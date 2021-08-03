Quanergy CEO Kevin Kennedy - LiDAR Of The SPAC (Video)
Aug. 03, 2021 8:00 AM ETQuanergy Systems, Inc. (QNGY)
Summary
- Quanergy provides LiDAR sensors and 3D perception software; it recently entered into a deal with SPAC CITIC Capital Acquisition.
- CEO Kevin Kennedy, who helped build up Cisco in the 90s, talks about the importance of access to capital in an overcapitalized market.
- Focusing on IoT and automotive market.
Quanergy (NYSE:QNGY), a provider of LiDAR sensors and 3D perception software, entered into a SPAC deal with CITIC Capital Acquisition (CCAC). CEO Kevin Kennedy, who helped build up Cisco (CSCO) in the 90s, joined us to talk about the importance of access to capital in an overcapitalized market, the excitement around being in such a high growth market and being on the hunt for interesting tech, more software than hardware. What distinguishes its tech from other LiDAR companies that have hit the public markets in recent months.
