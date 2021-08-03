6 Rich Retirement Blue-Chips Yielding 6+%
Summary
- In our yield-starved world, high-yield funds often prove to be yield and value traps that retirees should not entrust with their hard-earned money.
- Combining disciplined financial science with the right tools allows you to easily create dream retirement portfolios tailored to your specific goals, risk profiles, and time horizons.
- MMP, BTI, EPD, MO, ENB, and PBA are all blue-chips retirees can trust, that offer safe 6+% yields.
- Together they create the world's safest 7.7% yielding portfolio that analysts think could deliver 20% annual returns over the next five years, more than 4x the S&P 500.
- Over the long term, analysts expect these six rich retirement blue-chips to deliver 12.4% CAGR total returns vs 7.8% S&P 500 and 11.0% dividend aristocrats. Which is basically what they've done since 2004. I've personally invested about $370,000 into these ultra-yield blue-chips in my personal retirement portfolios.
It's no secret we live in a yield-starved world.
10-year US treasuries, adjusted for inflation offer the worst yields since the late 1970s.
Even high-yield junk bonds are yielding 3.8%, nearly nothing when adjusting for inflation.
High-yield ETFs are also a tough place to find safe income.
Sure, AMLP offers an 8.4% yield, but it has a historically terrible track record when it comes to safe income that retirees can rely on.
SDIV offers a 7.3% yield, but just take a look at what's in this ETF which Morningstar rates 1-star negative outlook.
Entrust Your Retirement Savings To Chinese Coal Companies?
(Source: Morningstar)
SDIV is full of yield-traps including shipping MLPs, Chinese coal companies, mREITs, and lower quality BDCs and tobacco.
In fact, no high-yield ETF is a good source of dependable income.
SPYD, which today offers a 4.8% yield, has seen its dividend consistently fall since inception, a frightening 55%. It's not surprising that Morningstar rates this ETF 1 star.
SPYD: Not Exactly Blue-Chip Yield
(Source: Morningstar)
While there are a few solid blue-chips in this ETF, it's also packed full of far more speculative companies and REITs that retirees shouldn't entrust with their standards of living in all economic conditions.
Fortunately, for those with the interest, time, and tools to prudently pick their own stocks, finding safe high-yield has never been easier, even in today's 31% overvalued market.
Here's the return potential of the 31% overvalued S&P 500.
S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
So let me show you how in just seconds, it's possible to find not one, not two, but six rich-retirement blue-chips yielding 6+%.
Safety And Quality First, Prudent Valuation, And Sound Risk Management Always
- How To Invest Better Video: Essential Investing Principles For Getting And Staying Rich On Wall Street
- Why Safety And Quality Matter And They Matter A Lot
These videos walk you through, step-by-step how to practice disciplined financial science.
It's not magic, it's disciplined financial science specifically, the math behind getting and staying rich on Wall Street.
What do I mean by blue-chip quality?
Dividend Kings Quality Ratings
|Quality Score
|Meaning
|Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation
|Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy
|Strong Buy
|Very Strong Buy
|
Ultra-Value Buy
|3
|Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|
NA (avoid)
|4
|Very Poor
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|
NA (avoid)
|5
|Poor
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|
NA (avoid)
|6
|Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative)
|1%
|45%
|55%
|65%
|75%
|7
|Average (Relative to S&P 500)
|2.5%
|35%
|45%
|55%
|65%
|8
|Above-Average
|5% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|25% to 30%
|35% to 40%
|45% to 50%
|
55% to 60%
|9
|Blue-Chip
|7% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|20% to 25%
|30% to 35%
|40% to 45%
|
50% to 55%
|10
|SWAN (a higher calibre of Blue-Chip)
|7% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|15% to 20%
|25% to 30%
|35% to 40%
|
45% to 50%
|11
|Super SWAN (exceptionally dependable blue-chips)
|7% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|10% to 15%
|20% to 25%
|30% to 35%
|
40% to 45%
|12
|Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist)
|7% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|5% to 10%
|15% to 20%
|25% to 30%
|
35% to 40%
The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores factor in 203 fundamental metrics covering.
dividend safety
balance sheet strength
short and long-term bankruptcy risk
accounting and corporate fraud risk
profitability and business model
growth consensus estimates
cost of capital
long-term risk-management (ESG scores and trends from MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet, and Reuters'/Refinitiv)
management quality
dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability
long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
- analyst consensus long-term return potential
It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 11 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 6 blue-chip dividend cuts on the Phoenix list.
There were five, meaning we predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
And then there's the confirmation that our quality ratings are very accurate.
DK Phoenix: Blue-Chip Stock Picking Made Easy
|Metric
|US Stocks
|
144 Real Money Phoenix Recommendations
|Great Recession Dividend Growth
|-25%
|0%
|Pandemic Dividend Growth
|-1%
|6%
|Positive Total Returns Over The Last 10 Years
|42%
|
98% (Greatest Investors In History 60% to 80% Over Time)
|Lost Money/Went Bankrupt Over The Last 10 Years
|47%
|2%
|Outperformed Market
|36%
|49%
|Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years
|11%
|0%
|Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline Since 1980
|40%
|0%
|100+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years
|NA
|83%
(Sources: Morningstar, JPMorgan Asset Management, FactSet, Seeking Alpha)
Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is one of the most comprehensive and accurate in the world.
This is why I entrust 100% of my life savings to this model and the DK Phoenix strategy.
Our Phoenix Watchlist consists of only blue-chip quality companies that I am willing to buy for my retirement portfolio.
These are the world's highest quality firms, most likely to rise like a Phoenix from the ashes of this recession, and soar to new heights.
It's the only watchlist that I've been using to run every DK portfolio, including my real money Dividend Sensei Phoenix retirement portfolio (tracked weekly in our real-money portfolio tracking tool).
Phoenix Watchlist Sorted By Yield
(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal)
- green = potentially good buy or better
- blue = potentially reasonable buy
- yellow = hold
- red = potential trim/sell
The Phoenix watchlist has similar safety and quality as the dividend aristocrats and offers dozens of blue-chip opportunities for any goal, time horizon, or risk profile.
We have 10 specialty watchlists, and each one is sortable by 16 fundamentals that cover six out of seven alpha factors, such as value, low volatility, dividend growth, quality, etc.
(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal)
Sorting any watchlist you want, by whatever fundamental matters most to you, is how, in just seconds, you can find the best quality blue-chips for any specific goal, such as growth, yield, valuation, volatility, etc.
That's how I can proudly present six rich retirement blue-chips yielding 6+% that retirees can trust in all economic and market conditions.
6 Rich Retirement Blue-Chips Yielding 6+%
How confident am I in these six high-yield blue-chips?
I've personally invested about $370,000 into them across all my retirement portfolios.
When it's raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble." - Warren Buffett
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) - uses a K-1 tax form: The Highest Blue-Chip Yield On Wall Street
Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis
- Daily Blue-Chip Deal Video: Why I've Invested $141,000 (And Counting) Into 8.7% Yielding Magellan Midstream Partners
This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of MMP's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.
This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 27 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.
Safety score: 80% - 4/5- safe
Dependability score: 84% - 4/4 - exceptional dependability
Quality score: 81% - 11/12 Super SWAN (sleep well at night)
Long-term risk management consensus: 40th industry percentile - below average
2021 average fair value: $71.98
2022 average fair value: $74.05
12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $73.14
Margin of safety: 35%
DK rating: potential very strong buy
Yield: 8.7%
Long-term growth consensus: 4.0%
Long-term consensus total return potential: 12.7% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)
MMP 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
MMP Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|MMP
|DK Quality Rating
|11
|81%
|Investment Grade
|A
|Sector
|Energy
|Safety
|4
|80%
|Investment Score
|97%
|Industry
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|Dependability
|4
|84%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|49.61%
|Sub-Industry
|Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|11.04%
|Super SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Safe Midstream
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Very Strong Buy
|MMP's 35.00% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|6
|Above Average
|MMP's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|MMP's 49.61% vs. the S&P's 9.35% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|MMP's 11.04% vs. the S&P's 3.47% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|30
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|97%
|
Excellent
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
MMP doesn't just offer nearly 6X the market's yield, but also nearly 4X the 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns, making it one of the most reasonable and prudent blue-chip investments on Wall Street.
British American Tobacco (BTI): An Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Bargain With A Bright Smoke-Free Future
Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis
This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of BTI's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.
This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 27 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.
(Source: BTI press release)
BTI just beat expectations and proved the bears wrong...yet again.
Revenue up 8.1% in constant currency.
EPS up 6% in constant currency.
Debt down 7.6%.
New category (RRP) sales up 50%.
Management is reiterating its 2021 and long-term guidance including having nearly $7 billion, or 20% of company sales, from non-tobacco sources by 2025.
BTI's smoke-free future plans are well on track.
Safety score: 79% - 4/5- safe
Dependability score: 81% - 4/4 - exceptional dependability
Quality score: 80% - 11/12 Super SWAN (sleep well at night) - positive outlook, slated for upgrade to 12/12 Ultra SWAN global aristocrat within two years
Long-term risk management consensus: 81st industry percentile - very good
2021 average fair value: $70.12
2022 average fair value: $69.59
12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $69.82
Margin of safety: 45%
DK rating: potential ultra-value, anti-bubble Buffett-style "fat pitch"
Yield: 7.9%
Long-term growth consensus: 4.3% (management guidance 7% to 9% CAGR)
Long-term consensus total return potential: 12.3% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)
BTI 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
BTI Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|BTI
|DK Quality Rating
|11
|80%
|Investment Grade
|A
|Sector
|Consumer Staples
|Safety
|4
|77%
|Investment Score
|97%
|Industry
|Tobacco
|Dependability
|4
|83%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|46.34%
|Sub-Industry
|Tobacco
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|13.59%
|Super SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Strong ESG
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Ultra-Value Buy
|BTI's 44.99% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|6
|Above Average
|BTI's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|BTI's 46.34% vs. the S&P's 9.31% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|BTI's 13.59% vs. the S&P's 3.40% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|30
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|97%
|
Excellent
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
BTI checks many boxes and represents:
- deep value investing done right
- high-yield investing done right
- total return investing done right
- dividend growth investing done right
- ESG investing done right
Basically, if you're comfortable with BTI's risk profile, buying this anti-bubble blue-chip bargain is smart long-term investing, done right.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - K-1 Tax form: The Quality King Of Midstream
Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis
This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of EPD's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.
This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 31 (soon to be 32) experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.
Safety score: 88% - 5/5- very safe
Dependability score: 87% - 4/4 - exceptional dependability
Quality score: 86% - 12/12 Ultra SWAN (sleep well at night)
Long-term risk management consensus: 59th industry percentile - average
2021 average fair value: $35.10
2022 average fair value: $34.74
12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $34.90
Margin of safety: 33%
DK rating: Potential very strong buy
Yield: 7.7%
Long-term growth consensus: 3.0%
Long-term consensus total return potential: 10.7% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)
EPD 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
EPD Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|EPD
|DK Quality Rating
|12
|86%
|Investment Grade
|A
|Sector
|Energy
|Safety
|5
|88%
|Investment Score
|97%
|Industry
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|Dependability
|4
|87%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|43.67%
|Sub-Industry
|Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|11.38%
|Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Safe Midstream
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Very Strong Buy
|EPD's 32.23% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|6
|Above Average
|EPD's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|EPD's 43.67% vs. the S&P's 9.35% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|EPD's 11.38% vs. the S&P's 3.47% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|30
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|97%
|
Excellent
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
EPD offers the safest 7.7% yield on Wall Street, and 4X the market's 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns. The quality king of midstream is one of the best rich-retirement stocks in the world.
Altria (MO): Up 2,343,590 Fold In The Last 90 Years And Plenty Of Room To Run
Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis
This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of MO's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.
This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 26 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.
Altria is one of the best stocks of all time, delivering 17.7% CAGR total returns from 1926 through 2016.
That's an incredible 2,343,590X increase in wealth or 172,831X adjusted for inflation. In other words, just $5 invested in 1926 can fund a rich retirement today.
Here's why MO still remains a rich retirement dream stock that I've personally invested about $20,000 into.
Safety score: 90% - 5/5- very safe
Dependability score: 79% - 3/4 - very dependable
Quality score: 85% - 11/12 Super SWAN (sleep well at night)
Long-term risk management consensus: 66th industry percentile - above-average
2021 average fair value: $63.05
2022 average fair value: $63.24
12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $63.15
Margin of safety: 25%
DK rating: potentially strong buy
Yield: 7.2%
Long-term growth consensus: 5.8%
Long-term consensus total return potential: 13.0% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)
MO 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
MO Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|MO
|DK Quality Rating
|11
|85%
|Investment Grade
|A
|Sector
|Consumer Staples
|Safety
|5
|90%
|Investment Score
|94%
|Industry
|Tobacco
|Dependability
|3
|79%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|45.77%
|Sub-Industry
|Tobacco
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|10.44%
|Super SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Low Volatility
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Strong Buy
|MO's 24.50% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|5
|Average
|MO's credit rating of BBB implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|MO's 45.77% vs. the S&P's 9.34% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|MO's 10.44% vs. the S&P's 3.45% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|29
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|94%
|
Excellent
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
Altria is the best dividend king bargain on Wall Street, offering a very safe 7.2% yield and 3x the market's 5-year risk-adjusted expected return.
Enbridge (ENB): The Dividend Aristocrat Growth King Of Midstream
Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis
- Daily Blue-Chip Deal Video: Enbridge, A 7.2% Yielding Ultra SWAN Global Aristocrat Retirees Can Trust
This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of ENB's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.
This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 33 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.
Safety score: 86% - 5/5- very safe
Dependability score: 86% - 4/4 - exceptional dependability
Quality score: 84% - 12/12 Ultra SWAN (sleep well at night)
Long-term risk management consensus: 88th industry percentile - very good
2021 average fair value: $45.43
2022 average fair value: $49.20
12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $47.53
Margin of safety: 18%
DK rating: potential strong buy
Yield: 7.1%
Long-term growth consensus: 6.3% CAGR (5% to 7% CAGR management guidance)
Long-term consensus total return potential: 13.4% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)
ENB 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
ENB Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|ENB
|DK Quality Rating
|12
|84%
|Investment Grade
|A
|Sector
|Energy
|Safety
|5
|86%
|Investment Score
|97%
|Industry
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|Dependability
|4
|86%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|43.26%
|Sub-Industry
|Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|10.77%
|Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Safe Midstream, Strong ESG
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Strong Buy
|ENB's 17.91% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|6
|Above Average
|ENB's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|ENB's 43.26% vs. the S&P's 9.34% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|ENB's 10.77% vs. the S&P's 3.45% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|30
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|97%
|
Excellent
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
ENB is a global aristocrat and the growth king of midstream. And with a very safe 7.1% yield and 3X the 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500, it's also one of the best high-yield blue-chips you can buy today.
Pembina Pipeline (PBA): The Best Monthly Dividend Blue-Chip Bargain On Wall Street
Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis
This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of PBA's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.
This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 20 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.
Safety score: 82% - 5/5- very safe
Dependability score: 72% - 3/4 - very dependable
Quality score: 76% - 10/12 SWAN (sleep well at night)
Long-term risk management consensus: 69th industry percentile - above-average
2021 average fair value: $49.88
2022 average fair value: $52.44
12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $51.31
Margin of safety: 37%
DK rating: potentially very strong buy
Yield: 6.1% (paid monthly)
Long-term growth consensus: 4.0%
Long-term consensus total return potential: 10.1% (vs. 7.8% for the S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats)
PBA 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
PBA Investment Decision Score
|Ticker
|PBA
|DK Quality Rating
|10
|76%
|Investment Grade
|A
|Sector
|Energy
|Safety
|5
|82%
|Investment Score
|94%
|Industry
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|Dependability
|3
|72%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|37.61%
|Sub-Industry
|Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
|Business Model
|2
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|9.76%
|SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Safe Midstream
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Very Strong Buy
|PBA's 36.70% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|5
|Average
|PBA's credit rating of BBB implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|PBA's 37.61% vs. the S&P's 9.35% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|PBA's 9.76% vs. the S&P's 3.46% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|29
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|94%
|
Excellent
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
There is no better monthly paying high-yield blue-chip that you can safely buy today than Pembina.
Fundamentals On These Six High-Yield Rich Retirement Blue-Chips
Over the long term, the only things that determine dividend safety and long-term returns are a company's fundamentals.
Here are the fundamentals of these six high-yield rich retirement blue-chips.
- average yield: 7.7% vs 1.4% S&P 500, 2.1% aristocrats, 2.8% Vanguard high-yield ETF and 7.3% SDIV
- average safety score: 85% 5/5 very safe
- average dependability score: 83% exceptional dependability
- average quality score: 83% 12/12 Ultra SWAN
- average long-term risk management consensus: 67th industry percentile- above-average
- average payout ratio: 71% vs 84% industry safety guideline
- average debt/capital 60% vs 60% safe
- average credit rating: BBB+ stable (5.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk)
- average dividend growth streak: 28 years = dividend aristocrat
- average long-term growth consensus: 4.7% CAGR
- average discount to fair value: 31% vs -31% S&P 500 and -27% aristocrats
- average long-term consensus total return potential: 12.4% vs 7.8% S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats
- average 5-year consensus total return potential: 7.7% yield + 4.6% growth + 7.7% valuation boost = 20.1% CAGR vs 4.7% S&P 500 and 6.0% dividend aristocrats
- average 5-year risk-adjusted expected return: 14.2% CAGR
Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential
|20.10%
|Conservative 50% Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential (from Chuck and JPMorgan)
|10.05%
|Bullish 50% Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential
|30.15%
|Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return (40% probability that analysts are wrong about any given company's growth rate, according to Peter Lynch, John Templeton, and Howard Marks)
|6.03%
|Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return (20% probability that analysts are wrong about any given company's growth rate)
|24.12%
|Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential
|15.08%
|Ratio vs S&P 500
|4.37
|Bankruptcy Risk
|5.60%
|Probability Of No Bankruptcy
|94.4%
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Total Return
|14.23%
|Ratio vs S&P 500
|4.12
How does a 7.7% yielding portfolio with 4X the market's risk-adjusted expected returns for the next five years, and 12.4% CAGR returns potential for decades to come sound like?
To me, it sounds a lot better than any high-yield ETF on the market today. Remember SDIV? The high-yield ETF whose biggest holding was a Chinese coal company?
Well, these six rich retirement dream stocks yield 0.4% more and with very safe dividends you can actually trust.
This is the power of stock picking made easy, through disciplined financial science and the right tools.
Historical Returns Of These 6 Rich Retirement Blue-Chips Since 2004 (Annual Rebalancing)
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)
This portfolio just ended its worst bear market ever and has still managed to double the S&P's returns since 2004.
2004 yield: 9.2%
2021 yield on cost: 60.2%
THIS is the power of active stock picking and disciplined financial science.
Bottom Line: Don't Settle For Low-Quality Funds When You Can Create The Dream Portfolio For Your Needs
Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that you necessarily should run out and put 100% of your retirement savings into just MMP, BTI, EPD, ENB, and PBA.
- Introduction To Bond Investing And Safe Asset Allocation
- Bond Investing And Safe Asset Allocation Part 2: Building The Right Portfolio For Your Needs
- Bond Investing And Safe Asset Allocation Part 3: Managing Your Retirement Portfolio In Uncertain Times
But if you're seeking maximum safe yield? Then these six blue-chip's 7.7% yield are the stuff rich retirements are made of.
In a yield-starved world with the S&P 500, 31% overvalued, conservative income investors still don't need to pray for luck. Not when disciplined financial science and the right tools can help you make your own luck on Wall Street.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMP, BTI, MO, EPD, ENB, PBA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns MMP, BTI, MO, EPD, ENB, and PBA in our portfolios.