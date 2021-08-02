Dole: Sour IPO Presents Juicy Opportunity For Value Shoppers

komargallery/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) is a recent IPO, the finale of a multi-step merger/IPO process combining the legacy Dole Food Company and Total Produce. The IPO was weak, pricing at the low end of an already-lowered range and then trading down from there in the first day of trading. This has resulted in a TTM EV/EBITDA multiple that is three turns lower than the closest U.S. peer, Fresh Del Monte (FDP). Narrowing this multiple gap by two turns would drive ~60% upside in the stock to ~$24 per share.

The problem with low-margin, capital-intensive commodity producers is that free cash flow can be relatively weak compared to earnings. Therefore, my analysis does not rely primarily on EV/EBITDA multiples. Rather, I dive into the cash flow characteristics of the industry to see if prevailing multiples are justified. My conclusion is that if Dole can achieve an average FCF margin slightly above 1% (justifiable, but not necessarily conservative), a discounted cash flow ("DCF") model with an 8% required return also justifies ~$24 per share.

In theory, the merger with Total Produce gives Dole a scale advantage (~70% larger than its nearest peer) that should translate into higher margins and improved FCF characteristics, including better capex efficiency and superior working capital management. Thus, it is possible that Dole's FCF generation ends up being superior to that of peers. But I do not require this for my thesis to play out. I merely require Dole to achieve a base FCF margin consistent with the average of its three closest peers over the past three years and to achieve its promised $30-40 million of EBITDA synergies on top of that.

Catalysts. I expect investment banks to initiate coverage in the last week of August, which will anchor forward expectations and give better clarity on fundamentals. Management has also committed to a dividend at a payout ratio consistent with the historical payout ratio of Total Produce, or about 25% of earnings by my math. Using my forward estimates, this translates to a dividend of about $0.40-0.45, or an attractive yield of nearly 3% at the current stock price. Announcement of this dividend could come any time. Beyond this, management will simply need to execute consistently against its growth targets (2-3% organic revenue and 5-7% EBITDA) over multiple reporting period.

Downside. In a downside scenario in which Dole encounters long-term fundamental headwinds costing it about 15% of its EBITDA permanently or in which I am materially overestimating Dole's ability to translate net income into FCF, I reach a valuation of ~$11, or about 30% downside.

Why does this opportunity exist?

Something clearly went wrong with the Dole IPO as the initial targeted pricing range of $21-23 was revised down to $16-17, with the actual pricing at $16 and then the stock trading lower from there. Additionally, two conditions of the IPO, a valuation floor and a minimum secondary offering by the majority owners of Dole Food (the predecessor company), had to be waived at the last minute. This is unusual for a sizeable deal with Goldman Sachs as the lead underwriter.

It's important to have a thesis about what went wrong so as not to buy into a fundamentally broken story. I see three possibilities:

IPO exhaustion. Institutional investors may have been overwhelmed by a large number of IPOs leading up to Dole's listing. This is the reason cited by CEO Rory Byrne speaking with Bloomberg. If he is right, the situation could have been exacerbated by the relative complexity of the deal (a merger followed by an immediate IPO with conditions). Or it could be that Dole's status as a low-growth commodity player simply doesn't play well right now to a growth-focused market. Unrealistic multiples. The company may have tried for an unrealistic valuation multiple. Institutional investors typically want upside from the IPO price, and they may have demanded a greater discount to lock in greater upside. For instance, my current valuation of ~$24 leaves only modest upside from the original $21-23 pricing range. In the original marketing documents, management cited Lamb Weston (LW), Calavo Growers (CVGW), and Mission Produce (AVO) as potential comparables. These are all specialty food producers that trade at double-digit EBITDA multiples. I don't view them as appropriate comps, but some bulls have tried to justify the comparison. It is possible that Dole is simply getting punished for using an unjustified comp set. Information asymmetry. The information asymmetry I highlight in the risk section below could have resulted in buy-side consensus estimates that ended up being lower than the company's internal assumptions. This could certainly be a near-term negative, but it doesn't necessarily justify the large reduction in valuation unless long-term fundamentals have been impacted. I don't think the company's long-term outlook (2-3% organic revenue growth and 5-7% EBITDA growth) has been altered as that would have required clear public disclosure.

None of these convince me that I might be buying into a broken narrative. The estimates I use to justify my valuation are likely realistic, and I am not relying on an aggressive comp set to justify my thesis. For these reasons, I am comfortable that investors buying at the current price are not missing something critical.

Risks

Information asymmetry. In a typical IPO, institutional investors have an information advantage over retail investors as the underlying forecasts used to justify the targeted price range can be communicated to institutional investors. It is possible that well-informed consensus estimates among institutional investors have coalesced around numbers materially lower than I am using in this analysis.

Selling pressure from large shareholders. Prior to the merger with Total Produce, Dole Food Company was private and was 55% owned by Castle & Cooke and affiliates (the other 45% has been owned by Total Produce since 2018). Subsequent to the merger and IPO, Castle and Cooke will own ~12% of Dole, which equates to about 11 million shares or about $160 million at the current price. Over time, I expect Castle & Cooke to exit its holdings, which could result in selling pressure. It is also possible that legacy Total Produce shareholders, many of which are European, could be forced to sell by mandate. Legacy Total Produce shareholders now own ~57% of Dole plc.

Mother nature. Natural events or crop diseases that impact the food chain are a risk. The company mentions recent hurricanes in Honduras and heavy rainfall in Chile as examples. The company also cites a resurgence of a banana crop disease called TR4 as a potential risk factor.

Business model risk. The company is a commodity food provider, meaning it has limited control over pricing and supply/demand dynamics. This results in low margins and potentially volatile earnings and cash flow. It is also subject to fluctuations in currency and various commodities. Finally, the industry is subject to both cyclical and seasonal dynamics.

Profile of a New Dole

The merger of Dole Food Company and Total Produce immediately prior to the IPO makes Dole the largest fresh produce company in the world, with approximately $9 billion in revenue, 70% larger that its closest peer. Importantly, this is not the Dole of 2013, which was the source of investor angst when then-CEO David Murdock took the company private at a price that was later deemed to be too low by courts. The new Dole will be managed by the Total Produce team, which is effectively purchasing the remaining 55% of Dole, after buying 45% in 2018. With three years of minority ownership, Total Produce knows the business well and has a running start on integration.

Dole defines its market as the fresh fruit and vegetable market in North America and Europe, which it sizes at about $350 billion as of 2020. The market is extremely fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for less than 10% of industry revenue.

Exhibit 1. Top 10 Fresh Produce Companies, North America & Europe

The market is mature, with low single-digit growth historically. However, several factors portend slightly better market growth in the future, including a focus on healthier foods as well as higher consumer interest in categories such as berries, avocados, and organic produce, all of which have grown high single-digits in recent years. In general, North America tends to grow slightly faster than Europe.

Exhibit 2. Market Growth Characteristics

Dole mostly sells fruit, with bananas being the largest single product (27% of revenue). Other fruit is 45% of revenue, and vegetables account for 28% of revenue.

On a geographic basis, Doles is well-balanced between North America (49% of revenue) and Europe (45% of revenue), with rest of world making up 6%.

Industry Cash Flow Characteristics

The value of any investment is simply the sum of its discounted future cash flows. This is a truism, but it is often forgotten in a rush to debate relative EBITDA multiples.

I constructed Exhibit 3 as a way to compare cash flow characteristics of Dole and its closest peers over the last three fiscal years. Here are my takeaways:

The FCF margin (FCF/revenue) for the industry is weak, with a three-year average between 0.5% and 1.3% for each company. Companies with higher FCF margins tend to start with higher EBITDA margins (e.g., Bonduelle, which is likely also influenced by a higher mix of frozen and canned foods), or have higher operating cash flow margins driven by positive changes in working capital (e.g., Fresh Del Monte broadly and Dole's most recent fiscal year). Capex intensity (measured as a percentage of revenue) is a function of how vertically integrated the company is and has been relatively consistent across time. Fresh Del Monte, Dole's closest peer based on business mix and listing geography, has better EBITDA margins and operating cash flow margins than Dole, despite declining revenue since 2018. This could explain why Dole did not price at FDP's multiple and also suggests a path toward closing the multiple gap. Considering that Dole is targeting 2-3% top-line growth, we should expect necessary investments in working capital over time. Thus, we should be modeling an average future FCF margin for Dole not much in excess of 1% at best.

Exhibit 3. Industry Cash Flow Analysis

Estimates

Exhibit 4 presents my estimates for Dole through 2025. Here are the key points.

I assume the remainder of 2021 follows industry seasonality, where margins follow pricing dynamics that are typically stronger in the first half of the year and weaker in the back half. Currency helped create particularly strong Q1 margins, so the degree of ongoing strength through the balance of the year could be quite variable. The optics of margin progression could be one factor driving the pace of multiple expansion. Future revenue growth of 2.5% is at the midpoint of the 2-3% organic growth range the company is targeting. Future EBITDA margins are set such that Dole achieves the 4.1% margin of the past two years, plus synergies at the high end of its $30-40 million target range by 2025. This puts EBITDA growth just below the low end of the 5-7% range targeted by management, although that range includes inorganic growth, which I am not modeling. I am leaving the tax rate at historical levels of ~30%, though companies exiting private ownership and diversifying geographically have, in some cases, found tax planning strategies to lower the effective tax rate. This could be an upside opportunity in my model, though absent management commentary to this effect, I am not modeling it. I assume non-GAAP net income converts to FCF at about 65%. This would achieve an average FCF margin over the next 5 years of ~1.2%, which is in-line with the cash flow analysis I laid out above and should be achievable given the benefits of scale and targeted synergies.

Exhibit 4. Dole Income Statement Estimates

Valuation

Exhibit 5 shows the key assumptions in my discount cash flow model. It includes the first five years of cash as shown in Exhibit 4 but then extends this further at the same growth rate as revenue. This valuation includes 5,000 acres of Hawaiian land held for sale, which I assume is worth $50-100 million based on Hawaiian land sales the company made in the past few years.

The DCF yields a value of ~$24 per share or an enterprise value of $3.5 billion, which is ~8.5x TTM EBITDA.

Some analysts have tried to justify a mid-teens multiple for Dole by using AVO and CVGW as comps. But notice that my cash flow forecast simply cannot justify that sort of multiple: Either I must adjust my required return down to about 5% (below the level of the overall market and essentially equivalent to the historical equity risk premium), or I must assume much higher FCF, which is unrealistic based on the cash flow analysis above.

Using the DCF in a slightly different way, if I assume my FCF estimates are correct, the required return would need to be a very conservative 12% to justify the current stock price. I think that is too conservative, particularly for the current market, where I estimate required returns for the S&P 500 are in the 5-6% range.

Exhibit 5. Dole DCF Assumptions

Comps. Turning to more realistic comparables, we see that Dole currently trades a three turn discount to Fresh Del Monte on a TTM EBITDA basis and a two turn discount on a 2021 EBITDA basis (using my 2021 estimates). My $24 valuation simply assumes Dole closes the discount with FDP on a 2021 EBITDA basis. Neither fundamentals nor leverage differences would explain such a disparity (note that at 3.0x net debt/TTM EBITDA, Dole is at its long-term leverage target, which I view as reasonable and sustainable).

Exhibit 6. Fresh Produce Comp Table

Downside estimates. My $11 downside estimate alters my DCF by assuming only 45% of net income converts to FCF, which would put the average FCF margin at about 0.8%. I also assume a required return of 10% and terminal growth of 1%. Assuming current multiples hold, an $11 valuation assumes EBITDA would be about 15% lower.

Conclusion

Dole is not the large-moat, high-margin, cash flow gusher of a business sought by many investors. It is a commodity player with thin margins. However, it does produce free cash flow, and with its scale and strong brand recognition, long-term cash flow forecasting is relatively straightforward. Such a forecast suggests Dole should trade about two turns of EBITDA higher, which translates to 60% upside in the stock from current levels.