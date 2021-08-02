NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Just over a month ago, I wrote why investors should look at B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) as an investment in an article titled Consider B&G Foods For Income, Not Capital Appreciation. At the time the price was $33.48 and the $1.90 dividend was yielding an attractive 5.7%. I gave it a Neutral rating, noting

A new CEO, uncertainty over the increased costs for transportation, packaging, labor and the vegetable crop, all contribute to risk of this investment. Still, the dividend appears safe and it remains the main attraction for this equity, although that attraction has been diminished over the past few years. Not only has there been no increase in the rate for more than three years, but the recent strength of the share price has driven the yield below 6%. And, even at 5.7%, the yield is far above that of most of its competitors in the CPG sector, and I don't see a dividend cut as likely.

This past week the share price tumbled to $28.72, pushing the dividend yield up to 6.7%, and I have turned Bullish on the stock. It would be easy to wait until after the company issues a press release

...with second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021...

before changing my rating, but where's the challenge in doing that?

Disclosures

To be very clear, I receive compensation from Seeking Alpha to write articles, and I have been writing them since 2011. I choose the stocks I write about, and they are almost always about stocks I already own, although sometimes they will be about stocks I have researched and am seriously considering purchasing. At other times an article could be about stocks that are closely related to a stock I own. I have never deliberately shorted any stock.

This will be my 99th article on B&G, but the compensation is no longer an important motivation to write articles. Instead, it's the feedback in the comments section that challenges my thesis that I look forward to. I almost always respond to those comments, and those comments will occasionally influence my decision on what to do next with an investment.

Regarding B&G, we made our first purchase about 15 years ago, not too long after the company went public. It is currently our second-largest equity position, representing just over 8% of our individual equity holdings. While most of the B&G positions are considered core holdings, earlier this year when the prices spiked above $40, we sold almost our entire position, and continued to day-trade the bounces for a few weeks. And, even though I still consider these core holdings, I nonetheless have covered calls written against most of the shares, including those with $37.50 and $40.00 strike prices expiring in January of 2022. I don't expect those calls to be exercised, and if they are, it is unclear as to what my next steps would be. However, since the B&G yield at those prices would be closer to 5%, it is possible I would look elsewhere to invest those funds.

An additional portion of the position (approximately 28%) is a pure trading position where I not only have made a fairly significant number of very short-term trades, but have also regularly traded covered calls on that portion using a $30.00 or $32.50 strike price. One last detail. As most of the current holders are aware, B&G paid a dividend at the end of last week. Since I have the dividend re-investment function activated with my broker, it means I will be buying shares on Monday.

Why all the details? I try to be objective in my articles on B&G, but when one holds shares in a company, it is certainly possible that bias can creep into the analysis. And, when one trades as actively as I do, that bias may be even more exaggerated.

Why Change The Rating?

The reason for my upgrade from Neutral to Bullish is based mostly on the decline in share price to its current level. If I am correct, the major justification for that decline would appear to be the market's increased concerns over the sustainability of the dividend. It is a concern I don't share at this time, nor is it a concern that I have had for the past several years. Seeking Alpha's dividend scorecard seems to disagree with me, giving dividend safety a D-.

Given that D-, it is interesting to note that Seeking Alpha also shows the consensus dividend predictions of five analysts that cover the company, and none are expecting the dividend to be cut in either 2021 or 2022. Of the three that have targets for 2023, each is at $1.90 or higher. Confusing, isn't it?

On the other hand, Seeking Alpha has the dividend yield rated A+, which makes sense since the yield is far higher than its competitors in the CPG space. Adding to the confusion, and less understandable is how a quarterly dividend that has not changed in 13 quarters, and has only been increased by one penny over the past 19 quarters rates an A.

The company has repeatedly stressed that shareholders are best served when excess cash is returned to those shareholders through dividends. In the most recent 10Q, the company once again reiterated its dividend policy:

Our dividend policy reflects a basic judgment that our stockholders are better served when we distribute a substantial portion of our cash available to pay dividends to them instead of retaining it in our business. Under this policy, a substantial portion of the cash generated by our company in excess of operating needs, interest and principal payments on indebtedness, capital expenditures sufficient to maintain our properties and other assets is distributed as regular quarterly cash dividends to the holders of our common stock and not retained by us. We have paid dividends every quarter since our initial public offering in October 2004. For the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, we had net cash provided by operating activities of $26.0 million and $57.6 million, respectively, and distributed as dividends $30.5 million and $30.4 million, respectively. Based upon our current dividend rate of $1.90 per share per annum and our current number of outstanding shares, we expect our aggregate dividend payments in fiscal 2021 to be approximately $123.0 million. ...

The above was followed by a brief disclaimer, and I would be remiss in not pointing out that the dividend was cut from its initial level of approximately $0.85 in 2007 to an annual rate of $0.68 (or $0.17 per quarter) during the Great Recession. After nine payments of $0.17, the annual rate was increased to $0.84 in early 2011, and had doubled to $1.68 by early 2016. By late 2016 it had moved up to $1.86, and since then investors have seen just a one cent quarterly increase.

Late last year the company acquired the Crisco brand From J. M. Smucker (SJM) for $550 million in the month of December, and when the purchase was announced, the brand was expected to generate:

annual net sales of approximately $270 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $65 million to $70 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.45 to $0.50.

While that should improve the dividend coverage, there are other factors that could negatively impact net cash flow. On the most recent earnings call, the interim CEO David Wenner discussed cost pressures:

Well, it should stay fairly much at low single digits in the first part of the year just because we've locked in a lot of our purchasing positions, but the wild card really is how much are things going to continue to ramp up and what's going to happen when those positions run out and what will the effect of the new crop on things like commodities be? Freight we think for instance which is a very big inflator will actually, all things being equal, start leveling off as we get to the last three, four months of the year because we saw those increases last year in the final quarter. So I think that's the good news if you want call it that, but commodities to me is a wildcard. The packaging industry just continues to get worse, and so even when you have purchasing hedges and things like, those run out sooner or later and it really is a matter of how does it play out in the final four or five months of the year what will happen, and I don't think anybody knows. My personal opinion on the agricultural commodity side is that this is more than a one year phenomenon, that this crop is not going to fix the problem even if it's a good crop, and that we will see elevated costs going into 2022.

While Q1 results were solid, unfortunately the company didn't issue much else in the way of 2021 full-year guidance. They did note that they expected a 2021 "Net sales range of $2.05 billion to $2.10 billion", which would be an increase of 4.2-6.7% from the $1.968 billion of 2020. Management did not issue any guidance for earnings, capital expenditures, taxes, or free cash flow, and that also could have put a damper on the share price heading into the Q2 results.

Recent Factors

More uncertainty? The earnings call later this week will be the first for its newly hired CEO, Kenneth C. "Casey" Keller who joined the company on June 14th. It's difficult to imagine that he would be increasing guidance so soon after taking over. Could that be contributing to the recent decline in share price?

How about the resurgence in new cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations, and deaths? The latest headlines may benefit B&G if it contributes to less eating out and more food consumption in the home. However, to the extent it negatively impacts the overall economy, consumers may turn toward generic substitutes rather than B&G's branded products.

Fuel prices, previously mentioned by Wenner, have increased in the past quarter. Droughts in some parts of the country and excessive rainfall in others could also affect crop yields, prices, and availability. Inflation has recently ticked higher and labor availability and cost may have also increased. Each of these could squeeze margin percentages despite a potential increase in revenue.

Summary

I have increased my rating to Bullish, placing me as an outlier in rating B&G. That puts me above the nine Wall Street analysts in terms of ratings, where over the past 90 days, 8 are neutral and one is bearish or the other Seeking Alpha authors that remain neutral.

This is based mostly on the high dividend which I believe remains well covered, and B&G's revenue projections. There is also some evidence to support the B&G revenue projections and that should enhance the coverage of the dividend. A recent piece by Seeking Alpha News Editor, Jason Aycock, notes:

A scan into food production names from Evercore ISI finds some strong organic sales growth continuing, even as cost inflation concerns are still an "overhang."

Doing two-year comparisons, the firm says four-week channel sales have continued to be "stable and strong," up 15%.

Second-half estimates imply only mid-single-digit sales growth (two-year) amid expectations that the return to in-person work and school, along with more comfort eating out, will bring a slowdown.

And the sell-off in large-cap food stocks over the past month is "largely due to concerns about pricing net of commodity inflation," Evercore says. It agrees with that concern to some degree, but says "we also view sales momentum and shifts in pricing/promotion as supportive of the names that avoid supply-chain hiccups like those at Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) or B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)."

Pricing is picking up in the sector - except for cereal, the firm notes. It's still expecting price increases in the range of 3-4% in the second half. In the latest four-week period, it's seen a 40-basis-point sequential uptick in the average food price increase to 2.4%, with promotion mix still "well below" 2019 levels. ...

And if that's not enough, keep in mind that I have responded to the old playground taunt, "Put your money where your mouth is" by making B&G my second-largest equity holding.