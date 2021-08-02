Alfio Manciagli/iStock via Getty Images

The Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) has finally begun, and one of the first companies to release its production results is Jaguar Mining (OTCQX:JAGGF). Unfortunately, Q2 was not much better than Q1 given the continued headwinds from COVID-19, and even meeting the low end of guidance at 95,000 ounces for FY2021 is looking like an impossible task. The good news is that this looks to be mostly priced in after Jaguar's stock has slid 50% from its highs, and a sharp sell-off on the looming guidance cut could present a low-risk buying opportunity. While I think there are better ways to play the sector from a risk-adjusted basis, I see Jaguar Mining as a Speculative Buy below US$4.00.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Jaguar Mining released its preliminary Q2 results last month and reported gold production of ~20,200 ounces, a slight improvement sequentially but a sharp decline year-over-year. The continued softness can be attributed to COVID-19 headwinds in Brazil, with Brazil's COVID-19 case count peaking in late June, while global cases for many nations peaked in Q1 and early Q2. Not surprisingly, this had a negative effect on operations with increased absenteeism in H1 and lower grades with reduced access to high-grade ore. With Jaguar heading into H2 2021 at ~38% of its guidance mid-point, I'm surprised the company has yet to cut production guidance, given that meeting the low end of guidance (95,000 ounces) will be a near-impossible task, let alone the mid-point of ~100,000 ounces. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Jaguar Mining had another tough quarter in Q2, with consolidated production of ~20,200 ounces, a decline of 14% year-over-year. The lower production was driven by lower grades at both of its assets (Pilar & Turmalina), with the company's averaged processed grade coming in at 3.29 grams per tonne gold, down from 4.00 in Q2 2020. The lower production at Turmalina can be attributed to relying on material from shallower areas of the mine, where tonnage isn't an issue, but grades are much less favorable. During Q2, Turmalina processed ~100,000 tonnes of ore at 2.90 grams per tonne gold, a significant decrease from ~104,000 tonnes in the year-ago period at 3.41 grams per tonne gold.

Moving over to Pilar, the mine was able to process more ore in the period, with throughput up ~10% to 114,000 tonnes. However, this was more than offset by a 21% decrease in grades to 3.63 grams per tonne gold, translating to the production of just ~11,600 gold ounces. This represented a sharp decline from 13,500 tonnes in the year-ago period, which marked a new multi-year high for production at the mine. The good news is that Jaguar hopes to have the majority of its workforce vaccinated by the end of Q3, and development rates have improved, as has exploration, with surface and underground drillers back on site. I would expect this to lead to a much better Q3 and Q4, with Jaguar Mining set to benefit from higher grades and less mining dilution in the second half.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While production should increase materially in Q3 and Q4, it's worth noting that the best quarter for Jaguar in the past three years was ~24,100 ounces in Q3 2020, and the company is currently 56,600 ounces short of the low end of its guidance range. This would require quarterly production of 28,300 ounces or better for two quarters in a row, which I can't see occurring. Based on a more likely annual production figure of 84,000 ounces to 88,000 ounces, annual revenue will likely come in shy of ~$155 million, translating to a decline from $160.3 in FY2020. The lower margins combined with lower revenue should impact free cash flow, which is also set to dip materially in the period. The silver lining is that Jaguar has minimal debt and more than $34 million in cash, and it can weather the softer year while maintaining its dividend.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at Brazil's COVID-19 case count below, we can see that Jaguar's CEO Vern Baker has reason to be optimistic about the second half, with cases down more than 60% from their peak of ~115,000 cases on June 23rd. Notably, COVID-19 cases peaked in late March at ~12,000 cases in Minas Gerais, which is the state where Jaguar's Caete Complex is located. Given that cases peaked much earlier near Jaguar's operations and nationwide cases are trending lower, this bodes well for a strong finish to the year. As it stands, roughly 20% of Brazil have received their second dose of the vaccine, up from just 2% at the end of Q1. Let's take a look at the valuation:

(Source: Worldometers.info)

Based on 74 million shares outstanding and a share price of $4.45, Jaguar has a market cap of ~$329 million, leaving the company trading at roughly 2x FY2021 sales. If we assume that production returns to more normal levels in FY2022 and the company can generate revenue of ~$188 million (103,000 ounces at $1,825/oz), this would leave Jaguar trading at just 1.75x sales, which easily accounts for the risk of Jaguar's smaller reserve base and less favorable Tier-2 jurisdictional profile.

Notably, there is a long-term upside to Jaguar's production profile if it can build on its reserve base and or begin mining a new project in addition to Turmalina and Pilar. This is because the company has a processing capacity of ~2.0 million tonnes per annum and is currently processing less than 1 million tonnes per annum. With upside to the production profile in the next few years and steady production of ~100,000 ounces per annum that can fund reserve growth and potentially opening up a new mine near its infrastructure, the valuation looks reasonable here after the 50% plus drop in the share price.

So, is Jaguar Mining a Buy?

If we look at the technical picture, we can see that Jaguar is hovering just above a potential support level at US$3.85, where its long-term moving average is playing catch-up to the share price after this violent correction. Meanwhile, there's no real resistance until the US$5.20 level, which translates to an 18% upside from US$4.45, and roughly 12% downside to support. This is not an ideal reward/risk ratio for a trade, but a dip to US$4.05 would significantly improve the reward/risk. This is because the upside to lower resistance would improve to 30%, with a downside of less than 10%, providing a 4 to 1 reward to risk ratio. So, while I don't see a low-risk buying opportunity here at US$4.45, dips closer to US$4.05 would present a decent opportunity. It's important to note, though, that the stock is very volatile, and I prefer to trade it on the Canadian market [JAG.TSX] where it has better liquidity.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Jaguar had another rough quarter, but things are looking up with higher vaccination rates in Brazil, less impact to the workforce with development rates improving, and gold prices trying to rebound. While a guidance cut is quite likely in the Q2 results as I don't see any hope of meeting the low end of guidance, this could present a buying opportunity if the stock declines sharply on the news. For now, I see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector, but I would view any dips below US$4.00 as speculative buying opportunities for a trade back to the US$5.20 - US$5.40 level.