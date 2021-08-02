agnormark/iStock via Getty Images

The Q2 Earnings Season is finally underway for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and one of the most recent companies to report its preliminary results is Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF). During the quarter, the company announced record production and sales of ~29,800 and ~30,400 ounces, respectively, setting the company up to meet and potentially beat its FY2021 guidance. However, the biggest news was the significant growth plans, which could translate to a 75% increase in output by FY2024. Given Karora's low-risk Tier-1 jurisdiction profile combined with an enviable organic growth profile, I see the stock as a solid buy-the-dip candidate.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Karora Resources released its preliminary Q2 results last week, reporting gold production of ~29,800 ounces, a more than 20% increase from the year-ago period. This has pushed H1 production to ~54,500 ounces, tracking at 49.5% of the annual guidance mid-point (110,000 ounces). While COVID-19 cases have increased in Australia in Q3 in what looks to be a third wave of the virus, which could impact FY2021 production, the bigger picture has improved considerably, with investors getting a look at an exciting 3-year growth plan that could pave a path to over 200,000 ounces per annum in FY2025. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Karora's quarterly production has improved considerably since new CEO Paul Huet joined the team, not only in volume but also in terms of consistency. This has been a boon for the share price with Karora hitting a new all-time high earlier this year and gaining over 70% last year to easily outperform its benchmark. While many investors have complained about the lack of growth despite solid exploration results from Beta Hunt, these investors finally have their wish, with a 3-year growth plan aimed at increasing production to ~195,000 ounces per annum in FY2024. Before digging into the growth plans, though, let's look at the quarterly results.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As noted earlier, production increased 24% in Q2 to a new record for the company and a whopping ~160% since Q2 2019. This has been driven by the acquisition of the Higginsville Operations at the right time for less than US$40 million. The acquisition has added a second mining center and reduced milling costs and also allowed Karora to build up a strong balance sheet to fund its ambitious new growth plans. Based on Q2 sales being slightly higher than production at ~30,400 ounces, Karora should generate closer to US$50 million in revenue in Q2 2021, translating to a sharp increase from Q2 2020 levels (US$38.6 million). Given the benefit of higher metals prices and lower costs, Karora added another ~C$5 million to its balance sheet, ending the quarter with C$82 million.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to the company's growth plans, we can see that production is expected to increase from my estimate of ~111,000 ounces in FY2021 to ~195,000 ounces in FY2024, an increase of 75%. This translates to an industry-leading compound annual production growth rate of 20.3% based on the guidance mid-point (195,000 ounces) and closer to 22.7% using the high-end of guidance (205,000 ounces). Notably, this production growth is expected to drive costs substantially lower on a consolidated basis, with all-in sustaining costs set to dip from $US1,000/oz to US$935/oz at the midpoint. This would finally give Karora an industry-leading cost profile, with the industry average coming in at US$1,000/oz in FY2020 and closer to US$1,020/oz thus far this year.

The growth plans looking out to FY2024 are underpinned by substantial growth at Karora's Beta Hunt Mine, with plans to add a second decline and expand the mining fleet. In order to take advantage of the higher mining rates, the Higginsville mill's capacity will be increased from ~1.4 million tonnes per annum currently to ~2.5 million tonnes per annum, allowing the process more material from Beta Hunt. Using current estimates of growth capital, the growth plans are expected to cost A$152 million [C$139 million].

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on projections laid out in the study, the expansion plans at Beta Hunt will double production capacity at the mine to between ~1.92 to ~2.04 million tonnes per annum. For those unfamiliar, the HGO mill is already in the process of a modest increase in capacity, translating to low double-digit growth in output (1.4 to 1.6 million tonnes per annum). Notably, the plans are based on reserves and resources in place as of year-end 2020, so these plans do not rely on additional discoveries being made at either asset.

The important thing to note about this significant growth in planned output is that Karora has the ability to fund it internally combined with expected operating cash flow, based on C$82 million in cash and minimal debt on the balance sheet. This is a major differentiator because while many miners are able to grow production successfully, it's often at the expense of shareholders, with significant share dilution. While cost overruns are possible given the tight labor market in Australia, and C$155 million is probably a safer estimate, this still shouldn't be an issue for Karora given operating cash flow of more than C$70 million per annum, which assumes a gold price below $1,875/oz. Let's take a look at the valuation:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Based on ~160 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$3.06, Karora trades at a market cap of US$490 million or a valuation per ounce of US$350.00 based on reserves. On an enterprise value basis with US$40 million in net cash, this valuation improves to US$321.00/oz, well below the industry average of US$445.00/oz for junior, mid-tier, and senior producers in the sector. While Karora deserves a discount for its smaller production profile and only two assets, I would argue that its industry-leading organic growth profile should earn it extra points and that a fair value for Karora's reserves is closer to US$425.00/oz, just shy of the industry average.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving over to the technical picture, Karora is hovering just above its long-term moving average (green line), and all dips to this level have been bought up immediately since it was reclaimed in Q2 2020. The stock has tested this level on three occasions and came within 3% of this level in March 2021 and last week. Based on a high likelihood of buying support if this level is re-tested, further weakness should present a buying opportunity. The other encouraging sign is that volume during this decline has been low, suggesting that larger shareholders do not seem to be trimming their positions.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Karora had another solid quarter in Q2 and is set up to meet its production guidance mid-point of 110,000 ounces and could certainly beat it. The real story, though, is the exciting growth plans over the next few years, which could help Karora transform into a 200,000-ounce producer. Obviously, there is always the risk that growth plans don't come to fruition, but with Karora able to self-fund construction/development and the plan based on current reserves and resources, I would argue that the growth plans look more than achievable at the midpoint (195,000 ounces). In summary, given Karora's industry-leading organic growth profile and ability to consistently under-promise and over-deliver since CEO Paul Huet joined the team, I would view further weakness as a buying opportunity.