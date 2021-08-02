Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

What did the company report and why did the shares fall initially?

Teladoc reported its results for the second quarter of the year after the market closed on July 27.2021. TDOC shares have been suffering from a range of maladies over the course of the last several quarters. Various SA articles have found the company to be over-valued, potentially suffering from a multitude of new competitors, and no longer enjoying the tailwind of a pandemic.

When I started writing this article, TDOC shares had fallen about 9% in after-hours trading, and they opened below $135. Since that point, the shares rallied significantly and ended the day with a small gain. Part of the snapback was apparently due to renewed purchases by ARK Investment on Wednesday

It would have been nice to accelerate the production of this article but I try to produce thorough commentaries and my outlook is long-term and not particularly trading oriented. It is my view that TDOC shares have seen compressed valuation based on fears that are not materializing. The shares are down about 25% so far this year, and of course the company’s business has continued to grow so valuation has compressed substantially. To answer the question in the headline, the shares fell initially on a misreading as to what the company reported. This is a company that only reports specific GAAP numbers-adjusted EBITDA and cash flow for the company were above consensus values.

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP is being magnified in the wake of the acquisition of Livongo which has accelerated the recognition of stock based comp. and has created a substantial level of depreciation and loss on extinguishment of debt. Most investors are certainly not are buying TDOC shares at this point based on earnings or even free cash flow-but the fact is, the headlines about the company “missing” were simply looking at the wrong metrics.

The company reported an upside in revenues and most other revenue related metrics, it raised revenue guidance for the balance of the year, and it was able to achieve adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow above consensus expectations. My estimates suggest that the EV/S for this company is now a bit more than 10X. While the issue of growth remains more than a bit unsettled in the minds of some analysts-even those with positive ratings on the shares-and I profess to having no clear crystal ball to validate my CAGR estimate. I think the 3 year CAGR estimate of 33% which I use in my valuation analysis is a very conservative expectation. I expect the company to affirm or increase its projection of long-term growth when it discusses trends and forecasts at its analyst day to be scheduled later this year. That 10+ X EV/S ratio is more than 40% below average for this company’s growth cohort and the company is achieving a modest positive margin of free cashflow. It is very close to attaining a Rule of 40 metric from the combination of growth and margins-a very positive indicator in the view of this writer.

TDOC shares have essentially spent the last 6 months or so correcting from expectations that perhaps were too ebullient. While virtual health care is really an existential trend and the chronic care offerings of Livongo are still in their infancy, TDOC is not going to grow at triple digit rates anytime soon absent catastrophic health care emergency. Why investors might have thought that such performance was likely to continue is not something I can readily determine.

For the last two months or so the shares have been flat. Much of the controversy on this name has focused on potential competition from Amazon (AMZN), and nascent competition from Doximity (DOCS). I think investors who are focused on the threats they perceive to TDOC simply misunderstand the structure of the telehealth space. While obviously telehealth visits are fungible, telehealth offerings are not. At that the end of the day, it is the payers, i.e. the insurers and the health services organizations that are going to be the major drivers in fostering the continued growth of virtual health. The TDOC set of offerings is by far the most comprehensive in the space, and that is unlikely to change. The results of TDOC are a product of the breadth and depth of their offerings as well as the rapid growth of the space and decent execution.

There are, and will be, many competitors of various sizes and capabilities in the telehealth space. Here is a link that summarizes some of the competitors in the market. The issue is really not the fact that there are competitors but Teladoc's competitive position and competitive advantages in this space.

In order to elaborate on that later point, I will spend a little bit of space highlighting some of the newer offerings of TDOC which are highly likely to be significant growth drivers for the balance of this year and for 2022 and beyond. It is this breadth and depth that is the differentiation that this company enjoys and that is why I own and recommend the shares.

In the wake of the earnings release, the DB analyst lowered his rating on the shares and reduced his price target to $153. The analysis behind the lowered rating was somewhat thin, and really didn’t relate to a change in estimates or expected growth. Other analysts who had previously rated the shares as a hold, reduced their price targets as well but prominent bulls such as the analysts at Piper and CS maintained their positive ratings. Most analysts lowered price targets more to acknowledge multiple compression that has already occurred, than because new, less positive data was presented.

The telehealth space is enormous. And to reiterate, there will be numerous players with entries in this market. I have linked here to a study that says the market will grow by more than 7X over the next 5 years which is a CAGR of 26.5%. The international market is even more nascent than the market in the US-TDOC does have a significant overseas presence although the growth rate for its international business is far less than its business in the us.

It must seem to many V/C’s, entrepreneurs and even some analysts that virtual health care should be an easy space to enter After all this is a large and ebullient market space. And in the nature of things, it may seem to some that one virtual health visit is pretty much like another. I can hardly disagree that virtual health visits are fungible; I doubt that most patients know or care about which platform was used to facilitate their specific telehealth visit. I have yet to ask my providers which virtual care platform they are using-I am far more concerned about ease of use than anything else.

But in the opinion of this writer that is an incredibly myopic view. Teladoc has a vision of providing a “whole person” set of services to facilitate various virtual programs for patients. I really do not believe that there is, or can be a great deal of controversy that at this point, and probably for the foreseeable future, this company’s vision and its specific offerings are by far the most extensive in the virtual health care space. And there is rather substantial evidence that its b to b customers specifically, i.e. the insurance companies and hospitals that actually pay for the services that Teladoc provides, are buying into that vision. When management of this company speaks of pipeline, it isn’t speaking about signing up doctors or individual users but about signing up large insurers and hospitals who make the Teladoc platform available to their covered clients.

At the start of the year, the company indicated that its pipeline had grown by 50% year on year. The results presented and the commentary of management on this latest call, suggest that the statistic was real, and the pipeline has been closing-perhaps faster than the company might have anticipated. The CEO on the call suggested that the short-term pipeline was now 20% greater than heretofore-presumably on top of the 50% growth, with expectations for closing further substantial transactions. In addition, the CFO was very "un-finance-like" and spent significant time and body language emoting about how all of the wins and the pipeline had substantially improved the company visibility.

Some of the analysts who have downgraded the shares or lowered price targets have opined that there are unanswered questions regarding the outlook for Teladoc. And like most things having to do with the future, so there are. Many questioners during the course of the conference call were attempting to get the company to make specific statements regarding guidance for 2022-and the company didn’t provide any specifics. Almost no companies at this point in the calendar are willing to make specific projections for 2022. But my reading of the conference call is that it was replete with statements from both the CEO and the CFO that made it easy to understand some metes and bounds for growth next year and beyond.

One analyst wrote that the company sounded more cautious about its outlook for 2022 membership growth. I certainly didn’t get that impression after listening to the call. When a questioner on the call asked about projected percentage growth in members next year, the CEO said that it would have to be substantially above current consensus expectations of 9% to comport with the company’s actual growth outlook.

Specifically, the company reported revenues for the quarter of about $503 million, about 1% above prior expectations, and organic growth of 41%. The company raised its revenue guidance for the 2nd time this year, again by about 1%. While I will review the financials in detail later in this article, there were some metrics that I would focus on specifically as indicative of the strength of the TDOC business. In Q2, the company saw an increase of 28% in visits-a remarkable attainment given that the year ago quarter was during the height of the pandemic. In turn, this growth in visits, lifted the utilization rate to 21.5%, up 550 bps year on year and by 190 bps sequentially. Finally, I would note that average revenue per member per month was $2.47, up by 10% sequentially-driven by the success the company is enjoying in terms of consumer acceptance of its mental health offerings and continued growth in the utilization of chronic care programs where the focus has been on multi-product usage of the Livongo platform. If the 28% in visits reported for the June quarter doesn’t quell fears that the growth in the business in 2020 was not sustainable, I am not sure what might eliminate that concern. Telehealth is here to stay, and will continue to attract users and payers because of its many advantages. Speaking for myself, there is not a doctor visit that I make that I would not make virtually if the circumstances allow, and all of the health providers I utilize in the New York area continue to try to get their patients to utilize telehealth solutions. This is not a one-off trend but a sea-change of enormous proportions.

Once upon a time the Fidelity Magellan Fund was the gold standard in investing when it was run by Peter Lynch. Most of the time the names about which I write tend to have esoteric, utilizing technologies that can be difficult for non IT professionals to understand but which are necessary to provide value to users. This is not one of those times.

As can be seen in this link, Mr. Lynch ascribed his success to utilizing his and his family’s eyes, ears and hands to assess the validity of an investment concept. When it comes to the solutions offered by this company, that is the kind of thing that might readily be done by investors and potential investors. If you know of individuals or suffer from chronic conditions, assess for yourself the value of the Livongo nudges. And if you have other conditions that have heretofore required doctor visits, consider whether the use of virtual medicine might provide you with better outcomes. And when you consider where you might decide to go for virtual care, consider who actually is the payer or your preferred provider and who they have partnered with to provide the technology.

Like everything else connected to consumers, there are caveats to keep in mind. This company provided 3.5 million virtual visits last quarter at this point-it is projecting 14 million for the year. While there are some users with whom I have spoken who were not fond of their specific Teladoc interaction and who said the app was cumbersome to use, I haven’t found that to be the case. Out of 14 million virtual visits-some component will not produce positive outcomes and some prospective patients will be unhappy with the interface.

But overall the core of what I suggest readers should do in considering Teladoc as an investment is to see if the service makes sense for them or family members. And consider the savings in costs and time both for themselves and for payers.

When some commentators look at the membership statistics, they are really not looking in the right place-although I do expect that the growth in membership will start to rise again, especially with some of the signings announced on the call on Tuesday evening. Leveraging the acquisitions this company has made with cross-selling, and developing and marketing new services leading to multi-product usage of the platform were and will be substantial growth drivers for the foreseeable future.

The company reported a net loss of $133 million, or $.86/share. The headlines said that the company had missed earnings expectations, which had been for a loss of $.56. The numbers, indeed, are what the headlines say. That said, those are terribly misleading headlines. Most companies, while reporting GAAP results, also provide investors with a specific non-GAAP earnings number. TDOC doesn’t quite do that. However, it does provide investors with the bridge to make their own calculation. Overall, non-GAAP EPS was $.20. Non-GAAP loss the prior quarter was $.03. Actually, the reality of the situation is that the company wasn’t quite able to ramp spending at the rate it had planned. Further, gross margins actually expanded, basically because utilization of the platform rose quite noticeably. While the integration with Livongo is still progressing, it is apparent that the cost synergies are at or above planned levels.

In looking at actual earnings performance, the most accurate metric to consider for this company is adjusted EBITDA. The company had projected that adjusted EBITDA would be $61-$64 million for the June quarter; adjusted EBITDA was $67 million. So, in reality, the quarter was a beat on adjusted EBITDA and the business model is not deteriorating.

The company did not raise its projection for adjusted EBITDA for the full year despite the beat this quarter as it maintains that it will reinvest upsides in earnings into the roll-out of new capabilities and new product launches and more extensive enhancements to the integrated platform. Typically, I would expect to see the projection bettered-but the case to buy the shares relates mainly to growth and not to shorter-term profitability.

I recently had the opportunity to write about an IPO, Doximity, which has recently entered the telehealth space. I opined in that article, that Doximity was certainly no Teladoc killer as one author on SA had speculated, and that whatever revenue growth it obtained from its telehealth solution was basically by way of being lagniappe.

After listening to the conference call Tuesday evening, and especially in light of the markedly negative share price reaction to the guidance that was initially seen, (the quarterly results themselves were an upside pretty much across the board), my view is that much of the negative opinion regarding the outlook for this company is a combination of misperception, misinformation and misjudgment.

The company presented lots and lots of numbers on the call although some auditors wanted even more disclosure-and some of these metrics are of more interest than others. And the company talked about several seminal wins in its B to C sales. It further spoke to a series of sophisticated offerings that allow health systems access to specialty virtual care.

In particular, the company announced a comprehensive agreement with Health Care Service, the 5th largest health insurer in the US. health care market. While not perhaps well known under its formal name, HCSC is one of the major factors in the market for health care services in the benefit administration space. The agreement roles out in various phases starting at the beginning of 2022. The agreement covers both the Blue Cross units of this company in Illinois, Texas and Oklahoma as well as its ASO clients. Management suggested that this agreement, itself, would be a noticeable growth driver in 2022 and would ramp progressively with additional service offerings over the course of that year, and in the years beyond.

Teladoc’s newest services: some additional growth tailwinds

Teladoc has recently announced new products including myStrength Complete and Primary360 and it announced an agreement with Microsoft (MSFT). The agreement with Microsoft integrates Teladoc’s Solo platform for hospitals and health systems into a Microsoft Teams environment. Solo is an important platform for the company that was developed using the technology that InTouch had been offering prior to its acquisition by TDOC. The Solo offering linked here is an initial attempt by TDOC to make it easier for clients to access many of its solutions on a single platform. The integration of Solo with Teams should foster more adoption of the platform. Some physicians in the past have suggested that using Teladoc can be cumbersome and awkward. This integration is designed to make the delivery of service much simpler for clinicians. Clinicians will be able to utilize the functionality of Solo directly from the Teams app which should answer one significant objection I have heard regarding the use of Teladoc by some physicians. A key component of virtual care is, self-evidently, communications architecture and arguably Microsoft Teams, has the most widely used communications architecture in all kinds of enterprises these days. The company suggested that there are more deliverables to come from the partnership.

When Livongo and Teladoc merged, one of the principal selling points of the combination was cost synergies. Thus far the company continues to exceed the implied targets for the integration in terms of cost although given the strategy of reinvesting cost savings into accelerating the expansion of product/technology and go-to-market investment this is not totally visible, at least in so far as the company’s guidance. But realistically the basic rationale for the combination was revenue synergies and that still remains a principal component of the investment case for the shares. The first integrated product from the combined company is myStrength Complete which basically combines Teladoc’s teams of therapists and psychiatrist with Livongo digital mental health capabilities, i.e. the nudges in term of medications, visits, and other mental health treatments.

The company also launched a service called Primary360. Primary 360 is about creating a virtual channel for primary care physicians. It is a service already in use by Aetna. On the call, the CEO reported that the company had signed a significant Primary360 contract with a national payer and has several additional users in the final stages of signing agreements.

Finally, in terms of growth tailwinds, it is worth noting the strong upselling activity within the Livongo population. It is easy to just look at new subscriber growth in that population which was 45% last quarter on a year on year basis and opine that growth is slowing down. But the strategy here is both attracting new clients, and inducing clients, both new and existing, to enroll in more than one Livongo program. Overall, the number of chronic care programs in which members are enrolled rose by 60%. On a sequential basis, Livongo’s membership count increased by 8.7% while revenue growth was apparently for Livongo was apparently around 13% sequentially. Management didn’t provide a specific Livongo Q2 revenue contribution on this latest call, but triangulating what was said about the range of Livongo revenues suggests that sequential revenue growth for Livongo was probably in the range of low to mid-teens percent as users significantly increased the number of specialties in their Livongo use package.

A look at the Teladoc business model in Q2

Teladoc is not now trying to maximize profitability; rather its goal is to maximize its client base and to increase its wallet share of that base. The year on year comparisons in terms of expense ratios at this point are a bit meaningless as the company has absorbed much of the overhead expenses from Livongo and from InTouch.

As mentioned earlier, the company’s non-GAAP gross margin rose to 68.1%. This was an increase of 580 bps year on year basis and 30 bps sequentially-the Livongo and InTouch subscription models have greater gross margins than the per visit model of Teladoc. But I think it is fair to say that competition is not pressuring pricing at this point.

On a non-GAAP basis, advertising and marketing expenses were 19.6% of revenues, and grew 13% sequentially. What Teladoc calls sales expense was 8.7% and actually fell sequentially and technology and development costs were 10.5% and rose by 5% sequentially. The company’s SG&A expense ratio was 16% last quarter and rose about 5% sequentially. On a non-GAAP basis, operating margins were 12.9% last quarter compared to a 6.6% operating loss in Q1. While the company has indicated that it will be reinvesting in the business such that operating margins on a non-GAAP basis will decline from the most recent reported levels, it may be difficult to add employees fast enough to increase opex to levels that would extinguish operating income.

Wrapping-Up

Teladoc reported a decent quarter that should have eliminated some of the concerns that its hyper-growth in 2020 would not persist in a post-pandemic world. The company reported a 28% growth in visits year on year, compared to a quarter during which the tailwinds in terms of visit count were at their height. Many other revenue metrics were above prior expectations-in particular, the company reported a 10% sequential growth in revenue per member. The company achieved these results without a substantial contribution from visits for infectious diseases, the mainstay of demand in the pre-pandemic era. This metric in particular has just started to trend upward as social distancing rules have been relaxed and is probably a factor in the company’s guidance increase and its potential upside from that level.

Overall, while the company raised its revenue guidance modestly it did not raise guidance for adjusted EBITDA. Its strategy is such that it has forecast that adjusted EBITDA attainment for the year would not exceed prior guidance. The company signed one of the largest deals in its history last quarter with HSCS which is expected to noticeably contribute to revenue growth in 2022. Its pipeline of significant transactions continues to expand and several large deals are apparently in various stages of closing.

It also announced some significant new offerings during the quarter as well as a partnership with Microsoft. While much attention has been focused on the growth of competition in this space, and there is little doubt that competition will continue to expand, this is an enormous space whose growth has been forecast to be 7 fold over the next 5 years.

The combination of strong 1st half growth, and shares that have fallen by about 25% year-to-date has substantially compressed valuation. I estimate that the company’s forward EV/S ratios is about 10 +X, at least a 40% discount to the average valuation for a business growing in the low to mid 30% range. The company is generating cash, but at this point, profitability is not a particular goal for the company.

I maintain a holding of about 3.4% in the funds I manage for clients and in the portfolios I publish. It has certainly not been one of the stand-out performers of that portfolio in the 1 year or so since its addition. Given the many growth tailwinds I have outlined in this article, and basically the exceptional growth of the telehealth space, I feel the company is most likely to grow beyond the 29% rate that is the 1st Call published consensus forecast for 2022. I think the company has potentially a very profitable business model with lots of potential operating leverage. Even though the shares have bounced noticeably since the initial reaction to the company’s earnings release, I believe they still represent good value for investors and I expect to see some reasonable reversal of current negative investor sentiment over coming months.