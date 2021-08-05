PIMCO June Update | A Strong Recovery And A Swap Opportunity

TraceRouda/iStock via Getty Images

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on July 27th. Since then, the price of PDO has deflated some and PCI has rebounded making this swap less viable. Please use the latest pricing data for your own research.)

The monthly UNII report is out and it should subside some of the immediate angst investors have about an impending distribution cut. However, we do NOT think this changes the long-term trajectory of the distribution given simple back of the envelope calculations and an assessment of the market environment.

We still believe PIMCO Dynamic Income Opps (PDO) remains the fund to be in for buy-and-hold income-only focused investors. But at the moment, given the drop back in valuation in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income (PCI), more total return investors would make off by swapping from PDO to PCI.

Fundamental Check Up

Coverage for both PIMCO twins jumped enormously from low levels in May to well over 100% in June. What could cause these types of increases? For one, net investment income ("NII") is not flat- so income doesn't amount to the same each month. Think of NII as the total coupon income a bunch of bonds produce in a given time period. Many bonds pay semi-annually and thus, if the month of issuance doesn't line up, the actual NII can come in lumpy.

Second, as we've discussed a lot, currency effects are a big driver of those numbers in the short-term (3-month coverage) but have lesser effects on the 6-month and fiscal year-to-date numbers as currency moves tend to offset.

Third, the swap book, which has always been a bit nebulous thanks to ancient reporting requirements by the SEC, can produce gobs of NII (or negative NII as the case may be) when a swap position is realized. For instance, we know that PIMCO was significant in the treasury rate curve steepening trade for most of last year and early part of this year. Given their recent comments, it wouldn't surprise me if they took off some of that trade. In doing so, they would have almost assuredly realized some gains when closing out their swaps. That would have flowed right into NII.

Obviously, without working in the hallowed halls of PIMCO HQ in Newport Beach, we cannot know which of these drivers, if any, were the catalyst for this month's massive increase. My take is that the second two are likely the most explanatory for the jump. The evidence is quite clear on that.

First, the dollar rose sharply (very sharply!) against the two major currencies to which these funds have large foreign holdings, the euro and the British pound. We can easily see that in the chart below:

Data by YCharts

You'll note that there has been a decent positive relationship between what the dollar does between those currencies and what the funds' coverage ratios do in a given month. I'm currently compiling that data.

Second, the swap book (while we don't have the detail) was likely at least partially a driver. As of March 31st, we know that PDI had a significant amount of duration of almost 6.2 years. We can get a glimmer of this from the most recent quarterly commentary:

Interest rate exposure detracted from performance as select long interest swap positions at the intermediate portion of the U.S. yield curve detracted from performance as interest rates increased during the quarter. However, this was partially offset by a short exposure to the long-end of the curve.

Data by YCharts

So it appears that the combination of a rising dollar and flattening yield curve helped the funds improve their coverage ratios. Obviously, this is not a permanently sustainable feature. The dollar does NOT tend to appreciate long-term against most major currencies and the yield curve can only flatten for so long. I do think we are in a flattening period but will likely have one more bout of steepening before we get there. That will likely start once the Covid curve bends again.

I think that we could see coverage fall again if those trends reverse course in the near-term. A lower dollar is consensus call and despite the notion to the contrary, most large consensus calls do tend to come out. It is sentiment that tends to be a contrarian indicator.

Non-Agency Mortgage Update

The non-agency MBS market remains strong but trading volumes are down significantly. Non-QM ("qualified mortgage" or essentially those that make it into the agency category) issuance was near records set in 2019. Remember, this market was essentially closed for nearly a decade.

Delinquencies for non-QM mortgages remain very low at 5.1%. That makes sense since if you're paying your subprime mortgage from prior-2008 in 2021, the chances of you continuing to pay it is probably pretty good.

In June, the non-agency market was resilient with tighter spreads despite the interest rate volatility. Investors liked the June data showing Homeowners Protection Act ("HPA") and lower forbearance numbers.

As such, there's a lot of new issuance coming to the market for new non-QM mortgages. We are on pace for record new issuance for this part of the market. That shows increased investor demand and will also help increase volumes on the legacy stuff like that is held in the PIMCO CEFs.

Leverage Check - Up

Overall borrowing remains higher despite NAVs for the most part rising in the last few months. The main PIMCO funds (PDI, PCI, PKO) all have boosted leverage modestly in the last three months by about 9%. For PCI, that has taken leverage rate from 42.6% to the current 44.3%. For PKO which has increased its borrowing by 6%, the effective leverage has moved only from 43.8% to 44.4%.

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital)

PDO is now running leverage at 48.8% which is very close to their stated 50% limit. This is not something I am concerned with but it does bear watching if we do see another deleveraging event. PDO is still getting ramped up in terms of the portfolio and currently has a lot of holdings that are "placeholders" for other risk assets that they'd like to buy at slightly cheaper prices. Those placeholders are very liquid, short-term, and safer so if a deleveraging event arrived, they could sell them if they needed.

PIMCO Corp & Income (PTY) continues to run high amounts of leverage at 47.3% and has really increased its borrowing in the last several months. This fund, along with PCN, PFL, and PFN have boosted borrowing by over 30% in the last three months. It hasn't resulted in a lot of direct change to the NAV performance which remains highly correlated with the other funds.

Data by YCharts

The change in borrowing is something to watch, obviously, but I do think it gets too much play. The funds are generally sloshing capital around, which creates noise in the figures as some borrowing counts as leverage and some does not. Thus, a broad conclusory judgment from small changes in borrowing simply is not there. However, over longer-periods of time it can help us gain insights into just what the funds are going.

Muni Check-In

PIMCO muni CEF coverage continues to dip just a bit but remains overall very healthy. We continue to think PMF offers the best NII yield and fundamental strengths of the suite. And we would still avoid PML and PCQ given their structural headwinds.

On our muni sheet, PMF remains a buy, PML a sell, and PMX a hold/wait rated fund. All three funds are trading at a premium valuation of course. This aligns with our latest muni model regression run.

We still think PML will eventually have to cut their distribution despite UNII stabilizing at 4 cents the last few months. Coverage is at 94%, which isn't terrible, but the benefit of lower leverage costs is already embedded into the fundamentals. It is hard to know when the cut will occur as they may wait until all the UNII is exhausted or go it with the others (I seem to think the latter).

Our NY muni selection, PNI, continues to do well and be attractively positioned for those that live in the high tax state. The fund had reached a premium not long ago over $12 per share but has since backed off to about $11.75. We recently suggested making a swap from MYN to PNI and that is still the recommendation today.

For those in CA, we would select PCK among the three PIMCO selections that focus on that state. The share price has deflated a bit from the higher premiums (+6.6%) reached a couple of months ago and now sits at a 1.6% premium which is back below fair value.

Relative Valuation

We now have four portfolios that have relatively similar investment mandates ("quadruplets") with the addition of PDO. However, later this year we may be down to two as PKO and PCI shareholders will be voting to merge into PDI. I'm actually less sanguine on the merger and think it has a decent chance of failing. Investors like the optionality of having several swap options and there's a psychological aspect to having ownership in three funds at 12% versus one fund at 12% - even if there really is no difference in doing so.

The valuation of PCI and PDI have come down (with PCI coming down more) producing some relative value there. At the same time, PDO has gone up in valuation. The chart below illustrates that. PDO went from a near zero premium to the current 7.5% while PDI fell from over 16% to the current 12.2% and PCI from 15% to the current 10.4%.

Those swings amount to a change of approximately 13% on PCI in relative valuation between it and PDO. While PCI is not at our stated buy price, I think if you own shares of PDO, you should consider swapping, especially if you own it in a qualified setting.

PTY is another fund that I would swap away from. The valuation just continues to increase without pause. Simply amazing. At the same time the NAV has been relatively flat. In the last 30 days, the NAV has lost 7 cents net of the distribution and in the last 60 days it has lost 9 cents, net.

(Source: CEFConnect)

PCN looks relatively more compelling here, but at a 30% premium, it's not that great. Instead, I would focus on PCM, which is more mortgage related anyway and largely domestic with far less of a chance of a distribution cut. Again, at a 21% premium it's not a screaming deal, but the 8.3% yield is juicier, and the premium has actually moved down by 5 points in the last couple of months.

Most of my RCS was sold about a month and a half ago but it is starting to look fairly attractive here as well. The 14% premium is down from the 19% it was at 7 weeks ago. I have some stink bids out there to re-add some shares back into my portfolio. I still really like the fund but was a bit concerned about the valuation.

PHK is another fund in that same arena. The share price is a bit above our long-term fair value estimate at 16.5% (having reached about 19.3% a couple of months ago). This one hasn't fallen back as much as RCS has but I'll continue to watch it and let you know when to pull the trigger.

Lastly, PGP remains a decent selection for the equity sleeves of your portfolio at a 5.6% premium. The fund should track a slightly higher beta path compared to the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Concluding Thoughts

The return of stronger coverage to the popular PIMCO CEFs should bring some much needed confidence in the funds and could reverse the valuation declines we've seen in PCI and PDI especially. At the same time, we've seen PDO's valuation increase markedly as investors look to sidestep a potential distribution cut. As such, we recommend swapping at least some of your PDO allocation for PCI and perhaps PDO.

I'm also watching RCS for a potential swap or straight buy as well. The valuation has come down there some but not enough for me to start buying shares again.

The improvement in coverage could be temporary as it was likely driven by the currency effects - a rising dollar versus the euro and pound - along with the flattening of the yield curve. Both of these effects have continued into July but at a lesser magnitude. It could be that we see further improvement when the July UNII report comes out in mid-to-late August adding additional support to the fundamental thesis of these shares.

But just remember, just because these coverage ratios look strong here, it doesn't change the fact that they will have a very hard time covering their distributions going forward. Swap income from yield curve moves and temporary currency effects help, but they are not a solution to a fund paying ~9% in a ~2% yielding world.