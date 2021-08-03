bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (NYSE: NYSE:EGO) released its results for the second quarter of 2021 on July 29, 2021.

Eldorado Gold announced that its total revenue was $233.2 million in 2Q21, a decrease from $255.92 million in 2Q20, due to lower sales volumes partially offset by a higher average realized gold price reaching $1,835 per ounce.

The gold miner reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $55.7 million ($0.31 loss per share) in 2Q21. The loss was primarily due to the $99.5M non-cash impairment loss related to the Tocantinzinho project in Brazil and deficient quarterly gold production with a gold sale of 114,140 ounces. In short, it was a disappointing quarter.

Note: The gold production segment of this article is an update of my preceding article about the second quarter preliminary gold production. The production numbers and charts changed a little. However, I have added pieces of information that were not available at the time (e.g., AISC, etc.).

The investment thesis remains difficult with this company. Eldorado Gold is unquestionably a long-term investment stock, but a lot of patience is required here. A combination of questionable choices from management, recurring Olympias disappointment, lack of a dividend, and bad timing issues has turned this investment into a mediocre candidate.

Anyway, the future growth is definite, and Greece's roadblock is now solved after being ratified by the Greek government. We are now entering a more exciting phase.

Hence, it is prudent to trade short-term regularly a large part of your long-term position. The gold sector is highly volatile and could turn ugly on short notice. So far, we cannot complain. The FED decision to ignore rising inflation has helped gold to stay above $1,800 per ounce. However, it is a fragile status quo.

Eldorado Gold is now down 26% on a one-year basis and has underperformed the VanEck Vectors gold miners (GDX).

George Burns, the CEO, said in the conference call:

In the second quarter, we had strong project and operating results Kisladag, Efemcukuru and Lamaque. However, Olympias was affected by work slowdowns as we progress our transformation efforts at the Kassandra mines. We continue to be on track for 2021 production and cost guidance.

Eldorado Gold - 2Q21 Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers

Eldorado Gold 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 255.92 287.60 278.52 224.62 233.22 Net Income in $ Million 45.62 41.01 22.79 8.27 -55.74 EBITDA $ Million 137.91 162.97 95.27 105.65 7.6* EPS diluted in $/share 0.26 0.23 0.13 0.05 -0.31 Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million 99.63 165.40 107.31 90.87 37.05 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 37.13 50.85 59.64 67.42 72.53 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 62.50 114.55 47.67 23.45 -35.48 Total Cash $ Million 444.96 504.36 511.19 533.81 410.73 Long-term Debt in $ Million 596.99 542.89 501.14 491.54 426.21 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 173.91 178.13 179.73 177.23 181.60 Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q21 Production gold Au Oz 137,782 136,922 138,220 111,742 116,066 AISC 859 918 959 986 1,074 Gold Price 1 726 1,919 1,845 1,723 1,835

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues for 2Q21 were $233.22 million

Revenues were $233.22 million, down from $255.92 million the same quarter a year earlier and up 3.8% QoQ. The company recorded a net loss to shareholders in the second quarter of $55.74 million or $0.31 per diluted share.

Eldorado Gold recorded a $99.5M impairment loss related to the Tocantinzinho project this quarter and posted lower production and sales volumes. Gold sold this quarter was at a record low, with 114,140 ounces sold. However, the company sold its gold at $1,835 per ounce, partially offset the negative performance.

I am unsure why Eldorado Gold qualified this quarter as a "strong performance" in the last presentation. In my opinion, this quarter was anything but strong.

The adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $29.3 million or $0.16 per share.

2 - Eldorado Gold net debt is $15.4 million, and cash went down this quarter

Total cash fell this quarter and stands now at $410.73 million, down from $533.81 million in the previous quarter. Total debt, including current, stands at $426.21 million.

Note: Debt repayments in 2Q21 included $50 million on the Company's revolving credit facility and $22 million on the Company's term loan.

Also, Eldorado Gold is still mulling the sale of two non-core gold projects: Tocantinzinho in Brazil and Certej/Bolcana in Romania.

Certej Project – In Romania, the company evaluates strategic options for the Certej and Bolcana projects, including a potential sale or a partnership. The Certej mining concession was extended in January 2020 for an additional five years. In my opinion, the Romania assets are nearly worthless.

Tocantinzinho Project – Eldorado Gold is currently evaluating strategic options, including a full or partial sale, partnership, or standalone listing, to maximize value for the Tocantinzinho Project, a non-core gold asset. The non-cash impairment recorded this quarter could be explained by an imminent sale of the project. However, looking at the size of the impairment, I am not optimistic about the cash amount the company will receive from the sale.

Eldorado Gold acquired QMX Gold Corporation On April 7, 2021, for $19.3 million. Also on In July 2021, Eldorado Gold completed the acquisition of 11.5% of the outstanding common shares of Probe Metals Inc. for $18.7 million.

3 - The free cash flow is estimated at $35.48 million for the second quarter of 2021

Note: The organic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a slightly different way of calculating the free cash flow.

EGO shows a trailing yearly free cash flow of $137.39 million, with a loss of $35.48 million for the second quarter of 2021. This quarter's free cash flow loss is really disappointing but not surprising when we look at gold production.

4 - Gold production details for the 2Q21

On July 12, 2021, the company announced the second quarter of 2021 gold production.

The second-quarter production of 2021 was 116,066 Au Oz (Sold 114,140 Oz,) down 15.8% year over year and up 3.9% QoQ. This quarterly production came with a slightly higher price of gold at $1,835 per ounce. The numbers are still consistent with the 2021 guidance of 445K Au Oz (midpoint).

Olympias mine production was slightly lower sequentially.

In the second quarter, the company said that operations at Olympias were affected by work slowdowns as progress was made on transformation efforts in Greece.

Lamaque mine production was better this quarter. The company said:

Second quarter gold production at Lamaque continued on track with both throughput and grade in-line with the plan to deliver annual guidance of 140,000 to 150,000 ounces. The decline connecting the Sigma mill with the Triangle underground mine is progressing ahead of schedule and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. Infill and expansion drilling continued during the quarter at the recently announced Ormaque gold resource.

Note: On April 7, 2021, Eldorado announced the closing of the acquisition of QMX, which has increased the company's overall land position around Lamaque by 550%.

Kisladag production was slightly below my expectations.

In the press release, the company said:

Kisladag performed well in the second quarter with gold production consistent with the plan to deliver 2021 guidance of 140,000 to 150,000 ounces. The two additional CIC trains that were commissioned in the first quarter have performed as planned and are now fully operational. The installation of a new carbon regeneration kiln was completed in the second quarter and is expected to support improved gold recoveries in the circuit. The commissioning of the high-pressure grinding roll (HPGR) circuit remains on track.

At Efemcukuru , gold production, throughput, and average gold grade were in line with guidance.

, gold production, throughput, and average gold grade were in line with guidance. All-in sustaining costs or AISC



AISC went up this quarter due to the record low gold sold this quarter.

5 - Eldorado maintained 2021 Guidance and Five-Year Outlook.

The company's 2021 gold production is projected to be between 430K and 460K ounces at all-in sustaining costs - or AISC - $920 to $1,150 per ounce.

Source: EGO Presentation

6 - Upcoming Catalysts

Source: Presentation

The Skouries feasibility study is expected for 4Q21. It will be an important step for the company, and it will be time to put a price on the project.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Eldorado Gold's second quarter was a clear disappointment even if the low production was expected. Total cash went down for the first time since 2019, and free cash flow was a loss of $35.5 million which killed the idea of a dividend resumption in 2021.

However, the non-cash impairment recorded this quarter could be explained by an imminent sale of the Tocantinzinho Project, which is a piece of good news depending on the price paid for the project. I was expecting above $100 million, but I may have been too optimistic looking at the impairment size.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

EGO forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $9.90 and support at $9. The trading strategy is to take profits between $9.80 and $10.2 and wait for any weakness below $9.15 to accumulate again.

However, if the gold price cannot stay above $1,725 per ounce, EGO could eventually drop between $8.25 and $7.85, where I see lower support. Conversely, if the gold price can cross $1,845 per ounce, EGO could trade around $11.50.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

