to about 1.5% currently. So in terms of the EV/EBITDA multiple, the stock has become almost 150% more expensive than it was 10 years ago. And in terms of dividend yield, the stock has become almost 200% more expensive than it was 10 years ago.

However, as detailed in the sections below, upon closer examination, it is not as expensive as on the surface.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Financial strength

The first reason that it is not as expensive as on the surface is the financial strength. As the overall market went through a long bull market, the overall market becomes more expensive - actually the valuation of the overall market rose more than WMT. But key here is that WMT is so much more financially stronger than the overall stock market. Not only stronger than the overall market, the business enjoys credit ratings that are on par with the US government. It boasts a Moody's rating of AA2 since March 6, 1996, a S&P Global rating of AA since July 25, 1983, and a Fitch AA rating since June 25, 2001.

Yield spread analysis

Secondly, the past 10 years is also a decade where treasury rate went through a secular decline and current is at a historical low. Interest rate acts as the gravity on all asset valuation. And when interest rate falls, the valuations for stocks go up. As you can see from the chart above, over the past decade, the dividend yield of WMT declined in tandem with interest rate (represented by the yield on IEF).

For bond like equities like WMT who enjoys stable income and pay a regular dividend, a major indicator I rely on (and fortunately with good success so far) has been the yield spread, as illustrated in the following chart. This chart shows the yield spread between WMT and the 10 year treasury since its inception. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of WMT minus the 10 year treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about -0.75% and 0.75% the majority of the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 0.75%, WMT is significantly undervalued relative to 10 year treasury bond (i.e., I would sell treasury bond and buy WMT). In another word, sellers of WMT are willing to sell it (essentially an equity bond) to me at the same yield as a risk free bond. So it is a good bargain for me.

And when the yield spread is near or below -0.75%, it means the opposite. Now sellers are demanding such a high price that drives yield to be 0.75% BELOW the risk free yield - which begins makes less sense to me as a buyer. Such a yield spread dynamics provide a measure to gauge the near term risks of investing in WMT relative to owning treasury bond, and also opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the mid-term with good reliability, as seen in the next chart below.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

The next chart shows the next 1 year total return on WMT (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spread. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. More specifically, the correlation coefficient is 0.5. For readers what are not familiar with the correlation coefficient, it is a number between -1 and 1. When it is 0, it indicates that there is correlation between two variables (in this case, yield spread and return, respectively). And 1 indicates a perfectly positive linear correlation between two variables. A number around or above 0.7 suggests a strong correlation. And in this case, the correlation is 0.32, suggesting a positive but moderate level of correlation.

Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 0.5% or higher, these are excellent entry opportunities. For these opportunities, the total returns in the next 1 year are all positive and quite large (ranging up to ~35%).

As of this writing, the yield spread is 0.24%, closer to the historical high end of the yield spread, suggesting a manageable risk profile relative to owning treasury bonds even when the current valuation is slightly overvalued.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Equity bond vs treasury bond

As aforementioned, WMT is essentially an equity bond - if you manage to ignore the market price movements, that is. WMT pays a reliable regular dividend - it has been boasting 48 consecutive year of a dividend increase. And it is surely going to be crowned a dividend king in 2 years.

Plus, here is the key difference between an equity bond and a treasury bond - there is almost a certainty in the increase of dividend yield from WMT, while the dividend of treasury bond is fixed. As seen from the chart below, WMT has been increasing its dividend by 4% CAGR in the past decade, and in my opinion, it is very reasonable to expect similar level of increase in the future. For one thing, WMT has the scale and pricing power to at least keep up with inflation (say ~2.5%). So it will only need 1.5% of organic growth to keep increasing dividend at 4%. So at that end, the comparison of owning WMT vs owning treasury bond boils down to:

WMT provides 1.55% of coupon payment (in the form of dividend), and the dividend is very likely to increase at 4% CAGR.

10 year treasury bond provides 1.3% of coupon payment that does not change.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Conclusion and final thoughts

WMT represents a textbook example for a dividend growth stock. The stock provides a combination of a wide moat, scale, efficiency, secular support, and financial strength. After a long bull market, it's definitely overvalued by historical standard. However, considering its strength and valuation relative to the overall market, it is not that bad.

Especially for investors who can manage to ignore the market price fluctuations, it is a good substitute for treasury bonds, for the following reasons:

The business enjoys credit ratings that are on par with the US government.

Analysis based on yield spread relative to the risk-free treasury rate suggests it is currently in favor of owning WTM than treasury bond.

WMT provides 1.55% of coupon payment (in the form of dividend), and the dividend is very likely to increase at 4% CAGR. While 10 year treasury bond provides 1.3% of coupon payment that does not change.

Thx for reading! And look forward to hearing your thoughts and comments.