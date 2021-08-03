Andranik Hakobyan/iStock via Getty Images

Last week, we wrote on SA "Microsoft closing the gap with UiPath (PATH)" on how Microsoft (MSFT) had acquired Robotic Process Automation (RPA) player Softomotive to leap into the leaders quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant construct. This morning Salesforce (CRM) announced that it had acquired Servicetrace, a German RPA firm, for an undisclosed amount. Servicetrace has many well-known customers such as Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSF), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Merck (MRK), and Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF). According to Gartner, Servicetrace has a "good understanding of the RPA market and strong innovation focus."

After closing the acquisition, Salesforce will make Servicetrace part of its MuleSoft division. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter ending October 31, 2021. MuleSoft is set to integrate its APIs with Servicetrace and integrate RPA functionality into its Einstein AI offerings. This new offering will improve workflow automation for services and sales industries. For more details on the integration, refer to the blogpost "MuleSoft enters agreement to acquire Servicetrace". Salesforce would make the RPA functionality available to its users on a per-user basis at a low cost, similar to Microsoft's offering. Customers would be able to build automated workflows natively without needing third-party tools such as UiPath, Automation Anywhere, or Blue Prism.

Is RPA an application feature rather than a separate category?

On the nature of the RPA market, according to Gartner, while it is fast growing, the market currently remains fragmented, with the top ten RPA vendors owning 80% of the market, with the top three accounting for over 52%. We expect the fragmentation to remain high since the leading application platform vendors are building automation into the core offerings. We do not expect a single platform to solve all use cases. Hence, we expect multiple solutions to be adopted by enterprises. For instance, for salesforce automation, customers will likely use Salesforce tools when available.

Similarly, customers will use Microsoft automation tools for Microsoft applications. The million-dollar question in investors' minds is, is RPA a feature, or is it a separate product category? Based upon our understanding of technology trends, RPA is fast becoming a feature rather than a separate product category for an overwhelming number of applications. Only time will tell if RPA remains an independent category forever.

One size does not fit all, and fragmenting market to pressure revenue and pricing

One of the main concerns I have with pureplay RPA vendors is fragmenting market, increasing competition, and pricing pressure. Some application vendors such as Coupa (COUP), Workday (WDAY), and Salesforce are building automation into their platforms directly, similar to Microsoft. As a reminder, SAP (SAP) already acquired a contexture and is slowly building out its capabilities. SAP's progress has been slow, but it is still noteworthy. Similarly, we expect ERP companies such as Oracle (ORCL) and Workday to make RPA acquisitions to build automation into their core products. To automate applications built on these companies' technologies, enterprises do not need to buy independent third-party tools from vendors such as UiPath, Automation Anywhere, WorkFusion, or Blue Prism.

Pure play RPA vendors would need to invest heavily in sales and marketing to find customers willing to pay for their products and services. We expect enterprises to negotiate hard to bring the RPA pricing in line with software platforms such as CRM, COUP, and MSFT. We expect the growth rates for pureplay RPA vendors to come down fairly quickly. Hence, we believe investors are better off buying positions in conglomerates such as Microsoft and Salesforce rather than UiPath.

How to invest in the RPA theme?

With the industry consolidating, investors can play into the RPA secular theme by buying into conglomerates rather than pureplay RPA vendors. RPA vendors such as UiPath remain expensive today. We recently wrote that Microsoft is closing in on UiPath and other RPA vendors. With Salesforce in the fray, we expect the pureplay RPA vendors to eventually struggle to keep the growth going.

What to do with UiPath stock?

UiPath at the current levels remains incredibly expensive, and with lockup expiration still impending, we believe shares will be at risk of coming down. Since we first wrote on UiPath on June 25, the stock is down almost 14%, while S&P is up nearly 3%. UiPath has not yet announced the date of its F1Q22 results. We expect the company to report results most likely during the September 1st week. While UiPath is expected to report good results and probably beat consensus EPS estimates, we expect the growth to slow. The company will likely issue conservative guidance but is still ahead of estimates. However, we are not sure if the beat and raise will be good enough for whisper numbers. If they issue overly conservative guidance, the stock could be in trouble. UiPath is currently trading at around 26x EV/C2022 sales versus the peer group average of 25.2x.

UiPath is allowing some insiders to sell shares on the 2nd trading day post F1Q results. We expect some insiders to avail of this opportunity to sell their shares, leading to weakness. We expect UiPath shares to remain under pressure until the full lockup expires on 10/18/2021. Therefore, we urge any long-term investors to wait until the full lockup expires and excess shares to be flushed out before considering buying shares. We would be looking to buy shares if the valuation is much more reasonable at around 15x rather than the current multiple of 26x EV/C2022 sales. A 15x translates to a share price of about $31.