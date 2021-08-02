Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was handed a CRL on July 29. The CRL wasn't unexpected in July; after the FDA's July 13 letter flagging deficiencies in the tenapanor NDA, the CRL was almost a certainty. However, before that, nobody thought tenapanor would get rejected. Tenapanor successfully completed three successful trials in over 1000 patients, meeting primary and key secondary endpoints. The company spent the entire month of April in label discussions with the FDA. In June, when the FDA asked for a 3 month extension, all they said was that they wanted Ardelyx to amend certain aspects of its NDA. There was never a talk of issues with the "size of the treatment effect and clinical relevance" of tenapanor - basically questioning the relevance of the biomarker endpoint of the trials - like we saw in the July letter. This almost seems like a multiple personality disorder at the regulatory body, something we have seen over and over again, notably with aducanumab's controversial approval. There appears to be no monolithic thinking at the FDA in the early stages, until someone at the top makes a final and binding - and often surprising - decision.

Indeed, the tenapanor decision has been met with disbelief and frustration by a number of medical specialists and nephrologists surveyed by Spherix Global Insights:

Nephrologists are not far behind in their dismay and disappointment, struggling with recent events that are likely to keep two novel therapeutics, Fibrogen/AstraZeneca's roxadustat and Ardelyx's tenapanor, from reaching patients. Sheldon Shore, MD, a practicing nephrologist in Atlanta weighed in, "The FDA needs to work harder to help us get these new drugs approved for use in our patients. I feel it has gotten too political, making it harder and harder for new drugs to get approved." Despite the controversy surrounding the potential approvals, more than half of surveyed nephrologists indicate they very much want to see tenapanor approved...

Another quote from the company press release also concurs:

Arnold Silva, director of Clinical Research at Boise Kidney and Hypertension Institute, expressed a need for new tools to treat these CKD patients. He commented that lowering serum phosphorus is a priority in managing patients on dialysis. "Years of research have demonstrated the negative consequences associated with even slight elevations in serum phosphorus. Despite our best efforts with currently available therapies, managing phosphorus remains a significant challenge," Silva said in a statement. "We need new tools. I've closely followed the extensive clinical development of tenapanor, not only as an interested nephrologist but also as a clinical investigator. I've seen the clinical benefits of tenapanor first-hand in my patients and I'm stunned that the FDA is not granting approval of this novel mechanism drug, despite extensive clinical data demonstrating its safety and efficacy," he added.

Wall Street analysts were also disappointed.

Cowen's Joseph Thome is "surprised and disappointed" by the news and with the July 29th PDUFA coming up, says near-term approval is "unlikely." "Based on the pivotal data package generated demonstrating tenapanor's ability to reduce phosphate levels as monotherapy or in combination with binders, we were optimistic for approval," the analyst said. "Additionally, as management indicated it was already in labeling discussions with the Agency in April and that the review was only initially subjected to a three-month delay vs. a CRL at that time, we were hopeful the Agency saw a path to approval this summer."

Tenapanor's trial data was very good. A quick discussion is in order to figure out how things may go from here. As I noted in my earlier coverage:

In various trials, tenapanor has been quite successful: Source Of these, AMPLIFY was a comparison trial with phosphate binders. In this trial, the drug met the primary endpoint with statistically significant difference in reduction of serum phosphorus levels (p=0.0004) compared to binders alone at week 4. ~2 times more patients achieved the serum phosphorus treatment goal of <5.5 mg/dL with tenapanor and phosphate binders vs phosphate binders alone (P≤0.0097). Sevelamer was the comparator used in the control arm.

There were some adverse events leading to discontinuations, but analysts, including Piper Jaffray's Christopher Raymond, saw tenapanor as a potential blockbuster drug, as I noted in my previous article. Raymond had earlier noted that the FDA actively helped Ardelyx design the various trials and that the July 13 letter may indicate the FDA is now objecting to using phosphate levels as a proper biomarker of the relevant clinical outcome.

Two more things to note here. First, Tenapanor is already approved to treat IBS and brings in a few million dollars in sales. Two, Ardelyx does have a pipeline. Besides tenapanor, it has run a positive phase 1 trial for RDX013 for Hyperkalemia. So the market valuing ARDX at cash right now is a small but certain overreaction.

So where does Ardelyx go from here?

The FDA asked Ardelyx "to conduct an additional adequate and well-controlled trial demonstrating a clinically relevant treatment effect on serum phosphorus or an effect on the clinical outcome thought to be caused by hyperphosphatemia in CKD patients on dialysis."

In response, Mike Raab, Ardelyx's CEO, said - "We do not agree with the FDA's subjective assessment on the clinical relevance of the treatment effect of tenapanor in our studies which met all clinical endpoints agreed upon by the FDA."

Whether he agrees or not, the CEO has little recourse other than to continue talking with the FDA. One possibility is a lawsuit, but that will be a tough path to follow. Another trial will be at least 2 more years before anything comes of it. A very remote possibility could be a post-approval trial, but most analysts doubt that the path will be so straightforward.

"It is unlikely that [Ardelyx] will have a short path to approval because tenapanor's efficacy appears to be in question," analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note to investors. "We expect a higher bar required in terms of PO4+ lowering or a head-to-head comparison w/ binders. While this certainly provides [the company] a path forward, we do not see much room for a short approval timeline."

Bottom Line

ARDX is a very risky bet right now. Current prices are very low, and the company does have $178mn of cash against a market cap of $171mn; it also has something of a pipeline, and a small chance of a quick resolution, and a bigger chance of a resolution in about 2 years. Tenapanor still has patent protection, till about 2029 for composition, and to 2034 for use. So there's some light here at the end of the tunnel.