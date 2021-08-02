Alfio Manciagli/iStock via Getty Images

The Q2 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) has finally begun, and one of the first miners to report was Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE). Up against a relatively easy quarter on a year-over-year basis, Coeur posted a 39% increase in revenue, driven by higher output and strength in silver prices. Notably, the company's Rochester Expansion is now 31% complete, which will translate to material growth in FY2023. Elsewhere, Coeur is considering a restart at Silvertip, another avenue for potential growth. However, while Coeur has one of the sector's better growth profiles, it's not cheap. At ~22x earnings estimates at a share price of $7.65, I continue to see better value elsewhere.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Coeur Mining released its Q2 results last week, reporting higher gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) production and a sharp increase in revenue from the year-ago period. During Q2, the company produced ~87,300 ounces of gold and ~2.6 million ounces of silver, driven by a sharp increase in silver production from Palmarejo (~1.68 million ounces vs. ~0.87 million ounces) and higher gold production from Rochester and Palmarejo. While Kensington and Wharf saw lower output year-over-year, these mines both contributed to solid free cash flow generation, with a combined $29.3 million in free cash flow from the two smaller assets. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Coeur has seen minimal growth in production over the past three years, with the shutdown of Silvertip (Q1 2020) weighing on production and much lower grades in the past year at its flagship Palmarejo Mine. While Palmarejo had a much better quarter with gold production up 81% year-over-year and silver production increasing 92% to ~1.67 million ounces, it's important to note that Palmarejo was up against very easy year-over-year comps due to the government-mandated shutdown in Mexico last year related to COVID-19. On an adjusted basis relative to Q2 2019 (pre-COVID-19), gold production was down 2% on a two-year basis, with silver production down 4%, driven by lower gold and silver grades.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, while production was lower vs. Q2 2019, operating cash flow and free cash flow were higher, with higher metals prices picking up the slack. Palmarejo's operating cash flow came in at $33.4 million during the quarter, doubling from Q2 2019 levels, while free cash flow nearly tripled from Q2 2019 levels, up from $8.0 million to $23.6 million. This was despite increased capex in the period relative to Q2 2019 ($9.8 million vs. $8.0 million). The relatively low average realized gold price in the period ($1,351/oz) can be attributed to more than 45% of Palmarejo's gold ounces being sold under its gold stream agreement. The good news is that the average realized silver price was higher at $26.71/oz, driving free cash flow growth in the quarter.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to Rochester, gold production increased materially in the period, coming in at ~7,200 ounces up from ~5,200 ounces in Q2 2020. The increase in gold production was driven by the stacking of additional run of mine material and higher grades on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, silver production also increased on a year-over-year basis, up from 728,000 ounces to 888,000 ounces. Unfortunately, despite the higher production and improved metals prices, Rochester saw free cash flow dip from (-) $11.4 million to (-) $38.3 million in the period. This is entirely related to the company being in a high-capex period with its Rochester Expansion underway, and free cash flow should improve materially beginning in late 2022.

(Source: Company Website)

Based on the most recent update, the Rochester Expansion is 31% complete, which should excite investors given the significant benefit this will provide to Coeur from an output standpoint. The goal is for silver production to double to ~8.0 million ounces per annum, with gold production coming in at 80,000 ounces for the first ten years post-expansion. Based on annual guidance of ~3.8 million ounces of silver and ~28,000 ounces of gold, this should translate to a more than 100% increase in revenue at Rochester beginning in FY2023. The one negative to report related to Rochester is the fact that inflation continues to creep up, and this could affect the December 2020 estimate of ~$397 million in project capital expenditures.

Coeur didn't provide a concrete figure for inflation risk, but it's possible we could see a 5% plus increase in capex related to the project based on similar warnings of inflation around undeveloped projects in North America. Coeur cited contractor labor, building materials, and fuel as risks on a small number of remaining uncommitted contracts. The silver lining is that most of the capital for the project has already been committed to date, and the company has ample liquidity, with $124 million in cash and $300 million on its undrawn revolving credit facility.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, at Wharf and Kensington, production was lower year-over-year, as noted above, driven by lower grades at Kensington and lower throughput at Wharf. The good news is that the higher metals prices mostly offset the lower production, with solid free cash flow generation at both assets. Given the short mine life at Kensington (366,000 ounces of gold), the focus here is on exploration, with a significant portion of its $75 million exploration budget earmarked for this asset. Assuming successful reserve growth, Kensington will remain in production long-term. However, based on the guidance of ~122,000 ounces per annum and reserves of just 366,000 ounces, the mine is in dire need of adding reserves, with a mine life of barely 3 years.

Moving over to the less-talked-about Silvertip Mine, Coeur is looking into potentially restarting the asset, estimated to cost $75 million to $90 million, up from estimates of $35 to $45 million previously. There's still no green light on the project, but if the company does go ahead with this decision, we could see the asset back up and running by the end of 2023. With over ~$400 million in liquidity, Coeur has more than enough cash to support the Rochester Expansion and a Silvertip restart. Having said that, the company will have a lot on its plate if it tries to restart Silvertip at the same time as completing construction at Rochester. It's worth noting that Silvertip benefits from significant tax pools, which would shelter some taxable income if the mine is restarted. Let's take a look at the financial results:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Coeur Mining has one of the uglier free cash flow trends in the sector, with free cash flow actually declining over the past 12 months despite higher metals prices. As noted earlier, this can be attributed to the massive increase in capital expenditures related to the Rochester Expansion, which should continue to weigh on free cash flow until next year. Normally, a declining free cash flow profile during a period of higher metals prices would be a concern. Still, it's important to look at capex (orange bars) to see why this is occurring and that it's one-time items related to major development capital.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to Coeur's earnings trend, it is finally recovering after years of net losses per share and industry-lagging annual earnings per share [EPS] growth. As we can see above, annual EPS hit a new multi-year high in FY2020 at $0.24 and is expected to increase by more than 16% this year based on current estimates of $0.28. Looking ahead to FY2022 and FY2023, estimates are sitting at $0.34 and $0.57 currently, suggesting that this trend of higher annual EPS is expected to remain strong, with the potential for 137% growth in annual EPS between FY2020 and FY2023 ($0.24 vs. $0.57). This makes Coeur one of the highest growth stories in the sector, assuming Rochester performs as expected.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While the growth here is impressive, Coeur trades at more than 22x FY2022 earnings estimates at a share price of $7.65 and more than 13.4x FY2023 earnings estimates. This is not an overly cheap valuation for a cyclical company, especially when other precious metals producers with higher margins and safer jurisdictions are trading at more attractive valuations. For example, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) trades at just over 10x FY2023 estimates ($4.06) and pays a dividend, has a much stronger balance sheet ($858 million net cash vs. Coeur's net debt of ~$290 million), and has a much better track record of returning capital to shareholders. So, while Coeur isn't expensive after this 35% correction, I don't think it's a steal either, and I believe there is better relative value elsewhere.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Outside of production, which continues to decline at Palmarejo due to lower grades relative to 2018 and 2019, Coeur had a solid quarter and continues to invest in exploration and its own assets. Assuming the company can return to commercial production at Silvertip in 2024 and Rochester performs as expected, Coeur should see meaningful growth in free cash flow and annual earnings per share and be able to clean up its balance sheet. However, with more gold ounces hedged recently, Coeur does not offer the same leverage as other producers to metals prices, even if this was a responsible move. This makes it less attractive than peers, especially at a valuation of ~22x next year's earnings. In summary, while a rising tide will lift all boats, I think there are better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.