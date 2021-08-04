AEye CEO Blair LaCorte - Autonomy Is Already Here (Video)
Summary
- AEye, set to go public via SPAC, creates AI-driven LiDAR systems. CEO Blair LaCorte joined us to discuss creating ubiquitous technology.
- The SPAC trend and avoiding what Tesla had to do.
- Auto tech and penetrating industrial markets.
AEye creates AI-driven LiDAR systems for autonomous vehicles, advanced driver-assistance, and robotic vision applications and is going public via SPAC CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (CFAC). CEO Blair LaCorte joined us recently for a fascinating conversation around LiDAR, growing up in an entrepreneurial family, penetrating industrial markets (which are greater users of LiDAR than automotive industry) and making ubiquitous technology. Less about the core technology, more about implementing that technology to a vertical market, which takes longer. SPACs offer an ability to avoid what Elon Musk had to do at Tesla (TSLA) and enables taking a more realistic timeframe.
Disclosure: AEye is an advertising partner with Seeking Alpha.
