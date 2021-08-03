imagedepotpro/E+ via Getty Images

It's no secret we live in a yield-starved world.

10-year US treasuries, adjusted for inflation offer the worst yields since the late 1970s.

Even high-yield junk bonds are yielding 3.8%, nearly nothing when adjusting for inflation.

High-yield ETFs are also a tough place to find safe income.

Sure, AMLP offers an 8.4% yield, but it has a historically terrible track record when it comes to safe income that retirees can rely on.

SDIV offers a 7.3% yield, but just take a look at what's in this ETF which Morningstar rates 1-star negative outlook.

Entrust Your Retirement Savings To Chinese Coal Companies?

(Source: Morningstar)

SDIV is full of yield-traps including shipping MLPs, Chinese coal companies, mREITs, and lower quality BDCs and tobacco.

In fact, no high-yield ETF is a good source of dependable income.

SPYD, which today offers a 4.8% yield, has seen its dividend consistently fall since inception, a frightening 55%. It's not surprising that Morningstar rates this ETF 1 star.

SPYD: Not Exactly Blue-Chip Yield

(Source: Morningstar)

While there are a few solid blue-chips in this ETF, it's also packed full of far more speculative companies and REITs that retirees shouldn't entrust with their standards of living in all economic conditions.

Fortunately, for those with the interest, time, and tools to prudently pick their own stocks, finding safe high-yield has never been easier, even in today's 31% overvalued market.

Here's the return potential of the 31% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

So let me show you how in just seconds, it's possible to find not one, not two, but six rich-retirement blue-chips yielding 6+%.

Safety And Quality First, Prudent Valuation, And Sound Risk Management Always

These videos walk you through, step-by-step how to practice disciplined financial science.

It's not magic, it's disciplined financial science specifically, the math behind getting and staying rich on Wall Street.

What do I mean by blue-chip quality?

Dividend Kings Quality Ratings

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 1% 45% 55% 65% 75% 7 Average (Relative to S&P 500) 2.5% 35% 45% 55% 65% 8 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 9 Blue-Chip 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 10 SWAN (a higher calibre of Blue-Chip) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 11 Super SWAN (exceptionally dependable blue-chips) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 12 Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores factor in 203 fundamental metrics covering.

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term risk-management (ESG scores and trends from MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet, and Reuters'/Refinitiv)

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

analyst consensus long-term return potential

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 11 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 6 blue-chip dividend cuts on the Phoenix list.

There were five, meaning we predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

And then there's the confirmation that our quality ratings are very accurate.

DK Phoenix: Blue-Chip Stock Picking Made Easy

Metric US Stocks 144 Real Money Phoenix Recommendations Great Recession Dividend Growth -25% 0% Pandemic Dividend Growth -1% 6% Positive Total Returns Over The Last 10 Years 42% 98% (Greatest Investors In History 60% to 80% Over Time) Lost Money/Went Bankrupt Over The Last 10 Years 47% 2% Outperformed Market 36% 49% Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years 11% 0% Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline Since 1980 40% 0% 100+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 83%

(Sources: Morningstar, JPMorgan Asset Management, FactSet, Seeking Alpha)

Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is one of the most comprehensive and accurate in the world.

This is why I entrust 100% of my life savings to this model and the DK Phoenix strategy.

Our Phoenix Watchlist consists of only blue-chip quality companies that I am willing to buy for my retirement portfolio.

These are the world's highest quality firms, most likely to rise like a Phoenix from the ashes of this recession, and soar to new heights.

It's the only watchlist that I've been using to run every DK portfolio, including my real money Dividend Sensei Phoenix retirement portfolio (tracked weekly in our real-money portfolio tracking tool).

Phoenix Watchlist Sorted By Yield

(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal)

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

red = potential trim/sell

The Phoenix watchlist has similar safety and quality as the dividend aristocrats and offers dozens of blue-chip opportunities for any goal, time horizon, or risk profile.

We have 10 specialty watchlists, and each one is sortable by 16 fundamentals that cover six out of seven alpha factors, such as value, low volatility, dividend growth, quality, etc.

(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal)

Sorting any watchlist you want, by whatever fundamental matters most to you, is how, in just seconds, you can find the best quality blue-chips for any specific goal, such as growth, yield, valuation, volatility, etc.

That's how I can proudly present six rich retirement blue-chips yielding 6+% that retirees can trust in all economic and market conditions.

6 Rich Retirement Blue-Chips Yielding 6+%

How confident am I in these six high-yield blue-chips?

I've personally invested about $370,000 into them across all my retirement portfolios.

When it's raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble." - Warren Buffett

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) - uses a K-1 tax form: The Highest Blue-Chip Yield On Wall Street

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of MMP's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 27 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Safety score: 80% - 4/5- safe

Dependability score: 84% - 4/4 - exceptional dependability

Quality score: 81% - 11/12 Super SWAN (sleep well at night)

Long-term risk management consensus: 40th industry percentile - below average

2021 average fair value: $71.98

2022 average fair value: $74.05

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $73.14

Margin of safety: 35%

DK rating: potential very strong buy

Yield: 8.7%

Long-term growth consensus: 4.0%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 12.7% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)

MMP 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

MMP Investment Decision Score

Ticker MMP DK Quality Rating 11 81% Investment Grade A Sector Energy Safety 4 80% Investment Score 97% Industry Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Dependability 4 84% 5-Year Dividend Return 49.61% Sub-Industry Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 11.04% Super SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Safe Midstream Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy MMP's 35.00% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average MMP's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional MMP's 49.61% vs. the S&P's 9.35% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional MMP's 11.04% vs. the S&P's 3.47% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

MMP doesn't just offer nearly 6X the market's yield, but also nearly 4X the 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns, making it one of the most reasonable and prudent blue-chip investments on Wall Street.

British American Tobacco (BTI): An Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Bargain With A Bright Smoke-Free Future

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of BTI's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 27 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

(Source: BTI press release)

BTI just beat expectations and proved the bears wrong...yet again.

Revenue up 8.1% in constant currency.

EPS up 6% in constant currency.

Debt down 7.6%.

New category (RRP) sales up 50%.

Management is reiterating its 2021 and long-term guidance including having nearly $7 billion, or 20% of company sales, from non-tobacco sources by 2025.

BTI's smoke-free future plans are well on track.

Safety score: 79% - 4/5- safe

Dependability score: 81% - 4/4 - exceptional dependability

Quality score: 80% - 11/12 Super SWAN (sleep well at night) - positive outlook, slated for upgrade to 12/12 Ultra SWAN global aristocrat within two years

Long-term risk management consensus: 81st industry percentile - very good

2021 average fair value: $70.12

2022 average fair value: $69.59

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $69.82

Margin of safety: 45%

DK rating: potential ultra-value, anti-bubble Buffett-style "fat pitch"

Yield: 7.9%

Long-term growth consensus: 4.3% (management guidance 7% to 9% CAGR)

Long-term consensus total return potential: 12.3% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)

BTI 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

BTI Investment Decision Score

Ticker BTI DK Quality Rating 11 80% Investment Grade A Sector Consumer Staples Safety 4 77% Investment Score 97% Industry Tobacco Dependability 4 83% 5-Year Dividend Return 46.34% Sub-Industry Tobacco Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 13.59% Super SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Ultra-Value Buy BTI's 44.99% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average BTI's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional BTI's 46.34% vs. the S&P's 9.31% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional BTI's 13.59% vs. the S&P's 3.40% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

BTI checks many boxes and represents:

deep value investing done right

high-yield investing done right

total return investing done right

dividend growth investing done right

ESG investing done right

Basically, if you're comfortable with BTI's risk profile, buying this anti-bubble blue-chip bargain is smart long-term investing, done right.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - K-1 Tax form: The Quality King Of Midstream

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of EPD's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 31 (soon to be 32) experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Safety score: 88% - 5/5- very safe

Dependability score: 87% - 4/4 - exceptional dependability

Quality score: 86% - 12/12 Ultra SWAN (sleep well at night)

Long-term risk management consensus: 59th industry percentile - average

2021 average fair value: $35.10

2022 average fair value: $34.74

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $34.90

Margin of safety: 33%

DK rating: Potential very strong buy

Yield: 7.7%

Long-term growth consensus: 3.0%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 10.7% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)

EPD 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

EPD Investment Decision Score

Ticker EPD DK Quality Rating 12 86% Investment Grade A Sector Energy Safety 5 88% Investment Score 97% Industry Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Dependability 4 87% 5-Year Dividend Return 43.67% Sub-Industry Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 11.38% Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Safe Midstream Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy EPD's 32.23% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average EPD's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional EPD's 43.67% vs. the S&P's 9.35% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional EPD's 11.38% vs. the S&P's 3.47% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

EPD offers the safest 7.7% yield on Wall Street, and 4X the market's 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns. The quality king of midstream is one of the best rich-retirement stocks in the world.

Altria (MO): Up 2,343,590 Fold In The Last 90 Years And Plenty Of Room To Run

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of MO's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 26 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Altria is one of the best stocks of all time, delivering 17.7% CAGR total returns from 1926 through 2016.

That's an incredible 2,343,590X increase in wealth or 172,831X adjusted for inflation. In other words, just $5 invested in 1926 can fund a rich retirement today.

Here's why MO still remains a rich retirement dream stock that I've personally invested about $20,000 into.

Safety score: 90% - 5/5- very safe

Dependability score: 79% - 3/4 - very dependable

Quality score: 85% - 11/12 Super SWAN (sleep well at night)

Long-term risk management consensus: 66th industry percentile - above-average

2021 average fair value: $63.05

2022 average fair value: $63.24

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $63.15

Margin of safety: 25%

DK rating: potentially strong buy

Yield: 7.2%

Long-term growth consensus: 5.8%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 13.0% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)

MO 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

MO Investment Decision Score

Ticker MO DK Quality Rating 11 85% Investment Grade A Sector Consumer Staples Safety 5 90% Investment Score 94% Industry Tobacco Dependability 3 79% 5-Year Dividend Return 45.77% Sub-Industry Tobacco Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 10.44% Super SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Low Volatility Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Strong Buy MO's 24.50% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 5 Average MO's credit rating of BBB implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional MO's 45.77% vs. the S&P's 9.34% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional MO's 10.44% vs. the S&P's 3.45% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 29 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 94% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

Altria is the best dividend king bargain on Wall Street, offering a very safe 7.2% yield and 3x the market's 5-year risk-adjusted expected return.

Enbridge (ENB): The Dividend Aristocrat Growth King Of Midstream

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of ENB's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 33 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Safety score: 86% - 5/5- very safe

Dependability score: 86% - 4/4 - exceptional dependability

Quality score: 84% - 12/12 Ultra SWAN (sleep well at night)

Long-term risk management consensus: 88th industry percentile - very good

2021 average fair value: $45.43

2022 average fair value: $49.20

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $47.53

Margin of safety: 18%

DK rating: potential strong buy

Yield: 7.1%

Long-term growth consensus: 6.3% CAGR (5% to 7% CAGR management guidance)

Long-term consensus total return potential: 13.4% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)

ENB 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

ENB Investment Decision Score

Ticker ENB DK Quality Rating 12 84% Investment Grade A Sector Energy Safety 5 86% Investment Score 97% Industry Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Dependability 4 86% 5-Year Dividend Return 43.26% Sub-Industry Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 10.77% Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Safe Midstream, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Strong Buy ENB's 17.91% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average ENB's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional ENB's 43.26% vs. the S&P's 9.34% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional ENB's 10.77% vs. the S&P's 3.45% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

ENB is a global aristocrat and the growth king of midstream. And with a very safe 7.1% yield and 3X the 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500, it's also one of the best high-yield blue-chips you can buy today.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA): The Best Monthly Dividend Blue-Chip Bargain On Wall Street

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of PBA's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 20 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Safety score: 82% - 5/5- very safe

Dependability score: 72% - 3/4 - very dependable

Quality score: 76% - 10/12 SWAN (sleep well at night)

Long-term risk management consensus: 69th industry percentile - above-average

2021 average fair value: $49.88

2022 average fair value: $52.44

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $51.31

Margin of safety: 37%

DK rating: potentially very strong buy

Yield: 6.1% (paid monthly)

Long-term growth consensus: 4.0%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 10.1% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)

PBA 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

PBA Investment Decision Score

Ticker PBA DK Quality Rating 10 76% Investment Grade A Sector Energy Safety 5 82% Investment Score 94% Industry Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Dependability 3 72% 5-Year Dividend Return 37.61% Sub-Industry Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Business Model 2 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 9.76% SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Safe Midstream Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy PBA's 36.70% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 5 Average PBA's credit rating of BBB implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional PBA's 37.61% vs. the S&P's 9.35% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional PBA's 9.76% vs. the S&P's 3.46% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 29 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 94% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

There is no better monthly paying high-yield blue-chip that you can safely buy today than Pembina.

Fundamentals On These Six High-Yield Rich Retirement Blue-Chips

Over the long term, the only things that determine dividend safety and long-term returns are a company's fundamentals.

Here are the fundamentals of these six high-yield rich retirement blue-chips.

average yield: 7.7% vs 1.4% S&P 500, 2.1% aristocrats, 2.8% Vanguard high-yield ETF and 7.3% SDIV

vs 1.4% S&P 500, 2.1% aristocrats, 2.8% Vanguard high-yield ETF and average safety score: 85% 5/5 very safe

average dependability score: 83% exceptional dependability

average quality score: 83% 12/12 Ultra SWAN

average long-term risk management consensus: 67th industry percentile- above-average

average payout ratio: 71% vs 84% industry safety guideline

average debt/capital 60% vs 60% safe

average credit rating: BBB+ stable (5.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

average dividend growth streak: 28 years = dividend aristocrat

average long-term growth consensus: 4.7% CAGR

average discount to fair value: 31% vs -31% S&P 500 and -27% aristocrats

vs -31% S&P 500 and -27% aristocrats average long-term consensus total return potential: 12.4% vs 7.8% S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats

vs 7.8% S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats average 5-year consensus total return potential: 7.7% yield + 4.6% growth + 7.7% valuation boost = 20.1% CAGR vs 4.7% S&P 500 and 6.0% dividend aristocrats

7.7% yield + 4.6% growth + 7.7% valuation boost = vs 4.7% S&P 500 and 6.0% dividend aristocrats average 5-year risk-adjusted expected return: 14.2% CAGR

Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 20.10% Conservative 50% Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential (from Chuck and JPMorgan) 10.05% Bullish 50% Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 30.15% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return (40% probability that analysts are wrong about any given company's growth rate, according to Peter Lynch, John Templeton, and Howard Marks) 6.03% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return (20% probability that analysts are wrong about any given company's growth rate) 24.12% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 15.08% Ratio vs S&P 500 4.37 Bankruptcy Risk 5.60% Probability Of No Bankruptcy 94.4% Risk-Adjusted Expected Total Return 14.23% Ratio vs S&P 500 4.12

How does a 7.7% yielding portfolio with 4X the market's risk-adjusted expected returns for the next five years, and 12.4% CAGR returns potential for decades to come sound like?

To me, it sounds a lot better than any high-yield ETF on the market today. Remember SDIV? The high-yield ETF whose biggest holding was a Chinese coal company?

Well, these six rich retirement dream stocks yield 0.4% more and with very safe dividends you can actually trust.

This is the power of stock picking made easy, through disciplined financial science and the right tools.

Historical Returns Of These 6 Rich Retirement Blue-Chips Since 2004 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This portfolio just ended its worst bear market ever and has still managed to double the S&P's returns since 2004.

2004 yield: 9.2%

2021 yield on cost: 60.2%

THIS is the power of active stock picking and disciplined financial science.

Bottom Line: Don't Settle For Low-Quality Funds When You Can Create The Dream Portfolio For Your Needs

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that you necessarily should run out and put 100% of your retirement savings into just MMP, BTI, EPD, ENB, and PBA.

But if you're seeking maximum safe yield? Then these six blue-chip's 7.7% yield are the stuff rich retirements are made of.

In a yield-starved world with the S&P 500, 31% overvalued, conservative income investors still don't need to pray for luck. Not when disciplined financial science and the right tools can help you make your own luck on Wall Street.