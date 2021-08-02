guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe… the markets would fail.

- John Bogle, May 2017

Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know much more about a company if one buys earnings.

- Walter Schloss

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10.

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.

- Sir John Templeton

Life and investing are long ballgames.

- Julian Robertson

Even if you have the best fishing gear, if you are fishing in the wrong pond, you are going to have a bad outcome.

- WTK, December 2020

Introduction

What a journey it has been for those of us investing in Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) the past several years, as we have seen a sleeping giant pushed to the verge of restructuring, creating a generational buying opportunity that has paid off in spades. That word, generational buying opportunity, is often used, yet it rarely truly applies, however, that was truly the case with Antero Resources, as I documented with a series of articles published on Seeking Alpha covering Antero Resources and Antero Midstream (AM).

(Source: Author's February 19th, 2020 SA Article)

Looking at the highlighted articles above, there was ample pessimism and skepticism in the commentary sections, especially in the earlier articles in the series, and this has not really dissipated yet, as many investors failed to grasp the return drivers, struggling with the past, by looking in the rear-view mirror, instead of looking forward.

That challenge is still in front of us today, with pullbacks, including the recent one, eliciting a howling reaction from many market participants who still hold a bearish or neutral bent. Despite this unjustified criticism, Antero Resources has rapidly transformed from a sleeping giant to a verifiable, emerging blue-chip, with a net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio on its way to below 1.5, and absolute debt on its way to below $2 billion, with annual free cash flows potentially approaching $1 billion per year. These surging free cash flows already have triggered a series of sell-side ratings upgrades, and the start of a series of credit ratings upgrades. These forthcoming revaluations, looking forward out the proverbial front windshield, instead of looking backwards, will sink in for investors, as free cash flows further transform the balance sheet. In practice, this means short-term dips should be bought, or in the market parlance today, BTFD, which I have described as "Buy The Forgivable Dip".

A Short-Term Dip Amidst A Robust Two Years Of Returns

Since reaching highs of over $15 per share earlier this summer, which was a literal dream scenario for investors in Antero Resources the past two years, AR shares have pulled back roughly 18% from peak-to-trough, though shares of AR are higher than their recent pullback lows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

This pullback can be attributed to a stock getting ahead of itself, hedging losses, or simply a change in investor sentiment, however, do not let the short-term picture fool you, as Antero Resources shares are still up 149.5% in 2021 year-to-date.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

This comes on top of the 91.2% returns in 2020, where Antero was the top-performing E&P, as I wrote in this January 13th, 2021 article titled, "Antero Resources: The Best-Performing Energy Equity, And Yet There's More Room To Run".

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The end result is that Antero Resources shares are the best performing exploration and production company in the United States since the start of January 1st, 2020, something that very few saw coming going back to that time frame.

Comparative Performance Shines

Since January 1st, 2020, Antero Resources shares are higher by 377.2%, through Friday, July 30th. This return is ahead of peer Range Resources (RRC), another firm I have been bullish on, whose shares have returned 214.0%, EQT Corp. (EQT), the largest dry gas producer, whose shares are higher by 69.7%, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), whose shares gained 39.7%, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), the widely hailed Appalachia dry gas peer, whose shares are down 4.9% since January 1st of 2020, and EOG Resources (EOG), who is also widely acclaimed, whose shares are lower by 7.7%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking back to the March 23rd, 2020 broader stock market lows, the sheer magnitude of Antero's absolute, and relative outperformance shines through.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the chart above, the term generational buy, which I used three times for Antero in 2020, was clearly appropriate.

This relative and absolute outperformance has continued year-to-date in 2021, even with the recent short-term performance dip.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

All throughout this journey, there has been skepticism, and pessimism, with the sell-side routinely behind the actual stock price with their price target upgrades, and many analysts struggling to understand the bigger picture.

The Bigger Picture Broken Down

Look at the top-ten dry natural gas producers a decade ago, and then consider how the investing landscape has been transformed the last decade, which I did in this public article published on SA on August 13th, 2019.

Natural Gas Production 2010 Vs. 2019

Keep in mind, this article was published roughly two years ago, however, the seeds of the outperformance of Antero were already planted back then, as these two tables, taken from that article foreshadow.

Top-Ten U.S. Natural Gas Producers Year-End 2010 For reference, at year-end 2010, here were the top U.S. natural gas producers: 1. Exxon Mobil (XOM) - 3.9 Bcf/day 2. Chesapeake (CHK) - 2.6 Bcf/day 3. Anadarko, since merged with Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - 2.4 Bcf/day 4. Devon Energy (DVN) - 2 Bcf/day 5. BP (BP) - 1.9 Bcf/day 6. Encana, now Ovintiv (OVV) - 1.8 Bcf/day 7. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 1.6 Bcf/day 8. Southwestern Energy (SWN) - 1.3 Bcf/day 9. Chevron (CVX) - 1.3 Bcf/day 10. Williams Energy - 1.2 Bcf/day (Source: Author, August 13th, 2019 Article, 10-Ks) Top-Ten U.S. Natural Gas Producers First Quarter 2019 Range Resources was the modern pioneer of Appalachia, and that discovery in 2004 grew into a behemoth by the end of 2019, with Appalachia-focused producers occupying 8 of the 10 slots of the largest U.S. natural gas producers (as of the first quarter of 2019). (Source: Natural Gas Supply Association) Appalachia-focused natural gas producers are now 8 of the 10 largest U.S. producers, shown in the table above. (Source: Author's August 13th, 2019 SA Article)

Two years ago, it should have been clear, that there was a transformation of the guard taking place with regard to the leading E&P's, specifically in dry natural gas, and natural gas liquids production, where Antero is the second-largest producer in the United States, even with the decade-plus long bear market in dry natural gas prices serving as the backdrop.

Were firms like Antero, Range Resources, and EQT Corp more leveraged than their peers? Yes, however, it was for excellent reasons.

More specifically, they were using debt and operating cash flows to transform into the leading producers, because they owned a bulk of the best assets, including the best wells and the best inventory of future drilling locations. This was particularly true for Antero Resources and Range Resources, which never made it as far down the developmental path as their bigger production peer for a variety of reasons, including mistimed acquisitions, and the lack of hedging gains to fund production growth.

The end result is that production growth catapulted these producers from just a venture capital-funded bet, into many of the leading E&P's today, as this production table I put together below illustrates.

(Source: Author, The Contrarian)

Outside of Exxon, and Chevron, the table above shows the top 21 independent E&P's, their respective production profiles, and then their market capitalizations and enterprise values for July 29th, 2021, and from June 30th, 2020.

Antero is the fifth-ranked E&P by production on the table above, and this bigger picture perspective should make it clear, that they strategically used debt, and hedging with a contango strip, to grow into one of the largest producers in the United States today. Further, during the past year-and-a-half, as growth capital expenditures have been dialed back, which was already happening prior to the pandemic to a degree, free cash flows are surging and shining through, illuminating the fantastic company that had been built over the preceding ten years.

Free Cash Flows Are The Key

The following are Antero's capital expenditure numbers for 2014-2021 in billions of dollars.

2014 - $2.48 billion

2015 - $1.62 billion

2016 - $1.48 billion

2017 - $1.28 billion

2018 - $1.49 billion

2019 - $1.25 billion

2020 - $0.83 billion

2021 - $0.59 billion expected

Clearly, Antero has been building something, specifically a top-five dry gas producer, and a top-two natural gas liquids producer, and clearly, a lot of their work is done, and now they are reaping the rewards from these investments, especially as commodity prices rise.

From their 1Q 2021, earnings presentation, here were the expected cumulative free cash flows (hat tip to Nick Bezner, a long-time member of The Contrarian, for putting this comparison together).

(Source Antero Resources Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation)

Fast forward three months, and free cash flow expectations continue to increase, with 2021 free cash flows now estimated at $750 million plus, up from the previous $500 million expectation, 2022 estimates higher, and the five-year cumulative FCF bumped by $2 billion.

(Source: Antero Resources Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation)

Bottom-line, rising commodity prices, combined with decreased capital spending, is leading to a boom in free cash flows, and this has driven Antero's stock price higher and transformed its balance sheet, with Antero sporting peer group leading net debt to EBITDA ratios. Specific to free cash flows, at July 30th's closing price, Antero shares were trading at roughly a 17% free cash flow yield, and at an 11% free cash flow to enterprise value yield (before considering the AM hidden stake), with the opportunities for free cash flow to grow further in the years ahead, as an improved balance sheet, including a fully paid off revolver, allows for less future hedging. On this note, no new dry gas hedges were added in the second quarter of 2021, and Antero's dry gas hedge book is the smallest it has been in recent memory.

Closing Thoughts - Follow The Free Cash Flow & Keep Your Eye On The Bigger Picture

Antero Resources has been a complicated business to analyze and Antero Resources shares have added another layer of complexity, however, for those who could see through the cloudiness to focus on the bigger picture of one of the largest E&P's being constructed in front of our eyes, there have been ample rewards to be gained.

After rising 149.5% year-to-date in 2021, and gaining 91.2%, as the top-performing E&P in 2020, some of the total reward has already been achieved, however, there is still a pathway to strong shareholder returns from this point, as Antero climbs the ladder back towards its previous highs when enthusiasm and optimism about its future were more robust.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the long-term chart above, it could be argued that a BTFD (remember this is "Buy The Forgivable Dip") moment has not even arrived yet, however, when it comes, remember the acronym, as the future for Antero Resources is still bright today, even after its generational advance off the 2020 lows.

Ultimately, Antero Resources, like its energy brethren, is going to be a recipient of price-insensitive and valuation insensitive fund flows, as Antero's market capitalization and enterprise values climb, driven by rising free cash flows, no matter what the ESG mandate is at the time. And, the irony of ironies is that ESG will keep a lid on future supply growth.

(Source: GMO)

Looking at the graphic above, we are not at the elevated valuation stage yet, despite the recent share price climb, and for energy companies, the ESG headwinds are so formidable that they will prevent a lack of new supply coming online for the foreseeable future, no matter how profitable the current operations are in a snapshot of time. This is amplified by the relative lack of pipeline takeaway access too, which precludes production from certain basins, no matter what the market prices rise to at any certain point in time.

In closing, for much of the past two years, even though the market bottomed in March of 2020, I have been pounding the table on the extremely out-of-favor commodity equities, including my repeated bullish take on Antero Resources over the past two years, including calling it a generational buy three times, and I still think we're in the early innings of what will be a longer-term price appreciation. Investors skittish of the commodity sector should research cast aside financials as they also will benefit from rising inflationary expectations and rising long-term interest rates. Understanding the bigger picture, then having an understanding of the bottoms-up fundamentals has been the key to outperformance, and this is a path that has not been easy with those participating confirming this reality. However, the road less taken is sometimes the better one, and I firmly believe that today, as traditional stocks, bonds, and real estate offer very poor starting valuations and very poor projected future real returns from today's price levels. More specifically, the out-of-favor assets and asset classes, including commodities and commodity equities and out-of-favor specific securities are where the historic opportunity has been, and that's where it still stands, from my perspective.