Nikolai Mentuk/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) went on a blistering rally from April of last year to finally top out in early May of this year at almost $60 a share. Since that early May top, shares have lost approximately $7 a share or 12% in value. From a technical standpoint though, we like the share-price action over the last six months or so.

For one, we have strong divergences in both the RSI & MACD indicators which allude to a loss of downside momentum and the start of new bullish trend. Furthermore, the volume trend in the popular "On Balance Volume" indicator is much steeper than the prevailing share price. This is another bullish development as buying volume generally precedes share-price action. The 10-day moving average for example has already turned up which means the next technical step is to turn up that 50-day average also.

Despite believing that AXIS's technicals are merely the result of the company's fundamentals, bullish trends should also be confirmed in the likes of AXIS's profitability, dividend as well as its valuation.

In the company's second quarter fiscal numbers announced recently for example, AXIS Capital reported $2 in non-GAAP earnings and top-line sales of $1.34 billion. Both the top- and bottom-line reported numbers beat expectations. The clear trend here through the combined ratio is with respect to how the firm has continued to improve its core underwriting performance over the past two years. Gross premiums continue to increase by strong double-digit percentages in the insurance segment as new business in the second quarter came to the fore. Gross premiums in the Reinsurance segment fell by $6 million over the same period of 12 months prior as property premiums fell in the quarter. This was to be expected up to a point though as the firm continues to target lower exposures in this area as well as in the catastrophe line of business. These strategic changes are being done to flatten out the volatility in the firm which will undoubtedly bring more stability as well as predictability to the company's future earnings.

Net income almost hit $230 million for the quarter which then resulted (primarily through solid changes in working capital) in operating cash flow of approximately $390 million for Q2. The lion's share of this cash was invested ($320+ million), $43 million was paid out to shareholders in the form of dividends and the surplus cash was added to balance sheet cash. This cycle where internal generated cash flow is fuelling investments and the dividend always has positive ramifications for the share price over the long term as long as this trend can continue. When looking at earnings projections going forward, we believe it can. The realized momentum AXIS is enjoying at present can be seen through forward projected growth with $0.80 per share expected for Q3, $1.23 per share expected for Q4 and $1.59 expected for the first quarter of the company's next fiscal year.

Suffice it to say, given these trends along with the fact that the company's free cash flow easily covered the dividend payment in Q2, we see no issue with the dividend at present and actually believe its core metrics have been getting stronger. This coupled with the company's present yield of approximately 3.3% (AXIS's 5-year average yield comes in at 2.95%) leads us to believe that shares are undervalued here.

The historical above average dividend yield of AXIS Capital which usually points to undervaluation is also confirmed by the majority of the stock's valuation multiples. AXIS's forward earnings, assets and sales multiples are all well below the averages we have seen from AXIS over the past five years. Suffice it to say, we see the company's valuation reverting not only back towards its historical average valuation but also that of the sector in general which it continues to trail.

Although AXIS continues to take advantage of current market conditions, it can be clearly seen that the trojan work which has been done in recent times with respect to constructing a more robust portfolio is finally paying off. Smart money is already on board here. We expect the general market to soon follow.

Therefore, to sum up, whereas many times we use call debit spreads to justify long exposure in higher priced stocks, there is not enough liquidity in the company's options to buy call options in here. Therefore, we will stick to shares as we see limited downside for reasons discussed above. We look forward to continued coverage.