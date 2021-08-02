Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Raymond Wen - Director, Investor Relations

Lai Ling Tam - Chairman

Terrence Lu - Chief Financial Officer

Raymond Wen

Raymond Wen

Good morning. Thank you for joining the call to review our second quarter results. Hopefully, you have had a chance to review our earnings release documents. As usual, they are available, including the earnings presentations that we will be referring to during the call or our Investor Relations section of the namtai.com website.

I am going to turn the call over to our Chairman, Dr. Tam to open the call. After that, our CFO, Terrence Lu will cover the details of the quarter.

Before I turn the call over to Dr. Tam, let me just remind you that we may make some forward-looking statements during the call regarding various elements of the financial results. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from expectations are detailed in our earnings materials, our SEC filings on our website.

So with that, let me turn it over to Dr. Tam.

Lai Ling Tam

Good morning and thank you all of you for joining us. We were running our business in challenging environments in the second quarter. All of our PRC lenders have demand us to repay the respective outstanding loans immediately due to the significant uncertainty on share ownership and the potential changes in the Board of Directors of the company. The company has been in ongoing dialogue with the lenders to appease them from taking further legal actions, while exploring other potential lenders for refinancing. In addition, the lenders have suspended fund withdrawal of some of our bank accounts in light of the freezing orders issued by the relevant PRC courts regarding some lawsuits filed by our suppliers, resulting in a liquidity crunch in our operations. As a result, the company is unable to meet the progress payment of the contractors and suppliers, causing delays in the construction in progress and disrupting the day-to-day operations.

Further, some of our suppliers and contractors have also taken legal actions against the company for the outstanding payments. In general, the suppliers and contractors have imposed more stringent payment terms, further exacerbating the liquidity of the company. The company has been operating in this challenging environment, while striving to meet the completion schedule of Inno Park and the commencement of pre-sale of Nam Tai Longxi.

Now, I would hand the call over to Terrence Lu to discuss financials and operations.

Terrence Lu

Thank you, Dr. Tam and good morning all. I would like to punch attention to the earnings presentation deck on Slide 5. For Q2, 2021, our revenue was $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $8.7 million year-on-year. Net loss from operations was $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, reduced from net loss from operations of $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Consolidated net loss was $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, reduced from consolidated net loss from operations of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Real estate properties under development, net was $336.1 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $23.9 million from the end of 2020.

On Slide 6, leasable floor area of approximately 365,000 square meters, with 85% located in Shenzhen and 15% located in Wuxi and Shanghai. Total occupancy rate of available units in our project increased from 59% to 68% in Q2 2021. Occupancy rate of Shenzhen project increased from 52% to 63% in Q2 2021. Occupancy rate of Inno Park increased from 48% to 59% in Q2 2021, with 157,000 square meters of quality industrial spaces being linked to technology and the product tenants and other customers.

On Slide 8, we have made the relevant application for the pre-sale of Longxi and expect to obtain the presale permit in August 2021. However, there is no assurance that the presale permit will be obtained and the presale will be a success. The sales center and the show flats have been opened in July 2021 and promotional events were held to attract target customers as the preparation for the official pre-sales of units. The next few slides visually show the progress of the development across our properties.

On Slide 13, in the second quarter of 2021, we held several industrial activities to provide various services to enterprises in respect of talent recruitment, technology, facilitation, financing, and policy consulting, aiming to support the growth of our enterprise tenants and the technology community. We held a talent fair and partnered with 6 human resource agents to assist our enterprise tenant on talent acquisition. We established Nam Tai Inno Park Medical Device 3C Industrial platform in Inno Park in April 2021 to facilitate cooperation and technology exchange, among enterprises from biopharmaceuticals and medical device sectors. And we also co-organized the 2021 Investment and Financing for Smart Industrial Roadshow with the First Roadshow Company in Nam Tai Inno Park in May 2021 and we held the first Nam Tai National High-tech Enterprise Cultivation and Innovation Training Class and provided one-on-one policy counseling services for 38 enterprises in the second quarter of 2021.

On Slide 16, our first half revenue was $78.6 million versus $71 million in the year of 2020. Total assets were down slightly from the end of 2020. Advance from customers was down significantly since the end of 2020 mainly due to the recognition of revenue from the prepaid rent for the units delivered to customers of Nam Tai Inno Park during the period. Net real estate under development ended at $336.1 million, up from $312.2 million at the end of 2020.

On Slides 17 and 18, you can see our full financials. On Slides 21 and 22, we provide updates on the industrial regulations and the land market in Dongguan. In order to promote the healthy development of the housing market, the PRC government has been rolling out restrictive measures with the objectives to curb the rapid price increase in housing and speculation activities. The company is planning to launch the pre-sale of Nam Tai Longxi situated in Dongguan in the second half of 2021. In particular, on Dongguan housing market, the local government has also promulgated restrictive measures to curb the rapid rise in housing price.

We have briefly described the relevant local policies issued in the first half of this year in the Slide 21 of the presentation. Despite the implementation of these policies, the land market in Dongguan remains buoyant. On July 22, 2021, a parcel of residential and commercial land situated in Machong town, which is in close proximity to our Nam Tai Longxi project, attracted 11 participants for public bidding and was transacted at a premium of 39.7% with an effective per square meter price of the RMB14,008. This transaction compared to the purchase price of the land, where Nam Tai Longxi is that is approximately RMB10,950 per square meter, reflects our foresight to the market of Greater Bay Area and our abilities to create value for shareholders through strategic expansion. Hence, we believe that despite the restrictive government measures, the growth of the real estate market remains steady and it is conducive for a healthy and sustainable development of our business.

Okay. Now, I would like to hand the call to our Chairman, Dr. Tam.

Lai Ling Tam

Thank you for joining us today. We will continue to execute our strategy diligently and to bring long-term value to our shareholders. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you all for joining today’s Nam Tai earnings call. You may now disconnect your lines and have a lovely day.

