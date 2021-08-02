kettaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Earlier this year, I wrote about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) with a premise that the bank, while still a solid operator, was likely to tread water for the foreseeable future. From the time of my last publication until today, the bank has essentially gone nowhere in terms of overall stock performance, while the broader market has continued its upward trend.

When looking back, I tried to layout this “bank-only” problem - better known as credit/lending concerns. While I do not believe the bank is under extreme credit stress, the stubbornly high criticized loan levels and history of above peer net charge offs leaves me sidelined on the shares.

In my past article, my investment thesis was (and still holds true today),

Over the long term, this bank is likely geared to continue to improve its efficiency ratio, which could spill over and generate a higher dividend payment. That being said, its recent credit deterioration (via massive, criticized loan increases) keeps me on the sidelines.

While there has been limited progress with the credit profile, the valuation has improved slightly, to 1.2x on price to tangible book value per share (while peers are closer to 1.45x price to tangible book value). When strictly looking at FISI relative to peers on a valuation perspective, it looks enticing. However, the discount to peers is unlikely to narrow until the credit outlook improves and the profitability metrics show continued sustainability.

Reviewing The Credit Mechanics

When assessing the bottom of the income statement (i.e. the earnings per share line), one might think that FISI had a banner 1H21. While reported results were optically solid, the bank booked a $4.6 million provision recapture in 2Q21 after a $2.0 million recapture in 1Q21. These negative provisions were a function of the CECL model, influenced primarily by national unemployment, and called for a reduced allowance for credit loss balance. While this supported an overall higher EPS, core trends continue to remain uninspiring.

Driven by the limited credit charge-offs in 1H21, management lowered its FY21 net charge-off guidance range to 20-30 bps from 30-40 bps. Personally, I think charge-offs are likely to come in below 20 bps for the year and do not expect the used car market (a large lending source) dynamics to shift in the near term.

For those that are relatively new to the bank, FISI established a specific “COVID-sensitive” reserve in 2H20, which currently sits at $6.9 million, or roughly 16% of the total reserve balance. It currently uses this account as a reserve against $112 million in deferred loans. Established deferral plans for those borrowers within the $112 million portfolio are set to mature in 4Q21 and 1Q22, which is when those specific reserves could get released (assuming borrowers have adequately re-established payment histories and shown improving fundamentals).

In my opinion, this is the major overhang for the stock. It’s hard for investors to be comfortable with clients peering over their credit cliff. While this likely keeps a lid on the stock for the next few months, it could provide the bank with a solid starting spot to outperform going into next year. While I want to believe things will get better, I see other opportunities today that are not nearly as much as a six-month gamble.

Growth Outlook

Because I consider FISI to be a solid “neutral” ranking, I do believe it could be of value for investors to get a feel for the growth profile. I say this because if the lingering credit concerns do get fixed/addressed later this year, the valuation gap relative to peers is likely to close. The next leg higher though (and continued outperformance) would likely be predicated on improving financial metrics.

From a growth perspective, FISI continues to guide to 2021 core loan growth somewhere in the mid-single digit range (about 5%) with the largest contributions from the commercial real estate and indirect auto portfolios.

Fee income is expected to grow at a faster pace than overall loan growth. Management guided the Street to model FY21 total fee income to be up high-single digits to low-double digits for the year (when compared to FY20).

Operating expenses are expected to range from $27 million to $29 million per quarter for second half of 2021. This compares to an average of a little over $26 million each for the first two quarters of 2021.

Concluding Thoughts

It's really hard to get excited about a bank that has lingering credit issues. That said, FISI has put forth a timeline where investors should know if the light at the end of the tunnel is either improvement or the oncoming train. This timeline provides a conclusion by year end.

Oftentimes whenever a bank has lingering credit issues, it’s a multi-year event that takes time to clean up. More importantly, from a stock trading perspective, investors are rather cautious to reward the bank after just one quarter of improvement.

If FISI can show solid improvement in 3Q and then again in 4Q, I think the bank is likely to outperform peers. If you back out all the credit issues, the bank is primed to continue to grow loan balances and improve its overall revenue. The last piece of the puzzle is improving credit, which is more than a couple months out.

For those interested in a bank for the next couple years, FISI might be a great opportunity. I don’t see a lot of downsides from current levels, and it carries a decent dividend yield. From a fundamental perspective, I just don’t have the credit clarity to recommend the name today. If credit continues to plague the bank and the looming results are mixed to worse than expected, it likely continues to tread water for the foreseeable future.