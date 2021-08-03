anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly dashboard series reports sector metrics in the S&P 500 index. It is also a top-down analysis of all ETFs following this index. Among them, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is the second most popular behind SPY regarding assets under management and average daily volume. It is also cheaper in management cost, with a 0.03% expense ratio vs. 0.09% for SPY.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios in every sector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). All are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all these ratios, higher is better and negative is bad. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also calculate two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians rather than averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. Capital-weighted averages are skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. As a consequence, these metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

Historical baselines are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh. For example, the value of EYh for technology in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield of S&P 500 tech companies.

The Value Score "VS" is the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score "QS" is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance, except in energy and utilities where the Free Cash Flow Yield is ignored to avoid some inconsistencies. A floor of -100 is set for VS and QS when the calculation goes below this value. It may happen when metrics in a sector are very bad.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week’s closing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY All -29.78 8.55 0.0327 0.2901 0.0259 16.28 47.66 0.0468 0.4827 0.0321 14.49 45.48 1.43% 40.86% Cs. Discretionary -32.58 -5.16 0.0306 0.3726 0.0297 19.40 34.48 0.0481 0.7088 0.0345 20.27 36.69 0.36% 46.02% Cs. Staples -7.61 4.24 0.0399 0.4561 0.0260 26.48 38.94 0.0465 0.5271 0.0248 23.18 41.33 -1.48% 20.86% Energy -69.40 -83.79 -0.0048 0.4751 0.0158 -2.71 36.73 0.0181 0.5416 -0.0193 4.90 41.85 -10.24% 50.34% Financials -19.51 20.04 0.0723 0.3525 0.0464 13.46 76.52 0.0662 0.4907 0.0768 10.07 71.94 -0.55% 52.78% Healthcare -37.15 7.10 0.0264 0.1904 0.0256 18.26 63.33 0.0401 0.3261 0.0398 16.26 62.14 4.82% 30.73% Industrials -37.99 9.16 0.0295 0.2834 0.0253 23.15 37.08 0.0487 0.6244 0.0316 19.68 36.82 3.27% 49.05% Technology -41.66 20.48 0.0254 0.1498 0.0264 26.92 64.78 0.0421 0.3077 0.0400 19.70 62.12 4.55% 47.17% Communication -36.42 -17.63 0.0217 0.2875 0.0400 10.94 53.79 0.0503 0.5490 0.0420 16.37 54.93 -2.03% 39.02% Materials -1.65 3.45 0.0405 0.4163 0.0367 15.59 39.31 0.0448 0.6501 0.0261 16.17 35.57 -0.26% 52.94% Utilities -31.67 13.55 0.0422 0.3569 -0.0667 10.63 45.33 0.0541 0.6085 -0.0423 9.75 38.38 4.00% 8.79% Real Estate -25.27 11.79 0.0164 0.0771 0.0054 6.78 67.19 0.0195 0.1204 0.0071 5.61 65.41 4.69% 53.74%

Score charts

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by sectors (higher is better).

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Score variation since last month:

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

The next chart plots momentum data.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

A hypothetical S&P 500 “median” company is overvalued by about 30% relative to average valuation metrics since 2010. The quality score is 8.55% above the baseline. We can translate median yields in their inverse ratios:

Price/Earnings: 30.58 - Price/Sales: 3.45 - Price/Free Cash Flow: 38.61

They have improved since last month.

Materials and consumer staples are close to their historical baselines in both value and quality. Other sectors except energy are overvalued by 19% to 42%. Technology and financials may partly justify overvaluation by excellent quality scores. Valuation and quality metrics in energy have improved a lot in the last two months, but most S&P 500 companies in this sector are still unprofitable on a trailing year basis: their median earnings yield (EY) and return on equity (ROE) are below zero. Combining value, quality and momentum, basic materials look the most attractive GICS sector as of writing.

The S&P 500 (IVV, SPY) has gained 34% in 12 months, but the momentum measured in median return is 40.9% and the equal-weight average is 42.7% (measured on RSP). It means the recovery after the 2020 meltdown was not driven by large tech companies. In fact, it was better in lower-size market segments. On the same period, the mid-cap index (MDY) gained 44.5% and the Russell 2000 (IWM) 49.3%.

We use the table above to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells that a large consumer staples company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0399 (or price/earnings below 25.06) is in the better half of the sector regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.