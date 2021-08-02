marilyna/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As can be seen from the chart below, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has traded as a battleground stock.

Source: StockCharts.com

Beyond Meat's shares have traded with exceptional volatility ever since making their public debut in May 2019. The company had the best performing IPO since 2000 rising over 160% from an IPO price of $25.

Not coincidentally, the majority of these IPO pops occurred in and around the dot com bubble era. Retail investor enthusiasm is beginning to reach similar levels of euphoria, with inflows into global equity funds over the last 5 months surpassing the previous 12 years total! Many of these IPO pops were short lived, however, with Akamai (AKAM) dropping over 99% from its all-time highs!

Beyond Meat is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on August 5th. This will be a highly anticipated event for both bulls and bears betting on the next direction for the stock. Given its exceptionally high valuation and their recent difficulty hitting revenue targets, I recommend investors sell their position prior to the next earnings release.

However, I would not recommend a short position at this time, as shares may quickly rise in the event of an earnings beat. With a short interest of 18% betting against the company may be a crowded trade, which could spark a new bull run for the stock. Beyond Meat shares briefly benefited from the meme stock craze, reaching highs above $200 in February.

Long-term investors looking to get exposure to a fast-growing plant-based alternative company such as Beyond Meat should wait for a more attractive setup.

Investing in Disruptive Trends

In my first two articles, I talked about the importance of being patient and attempting to justify the high valuations when investing in disruptive companies such as SoFi and the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK. Another sector which is ripe for disruption is the food and beverage industry, which is responsible for up to 1/3 of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.

Disruption in the food and beverage industry has been ramping up over the last few years, with a goal to make our food supply chain more sustainable and healthy for consumers. One of the most well-known innovators in this space is Beyond Meat.

Riding the tailwinds of ESG investing, and changing consumer preferences for plant-based alternatives, an investment in this type of company may carry tremendous upside. However, the valuation which is paid will have significant impacts on one's realized returns.

Earnings Projections

Beyond Meat is projecting excellent revenue growth over the next 3 years. It is expected to more than double its revenues during this time and reach profitability as soon as 2023.

Source: Seeking Alpha Data

However, paying 6X the index average for Beyond Meat on a Price to Sales basis looks like a recipe for disappointing returns. The company is not projecting profitability for at least the next 2 years, and their revenue growth rate will inevitably begin to slow as they fully scale up their business.

Important Questions to Consider

The two most important questions an investor in Beyond Meat should consider is how long their elevated growth runway can last, and what their competitive landscape might look like in the future. Beyond Meat's runway for growth appears to be solid, however, the most concerning problem in my opinion is how much more intense the competition will get in the coming years.

Luckily, one doesn't have to venture too far to get an answer to this question. Taking a stroll through a local supermarket, one can already see a tremendous amount of alternative plant-based meat products on display. Beyond Meat has nice marketing, but it is competing in an incredibly crowded field. It is only a matter of time before the largest players in the meat industry throw even more money behind new plant-based products.

Beyond Meat will face rising competition from both publicly traded companies and new privately funded entrants to the market. Private equity funding has flooded into the meat alternatives sector which should further boost competition from newly established companies. The biggest competition however will likely come from the incumbent large food processing companies, who are continuing to roll out their own competing products.

Parallels to The Early Craft Beer Days

The Boston Beer Company (SAM) IPO in 1995 was a historic milestone for the craft beer industry. At the time, craft beer made up just 2% of the global beer market. The company took advantage of its consumer-facing business model and offered shares at a discount to its customers. Unfortunately, buying shares at the IPO was a poor investment for retail investors, with shares trading below their IPO price 8 years later. However, investors who kept their position in the company were rewarded, with a respectable 16% CAGR since the IPO even after its recent crash.

The market for craft beer has grown to over 25% by dollar volume in 2019. The Boston Beer Company played an important role in pushing this trend however they have faced intensifying competition along the way. Much of this competition was from new upstarts entering the industry, but also from established macro brewers who bought up numerous competing small breweries.

The plant-based alternative meat industries may follow a similar growth trajectory to the craft beer industry. With a focus on merchandise marketing, it is trying to position itself from being a predominantly niche product to one with mainstream appeal. Based on craft beer market adoption's history this will be a slow-moving process.

In the 26 years since Boston Beer Company's debut, the craft beer segment continues to make up less than 1/4 of the total (craft beer market share slipped in 2020 to 23.6%). In addition, the craft beer market has become especially fragmented, with the Boston Beer Company struggling to protect its market share.

The plant-based alternative meat market will undoubtedly grow in the coming years, but how well Beyond Meat can protect its market share is yet to be determined.

Risks to My Thesis

Attracting new competition won't necessarily hurt a company's long-term profit potential. The Boston Beer Company actually went out of their way to support its competitors in the early days, which helped grow interest in the craft beer segment. Beyond Meat may employ a similar strategy which could help grow consumer appetite for their products.

Consumer adoption of plant-based alternatives may be quicker than I anticipate and Beyond Meat has an early mover advantage. With rising consumer awareness for the health benefits of a plant-based diet, these products may prove to be more than just a fad.

Additionally, the market which Beyond Meat is attempting to disrupt is a truly massive opportunity. With the global meat market forecast to grow to $1.8 trillion globally by 2040, and the alternative meat segment projected to control 60% market share, this is a potential $1 trillion dollar opportunity for Beyond Meat.

Conclusion

Beyond Meat is trying to revolutionize our food supply chain into a more sustainable future using their plant-based alternatives. Consumer preferences can be hard to predict, but many studies have shown a willingness to try many of these new plant-based products. Competition will continue to intensify in the coming years, as the current food supply chain is responsible for nearly 1/3 of our greenhouse gas emissions.

However, I am choosing to avoid investing at this time as I think the best-case scenario over the next few years is already priced in. I will look at potentially adding shares on a dip, but with Beyond Meat trading for 18X sales, the forward-looking returns do not look appetizing enough.