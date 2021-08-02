Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (SMPQY) Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (OTCPK:SMPQY) Q1 2022 Results Conference Call July 30, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Nimish Desai - Head, IR

Dilip Shanghvi - Managing Director

C. S. Muralidharan - CFO

Abhay Gandhi - CEO, North America

Kirti Ganorkar - CEO, India Business

Neha Manpuria - JP Morgan

Damayanti Kerai - HSBC Securities and Capital Markets

Krish Mehta - Enam Holdings

Anubhav Aggarwal - Credit Suisse

Sameer Baisiwala - Morgan Stanley

Anmol Ganjoo - JM Financial

Nithya Balasubramanian - Bernstein

Surya Patra - PhillipCapital

Nimish Mehta - Research Delta Advisors

Shyam Srinivasan - Goldman Sachs

Sayantan Maji - Credit Suisse

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY22 Earnings Conference Call of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nimish Desai, Head of Investor Relations.

Nimish Desai

Thank you. Good evening and a warm welcome to our first quarter FY22 earnings call. I’m Nimish from the Sun Pharma Investor Relations team. We hope you received the Q1 financials and the press release that was sent out earlier in the day. These also are available on our website.

We have with us Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director; Mr. C.S. Muralidharan, CFO; Mr. Abhay Gandhi, CEO of North America; and Mr. Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business.

Today, the team will discuss performance highlights, update on strategies and respond to any questions that you may have. As is usual, for ease of discussion, we will look at the consolidated financials. Just as a reminder, this call is being recorded and the replay will be available for the next few days. The call transcript will also be put up on our website shortly. The discussion today might include certain forward-looking statements, and this must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that our business faces. You are requested to ask two questions in the initial round. If you have more questions, you are requested to rejoin the queue. I also request all of you to kindly send in your questions that may remain unanswered today.

I will now hand over the call to Mr. Shanghvi.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you, Nimish. Welcome, and thank you for joining us for this earnings call after the announcement of financial results for the first quarter of FY22. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy.

Let me discuss some of the key highlights.

We recorded the highest ever quarterly revenue in the first quarter. Consolidated sales for the quarter were at INR 96,694 million, recording a growth of about 29% year-on-year and a growth of 14% quarter-on-quarter. All our businesses, excepting API, witnessed strong growth, driven by a combination of robust core business growth, low base of the last year, and sales of COVID and associated products. However, we are enthused by the all-round growth across all our businesses compared to Q4.

Let me now update you on our global specialty business.

For Q1, our global specialty revenue was approximately $148 million across all markets. Global specialty sales do not include ILUMETRI end market sales. Specialty sales have increased over March ‘21 quarter, despite the entry of ABSORICA generics and the subsequent reduction in ABSORICA sales. ILUMYA sales have increased both, on year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis. We are encouraged by the sequential growth recorded by ILUMYA and also by CEQUA, and we expected to record strong double-digit growth during the year.

ILUMETRI sales are also ramping up as it gets launched in more European countries. Specialty R&D accounted for approximately 26% of our total R&D spend for the year. Abhay will give you more details on the specialty business later.

I will now hand over the call to Murali for discussions on the Q1 financial performance.

C. S. Muralidharan

Thank you, Mr. Shanghvi. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to all of you.

Our Q1 financials are already with you. As usual, we will look at the key consolidated financials.

Q1 sales are INR 96,694 million, up by 29% over Q1 last year. Material cost as a percentage of sales was 27.4%, which is higher than Q1 last year due to product mix and geography mix. Staff cost stands at 18.2% of sales. Other expenditure stands at 26.6% of sales. Increase in absolute value of other expenses is attributed towards higher selling and promotional expense in R&D, while in Q1 of last year, these expenses were lower on account of total lockdown across markets. As indicated in our past earnings call, the expenses are seeing an increasing trend across all the markets as we reach full normalization. Now, they are currently restrained.

ForEx gain for the quarter was INR 799 million compared to a gain of INR 792 million of Q1 last year. As a result of the above, EBITDA for Q1 was at INR 27,717 million, up by 59% year-on-year, with resulting EBITDA margin at 28.7% compared to 23.3% for Q1 last year.

Let me now briefly discuss the exceptional items for Q1. Taro has made a $60 million provision relating to its ongoing multi-jurisdiction civil antitrust matters. The exceptional items also include charges of INR 1,503 million towards impairment of DexaSite, an acquired intangible asset under development, and INR 382 million on account of write-down of a manufacturing facility, which has been classified as asset held for sale, as per the requirements of IND AS 105. Excluding the impact of exceptional items, the adjusted net profit for the quarter was at INR 19,792 million, up 73% over adjusted net profit of Q1 last year. Reported net profit for Q1 was at INR 14,442 million, while reported EPS for the quarter was INR 6.02.

Let me now discuss the key movements versus Q4 FY21. Our consolidated sales were higher by 14% quarter-on-quarter at INR 96,694 million. Material cost stands at 27.4% of sales, which is higher quarter-on-quarter on account of product mix and geography mix. Staff cost stands at 18.2% of sales. However, in absolute terms, the staff costs have increased on account of annual merit increases.

We had a ForEx gain of about INR 799 million for Q1 as against ForEx loss of about INR 908 million in Q4. As a result of the above, EBITDA for Q1 at INR 27,718 million was higher by 39% compared to Q4. EBITDA margin for Q1 was at 28.7% compared to 23.5% for Q4.

Adjusted net profit for Q1 at INR 19,792 million was higher than the adjusted net profit of Q4 by about 47%. The Company has repaid debt of about $185 million in Q1 FY22, since over the last five quarters we have repaid debt of about $765 million. As of 30 June, 2021, we are net cash positive even at the ex-Taro level.

Let me now briefly discuss Taro’s performance. Taro posted Q1 FY22 sales of $147 million and adjusted net profit of $41 million. On a year-on-year basis, sales for Q1 FY22 were higher by 25%, while the adjusted net profit was higher by 42%.

I will now hand over to Mr. Kirti Ganorkar who will share the performance of our India business.

Kirti Ganorkar

Thank you, Murali.

Let me take you through the performance of our India business.

For Q1, the sales of branded formulation in India were INR 33,084 million, recording a growth of 39% over Q1 last year. India business accounted for about 34% of consolidated sales for Q1. The growth was driven by a combination of core business growth, sale of COVID-related products, and low base of last year. Sale of products used in treating COVID symptoms and other associated products accounted for about 8% to 10% of India sales for Q1. However, I’m happy to announce that we have recorded a strong growth in the underlying base business, even if we exclude COVID-related product sales.

In terms of the growth or business growth, we continue to witness good growth in chronic segment, while the subchronic segment was a significant growth contributor for the quarter. The second way of COVID infections in India, particularly in April and May month impacted our field activities. Many states in the country had imposed lockdown restrictions, which has resulted in savings in selling and travel costs.

For Q1, we launched 13 new products in the Indian market. Sun Pharma is the largest pharmaceutical company in India, and we have about 8% market share in the domestic market, as per June 2021 AIOCD AWACS MAT report. As per SMSRC report, we are number one ranked by prescription with 10 different doctors’ categories. We also continue to remain the partner of choice for in-licensing of products given our strong number one position in many therapy areas, including therapies for the treatment of COVID infections, coupled with our large distribution network.

I will now hand over the call to Abhay.

Abhay Gandhi

Thank you, Kirti.

I will briefly discuss the performance highlights of our U.S. businesses.

For Q1, our overall sales in the U.S. grew by 35% over Q1 last year to $380 million. While all our businesses in the U.S. have grown, the main driver of growth was the specialty business. U.S. accounted for about 29% of consolidated sales for the quarter. Our specialty revenues in U.S. have grown over Q1 last year, mainly driven by ILUMYA, CEQUA LEVULAN and ABSORICA AV. Specialty sales have also grown compared to March 2021 quarter, despite the drop in ABSORICA sales.

While doctor clinics have been opened in the U.S. during the quarter, the situation is yet to fully normalize. Patients flow to doctor clinic as well as frequency of doctor calls by our medical reps are both still below pre-COVID levels. All of you would have seen a recent announcement of in-licensing of Winlevi in U.S. an anti-acne specialty product subject to Cassiopea clearance. Winlevi is a new class of topical medication in dermatology and will complement our existing oral acne portfolio. The addition of Winlevi further strengthens our position in the acne segment. It is already approved by the U.S. FDA, and we expect to commercialize it in the U.S. in the October-December 2021 quarter.

Let me now update you on our U.S. generics business. While the U.S. generics business continues to be competitive, the Sun ex-Taro generic business has recorded growth, both on year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis. This growth is driven by a combination of new launches and better supply chain management.

I will now hand over the call to Mr. Shanghvi.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you, Abhay.

I will briefly discuss the performance highlights of our other businesses as well as give you an update on our R&D initiatives.

Our sales in emerging markets were at $218 million for first quarter, up by about 25% year-on-year. The underlying growth in constant currency terms was about 19%. And emerging markets now account for about 17% of total sales of Q1.

Formulation sales in Rest of World markets, excluding U.S. and emerging markets were $185 million in Q1, up by about 35% over Q1 last year. ROW markets accounted for approximately 14% of the consolidated Q1 revenues.

API sales for Q1 were at INR 5,149 million, down by about 7% over Q1 last year. We continue to invest in building an R&D pipeline for both, our global generics and the specialty business. R&D efforts are ongoing for the U.S., emerging markets, ROW markets, and for India. Consolidated R&D investment for first quarter was at INR 5,926 million compared to INR 4,206 million for Q1 last year. Our current generics pipeline for the U.S. market includes 86 ANDAs and 13 NDAs awaiting approval for the U.S. -- from the U.S. FDA.

Let me now update you on our specialty R&D pipeline with multiple clinical trials ongoing for enhancing our specialty portfolio. The key molecules include ILUMYA, which is undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials for psoriatic arthritis; SCD-044 undergoing Phase 2 clinical trial for atopic dermatitis and for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. MM-II is also undergoing Phase 2 trial for treatment of knee pain in patients symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. And Finally, our GLP-1 agonist is in Phase 1 trial for diabetes.

With this, I would like to leave the floor open for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Neha Manpuria from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Neha Manpuria

Thank you for taking my question. Abhay, on the recent Winlevi in-licensing. Just wondering, when we launched this product, given we have the ABSORICA sales force and the derma sales force already, how should we look at the incremental cost associated with launching Winlevi in the later half of this year? And second, could you explain the differentiation of this product versus the -- this is a new mechanism of action, you mentioned that in the press release. But how confident are we of the tough market share the partner has mentioned in their communication previously?

Abhay Gandhi

So, maybe I’ll start with the last question first. Clearly, acne happening, as you know, Neha, is a multi-factorial in condition. And at least there are four different causes and problems which can cause acne. In the last quite a few decades, no mechanism of action has come, so this is the first one. And it at least addresses has two distinct pathways out of the four. And therefore, in hormonal acne whether in the males or females, this would be a very good addition to the [indiscernible] doctors.

On the other hand, if you see ABSORICA, I mean the indication is very specific. It’s only severe nodular acne that cannot be cleared by any other treatment, including antibiotics. So, it has a niche in the treatment of acne. Our expectation is that we would have a far more broad-based appeal. So for us to be able to handle two acne products in the same team that is thought it was should be definitely possible. So, the ABSORICA team, which already has the relationship with the customer, will be the one that will be marketing this product. And I think they are best positioned to make it into a good successful product for the Company.

Neha Manpuria

And in terms of launch activity, would this require a higher spend, given this is more broad-based than ABSORICA world? And [indiscernible] ABSORICA spend over the years?

Abhay Gandhi

So in the SFR period, I mean, we are not allowed to plan ahead of what we will do. But conceptually, as it’s a new product, there will be a certain investment which should have to be made to familiarize doctors with the drug. So, that is clearly, yes, we will have to do some investment on the product. To be honest, how much amount, we haven’t figured it out as of now.

Neha Manpuria

And my second question is on CEQUA. We launched the DTC earlier this year. In the last call, you also indicated more sort of stepping up on the promotion efforts that has sort of gotten impacted because of COVID. Where are we in the entire process? And by when do we expect to see momentum in CEQUA market share? I know you mentioned there has been profit growth. But in terms of market share, when do you think there would be an improvement in CEQUA market share?

Abhay Gandhi

So, I think, we are gaining market share. That’s my understanding. Yes, sure, all of us would like even faster growth than what we’re seeing. But I think, we are gearing market share. So, I think, for a new product, it will take time to ramp up. And we started DTC as I told two quarters ago, it will be the second full quarter of DTC. So, I think, we will see improvement. And that’s what the team is focused on anyway.

The next question is from the line of Damayanti Kerai from HSBC Securities and Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Damayanti Kerai

So, my question is on ILUMYA. Can you specify the sales number, the way you have done in previous quarters? I just also wanted to know the progress of launches in other markets, such as Japan, Australia? If you can share some update in quantitative terms, say, market share gain or sales, how we are progressing in ex U.S. market wherever we have launched? So, that’s my first question.

Abhay Gandhi

Murali [indiscernible] the global number that you have...

C.S. Muralidharan

No. Abhay, I think we’ve shared the annual number.

Abhay Gandhi

Total specialty business is what we have given.

C.S. Muralidharan

We’ve not given product specific numbers.

Abhay Gandhi

Yes, that I know. But in total specialty business, I think I don’t recall, was it 143 or 140 million...

C.S. Muralidharan

143, this quarter.

Abhay Gandhi

That is what we have last year and

C.S. Muralidharan

And last year 81…

Abhay Gandhi

Product specific numbers, we haven’t given. So, this is specialty business that we have given.

C. S. Muralidharan

Q1 last year, our total global specialty revenues was $81 million.

Damayanti Kerai

So, you are not specifying a product-specific number for the quarter? Just to clarify.

C. S. Muralidharan

Yes. We are not specifying product specific. We have been sharing global specialty revenues of all the branded products.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. And so progress in other geographies, the key geographies where this product has been launched, say, Japan or some other markets, big markets?

Dilip Shanghvi

So Japan, I think, we are in the process of gaining -- I mean, gating entry into hospitals, because unlike many other countries, Japan still has certain restrictions on COVID and medical reps being able to visit hospital. So, the offtake is a little bit likely a little bit slower. But as Japan, we’re very confident about becoming successful with that product. Australia also, I think we continue to grow the product-after-quarter. And in terms of getting new patients, I think it’s competing quite well within the IL-23 class.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. That’s helpful. My question is on U.S. generic business. So, you mentioned business remains competitive, but like what are your observations on U.S. pricing environment recently? Some of your peers have faced some challenges. So, on your portfolio, what kind of changes or changes you are observing on the pricing part? And how do you see U.S. generic business moving up from current level in terms of growth over the next few quarters?

Abhay Gandhi

We have consistently maintained that the pricing environment remains challenging. And it is, of course, product specific thing, depending on the product you could face slightly more or slightly less pressure. That’s been our consistent stance and nothing has changed, which makes me think any differently. Having said that, in that environment, I mean, we have to continue to try find ways to grow the business. New product launches is one avenue. And, of course, trying to increase the share of existing portfolio of products to both, in-market activities as well as the management of supply chain, I think are the critical components of our strategy.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Krish Mehta from Enam Holdings. Please go ahead.

Krish Mehta

Congratulations on a great set of numbers. And thank you for taking my question. So, I wanted to ask on the plaque psoriasis, a second indication for ILUMYA, which I think you said was psoriatic arthritis. So, the Phase 3 trial, when are you expecting the results?

Dilip Shanghvi

I think there’s some confusion. I said that ILUMYA is undergoing a Phase 3 study for psoriatic arthritis. It’s already approved for plaque psoriasis. SCD-044 the product that we licensed from SPARC, undergoing Phase 2 trial for atopic dermatitis as well as for -- overall ADG 1 antagonist, so. And we are very confident that the product is likely to be very effective, orally working region.

Krish Mehta

And what’s the market size for psoriatic arthritis, if the product gets approved?

Dilip Shanghvi

Abhay, you want to respond about ILUMYA?

Abhay Gandhi

I don’t have the exact numbers, which I can speak to. As you know, it’s a large market. But, to be able to break down by indication of different products is a difficult task. So, I don’t have that granular detail that I can give you a number and say it’s a market of this size.

Krish Mehta

Right. And just to follow up on the first one, just to clarify the Phase 3 trials...

Abhay Gandhi

It’s a large indication and a large size of market. I don’t want to misquote by giving you a number in my…

Krish Mehta

And just to clarify on psoriatic arthritis. It’s undergoing Phase 3 trials, right? So, when do we expect these results?

Dilip Shanghvi

I mean, we haven’t disclosed that timeline, but I think the trial is currently recruiting patients across centers.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Anubhav Aggarwal from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Anubhav Aggarwal

[Technical Difficulty] report ABSORICA LD sales. In this $148 million, is the ABSORICA LD included, or is that included in the U.S. revenue?

Dilip Shanghvi

ABSORICA and ABSORICA LD both are included, Anubhav.

Anubhav Aggarwal

No, I was talking about the outside trending [ph] that you launched…

Dilip Shanghvi

He is asking AG, Murali, authorize generic. I think it will be in the generic sales.

C. S. Muralidharan

It’s in the generic sales.

Anubhav Aggarwal

[Technical Difficulty] specialty and with the lower cost that you’re running right now…

Dilip Shanghvi

Anubhav, you were breaking up. So, I don’t know who the question is for, but I’m not able to get part of your sentence. Sorry. I was saying that for the specialty business, now we have the higher scale and lower cost. Have you achieved EBITDA positive in this segment now?

Dilip Shanghvi

No -- Hopefully, by next year or in subsequent year, it will become positive. So, that’s not changing.

Anubhav Aggarwal

So, you mean to say, Dilip, by FY23, you expect it to be EBITDA positive?

Dilip Shanghvi

I mean, if we are able to gain market share and grow, then hopefully we should be able to. And I think that I’m happy with the progress that we are making.

The next question is from the line of Sameer Baisiwala from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Sameer Baisiwala

So, the first question is on Winlevi. I was just wondering, what is the mature market in the sense that you’ve got other options for topical treatment of acne. So, how important is the new mechanism of action if the old mechanism is working perfectly fine? And just on the reimbursement environment over here, I would imagine that there would be a lot of generic, lower cost options available. So, who would you be competing against? Would it be these generics that you need to convert back into significantly higher priced Winlevi? Just your thoughts on this?

Abhay Gandhi

So, when you speak to doctors, I think, the level of dissatisfaction with the current available options for the treatment of acne are very real in the top line. Because really speaking, what will work and what will not work in the level at which the doctors will see is skin clearance for acne patients is a challenge that they all face. And that’s the reason why in acne, polypharmacy is very commonly used by doctors. And the rate of changeover from one drop to the other is also pretty high. So, the need of a doctor to get something more and especially a new mechanism of action, it’s very real. And so, I don’t think it’s a saturated market in the way you say. So, some molecules, like the ones that we probably are alluding to are general, but there is always a place for a new mechanism of action.

Winlevi, when you talk about access, a new mechanism of action, it’s always helpful to gain access. And I think we haven’t even started the work till the clearances are through. But, at some point in time, when that is done, we have to start thinking through the value prop from a player perspective, but too soon for all that.

Sameer Baisiwala

Yes. That’s very helpful. Just a small point, your voice is a little faint. So, if you can speak a bit, maybe it would help. The second question I have is about the generic business in the U.S. So, a couple of points. One is, it’s been very long, I would say, 10, 15, even 20 years since the pricing has been eroding, not only for new products, even for the base business. I mean, is there some sort of a time when you say we are at the bottom of the pricing, how can we go on eroding the base business, the older molecules? So, that’s one.

And second, so, where do you see the opportunity for complex generics over the next five-year period? And how is Sun positioning to benefit from this?

Abhay Gandhi

So, I mean, yours is $1 million question, which I don’t think anybody in the industry has an answer to, of where is the bottom. So, really don’t know the answer to that. And we all hope it is today, not even tomorrow, but I don’t see that happening in the near future at least. How the industry will pan out and reorganize it still going ahead is a question on everybody’s mind, but no real solution. What was the other question, Anubhav?

Dilip Shanghvi

Sameer -- I think, Abhay, he’s asking more about the complex generics and how are we positioned for that. But before you respond to that, Sameer, my own view is that this business will continue to see price erosion because there will always be some products which have excess margin. I think, you reach a saturation of pricing on some products. When they reach there, then I think competition clears out and maybe the product may see also price increase in future. But that’s how the business is structured. Abhay, I think…

Abhay Gandhi

And surprisingly, if you see that even in the last four, five years, with the price pressure being there, you can see that a large number of companies -- new companies are still coming into the market and that product -- maybe a single product, maybe one or two products. But competition is intensifying. FDA is giving permissions, approvals to products. So, the competitive environment is actually gaining strength rather than reduce it.

Sameer Baisiwala

The second part, the complex generics?

Abhay Gandhi

So, complex generics is something that we are focusing on and some of the products that we have launched, we are able to do reasonably well. It’s also a learning process for us, because sometimes for a complex generic, the mode and pay [ph] at which you sell a normal generic versus a complex generic is different. You have to go through the specialty network and so on. So, it’s a good learning process. And I think we are learning rapidly. And whichever products we are launching, I think I’m reasonably happy with the share that we are starting to see.

Sameer Baisiwala

So, the question is about next five years. Where do you see the opportunities? Just a broad segment, is it over modified release or sort of a long acting injectables or some of those categories. I just wanted to ask, is it a fertile ground, or is the ground drying up and they’re not -- there aren’t too many opportunities?

Abhay Gandhi

So, I cannot pinpoint to a technology and say that if you have a portfolio of, say, injectables or this or that, that’s where the opportunity is. I think, we tend to look at opportunity more from a product or a portfolio point of view and the channel in which we can have a substantial offering, which you can then become meaningful to the buyer. So, that’s how we tend to look at it rather than focus on a technology platform in the complex generics. Now sure, a lot of that happens to be in the injectable space. Some of them happen to be the emulation [ph] space. So that does happen. But, our focus is more to try and look at it from A, the customer and secondly, from a product perspective rather than get technology focused.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Anmol Ganjoo from JM Financial.

Anmol Ganjoo

My first question is on domestic formulation. I know, there’s been commentary to the effect that it does contain a fair amount of COVID contribution. But, if I look at our portfolio and a sequential bump up of close to INR 600 crores in domestic sales, a significant part of it has to be driven by some of the other factors, like pent-up demand and some normalcy in this quarter as well. Besides that, we also see things like consolidation of market share. So, I just want management commentary to the effect that how much of incremental INR 600 crores sequential sale is attributable to COVID. I know I won’t get a number for that answer, but any help directionally would help.

C. S. Muralidharan

Sure. I think, I already shared at least directionally, the COVID numbers to 10% of our sales for the quarter. So, I think the way we should look at it, we have grown on a base business also. So, I’ll put this into three buckets, one in the chronic business, then semi-chronic and acute. So, what we saw, our chronic business is a good growth, then semi-chronic has done exceptionally well, and the acute business is also in line with the expectations.

So, in quarter one, all three businesses have performed well. And in addition to that, we got some upside from the COVID sales. But, this is Sun Pharma performance. But, if you look at both in IMS and as well as in AWACS, overall, the Indian pharmaceutical market has also grown substantially during these first three months. So, we are in line with market. We are not very different from the market, but I’m happy that in spite of COVID and challenging times in the month of April and there were lockdowns, our team could perform well and our best business has grown in double digits.

Anmol Ganjoo

Thank you. That’s helpful. My second question is to Dilip bhai. Dilip bhai, this is with reference to some of your earlier remarks, where you said that at some point, obviously, there are a large amount of products in the U.S. where competition will withdraw moving to the challenged pricing scenario. Just trying to understand, in your assessment, how far are we from that? Because you have been, contrary to a lot of industry commentary for the last six quarters, emphasizing that U.S. pricing has not turned the corner and a lot of teams have validated that view. Also, trying to understand from a three to five-year standpoint, given now that the cash machine is struggling on $185 million repaid in the quarter. Are we ready to make incremental investments in the specialty portfolio to take it to the next level, or will await execution milestones on the existing portfolio?

Dilip Shanghvi

So, I think we believe that we -- in addition to our existing business, with our cash flows and our ability to find an appropriate place for this cash flow, opportunity to invest in creating a global scale as well as global specialty business is an important opportunity for us, and we are focusing on strengthening our ability to succeed in that. I am happy with the progress that we’ve made. And this progress allows us to confidently look at potential future opportunities that will come our way, because if we are able to successfully execute that will give us the confidence to do more transactions. So, we will continue to focus on growing our existing business and also look at additional opportunities for us to grow. Because if you’ve seen Sun Pharma, I think it’s a history of organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions or sometimes more strategic acquisitions, so that we can continue to grow at a significant pace, even on our very large base business.

Anmol Ganjoo

And the earlier part that will be also positioned for the fact that at some point, generic pricing will bottom out, what in your assessment, what is the distance we are away from it at all or…?

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I think for you, generic price is a amorphous statement. For us, in the industry, we look at product-wise pricing. So, at any point of time, there are products which are, let’s say, likely to see a price increase. At the same point of time, there are products which are likely to see a price reduction. And some products may remain stable. So, the impact of this on different companies is different because which is a larger percentage of their product portfolio. And this is something which we have to keep in our perspective, so that we can anticipate. And say, if you -- Taro had some significant price erosion quarter-after-quarter over the last maybe three, four years. Similar level of price erosion Sun hasn’t seen because we had a larger percentage of product in what you call already highly competitive marketplace.

So, I think it’s a price erosion is an impact, which is different for different companies. And that’s not going to change. So, if tomorrow, let’s say, we have it out of our existing business, a large percentage of business coming from high-priced, very-profitable product, then with new competition coming, we will also see price erosion.

The trick is to keep on rejuvenating our product portfolio so that you can continue to grow the business, in spite of eroding part of your sales.

The next question is from the line of Nithya Balasubramanian from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Nithya Balasubramanian

Yes. Hi. I had one question on Winlevi. So, is the in-licensing agreement restricted only to the approved brand, or will this also extend to any future optimizations that CEQUA might do on the clascoterone formulation?

Abhay Gandhi

So right now, it is on the approved only and for both U.S. as well as Canada. And to the best of my knowledge, I don’t think they have any product life cycle management results going on, on the specific product question.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. The other one was actually on India G&A expenses. If I look at your other expenses line item, this is broadly flat quarter-on-quarter. So, I just wanted to get a sense of would you say that sales and marketing expenses in India have largely normalized, was even in other quarters or there was, of course, -- should we expect to see these numbers in [Technical Difficulty] when things are hopping back to normal?

C.S. Muralidharan

So, in our readout also, I have said that the current quarter expenses have restrained. Yes, the second wave was more so in India and not same across all geographies put together. There are expenses which have increased. However, there are a lot of moving parts, like we have some savings in traveling maybe in India. But at the same time, other expenses, we have the R&D, which has increased a good component of that. So we do expect expenses to increase as full normalization happens. But, we saw definitely in this quarter, the expenses are correctly restrained. That’s what we shared in our readout.

The next question is from the line of Surya Patra from PhillipCapital. Please go ahead.

Surya Patra

Yes. Thanks for this opportunity. And congrats with a great set of numbers. Just on the branded business, almost like 70% of our business is handed business, if I just put together all domestic, emerging and ROW kind of. So, then all these markets have really delivered a strong double-digit Y-o-Y growth and cyclical improvement is also in the range 15% to 20%. So, is it driven by some kind of a channel premium because we are coming out from a lull period to a kind of normalized period? Is it that? And hence, accordingly, we are seeing kind of composing the overall profitability, margins. Can you just add something to this, whether this is a kind of a quarter-specific trend or kind of a possibility for continued momentum that you can see?

Dilip Shanghvi

So, I think, we need to factor multiple issues before we respond, because current COVID status across different markets is very different. And we have no understanding of how that is likely to impact the business. And I’m talking specifically about international business. Let’s say, even in India, we are looking at a potential third wave. And we have no understanding of how severe that would be. So, in such a situation, to give out long-term or even a significant guidance number that we will continue the growth or not continue the growth, I think would be responding without having adequate operating control.

I think, what we are happy about is that in a challenging environment, all our businesses have found ways to deliver significant growth more than what they were giving in the past and also as I see things. Yes. So, I think that part, I think I am reasonably confident that our sales will continue for things that are not in our control.

Surya Patra

Okay. But just -- but this is not the channel filling kind of development and which led to the branded market -- strong growth in the branded market. Is that correct, sir?

Dilip Shanghvi

Yes. I mean, that’s something that we are very, very closely monitoring all the time. We track secondary inventory in the marketplace with customers on an ongoing basis.

Surya Patra

Okay. My second question is on the specialty spend. So now, since we are getting ready for a kind of product introduction and we are also seeing a kind of healthy progress in the overall specialty portfolio, hence possibly incremental spend that we should be possibly seeing. So, given these two facts, so is it fair to believe that the SG&A spend on the specialty side, is likely to either remain flat or kind of - correcting kind of a trend that we can see going ahead.

Dilip Shanghvi

Abhay, maybe you can respond.

Abhay Gandhi

I got the question in very jerky tone. So, you -- have to state what I’ve understood your question is that in the specialty spend with the addition of Winlevi, remain flat or it will increase? Is that the question?

Surya Patra

Yes. Considering new product introduction and also potentially reduction in the current spend rate in the portfolio. So, what is the trend that one should think for?

Abhay Gandhi

So first of all, on how much you’re going to spend on the Winlevi, we haven’t even reached till we complete the HSR phase. But having said that, I mean, I said conceptually a new product will require some investment going in. But you also have to factor in your thinking that the kind of expenses we used to make on ABSORICA will come down. There will be an expense on ABSORICA LD for sure. But still, there will be some reduction in the expense, which we’d have otherwise done in the whole ABSORICA franchise on a higher turnover.

So that, to some extent -- and that’s my hope, and I said we haven’t done the work in as yet, will normalize to some extent. Other businesses require, if you have to invest, keeping a long-term view in mind and where we think the spending has been optimized and on the same expense base now the real task is to grow share of market, we will go on those directions. So, again, it will be dependent on a particular product, what kind of life cycle it is in, what kind of investment it requires. And we will look at it definitely very prudently.

Surya Patra

Sure. Just a small clarification, business at LEVULAN has become normalized in this quarter? That is one. And secondly, if you can share, in the share of ILUMYA in the IL-23 category in U.S., can you please just clarify?

Abhay Gandhi

So LEVULAN sale has normalized, but remember that quarter one was also a low quarter for LEVULAN because of the season factor. Also, if you see the overall market, I don’t think it will come back to normal, number of cases that doctor is able to see, the social distance and norms and others, lesser than what it used to be maybe 1 year, 1.5 years ago. So, when we say normalized, I mean, it is up from the COVID times, but I don’t think it is back to where it should be in a pre-COVDI environment. So, two ways of looking at the whole thing.

And your second question was share ILUMYA of the IL-23 market. I think, I don’t recall the exact number, but in the ballpark, I think it should be in the range of around 8% or so.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Nimish Mehta from Research Delta Advisors. Please go ahead.

Nimish Mehta

Yes. Thanks for the opportunity. Just one small question. Earlier, we used to feel that doctors would prefer IL-23 over IL-17. Has that still remained like that and turn increase in sales? Are you more confident about that, or what is your understanding on the same?

Dilip Shanghvi

Abhay, you are responding?

Abhay Gandhi

No, sir. I didn’t get the question. As I said, I’m not getting the voice very clear.

Dilip Shanghvi

He’s saying that IL-23 over IL-17, if doctors prefer it, then -- I mean that’s what I understood, Nimish. So, what is your question?

Nimish Mehta

Correct. Yes, it’s okay. So earlier, we had this assumption or feeling and I just want to know whether we still hold on to it, or is there any change in the view, even if it is consolidated? That would be helpful.

Abhay Gandhi

I haven’t understood the question. What is…

Nimish Mehta

What is the -- you said in one of your calls, saying that doctors like IL-23 over IL-17. So, whether that’s still your view.

Abhay Gandhi

That is still my view, clearly…

Dilip Shanghvi

I see no reason to kind of look at this any differently because even though IL-17 is growing, IL-23 is growing much faster.

Abhay Gandhi

Exactly. You should see the top three products in terms of growth in the overall therapy, the IL-23s are the ones which are driving the market. Skyrizi is number one, and ILUMYA number two in terms of growth. So the driver for growth of the overall category is driven by IL-23. And therefore, I think I’m comfortable standing by view that doctors are happy with the performance of this class of drugs.

The next question is from the line of Shyam Srinivasan Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Shyam Srinivasan

Just the first one, margins have clearly surprised on the EBITDA side this quarter. We have moved out of that range of over 20% to 24%. So, I just want to understand -- I know you don’t give the at point guidance, but how should we look at this as we go forward? I’m just trying to tie some of the comments around SG&A going up, but is there something that we need to keep in mind? I also noticed that this is one of the few times that gross margins have come down, but EBITDA margins have gone up. So, I know there are a lot of moving parts, but just anything that can help us directionally on EBITDA margin?

Dilip Shanghvi

So Shyam, as we said that the expenses in the current quarter relatively have moved up comparatively. However, different geographies have different impact of the second wave in India, specifically in April, May, there ever impacts. So overall, what we are saying is that the expenses will inch up as normalization increases. However, the Company continues to focus heavily on cost optimization and improving efficiencies. That’s one of the reasons, if you see last eight quarters, there is a consistent improvement we’re trying to make on the overall EBITDA margins and effort will still continue, pushed by this strong growth in top line and operational efficiencies.

Anmol Ganjoo

Last question is on R&D. I think, you called out quite a lot of clinical trial activity. We’re at about 6% or so. Is there anything that we are budgeting higher? Is it 6% to 7% or 7% to 8%, like we’ve seen in some of your press releases? So, I just want to understand how should we look at R&D? Is there going to be bunching up, or you think the way it is in terms of the different trials for the different candidates? How should we look at that number? Thank you.

Dilip Shanghvi

I think you should range between 7% to 8%.

The next question is from the line of Sayantan Maji from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Sayantan Maji

So, my first question was on ILUMYA. I just wanted to get a very broad clarity, if you consider segment, commercial segment and the Medicare segment, of the total sales today, which will be the largest segment out of these two?

Abhay Gandhi

The commercial segment will clearly be the bigger segment?

Sayantan Maji

Commercial segment will be larger of the two, right?

Abhay Gandhi

Correct.

Sayantan Maji

And the second question was on Winlevi. When you evaluate the molecule, the…

Abhay Gandhi

Will be what? Sorry, will be what?

Sayantan Maji

So, when you evaluate the molecule…

Abhay Gandhi

Evaluate, okay.

Sayantan Maji

Yes. So, can you talk about then having the discussion with the doctor talking about efficacy levels similar to Epiduo and Aczone. But both the molecules will go generic soon. So, in your evaluation, what’s the impact? So, those molecules, the kind of 1 million-plus prescriptions they have done, what would be the impact of them going generic before -- or around the time when you’ll be launching this molecule?

Abhay Gandhi

So my answer is what I said earlier. I think for a new mode of action, there is enthusiasm at the doctors’ level because of the complexion with current therapies and the outcomes, and also the use of polytherapy. So, I think both these give me the optimism that despite the fact that two products will be going generic around the same time that we launch our product, there will be interest in the doctor community for initiating use of our product. And that’s one of the things that we factored in -- you’re right, in our entire evaluation of the product.

Sayantan Maji

Okay. Abhay. Dilip bhai, just a question to you on the specialty segment. [Technical Difficulty] earlier question I asked. We are right now in [Technical Difficulty]

Dilip Shanghvi

I’m not able to hear you very clearly.

Sayantan Maji

No, but I’m just trying to ask, even outside R&D are we still EBITDA negative?

Dilip Shanghvi

So, we don’t break out such detailed responses. But, I think my long-term view is always that at some point of time, this business will become far more profitable and will justify with return on investment in line with our other profitable businesses. So, we will continue to invest on this business. And also, I think like what Abhay said is that even though all our businesses in the U.S. have grown, our specialty business has grown much faster. Now -- and we are expecting that because we have a relatively low share of the overall business, we have significant opportunity to become bigger.

Thank you very much. We’ll take that as the last question. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Nimish Desai for closing comments.

Nimish Desai

So, thank you, everybody, for taking the time out and attending our call. If any of your questions have remained unanswered, do send them across, and we will have them answered. Thank you. And have a good day.

