Wylyn Liu

Good evening, everyone. This is Wylyn from the Ascendas Reit Investor Relations team. Thank you for joining Ascendas Reit's First Half FY 2021 Financial Results Briefing.

Today's session will include a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Please be informed that today's session is recorded and the recording will be made available on AscendasReit's website after this briefing. Without further ado, we will start off with a presentation of the first half results by Miss Kit Peng, Head of capital markets and Investor Relations. Kit Peng, please.

Kit Peng

Yes. Hello everybody. Good evening. Thanks for dialling in. We are pleased to report 18.2% growth and distributable income to $311 million and a 5.4% increase in DPU to $0.766 in the first half of financial year 2021.

Total investment properties, as of June increased by 15.7% to $15.9 billion. Reit is healthy at 37.6%. Ascendas Real has a high level of natural hedge for our overseas investments, which currently accounts for about 38% of AU. Operationally, portfolio occupancy improved to 91.3% and we achieved a positive rental reversion of 8.9% for leases that came due in the first half.

Financial performance; first half FY 2021 versus first half FY2020 year-on-year. Gross revenue increased 12.4% driven mainly by contributions from new acquisitions. That is the 11 data centers in Europe, the two San Francisco Office in U.S. and the two -- and the suburban office in Macquarie Park, Australia. Net property income and the total amount available for distribution, increased in tandem with the increase in the revenue. All in and with the additional units issued in November last year and May this year, in anticipation of the upcoming acquisitions, BPU increased 5.4% to $0.766.

When we compare this half of this current financial year with second half of FY 2020, Gross revenue at $586 million is 10.9% higher driven by the same reasons as mentioned in the previous line. That is contributions from the newly acquired 11 data scientists in Europe, the two San Francisco Offices and the Suburban office in Macquarie Park Australia.

So as a result, NPI, NDI increased in tandem. Again all in and with the additional units issue in November, December, 2020, and May, 2021 in anticipation of some of these upcoming acquisitions, DPU increased 3.3% to $0.766.

For the period of 1st Jan this year to 13 May, we made an advanced distribution of $5.63 due to the equity fund raising exercise in May. That's all for the remaining period of 14 May to 30 June another $0.203 will be made. You will be receiving the dividends on the 3rd of September soon.

Despite the uncertain COVID-19 business environment, we were able to acquire a total of $1.7 billion worth of properties in the first half, given our strong financial position. In the previous slides, you saw how some of these new acquisitions boosted our first half DPU growth by 5.5% year-on-year.

It is our strategy to build a strong and resilient portfolio. So in the first half, you can see that we continue to acquire quality properties in good locations. We came here, 11 data centers in Europe, and 15 Thomas Hard drive the post cause MPI use for these acquisitions are attractive ranging 4.8% to 6.1% and they are TPU accretive. We also increased our data center business to account for 10% of our AUM now versus 3% previously. So our total investment properties now stands at $15.9 billion.

After the first half in the third quarter this is hot from the oven, just last Friday, the Grand [ph] quarters in Singapore has been completed and handed over to Greg [ph]. So we are pleased, very pleased to welcome Greg as our new tenant. Costing about $185 million to build this built for suite is quite sizeable with a GFA 42,310 square meters. It is beautifully designed. We went to the property just last week. It has got two tower blocks that are connected by a sky bridge. The property will be leased to grab for along this period of 11 years at a attractive MPI yield of 6%. This property has a green month gold certification, which brings the total number of properties with green month certifications in our portfolio to 44.

In the [indiscernible] two logistics properties were divested in Brisbane for a total of $104.5 million at about 12% above their book values. Gearing is healthy at 37.6%. Our emphasis to ensure healthy gearing levels and adequate liquidity during the uncertain business environment has enabled us to chew [ph] the acquisition plans quite successfully. And we are well positioned to seize any new investment opportunities as they arise.

We have a total debt of $6.3 billion and their maturity dates are well spread out. In the first half, we expanded the maturity to 3.7 years with the issuance of a seven-year Euro bond. The Euro bond debut was very well received. It was 3.2 times over-subscribed and anchored by high quality institutional investors.

So this Euro bond issuance will enable us to lock in attractive interest rates of 0.75% and reduce interest expense for the trust. This is also in line with our long-term strategy of building a diversified funding source and to align our financing needs with our sustainability objectives, we set an additional $811 million worth of green USD and AUD loans in the first half. The loan periods are for five years to 5.75 years.

Today, Green financing totals $1.2 billion worth of green instruments in the form of bonds, perpetual securities and loans or about 80% of our total borrowings. The financial metrics at very healthy levels far exceeding the required minimum level set by bank loan covenant. Interest costs are lower 2.4% versus 2.7%, six months ago. To minimize the effects of any adverse exchange rate fluctuations, we have a high level of natural hedge of more than 80% for our $6.1 billion overseas investments.

Earlier, we highlighted the seven-year Euro bond issuers, which helped to extend the debt maturity profile and to save interest cost. Here the Euro bond also helped us to achieve 100% natural hedge for our €300 million investments in Europe.

Asset management Q-on-Q occupancy rates improved at a portfolio level as well as the country level. Portfolio occupancy is 91.3% in June versus 90.6% as at March. In Singapore on the left hand side of this slide, it is 87.9%, 100 basis points higher than the previous quarter, Australia at 95.8% is 90 basis points higher for US and UK, they are stable and high at 92.8% and likely 8.2% respectively.

Singapore occupancy improved to 87.9% due mainly to this full occupancy achieved at [indiscernible] is in the bio med pharma in the street and has signed a long lease of 20 years. Australia, the improvement is due to one lease in a logistics property in Sydney. The tenant is in the engineering construction business and has signed a three year lease.

US as mentioned remains high at 92.8 and stable, UK 98.2%. In the first half, we saw some demand from the biomed-related tennis. This is in blue in the right hand donut by gross rental income. So other than the large pick up by bio pharmaceutical company in 31, there were three, four other tenants in the same industry that took up space in the business park and science park properties. IT in orange, here we have new tenants in the IT business that took up some space in Galaxis and Aperia [ph].

In 2Q the portfolio achieved an average rental reversion of 8.9%. If I may refer you to the column that is boxed up in orange, so Singapore, you will see that we are able to renew leases at higher rents for all clusters asset and regarding this 3.1% negative reversion for IDA [ph], these are actually two very small leases of less than or about 200 square meters of space. In the U.S. positive rental reversion of 26.3% was achieved in Portland. Actually rally for the bulk of the renewal so not really are the renewal rates higher, but they have also signed quite a long lease for the larger ones as long as 7 to 10 years with embedded rental escalation of costs.

Well, portfolio is stable at four years. From the portfolio level only 5.8% of rental income will be due for renewal for the rest of the year. The bulk of it is in Singapore. So that will be of Singapore's rental income. SLBs there were four single lease buildings that were due for renewal this current financial year and the two larger ones, which account for 70% of the total GFE that was coming due for renewal this year, it will renewed for another two to five years and otherwise the smaller, the others are quite small and we are in discussion with the prospect.

So looking into FY 2022, this SLB renewal or nonrenewal is going to become a smaller and smaller feature over the years. This next coming year only for SLBs due for renewal and in yet in terms, these four properties have a GNA of less than 50,000 square meters, less than 1.2% of the Singapore portfolio.

So the next couple of slides show the lease expiry for Australia, which is less with 1.6%, United States 2%, UK left with about 2.5% for renew. Ongoing projects, about $389 million worth of projects are undergoing development and redevelopment for the purpose of asset repositioning and house in order to improve returns of the existing portfolio. So this comprises maybe of $251 million worth of development in Australia and $119 million of redevelopment in Singapore.

Now regarding Australia, to date we have made steady and positive progress over the years. Not only has our AUM more than doubled to $2.4 billion in Australia, since our first entry into the country, about 5.5 years ago, we have continuously acquired high quality and well located properties. We have also enhanced the portfolio mix with Sydney now accounting for 53% of the investments versus say 43%, 5.5 years ago. So it is our objective to replicate and improve on this success wherever the opportunities may arise.

COVID update; so last year, a quick recap, we successfully navigated through the difficult COVID period with limited impact. We supported affected tenants with $17.8 million worth of rent rebates and this accounted for 1.7% of the gross revenue. And we did not withhold any dividends at any point in time.

FY 2021 year-to-date as you are aware, there is some discussion by the Singapore government to introduce some support measures. We do not have the details as yet. However, we are confident to provide the necessary support in line with the government's progress. To recap, Ascendas Real is in a strong position. Operationally our portfolio occupancy rate is high and healthy at 91.3%. Financially, our cash flow is stable and we have ample liquidity and strong access to capital.

So far, all the signs indicate a better overall performance for FY 2021, when compared to FY 2020. With the higher rate of COVID-19 vaccinations around the world, we are cautiously optimistic as the various economies gradually we open step-by-step and businesses returning to normalcy.

With that and my presentation. Thank you.

David from Daiwa.

David Degraw

Good afternoon, everyone. Yeah. Hi with regard to the graph we expect that you just handed over, when do you actually start receiving rent for them?

William Tay

Thanks, David. We are currently now in a rent-free period for a few months. So rental commencement is early next year.

David Degraw

Can you be a little more specific like which first quarter?

William Tay

Yes first quarter early next year.

David Degraw

Okay. And last question is the positive rental reversions in the US, is that sustainable or is that just a one-off for those cities?

William Tay

I would say if you recall the acquisition for the US portfolio, the first portfolio, there are fixed escalation in the portfolio as well as certain cities under rented and depending on each of the leases that comes due, we do see a variety -- a range of positive reversion.

In fact, the last few that was done, there was six leases all came in positive. We have a mix for example, Rally have a medical company that gave us more than 30%. We have a defence company in San Diego that gave us 20%, for all the leases are positive so far. So far, in terms of the impact, the face rent in US for new leases will probably be quite stable right now. Incentive has gone up but in terms of renewal, we do see most of our properties are still under rented.

Next we have Mervin Song from JPMorgan. Mervin please unmute and go head.

Mervin Song

Yeah. Thanks guys for the call. Just trying to get your thoughts on terms of rental reversion, is Singapore considering the heightened load that we had recently and upcoming supply. Should we start to ease from that 3.4 level from here?

Second question I have is in regards to the science park redevelopment any updates there? And for the US portfolio, maybe you can remind us in terms of how under rented is the portfolio and your thoughts on terms of the apple campus coming up in Rally, and how that will impact our rents going forward? Thanks.

William Tay

Thanks Mervin. In terms of portfolio rental reversion, we still stay guided with the single digit reversion at a portfolio level. For Singapore, lightly this kind of range will be what we do expect going forward. With some certainty, of course that the leases will come around this range is because the renewal has been conducted way in advance.

We are finalizing all these leases as we speak. In fact, now we are already in third quarter. So we did believe that you will probably be falling around this range. Given the fact that certain leases in certain assets may see some negative impact, but we do expect the overall portfolio will still be in a single digit range.

As you have seen some certain classes or certain clusters has come in negative, but turn around to be positive. In fact, at the NPI level almost all has turning positive only with a small percentage drop in terms high specs and IDA. I think that's more important for us to look at. In terms of reversion and of the day, the impact depends on the entire lease to be renewed in the year is actually not a huge proportion to what's contribution to the next year's NPI.

Okay. With regards to the science part redevelopment, I suppose there is one key interest since PSB building has became vacant this year. There is one of the non-renewal. We know for a fact that we are happy with the nonrenewal so that we can proceed with the redevelopment. And I am happy to report that we have been talking to authorities for the higher plot ratio.

The higher plot ratio has been approved. The plot ratio will increase about 3.5 times to what is currently on site. So we do expect a development to the size of perhaps 1.6 times to 1.7 times of Galaxis. We are working on with regards to the design and trying to get a posting done as far as formalizing the documentation we followed the authorities for the higher plot ratio.

So this will probably be one of our very interesting project that we were introduced likely to be in the range of a mixed development of vertical campus. I will say that covers both IT specs as well as life science. This is not very common here in Singapore and we've amenities and retail as well as directly connected to the can reach MRT. We will make known more, more details probably in, for fourth quarter next, next quarter. And this, there we, there we are, we'll be sharing more next quarter.

Okay. Moving your last question is US where we are testing my memory under renter. I, if I remember correctly is probably between the 10 to 20% attend to 30% range in each of these different cities have different assets. I think the, the underwriter is probably a 10% to 30%.Well, that address your question.

Mervin Song

Yeah. Thanks. So just your thoughts on how rentals really may progress from here, given the new upcoming apple campus? Yeah.

William Tay

Overall in US, Raleigh has been seen as a very resilient city. In fact, throughout the few national crisis that they have faced rally always comes up strong coming from the fact that they are institutionalized R&D, strong institutions learning around the talent base with the apple campus coming up.

I think this will actually propel further the, the, the tech focus as well as the life science for rally. So we are, we are happy to be in Raleigh. In fact, we will be hoping that we can actually strengthen our foothold in rally. Okay. Thanks very much.

Thanks Mervin. Next we have Dale from DBS.

Dale Lai

Thank you. This is Dale from DBS. Thanks for the time. I just have two questions. So I think just, just follow up on Mervin's question, right. If we're talking about the potential redevelopment of the two suit building, what kind of development size I mean, quantum, are we looking at you know, because given your current gearing level, I'm just, just wondering, you know, is, is this a comfortable level that you are at, are you then to do something about it? That's one second, you know I noticed that the UK occupancy did vary slightly. But, but could you give us a bit more details on that? As well as I saw that there's quite a few SLB expirees for, for the rest of this year. Could you get us through what, what do you expect from the UK site?

William Tay

Okay thanks. Do you are right. It's not a, it's a easy decision with regards to the development for the redevelopment of a PSB building. The size that we are looking at is between $800 million to $1 billion is huge to the proportion of the development limit that we have. We want to be able to have some bullets if you like for us to do some other development works, whether is it AI or other redevelopment in the portfolio, as well as opportunities.

So it will be one key consideration to the pace or whether we will further find solutions to see how we can reduce the entire CapEx for this project. So we also trying to scrub the numbers right now I'm sure most analysts and everybody would know that construction cost has gone up.

We are trying to see whether we can bring value engineering to the design and the specs that we want to introduce we've regressed to UK OR, occupancy rate. It was a slight deep primary reason is because of one nonrenewable, a larger unit that was non-renewed, but replace with a vacant unit that was leased out a such size, smaller unit that was Lisa. So there is transition of a tenant for UK, which causes the slight deep the unit.

There is a non-renew we actually are talking to tenants or other prospects right now to take up the space. So this actually transitional properties in and out of each of these development,

Dale Lai

But just, just following up your expectations for, for UK and in terms of rental rates.

William Tay

Okay. UK renter rates has been quite flat, I would say right now in terms of higher rental rates that can be command unlikely, more institutional grids larger, big boxes for areas that we are in, in terms of past six months or so the rental has been flattish not because there wasn't growth. There was huge growth in the past two years, three years. The new leases that we have signed, just, I mentioned about the transition of the occupancy in UK. It actually came -- the new leases actually came in much higher than what we have anticipated when we acquire this property. Right.

So it's at a higher level, but in terms of the market movement, I think it's been quite flat in the past six months as well as the other, the other issue that we probably would like to highlight is tenants also looking at short-term DCIS right now instead of very long lease of 15 years to 20 years that we are quite used to in UK short leases demand has been there. I suppose some of these tenants wanted the short leases to be able to capture some of these Southern search in demand or contract that we may have. So we do see a fair bit of short lease inquiry and short leases also give us an ability to able to command a slightly better renter.

Kit Peng

Thanks Dale. Let me just take one question from the webcast. This is from [Indiscernible]. What percentage of your gross rental income in Singapore is contributed by retail related tenants, which I might need to get rent?

William Tay

Actually it's quite easy to guess. We mentioned that the first P2HA phase two heightened a lot. We gave about 700,000 that was two weeks of renter. and we do expect that when the government do give us the details with regards to the second P2HA, the government as I mentioned, they expect the landlords to match the two weeks. So we do see that the contribution by us in that in compliance to that will be a range of perhaps $0.6 million to $0.7 million. So that is on the two weeks basis.

Kit Peng

Thank you. Now let's move on to Kanchan from Goldman. Kanchan, please unmute and then ask your question.

Kanchan Sundrani

Hi thank. The size of redevelopment of sorry, TTUVSUD sounds substantial.Thoughts of doing it alone or with sponsor?

William Tay

We are seriously considering a, a joint venture which is the reason for the mention. I mentioned about the size of redevelopment. This will actually help us to be able to reduce our development limit allowing us some head room to capture other demands.

Kanchan Sundrani

Okay, got it. And my second question is on performance fee, that's based on growth in DPU, right. But 20 grade DPU was probably more abnormal given that if you were substantially lower. So what's the thoughts of wading performance fee this year? How should we think about it?

William Tay

We are entitled to the performance fee. I think we were considered the various options then.

Kanchan Sundrani

Okay. So we should use that CSTP as a base to calculate performance fee?

Next we have Derek Tan from DBS. Go ahead, please.

Derek Tan

Hi. And getting back to the redevelopment, right. I mean, I understand you were thinking of doing a JV, but just wondering whether, if, let's say, if you do a JV, if let's say the development side of capital land, would you, how would you want to be like splitting the stick at this? Are you getting the land and what are you, are you who you get a better end of the stick in this case?

William Tay

Derek, we will -- we will make known the actual details. These are still in the works how to, how to have a joint venture party that has a contribution each party's contribution to the project as well as a win-win for parties. It's not uncommon for such joint venture where there are, there are considerations with regards to the land with regards to the amount of plot ratio and the size and the, the development mix and how can we position these assets favorably to the joint venture partners and what each joint venture partners can bring to the table. So bear with me I'm making quite a fair bit of detail for this development but more details will come,

Derek Tan

Hey, Bobby would anticipate that you would have to buy that option. I, everything is still on yours. It should be on your books, right?

William Tay

Currently it's on our books, yes.

Derek Tan

But even after redevelopment, let's say you were to salary into a JV, you would also want to whole 100% of the completed of the dealer? Yeah

William Tay

You expect me to of course, ask for our first and all the other things I can buy better stigma. Yeah.

Derek Tan

Okay. Thanks for that. I got another one more question. Can you just remind us, what's your book cap for your UK and Australia portfolio?

William Tay

Okay. I probably need some help to get this get a number that we can go through.

Derek Tan

That's the last one will be on UK. The leasing the expiry is next year. I mean, fair amount of leasing. Could you give us some sense whether you're confident of getting good retention? Yeah. That's that's my last one. Yep.

William Tay

Okay. Your question about UK cap rates is range of 4.26 to 7.5. A weight comes in at about 5.1%. Sorry. It's 5.8. Sorry. Let's see. Okay. 5.8%. Okay. we've regressed to the Lisa's for UK we are positive. The remaining leases that is due. We probably see majority of them being renewed. There is one that is still uncertain, so I think we are still very positive with regards to the remaining leases.

Derek Tan

Okay. The book half Australia?

William Tay

Australia as well with it.

Serena Teo

Yeah. So Australia, the range is 4.75% to 6.75%. And a weighted average would be 5.6%, 2%.

I'll take one question from the webcast from Dang [Indiscernible]. Are you worried about this 90% occupancy rate in Singapore? And are you looking to bring it above 90%?

William Tay

Thanks to Dang. We are definitely working towards higher occupancy rate. But we, I will say that in terms of vacancy there are vacancies that are policy related which there we need to of course meet some of these policy requirement, things like anchor tenant room as well as subletting rule in terms of industry. So there are policy related vacancies incites such a lease or, or land leases from JTC. That is probably quite a big part of that.

In terms of specific classer, I would say our current new demand came mainly from biomedical and it as you have seen in our new demand chart in fact, even the 31 June, as keeping mentioned, was leased out to a biomedical company in relation to this industry. We have since seen that the demand also comes because of COVID.

If you recall that I mentioned in 2020 we probably have about 60,000 square meter of space that comes due to COVID. And majority of the space demand also the logistics site for a lot of stockpiling. There was none in first quarter, but second quarter the biomedical demand coming of COVID at least short term. Most of our leases there was done in 2Q new D a new take-up in 2Q biomedical related. They, they go to the likes of vaccine related as well as diagnostic.

And this actually goes to BSP as in a business and science park. We hope to be able to convert more in business and science part. That is probably one of the cluster that I would say it's the one that is more worrying because it's really at a low 80, but yet since gone ups compared to the last quarter we hope to be able to cover more of this for BSP.I hope I've address your questions.

Thank you. Next we have Derick [ph]. Derek go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Hi, I'm William Congreso and finally some progress on the science park. A few more questions there just to be back there, you mentioned 3.5 times, is that trick? Why a five times or 1.2 or the plot ratio is 2.5 times four to six?

William Tay

3.5 times of the existing currently promotion about one a total GFA is in the range of a plus minus 112,000 square meter compared to currently about 30 plus thousand.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And just for this level of Apollo ratio, do we see this as a guide for the entire precinct, both sides, part one and two, when you embark on further redevelopment or the, just the cost, this is besides the translation. That's why you have a better you also yourself. It's not it's not trout anti-science park. It will be, you'll be, you'll be similar to many master plan that the Euro has given in regards to hire plot ratio or around the MRT station.

And then the rest of the proration of vicinity. They will do a traffic impact study S and went is required for redevelopment or when there's consultation. Mav is part of the master plan or larger pristine level. This Tia will be done, then they will a certain whether how much probation can be allocated to not by plot sometimes by plot but sometimes by present. So it is quite specific to, to SU site. Right. But most of them, are you still thinking along the line of like easily above two times? I, I can't give you an answer. There's no indication that I even got a sense from you, our ear right now. No problem. Just last question is on the PDE, you mentioned 800 to one B it does include land costs, and you have to your cost estimates that we should be thinking about. I will disclose, disclose more details in regards to these numbers. How's the breakdown when we make those announcements

Picking up two questions from Brandon, from Citi. First question, why does even meet to split development costs with capital land? Since the development limit is 25% AUM for existing properties, which works up to about four B since it was for the UN is $15.9 billion and also ongoing development projects value currently is only about 3 8, 9 0.3. And again, the big group, if you include the acquisitions and the development

The development is one consideration while we can go up to 25% we've been working on 10% right now the other 25%, we need an EGM for redevelopment of our existing site. And we also wanted to have, as I mentioned, hit room for development and redevelopment as well as BPS. We do see a portion of these in those areas, whereas it BTS here in Singapore or even value at development opportunities in overseas. So some of these we want to be able to respond quite quickly. And then that's why we talk about when I talk about looking at working with a sponsor. Second question is, could we see more divestments in Australia after the three recently bought at once? And it's, so which cities could these be?

We do whole our regular analysis with regards to wholesale holding or, or Saudi assets. This tree divestments that was made also gave us I mean, give us good capital value as we are seeing in a market that has compressed quite a fair bit. We have benefited from all these huge investment that came into Australia, especially in a logistics sector. These are assets that will probably, I would deem has also has its own challenges on each asset specific for example the, in terms of ceiling height it could be a bit lacking in terms of one asset and the asset also has a shorter wheel. But the comfort that we got out is that because of the huge investment that came in and a cap rate compression we were able to divest at a 4% hinder which is actually good for stress.

William Tay

One more question from Marvin [ph] JPMorgan.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Thanks. Thanks for all the details on the science development. I just want to clarify the applicant part ratio. Is it independent or else happens in, within the science park piecing without Copley's owned by a sponsor yourself, meaning that there was no plot ratio taken by the buildings to put into the, to suit building? No, this is, yeah, this is a new prop racial granted by the state. Okay. So there was no peak pro cruel, I'll give you more on this particular property and other properties of this meeting. Not for this sailor, not for this site is new port ratio. Okay, well look forward to more details in the for quarter sounds like a very exciting development. Thanks Marie. Thanks Marvin.

Wylyn Liu

Next we have a question on the webcast from Jonathan from [ph] The size of the redevelopment or the two suits building mention is about $800 million to $1 billion, that's it in put additional land pass. So that could be contributed by the sponsor capital land.

William Tay

I'm looking at two, so as is owned but whether that will include other land passer we wouldn't rule that out. But the land on to SU is sufficient to accommodate the higher plot ratio. And I'm looking at three towers right now to be on site and we are comfortable to what we did this lens size.

Kit Peng

Yeah. Another question from the wet class from Nicholas [ph] Credit Suisse.

Unidentified Analyst

Can we get your thoughts on the single lease building expiry next year which accounts for about 10.5% of the US portfolio?

Kit Peng

The US portfolio with regards to the sealant lease back property is probably too early to tell right now but prelim indication we are probably have a range of the usual renewal rate of maybe 50%, 60% this moment we haven't got any clear indication right now. So that's probably the range.

Wylyn Liu

Okay. They've got a [indiscernible] from UBS. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks Wiley. Hi. I just want to follow up on the development costs for two suit. You mentioned 900 million to 1 billion, and then the GFA is about 1.2 million. What is the construction per square foot you're assuming? And is that development costs including land cost as well? It sounds a bit high, a nine, 900 a minute that I, as I mentioned one key consideration will probably be the life-science specs that we are putting in. So these are not in terms of construction. This is, would probably be at a higher end with regards to the specs of a particular mix. So we will be able to share more details. So bear with me. Okay. Thank you very much just under the check. Thanks

Kit Peng

Next we have Vijay ph. Vijay please go ahead.

Thanks for the presentation. I just have two questions, maybe just in terms of your asset mix recently have been a bit more focusing on data center and logistics, maybe in a medium to long term. What sort of asset mix that you're looking at, especially for assets like data center logistics, or would you still be the business box read?

Unidentified Analyst

I just had two questions. Maybe just in terms of your asset mix, recently have been a bit more focusing on data center and logistics. Maybe in the medium to long term, what sort of asset mix are you looking especially for assets like data center and logistics or will you still be the business box Reit to go to?

William Tay

Vijay, you probably have seen our acquisition in the past 12 to 18 months. We've been targeting at the asset class that actually makes sense to the trust. Whether is it logistics or data center business part in Singapore. And if you look at the U S we've been looking at tech buildings in the tech cities and the asset classes that we go after which we have identified are the asset classes that supports the driver of the economy.

So moving forward, we'll continue with these TCS to look at tech buildings and logistics as well as data center. But first stop. We definitely want to be able to increase our presence in each of the market, especially in the asset class that we are already eat. So for UK, you wrote we hope to be able to scale up further in logistics and data center and in, for us, definitely tech is the key asset class for us to scale up.

And we have also demonstrated in our last acquisition last year when we went into San Francisco is further and Dossman of the quality that we want to be able to bring into trust. Having said that we were, we were still looking at whether there is a second asset opportunity in us whether is it data center or logistics. So in terms of asset class this will probably be the key focus in Singapore. You have seen us demonstrating that we want to be able to acquire the best part from the sponsor and third party development or any opportunity we will likely to be more of this part.

And you have seen us doing that in grip. You also have seen some estimation just now in regards to development limit. There are BTS opportunities here in Singapore towards I would say advanced manufacturing sector which are we find that this actually the key sector that Singapore government is trying to bring in and Lisa's that we have seen in some of these leases that we have seen in 31 to code tenants are prepared to sign very long lists like 10, 15 or 20 years.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. Sorry, just one last question. I think, just in terms of your guidance and looking at the metrics for the past. It seems to be slightly more positive than what we heard at the earlier this year. Would I be right in saying that in terms of demand and in terms of signing leases, tenants are looking a bit more positive now than compared to six months ago?

William Tay

I would say it's still a very mixed feeling when our leasing managers talk to tenants. We do get it right most of the time right now which means that when we looked at our phone numbers, we regards to our renter renewal ability to renew the space has to be renewed. We do get read right more right now. So I suppose that comes out positively. But not all industry are the same.

We also have seen some companies, I mean, we talk about new demand or expansion. We have a mix. In fact, it's interesting to know that we have a new demand from it and the industries that drop out of our lease one of the key industry includes it. They could be looking at, they could be targeting a very different sector of the IP segments, servicing very different clients which actually affects their business over the course of the past six months.

I will say that the sentiments also becomes better. If you have follow us since last year, we regards to, for example, our realign framework you probably heard me mentioned about 4 million of rental were deferred. We have actually collected battery, Maryland. We have about 1 million to go on the end of the year. We haven't seen the four cases there, so it's a good sign, right.

We also have seen that the requests for assistant not the two weeks that we have given out, you know, where the tenants have been asking us to help or to come out to us, the restructure has dropped tremendously. So we believe that all this effort with regards to vaccines getting used and finding new business anger are coming true. And we hope that our tenants will Def we'll be able to get better business. So short-term renewables or these why in the past has been one of the key discussion point. But we do see that they are more prepared right now to talk about two years, three years or even longer leases. So I think that it's a, so a good sign for us overall as a Reed and as well as the general economy here in Singapore. Got

Wylyn Liu

Just want to check if there are any final questions you probably can just take one more thing. All right. So at 6:30, thank you everyone for joining us. Thank you. You may wrap up now.

William Tay

Thank you.