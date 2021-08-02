Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In recent decades, the industrial space has gotten smarter. I mean this in the sense that it has come to rely more on technology solutions, some developed in-house, and others outsourced to third parties. One interesting provider of these technology solutions is a company called Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB). This firm has a sizable physical footprint with operations spread across the world. In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entity had exhibited attractive growth. And even now, the picture for the firm seems to be improving following the dip that it saw in 2020. Long term, Trimble will likely prove to be a reasonable prospect for investors to buy into. But it should be stressed that shares do not come cheap. Even on a forward basis, the company looks to be rather pricey. And this could lead some investors, justifiably, to sit on the sidelines and wait for a better buying opportunity.

A diverse provider of technology solutions

Trimble is a fairly large company, no matter how you stack it. Take, as an example, its market capitalization of $21.5 billion. That's pretty sizable in nature. But it also is large in terms of its overall exposure. Today, the company has its footprint in most countries across the planet. In fact, it has distribution channels in over 85 countries in all and it runs its own sales offices in over 40 of them. Geographically, the firm is still reliant on the North American market. From there, it generates 52.3% of its overall sales. The next largest, by comparison, is Europe, which accounts for 29.3% of its revenue. Then you have the Asia/Pacific region at 12.8%, followed by the rest of the world at a combined 5.7%.

The company's operations are split between a few large segments. The biggest of these is the Buildings and Infrastructure segment. This provides construction owners, architects, designers, engineers, and other parties with a wide array of program management solutions, software for 3D conceptual design and modeling, advanced integrated site layout and measurement systems, cost estimating functionality, civil engineering and construction services, and much more. This particular segment accounts for 39.1% of the business' overall revenue.

The next largest piece of the business is its Geospatial segment. This involves providing its customers or software, robotic measurement systems, and geographic information systems. This one segment accounts for 20.6% of the company's revenue. Right behind that is the Transportation segment, which provides enterprise mobility solutions and other services for long haul trucking and freight shipping companies, as well as other supply chain solutions. This makes up 20.3% of the company's overall sales. Finally, we have the Resources and Utilities segment. This provides, among other things, guidance and positioning systems, IT solutions, and more for the agriculture, forestry, and utilities industries. It is responsible for the remaining 20% of the company's sales. It is worth noting that this particular segment is the only one that generated consistent growth over the past three years, with revenue climbing from $568.1 million in 2018 to $630 million in 2020. The others saw rather lumpy results.

Financial performance has been generally positive, but not always consistent for the business. Revenue increased from $2.36 billion in 2016 to $3.26 billion in 2019. Then, in 2020, it dipped to $3.15 billion. All of its revenue sources sigh similar trajectory here, with the exception of revenue that falls under the 'subscription' category. This particular part of the company continues to expand, no matter how hard the broader economy suffers. Back in 2016, it came in at $354.8 million. By 2020, it had risen to $674.9 million. This is great because subscription revenue should bring with it but attractive margins and consistency in the eyes of investors.

On the bottom line, things have been a bit more volatile. After seeing net income drop from $132.4 million in 2016 to $118.4 million in 2017, it climbed consistently until hitting $514.3 million in 2019. Then, in 2020, it dropped to $389.9 million. Other measurements of profitability, however, fared much better. Operating cash flow rose from $431.1 million in 2016 to $672 million in 2020, only dipping from the 2016 to the 2017 fiscal years. EBITDA saw even greater consistency, rising from $460.5 million in 2016 to $798.7 million in 2020.

Growth of the company resumed in the first quarter of this year, with revenue rising to $886.5 million. This compares to the $792.3 million generated in the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. Net income over this window of time jumped from $61.9 million to $114.5 million, while operating cash flow surged from $155.7 million to $228.2 million. EBITDA followed suit, rising from $180.4 million to $231.3 million. For the current fiscal year, management does have high expectations for the firm. They believe that revenue should be between $3.4 billion and $3.5 billion on an adjusted basis. At the midpoint, net income should be around $602.2 million. If we apply the same year over year growth rate seen by net income to the company's other profitability metrics, operating cash flow should come in at around $722.6 million, while EBITDA should be around $858.8 million.

If this comes to pass, shares of the business still look to be trading at lofty levels. On a price to forward earnings basis, the business is trading at a multiple of 35.6. Using the price to operating cash flow multiple instead, this changes to 29.7, while the EV to EBITDA approach would give us a multiple of 26.3. To put this in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. What I found is that these companies ranged on a price to operating cash flow basis from a low of 11.8 to a high of 57.3. Three of the five companies were cheaper than Trimble is today. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was 13.4 to 53.5, with two of the five companies cheaper than our prospect.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, it is clear to me that Trimble is a quality business that just hit a bit of a rough spot because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with that, however, the business continued to flourish in some respects. So long as management can continue to grow the enterprise, investors will likely be rewarded. However, shares do look rather pricey. At this point in time, all of the quality that it offers still considered. Because of this, I personally will be waiting for a better opportunity to buy in, and I cannot blame other investors for wanting to do the same.