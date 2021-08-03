jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) is Japan's largest drug manufacturer with a diversified global operation focusing on oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, rare diseases, and plasma-derived therapeutics "PDT". The company has grown over the past few decades with a series of strategic acquisitions supporting an extensive drug portfolio including 14 global brands. Indeed, Takeda just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by solid growth momentum and profitability. The attraction here is a drug pipeline including several with the potential for regulatory approval over the next year. Our take is that Takeda is a high-quality industry leader with solid fundamentals supporting a positive long-term outlook. Notably, Takeda distributes a semi-annual dividend that currently yields 5%, making it an attractive income opportunity. We are bullish on the stock which offers a combination of value and upside potential.

(Seeking Alpha)

TAK Earnings Recap

Takeda reported its fiscal 2022 Q1 earnings on July 30th with a net profit of JPY 200.4 billion, representing approximately $1.9 billion. Reported revenue at JPY 949.6 billion or $8.6 billion climbed 18.4% year over year. The key here is that the result this quarter included proceeds from the sale of its Japanese diabetes business for JPY 133.0 billion. The company considers a more normalized "underlying" revenue measure with the growth of 3.8% y/y which also adjusts for FX changes. Underlying EPS climbed 3.9% y/y.

(source: company IR)

After the Q1 results, it was reported that Takeda would be issuing updated financials to reflect a new charge of JPY 63 billion or $575 million related to the reversal of a tax provision following a ruling by Ireland's Tax Appeals Commission. Nevertheless, the company notes that the core and underlying financial metrics would not be affected by the accounting changes.

This was a solid start to the year with momentum from the company's core brands generating 6.8% y/y revenue growth rebounding from some COVID disruptions last year. Takeda's most important and largest product by sales is "Entyvio" with revenues reaching $1.1 billion in Q1, up 18.2% y/y, recognized as the leading treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

(source: company IR)

Entyvio represents nearly 16% of core revenues and the company continues to see strong demand rising globally with success in the market. Takeda is pursuing approval for Entyvio in Europe for a new indication in Antibiotic-Refractory Pouchitis based on strong early clinical study data representing a potential future growth driver.

(source: company IR)

The reopening dynamic in regions that are easing COVID restrictions is supporting prescriptions by new patients seeking treatments. Management notes strong sequential trends for key global brands that are gaining adoption. Another key product for Takeda is "Vynanse" which is a treatment for Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in the neuroscience segment. Vyvanse sales climbed 15.6% y/y, based on a demand recovery against soft trends last year pressured by COVID stay-at-home lockdown measures.

The PDT immunology segment had overall mixed results with immunoglobulin sales down 6.9% y/y which the company blamed on some contract timing impacts. On the other hand, the "Albumin/Flexbumin" indicated for low blood volume infusions was stronger in the quarter with sales up 26.4%.

It's worth mentioning that Takeda is partnered with Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) for the distribution of its COVID vaccine in Japan which was officially approved in May. In the deal which includes a three-way agreement with the Government of Japan’s Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare, Takeda is expected to distribute 100 million doses of the vaccine supplied by Moderna while receiving a fee. The related revenue is set to accelerate over the coming quarters. Separately, Takeda is also working with Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) on a separate COVID vaccine, in this case, directly responsible for manufacturing capabilities in Japan. The Novavax vaccine candidate is currently in a clinical study in Japan with potential approval later this year.

(source: company IR)

The company ended the quarter with JPY 655 billion in cash and JPY 3.5 trillion in net debt. The current net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio is 3.3x but supported by overall strong cash flows. For context, the company generated JPY 167 billion in operating cash flow in Q1 along with JPY 1.1 trillion in adjusted EBITDA over the past year. There is an expectation for cash flows and earnings to climb going forward. The long-term target is for the leverage ratio to trend towards 2x.

An Inflection Year For Growth

In terms of guidance, the forecast is for full-year 2021 revenue to reach JPY 3.4 trillion with EPS of JPY 394, representing "mid-single-digit growth" on an underlying basis for both targets. A message by management is for investors to consider 2021 as an inflection year setting up the higher of top and bottom-line growth momentum going forward.

(source: company IR)

Within the pipeline of over 40 drugs, 5 candidates have the potential to be approved over the next year. Takeda is in active discussion with the FDA regarding TAK-721 "Eohilia" with approval depending on the review. Eohilia treats Eosinophilic Esophagitis, a condition that affects up to 175,000 people in the U.S., causing white-blood-cell allergic overload and problems for patients when swallowing food. (source: company IR)

Takeda has also secured a priority review for "Mobocertinib" TAK-788, an oncology treatment along with "Maribavir" TAK-620 from the rare genetics and hematology segment. The next event is a potential new drug application with the FDA along with an effort at filing in other countries adding to the company's growth outlook. There are several other drugs under a Breakthrough Therapy Designation under clinical study. The point here is that the company's R&D efforts have been successful in moving drugs towards commercialization. Considering the COVID vaccine efforts with Novavax and Moderna, there are plenty of developments for Takeda on the horizon.

TAK Stock Analysis

In terms of valuation, according to the management guidance for core EPS of JPY 394 this year, we can translate that to approximately $1.80 per ADR considering an FX rate of JPY 110 per USD while each share of TAK represents 2 of the underlying locally traded Japanese listing. By this measure, shares of TAK are trading at a forward P/E of 9.2x, which we believe is compelling.

While it's difficult to draw an apples-to-apples comparison with other global biopharma large-caps, we note that TAK at a forward P/E under 10x represents a discount to a peer group of companies like Novartis AG (NVS) at 14.5x, Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) at 14x, along with Sanofi SA (SNY) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) around 11x by this metric. Again, while each of these companies has significant differences and company-specific factors driving valuation, we argue that Takeda can represent a value pick in the group.

Data by YCharts

From the chart above, we also note that Takeda offers the highest dividend yield of the group at 5% except for GlaxoSmithKline at 5.4%. We make the case that Takeda with its upcoming pipeline milestones can drive upside in shares allowing its dividend yield to converge lower towards the group average.

TAK Dividend

Takeda has a well-established dividend policy of distributing JPY 180 per share annually in equal semi-annual installments. Depending on the exchange rate, TAK shareholders can expect to receive around $0.41 per share with a record date of March 31 and September 30 of each year. This rate has been held steady since at least 2008. The annualized payout of approximately JPY 264 billion or $2.4 billion compared to the free cash flow target between JPY 600 billion and JPY 700 billion this year. We believe the dividend is sustainable for the foreseeable future making TAK a solid income stock within a diversified portfolio.

Data by YCharts

Is TAK a Buy

There's a lot to like about Takeda Pharmaceutical which flies relatively under the radar compared to other global biopharma giants. We are encouraged by the latest quarterly results which show a continuation of steady growth and solid earnings with some positive financial trends. The move to divest from some non-core diabetes businesses while looking to deleverage the balance sheet can work to make Takeda more profitable and efficient going forward.

We rate shares of TAK as a buy with a price target of $20.50 for the year ahead which is based on our belief that the dividend yield can narrow towards 4%. Our price target implies a 25% total return potential from the current level including the dividend. The possibility of the COVID vaccine approval along with any one of the current pipeline drugs getting a nod by the FDA this year can be a positive catalyst for the stock as part of the bullish case.

As a pharmaceutical, there is an expectation for shares to be volatile and sensitive to any headlines related to its drug pipeline. Any regulatory setback towards the approval process from any of its candidate therapeutics would likely drive shares lower and force a reassessment of the earnings estimates. Weaker than expected sales trends for its existing global drug brands also represent a potential risk. In the upcoming quarters, it will be important for management to maintain margins elevated while cash flow will be a key monitoring point.