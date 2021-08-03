sushi7688/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) is the sole franchisee of the McDonald's franchise in Latin America and the Caribbean (Latam). In turn, it acts as a franchisor for individual restaurants.

Since it went public in 2011, ARCO's stock price plummeted almost 90% in just 4 years. The stock's price has been recovering since, but the company's financials and operations have not.

As a cyclical business, ARCO's last decade of negative growth may be related to Latam's stagnant economies. In the scenario of an economic recovery, ARCO may be interesting.

However, we will see that economic growth is not certain, that the company may not be able to gain from the effects of GDP growth, and that today's prices are optimistic.

ARCO and Latam: a lost decade

The 2010s have been dubbed by many analysts as another lost decade in Latin America. Like many other emergent economies, Latam entered the decade booming from impressive growth during the 1990s and 2000s. For a few years, it seemed that emergent economies, like BRICS, would quickly take the lead in world trade and politics. Unfortunately, since then, most Latam economies did not grow or even decreased for the last ten years.

Latin America & Caribbean GDP in current USD. Source: World Bank

Like many other Latin American companies, ARCO follows this story almost in lockstep. From its creation in 2007 until its public offering in 2011, the company showed tremendous growth.

ARCO's revenue growth, from $2 billion in 2007 to $3.6 billion in 2011. Source: ARCO's 2011 20-F annual report

But after its IPO, ARCO's growth stopped, and since 2014 started reverting, to $3 billion in 2019, and then $2 billion in the special situation of 2020. This is the context that transformed ARCO's growth stock $25 price of 2011 into ARCO's stagnant company $2.3 price of 2016.

Correlation does not mean causation and ARCO's lack of growth may not be directly related to Latam's stagnant GDP, but the connection seems to be strong. In that case, only a recovery in Latam's growth rate could improve ARCO's profitability. Unfortunately, such calculations enter the realm of speculation.

However, 2011 figures do show that the company was already in a profitable position before. That year net income was $115 million, a number consistent with today's market cap of $1.2 billion.

A decade of investment

During these years, ARCO kept investing in opening new restaurants. According to 20-F annual reports from 2011, ARCO franchised a total of 1840 restaurants, 302 cafes, and 1694 dessert centers. By 2019, according to the corresponding 20-F, ARCO controlled a total of 2293 restaurants, 243 cafes, and 3314 dessert centers. This number had not changed by 2020.

Making a simple back-of-the-envelope calculation, with the same average restaurant sales of 2011 ($2.6 million), and current restaurants (2293), ARCO could produce revenues around $6 billion, or 24% more than in 2011.

ARCO's business model is not MCD's business model

McDonald's (MCD) is considered one of the most successful business ideas in history. For many unwary investors, investing in ARCO is the same as investing in MCD. However, in reality, the two companies are on the opposite ends of the same model.

MCD is the franchisor while ARCO is the franchisee. In 2008, both companies signed an agreement, known as the Master Franchise Agreement, that gives ARCO the sole right to operate and franchise McDonald's in Latin America. The agreement will be in force until 2027.

ARCO has to pay royalties between 5% and 7% over gross sales to MCD. Regardless of profitability, ARCO has to pay royalties; therefore, MCD has the incentive to increase ARCO's sales no matter what.

Not only that, MCD can directly control ARCO's investment and marketing programs and expenditure. There is no reason to believe that MCD will first consider ARCO's profitability and then consider its profitability.

In fact, during the last decade, ARCO's property expenditure was more and more directed towards existing restaurants. The reason is MCD obliges ARCO to remodel its restaurants to attract more sales, without considering ARCO's profitability.

As the tables below show, ARCO's capital expenditure is very heavy even while not opening new restaurants. Even more, capital expenditure may easily double or triple net income in any given year. This is not the case of 2020, of course, when capital expenditure was reduced to its minimum (again, most of it to remodel rather than open restaurants).

While their interests are not exactly the opposite, it is clear what is best for MCD may not be the best for ARCO.

ARCO's property expenditure in 2011. Source: ARCO's 2011 20-F annual report

ARCO's property expenditure in 2019. Source: ARCO's 2019 20-F annual report.

A regular balance sheet and asset base

ARCO's asset base is very different from MCD's. While MCD owns most of the land and buildings of the restaurant it operates and franchises, ARCO owns almost no land, and only 20% of buildings.

According to their 2020 20-F annual report, ARCO owns only $120 million in land (from $1500 million in undepreciated property) and leases the building of 1738 out of 2227 restaurants.

Although leasing means less capital invested, it also means more operating expenses, of about $120 million a year.

Additionally, ARCO will not benefit from capital gains from real estate and cannot profit from rent payments from franchisees. These two are fundamental components of MCD business model.

A final problem is that ARCO gains no bargaining power with MCD from property ownership to renew its franchise agreement.

Considering ARCO has very little tangible property, it carries some $775 million in debt. $215 million mature in 2023, and $550 million mature in 2027, when the franchise agreement with MCD expires.

The debt issue is completely related to the franchise agreement renewal. Because ARCO has no cash flow to pay for the principal it owes, it must get a franchise agreement renewal to in turn negotiate with banks a rollover for its debt.

The problem of franchise agreement renewal

As has been mentioned before, ARCO does not own the land, the buildings, the system, or the brand to operate a McDonald's restaurant. The company is completely dependent on the license provided by MCD.

Between 2020 and 2024, MCD has to inform whether or not it will allow for a renewal of the agreement, and under which terms.

If either MCD does not provide a renewal option or ARCO does not accept its terms, ARCO has three years to find a buyer for the business that is also approved by MCD.

If no buyer is found, MCD can buy all of ARCO's non-public stock at its fair value, as determined by an investment bank.

While it seems unplausible that MCD will not provide renewal terms for the license, those terms may not be beneficial for ARCO, given that it has no bargaining power over MCD.

Summary

At the current market cap of $1200 million, ARCO will provide an interesting return only with a net income of around $120 million. This only happened around 2011, when Latam was growing. Therefore, for ARCO to be a good investment, Latin America has to grow consistently to recover GDP levels of 2014 and on.

But even in this optimistic scenario, or even with more growth, the business model of ARCO seems to have many flaws. It cedes too much control of its investment plan to MCD, and MCD's interests are not aligned with ARCO's.

In the event of a non-optimistic scenario, where Latin America is either stagnant or decreasing its GDP, ARCO seems like a very bad investment.