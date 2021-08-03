Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

I own shares of CVS Health (CVS) since April 2019 and in February 2021 I increased my position once again. And although I often argued that CVS Health is the better pick - compared to Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) - I also had the competitor on my radar and covered the stock since November 2017, when I published my first article.

During the last few weeks - after the drop caused by the actually strong third quarter results - I also purchased shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and in this article, I will explain my reasoning for buying Walgreens Boots Alliance. I actually can't explain why I did not buy in 2020, which would have made much more sense, but I can give you at least four good reasons why Walgreens Boots Alliance is still a strong buy at this point.

Reason I: Great Quarterly Results

A first reason is the great third quarter report (although the market was very disappointed, and the stock declined pretty steep). Walgreens Boots Alliance could beat expectations for earnings per share as well as revenue once again. And while revenue was about $500 million higher than expected earnings per share were $0.23 higher than expected. WBA reported $34,030 million in sales and compared to $30,364 million in the same quarter last year this was an increase of 12.1%. Operating income improved from a loss of $1,683 million in the same quarter last year to $1,134 million in income this quarter. And earnings per share were also negative in Q3/20 (a loss of $1.95 per share) and could improve to $1.38 in this quarter.

(Source: WBA Q3/21 Presentation)

The great numbers were a result of the strong execution of vaccine administration, increased mobility due to lifted COVID-19 restrictions as well as digitally driven sales for the Walgreens as well as the Boots businesses.

It is also good news, that sales in the United States (+5.1% YoY growth) as well as international sales (+58.7% YoY growth) could increase. The strong international growth was especially driven by the Germany wholesale joint venture, which provided +46.6% sales lift. When looking at the United States results, we see increasing sales for pharmacy sales (+6.3% YoY growth) as well as retail sales (+1.4% YoY growth).

Reason II: Dividend

A second reason to own Walgreens Boots Alliance is its dividend as well as the status as dividend aristocrat. Walgreens Boots Alliance (and its predecessor company Walgreen Co.) is paying a dividend for 355 straight quarters (more than 88 years) and it also raised the dividend for 46 consecutive years.

On July 14, 2021, Walgreens Boots Alliance increased the dividend once again and many were probably disappointed that the annual dividend was only increased from $1.87 to $1.91 - resulting in a dividend increase of only 2.1% and a quarterly dividend of 47.75 cents per share. In my opinion, investors should be patient and WBA will increase the dividend with a higher pace again in the years to come.

In fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019, the payout ratio was about 42% when comparing the dividends paid to the generated free cash flow. And this payout ratio definitely leaves room for dividend increases in the years to come. In my opinion it makes sense for Walgreens to move cautious right now and in the meantime, investors should look forward to a dividend yield above 4% (one of the highest dividends yields in the Dow Jones Industrial Average).

Reason III: Undervalued

A third reason to own Walgreens Boots Alliance is the valuation of the stock. When looking at the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio (in my opinion, the best among the simple valuation metrics) we see the stock trading for an extremely cheap multiple of 8.2 right now. And although the stock was trading for an even lower multiple during the COVID-19 crash, the stock is still extremely cheap. If we assume, that WBA will trade for its average P/FCF ratio again (14.73 during the last decade), this will mean an 80% increase for the stock price.

Data by YCharts

But simple valuation metrics are always a bit tricky as they don't reflect the growth potential of the business, which can be different over time. When comparing valuation multiples over time, the comparison only makes sense, when the business is showing extremely high levels of consistency - when growth rates are slowing down or are accelerating over time, such a comparison doesn't make much sense.

Instead, we can use a discount cash flow calculation, which could be way more accurate - assuming our assumptions about the generated free cash flow in the years to come are correct. First, we have to determine what free cash flow we can take as basis. In the last fiscal year, WBA generated $4,110 million in free cash flow, in the last four quarters, the company generated $4,983 million in free cash flow. Year-to-date (in the first three quarters), the generated free cash flow was $3,309 which would lead to an annualized FCF of $4,412 million and this is the number I will use as basis for my calculation.

When talking about growth rates, that are realistic in the years to come it gets a bit more difficult and opinions seem to differ greatly. In the following calculation I will use 3% growth till perpetuity and in a second calculation 5% growth till perpetuity. When calculating with 3% growth till perpetuity (and 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of $72.70; when calculating with 5% growth till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $101.78.

In my opinion, it is a no-brainer to assume that Walgreens Boots Alliance can grow at least 3% annually by share buybacks alone. Since 2016, the company started buying back shares again and reduced the number of outstanding shares from 1,100 million to 867 million - resulting in an annual decrease of 4.43%. And when assuming that Walgreens Boots Alliance can generate similar amounts in free cash flow in the years to come, about $2.0-2.5 billion in FCF would remain for share buybacks (about $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion is necessary for dividend payments and some cash is necessary to repay debt). At current price levels this is enough to repurchase between 5% and 6% of the outstanding shares annually.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

Additionally, Walgreens Boots Alliance will be able to grow its revenue in the years to come and maybe we should not expect high growth rates, but revenue growth in the low single digits seems accomplishable. When excluding fiscal 2012, Walgreens Boots Alliance could grow its revenue every single year since 1980 - so do we really believe the company will suddenly not be able to grow anymore?

Walgreens is clearly undervalued in my opinion. And maybe $100 intrinsic value could be a bit too optimistic, but $72 is based on very cautious assumptions and not on dreams of high growth rates in the years and decades to come.

Reason IV: Potential to Surprise

In my calculation above I assume only 3% growth, which would make the stock already 35% undervalued, but we can also make the case for higher growth rates (like 5% growth till perpetuity).

Analysts are actually assuming, that earnings per share will decline over the next decade. But first of all, we have to point that the numbers for 2026 till 2030 are only from one analyst, which seems to be rather bearish. Of course, when we assume that earnings per share will decrease over time, Walgreens might be a value trap at this point. But in my opinion, these assumptions are wrong.

We all know that past growth rates (or performance rates) are no proof for similar numbers in the future. But they are a strong hint. And when looking at the 10-year average CAGR, we see declining numbers for revenue, but in 2020, the CAGR was still an impressive 7.55%. And when looking at the 5-year average CAGR (and ignore 2020, which was probably an outlier), we see the opposite trend and improving numbers.

(Source: Morningstar)

The argument, which is often made is the following. While Walgreens could increase its revenue, the increased competition is reducing profitability and leading to increased troubles for the business. And it is definitely true, that the gross margin is declining over time. Especially during the last ten years, we see a constant decline from 28.4% in 2011 to 20.1% in 2020. Operating margin also declined from 6.0% in 2011 to only 0.7% in 2020.

Data by YCharts

But operating margin already re-bounced again and was 3.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. And while a declining gross margin is not a good sign, what matters in the end is the profit margin (or net income margin). And despite gross margin and operating margin declining, the net income margin was pretty stable in the last two decades (when excluding the COVID-19 crisis). The average was 3.31% in the last two decades and while gross margin declined, net income margin fluctuated wildly, but we see not a declining trend in my opinion (once again, excluding 2020).

Data by YCharts

Based on these numbers alone, we easily can make the case - as argued above - that Walgreens Boots Alliance can grow between 3% and 5% in the years to come. The combination of slightly growing revenue and share buybacks should be enough to achieve these growth rates.

But we can also argue that Walgreens Boots Alliance could grow at even higher rates if its strategic initiatives work out. One example is the continued rollout of Village Medical at Walgreens stores. So far, 46 locations are completed, and the next 35 locations are to be completed by the end of the calendar year 2021, which will bring the total number of locations above 80. In total, WBA plans to open primary care clinics in about 700 stores in the United States over the next few years.

(Source: WBA Q3/21 Presentation)

Additionally, Walgreens Boots Alliance also formed an integrated virtual healthcare collaboration with VillageMD. During the last earnings call, CFO James Kehoe made the following statement:

In addition to these physical co-locations, we formed an integrated virtual healthcare collaboration with VillageMD in an additional nine Walgreens locations. This will give patients access to the same expanded pharmacy services that are available at the co-locations. Finally, building on our success in COVID testing, we are developing our testing and diagnostics business to provide a wider range of solutions for our customers going forward.

(Source: WBA Q3/21 Presentation)

Aside from the rollout of Village Medical in different locations, the company is also focusing more and more on digitalization, which is good. During the last earnings call, James Kehoe also commented on these aspects:

Membership of myWalgreens was up 34% over the prior quarter to 75 million members and mass personalization boosted retail sales by around 100 basis points in the quarter. Secondly, the work we've undertaken throughout the pandemic to improve our omnichannel experience and offer convenience options is resonating with consumers. We have now completed 6 million curbside, drive-thru and last mile delivery orders.

While membership programs and drive-thru and curbside are not revolutionary ideas, we know that they work and companies like Target were very successful by using these strategies. And if they lead to only 1% more revenue growth annually, it is a good thing.

And we should also not forget that Walgreens Boots Alliance has a huge stake in AmerisourceBergen (ABC). And in June 2021, the company announced it has completed the sale of its Alliance Healthcare businesses to AmerisourceBergen for about $6.5 billion. WBA received $6.275 billion in cash and 2 million additional shares of ABC. Walgreens Boots Alliance now owns about 58.85 million ABC shares, and this represents a total ownership of 28.4% of ABC.

Conclusion

There are several great reasons to buy Walgreens Boots Alliance at this point. Not only is the stock appealing to dividend investors with its 4%+ dividend yield. The stock is also deeply undervalued even when assuming just moderate growth assumptions for the years to come. And the combination of the good quarterly results and the different initiatives for pharmacy and retail make higher growth rates likely in the years to come.