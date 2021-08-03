Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

It is rare these days to make a bearish thesis and be vindicated. The endless monetary largesse has expanded valuations and given companies a free pass. In the case of the company we are going to talk about today, not only did the bearish thesis materialize, it completely surpassed our highest (or should we say lowest) expectations. We dive into The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) and tell you where this one is headed next.

Our Stance

We first covered CLX in July 2020 and our stance was pretty much given away in the title of our piece.

Setting Up For A Decade Of Negative Returns

Underlying our thesis was a valuation straight out of the twilight zone. We provided historical examples why this would not work but were greeted by "boos" from the bulls. After the last quarter results, we felt that the bear case actually got a boost from the weak results. But what we saw this morning was far ahead of our worst-case scenario.

Current results

CLX has a fiscal year ending on June 30. For the fourth quarter, its results came in far below estimates on both top and bottom lines.

Following is a summary of key fourth quarter results. All comparisons are with the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, unless otherwise stated. 9% sales decrease (10% organic sales1 decrease) 78 cents diluted EPS (68% decrease versus year-ago quarter) 95 cents adjusted EPS2 (61% decrease versus year-ago quarter)

Source: CLX Press Release

For the full year, CLX disappointed the bulls on all fronts. Sales came in weaker and gross margins fell off the proverbial cliff. While adjusted earnings were down just 2%, one has to note just how much of those earnings were attained in the first two quarters of the fiscal year.

Source: CLX Press Release

Markets as we know are forward-looking, and even there, CLX did not drop a single piece of good news for the bulls. Estimated adjusted earnings are now going to be about $5.55/share.

Source: CLX Press Release

To see just how offside the analysts were versus the company's numbers you have to look at the consensus estimates.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This was one of the classical examples of groupthink where despite a pretty obviously telegraphed set of challenges last quarter, the lowest estimate for fiscal 2022 was $6.89.

Valuation, Outlook, & Verdict

CLX now trades at 29X times the midpoint of their guidance despite the pre-market drop.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Gross margins have been severely pressured by inflation and we think the next year will be challenging. We would note that gross margins were 37.1% this quarter (Y-Charts not yet updated) versus the longer-term average of above 40%.

Data by YCharts

The company guided for a 350 basis points drop in gross margins in fiscal 2022 (over fiscal 2021). In that sense, we think gross margins are likely to bottom in fiscal 2022. CLX should have enough pricing power to hold the line on that. Unfortunately, even if we assume that, the bull case is very hard to make on valuations. CLX would be a buy only at close to 2.0X-.2.4X sales and that number appears to be rather far off.

Data by YCharts

Keep in mind that CLX is guiding for a sales drop the next year so organically growing into this is a distant dream at best. On a dividend yield basis, investors are likely to demand at least 3% from this aristocrat thanks to the recent issues and that might help this stock find a floor near $140/share.

Data by YCharts

But whichever way you slice it, CLX is still not cheap after the pre-market drop today. Analysts are going to start their downgrade cycle and each and everyone will have to lower their EPS forecasts. CLX remains one of two consumer staples stocks that we are extremely bearish on and today's results improve the conviction in that outlook. We would look to get constructive once we get below $140 as that gets us closer to fair value.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.