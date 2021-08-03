bizoo_n/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

According to Richard Koch:

The key is to select ventures that are likely to succeed anyway. Without superhuman people. Without perfect balance between the skills and people. Without blood, toil, tears and sweat. Without the need to keep chopping and changing before the correct formula emerges.

In other words, success doesn't require special skills, hard work, perfect leadership, or amazing employees. These things are important, but a true Star Business instead has these two core properties:

It operates in a high growth (10% CAGR) market or niche. It is the #1 leader in the market.

I'll revisit all of this in a short while. Before doing that, here's how the article will play out. First, I talk about PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and industry growth. Second, I show PYPL's specific market dominance. Third, I dive into peer-to-peer payments. Square (SQ) stands out in a special way versus PayPal. Fourth, I explain PYPL's exciting near-term innovation. Lastly, I revisit SQ's business and where it shines. Hint: If you're bullish about Bitcoin (BTC-USD) then SQ might be exactly the investment for you.

Let's Talk About Market Growth

It's not entirely simple to figure out PYPL's market so I'll attack this a few ways. First, let's take a look at several different research reports to dial in the truth, best that we can.

According to Grand View Research:

The global digital payment market size was valued at USD 58.30 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to benefit from the high adoption rate of smartphones, rise in e-commerce sales, and improved internet penetration globally. Governments across the globe are undertaking initiatives to digitize payments. [Emphasis mine.]

Here's how that looks, whereby you can also see how the niches grow:

Source: Grand View Research

Next, according to ResearchAndMarkets:

The transaction value for the Global Digital Payments Market was USD 5.44 trillion in 2020, and it is projected to be worth USD 11.29 trillion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.21% during the period of 2021-2026. [Emphasis mine.]

And, for added color:

Further, even before the pandemic, the demand for cashless payments, was driven by greater convenience, favorable government policies, and evolving consumer behavior. The governments are also trying to reduce their cost of printing the currencies and counter the fake currency influx that disturbs the economic growth, with digitization, thereby, creating an environment conducive for cashless and digital payments.

Next, according to ReportLinker:

The Digital Payments Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The demand for cashless payments, over cash, is being driven by greater convenience, favorable government policies, and evolving consumer behavior. [Emphasis mine.]

Allow me to pause just a moment and bring this together very simply. The market is growing over 10% as per the market research:

Grand View Research says 19.4%

ResearchAndMarkets says 11.2%

ReportLinker says 13.7%

I'm sure there are other similar research reports. What matters most is that the CAGR for this market is almost certainly over 10%, which means we're potentially looking at a Star Industry. That's very encouraging.

In a short while, I'll revisit the tailwinds. For now, I want to directly talk about PYPL's positioning in the market. After all, it might be a great business, but not a Star Business, as per Richard Koch.

PayPal Market Share

I will get to revenue and sales shortly because that's what Koch really appreciates in a Star Business. That is, market leadership is really about sales, more than market share. In any case, here's how PYPL looks:

Source: DK New Media

And, to confirm the data:

Source: Datanyze

If you're like me, then you like seeing that these data sets are very similar. Even better, PYPL has grabbed nearly 55% market share. Furthermore, it's easily beating out Square and Stripe, and even Amazon Pay (AMZN).

Website Dominance

The payment processing industry includes nearly 900K companies and there are 229 companies providing payment processing technologies, including PYPL of course. Here's what that looks like:

Source: Datanyze

Given PYPL's market share, that means it's being used on nearly 490K company websites. Stripe is used by 166K, Amazon Pay is at about 35K, and Square is down around 17K company websites. The dominance is incredible.

Putting this another way, with a broader perspective, PYPL processed right around 18% of all e-commerce transactions in 2020. And, as a result, it's got tremendous brand power:

"PayPal has become more than just a button or payment processor to be a full commerce platform capable of driving growth for businesses," according to the blog post. "Consumers are nearly three times more likely to complete their purchase when PayPal is available at checkout." [Emphasis mine]

Critical Sidebar: Peer-To-Peer Payments

Here's what we know:

Globally, the mobile peer-to-peer (P2P) money transfer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

Furthermore:

The key players in the mobile peer to peer money transfer market are Square Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, PayPal, Tencent, ClearXchange, Dwolla Inc., SnapCash, One97 Communication Ltd., CurrencyFair Ltd., TransferWise Ltd., Alipay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

If we want to dial that in a bit, and just look at the U.S., here's how it looks between three big players:

Zelle = 48.2 million users (63 million projected in 2025)

CashApp = 39.7 million users (54 million projected in 2025)

Venmo = 77.8 million users (107.6 million projected in 2025)

In other words, Venmo is the leader. While it's important, and will get even more important over time here's the bottom line:

There were over 70 million active Venmo accounts in April, making it a small 18% slice of the company's total active customer base. The same goes for TPV. Of the $285 billion processed in Q1, only $51 billion (again at 18% of the total) was handled by Venmo. [Emphasis mine.]

Per the same reporting, Venmo's TPV growth in Q1 2021 was 63% versus the company average of 46%. Even better, in Q2 2021, Venmo volume increased 58%, hitting $58 billion. Clearly, this will continue to grow in importance.

For perspective, versus PYPL's TPV in Q2 2021:

Source: Business Insider

Clearly, Venmo is doing well. As a subsidiary or "business within a business" it's also doing exceptionally well. It's also a leader vis-à-vis P2P payment competitors, at least in the United States.

SQ said Cash App delivered Q1 total net revenue of $4.04 billion and gross profit of $495 million, up 171% year over year. At the same time, here's what PYPL said:

Revenue growth accelerated almost 70% in Q2, our highest growth rate in the past year, fueled by Venmo's product diversification strategy. More than 500,000 customers have established new business profiles on Venmo, with more than 300,000 created in Q2 alone.

So, it looks like Cash App has higher revenue growth at 171% versus Venmo with "only" 70% growth. It's clear that both companies offer staggering P2P payment growth, but the edge here is Cash App.

That said, a huge chunk of SQ's recent revenue has been driven by Cash App. In Q1 2021, SQ generated $5.06 billion. Of that, Cash App delivered $4.04 billion of revenue. And then, of that $4.04 billion, $3.51 billion was generated from SQ's Bitcoin services. In other words, Bitcoin activity via Cash App generated 69% of all SQ's revenue in Q1.

Putting this all together, here's what I think. Venmo is very strong and will continue to get stronger, perhaps at a slower pace than Cash App. At the same time, while Cash App has a strong edge right now, it's a slave to Bitcoin. That could be very good when the winds are blowing in the right direction.

Wrapping Up: The PayPal Star Business

PYPL is in an industry that is growing well over 10%. When the ocean is rising all boats are lifted. But, even better, PYPL is the market leader when it comes to online payment processing for websites. In terms of market penetration, it beats well known companies such as Stripe, Amazon Pay and Square. Its brand is powerful, and encourages users to complete transactions.

Just remember, PYPL is here:

Source: The Tao of Wealth

PYPL is also innovating. Let me give you two examples. Here's the first:

The company has spoken for some time about its "super app" ambitions - a shift in product direction that would make PayPal a U.S.-based version of something like China's WeChat or Alipay or India's Paytm. Like those apps, PayPal aims to offer a host of consumer services under one roof, beyond just mobile payments.

Furthermore:

PayPal said these new features may include things like enhanced direct deposit, check cashing, budgeting tools, bill pay, crypto support, subscription management, and buy now, pay later functionality. It also said it would integrate commerce, thanks to the mobile shopping tools acquired by way of its $4 billion Honey acquisition in 2019.

And, second:

PayPal just announced that it will raise its processing fees for U.S. merchants. Starting on Aug. 2, the rate for each online PayPal or Venmo transaction will rise to 3.49% plus $0.49 -- compared to its current rate of 2.9% plus $0.30 for most online transactions.

This reminds me of Disney (DIS) because it tells me that PYPL can raise prices and I would venture that both revenue and profits will go up. It's like raising ticket prices to see Mickey Mouse. Even if there's some push back, PYPL can flex because it has power, control and branding.

I'm very bullish on PYPL below $250 and I'm bullish at $275. And, in fact, I've established a starter position recently at $275. I'll continue to add small amounts on the way down, if that happens.

Bonus: The Square Star Business

While I'm quite enthusiastic about PYPL, I'm also bullish on SQ at this point. It has a dominant position as a point-of-sale payment processor, what's really caught my attention is SQ's Cash App.

It appears that SQ has taken advantage of the Bitcoin tailwind in a few ways. For one thing, in Q1 2021:

Within Cash App this quarter, we launched Bitcoin peer-to-peer functionality. Customers can now send Bitcoin to friends and family for free within the app, which has attracted new customers to Bitcoin. This gives even more opportunities to build new network effects across the entire cash ecosystem.

Plus:

We see Bitcoin as the Internet's potential to have a native currency. And we want to further that as much as we can. And a lot of our work really lines up to that.

Followed up by:

So our focus, first and foremost, is on enabling, and this is going to be a long-term focus, on enabling Bitcoin to be the net currency. It removes a bunch of friction for our business, and we believe fully that it creates more opportunities for economic empowerment around the world. And you should see more of activity from us over the year towards this goal. So we do think that Bitcoin is the important one to focus on, and it's what we are focused on.

There's plenty more I could say, like how SQ put $50 million into Bitcoin. It holds it in reserve. But what matters here is very simple. If you're looking for a company that's in the "picks and shovels" business for Bitcoin, then SQ checks that box. Put another way, if you're bullish on digital payments, P2P and Bitcoin, then it's hard to find a better company than SQ.

All of this said, I have better knowledge of PYPL and higher conviction at this point. There's less risk in my mind. So, while I'm neutral on SQ at this point, I'd get interested in starting a position down the $200 range. Obviously, that's way too expensive for some investors, even ludicrous. Yet if you ask others, it'll never fall back that far, and that's crazy. So, we'll see.