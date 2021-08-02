Time To Think Long Term - Weekly Blog # 692

Koonsiri Boonnak/iStock via Getty Images

Dull Can Be Difficult

As perpetual investors, we are like military or golf warriors. When Marines are deployed into temporary defensive positions, they are trained to constantly improve their defense against always expected attacks. Professional golfers or club level champions often spend considerable time on the driving range and putting greens. Thus, I view the current stock market environment as a good time to shift focus to long-term investing, the primary focus of this blog.

The Biggest Picture

Perhaps the biggest picture of all investable assets is our earth. Following the geographical slant, I suggest we start with the US-based market, where we come to our first confusion of terms. In the US, you can buy pure foreign companies through American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in dollars. Multinationals, which often grow faster and have better margins than pure domestic companies, are also available. Pure domestic companies rarely exist in an economic sense, especially with the American consumer addicted to imports of food, clothing, cars, television sets, cell phones, oil, and many other products and services. Thus, we have become globalists whether we like it or not, creating a dichotomy for our politicians who are mostly lawyers. The politicians see the US as mostly bound by laws and regulations they created. They fail to appreciate that one appeal of these goods and services to consumers and investors is that they are not bound by the whims of politicians in DC or state capitals.

What is the Outlook for the “Governed” USA?

Both in terms of actuality and perceptions, there are negatives in assessing the long-term outlook, briefly listed as follows:

Militarily, the US is in geographical retreat from Asia, Europe and the Mid-East. Coupled with a declining budget for fighting expenditures, senior officers are being selected based on their political skills. Homes and schools are producing unemployable students, lacking intellectual integrity, discipline, leadership, and physical skills. We elect governments that prefer top-down, centralized, restrictive control, lacking in bottom-up experience. The US is currently burdened by a lack of rigorous international leadership skills.

Offsetting the negatives are some positives for the US:

Around the world, people want to live and earn in the US. Compared to other developed countries, we have a strong geographic location. We generally have abundant natural resources, which are becoming increasingly expensive to produce and get to market. We have the richest consumer and commercial markets in the world. We have the largest and deepest financial markets in the world, likely to become more expensive and restrictive in the future.

What Other Choices are There?

There are lots of attractive long-term investing and trading opportunities in other countries. However, in terms of geographical hedging against possible problems in the US, there appears to be only one large choice. Most other developed countries are export-driven, with the US being their largest single market. If there are problems in the US, these countries will not be useful hedges in a domestic portfolio.

One clue to this correlation with the US is the leading performing industries in their local markets. According to Standard & Poor’s, the two best-performing industry groups are technology and materials in the stock markets of almost all the developed countries and many developing countries, including the Islamic countries. Hard to imagine a long-term situation where these local industries do well without a parallel move in the US.

This correlation is not accidental - the tie between the UK and the US is an example. Wealthy people in the UK took part of their economic winnings from domestic sources and invested them in the US. Some of the early growth of The Financial Times and Reuters was based on their publication of US stock prices in the 19th century. In the early 20th century, my grandfather’s brokerage firm had a London office service their UK accounts’ needs for US transactions. Later in the century, both my brother’s brokerage firm and my fund analysis firm also had London offices. The appeal of servicing the needs of UK clients continues to this day.

One of the leading positions in our private financial services fund is Raymond James Financial (RJF). It announced it is acquiring the wealth management and brokerage firm Charles Stanley, a venerable firm founded in 1792. RJF plans to keep Charles Stanley wealth management separate from its own local wealth management activity. While the two offices will largely be using different securities and funds, I suspect they will become similar over time. In part because they will be using RJF’s superior technology adapted for the UK market.

The Only Choice as a Hedge?

The traditional choice as a hedge is one that goes up when the primary investment goes down. A more modern approach used by early hedge funds and other traders was a bet on different rates of growth, often labeled “pair trades”. The problem with that strategy was pair components moving more due to external forces than to the differences between the pairs.

Thus, as a global investor, like it or not, the best hedge is China. This is not a happy choice - think of all the objections to investing in China. When you boil down these objections, they largely come down to one thing - they are not the US!!!

Absolutely true, but China is the second-largest economy in the world and is growing much faster than the US or the developed world. This should not make us apologists for their perceived transgressions. The recent 50% or more fall in many shares is a demonstration of the evils of a “command economy”. There is an interesting parallel between what their central government and Washington attacked; the power and scope of large monopolies, loose credit conditions outside the formal banking system, and privileged for-profit education. The main difference between the number one and number two economies was that China moved faster and was more devastating.

I am not suggesting you buy individual Chinese stocks, bonds, or loans. What I am suggesting is you follow the late and great old data customer of our firm, Bill Berger. He called some of his investments “Chicken Bergers”. These were positions that participated in a trend but had more downside protection. In my case, I am suggesting the use of regional mutual funds with analysts in the Asian region who have significant minority holdings in global portfolios. This is a good time to consider such a move, as I suspect we will soon be entering a more intense higher volume period where it may be more difficult to think long term.

Current Indicators of Change

I believe the structure of the market is in the process of changing, but it’s not yet clear as to direction. This could be a cause for concern, and the following are “straws in the wind” as to future changes:

1. Change in fixed-income issuance over the past 12 months: Investment Grade bonds +68% Leveraged Loans +208% Structured Finance +203% 2. This week’s 6-month prediction in the AAII weekly sample survey shows a change of 6% “Bullish” and “Bearish” move, with Bullish positive and Bearish negative. Both were at 30% last week. 3. Number of days to cover shorts: NYSE 2.9 vs. NASDAQ 2.3 4. The JOC-ECRI Industrial Price Index had a weekly gain of 1%, substantially below its 12-month rate.

Working Conclusion

Changes are coming soon, and the time to develop global hedges may be short.

Comments are solicited, as I am sure not every reader is in total agreement with this blog.

