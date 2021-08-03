mikulas1/E+ via Getty Images

The Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) is finally underway, and Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) was one of the first companies to release its preliminary Q2 results. Unfortunately, while many producers were reporting sharp increases in output year-over-year as COVID-19 headwinds ease, Galiano Gold reported a sharp decline in production and what should be a high-cost quarter when results are released on August 12th. The good news is that H2 should be much better as grades improve, with development work on schedule at Akwasiso. I believe there are several better ways to play the sector, but from a trading standpoint, I see Galiano as a Speculative Buy at US$1.00.

All figures are on a 100% basis for the Asanko Gold Mine JV unless otherwise noted. The Joint Venture is split 50/50 for the 90% economic interest, with Ghana holding 10%. Therefore, all figures are attributable on a 45% basis to Galiano.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Galiano Gold released its preliminary Q2 results, reporting quarterly production of ~50,400 ounces, a ~27% decline from the year-ago period, and a more than 15% decline sequentially. While Galiano was up against a very tough year-over-year comp, being up against a quarterly record in Q2 2020 (~69,000 ounces), this was still a very soft quarter and the second-worst quarter in the past three years. The weakness can be attributed to lower grades and lower throughput on a year-over-year basis while the company develops Cut 3 at Akwasiso. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, this was the second-worst quarter for Galiano Gold in the past 2.5 years, with production down 16% sequentially to ~50,400 ounces. During the quarter, the mine processed ~1.48 million tonnes of material at an average grade of 1.1 grams per tonne gold, a significant decrease in throughput from 1.64 million tonnes in Q2 2020. While the 10% decline in tonnes processed led to a moderate hit in output, the bigger impact was gold grades, which fell by more than 20% year-over-year. Fortunately, gold recovery rates were maintained at 94% despite the lower grades at the plant, or we would have seen a sub ~50,000-ounce quarter for the mine.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As the chart above shows, this was one of the weakest quarters for processed grades in the past two years, tied only with Q3 2020, which also saw a sharp decline in grades (1.1 grams per tonne gold). The good news is that the lower grades are not an issue with the mine, but instead due to sequencing, with Galiano currently sourcing ore from the Esaase Main Pit and lower-grade stockpiles. The addition of lower-grade stockpiles to the mix at the plant is related to the company working to develop Cut 3 at Akwasiso, with development remaining on schedule. Assuming Galiano can stick to its timeline, we should see increased production and better costs in Q3 and Q4 as ore is sourced from Akwasiso.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, while Q3 and Q4 will be much better, Galiano has a tough year ahead and could see some very ugly year-over-year comps in its Q2 2021 report. This is because the company is working with a slightly higher gold (GLD) price, but significantly less gold sold, translating to a sharp decrease in margins in the period. So, with all-in sustaining costs [AISC] that should come in above $1,325/oz in Q2 and an average realized gold price of $1,782/oz, AISC margins will likely come in at $460/oz or lower. Relative to Q2 2020, this will represent a ~21% plus decline, with AISC margins of $584/oz in Q2 2020.

So, what's the good news?

Galiano has one potential positive catalyst up ahead, an updated reserve estimate this year for its Asanko Gold Mine JV. Mineral reserves stood at ~2.38 million ounces of gold as of year-end 2019, while resources came in at ~3.86 million ounces. While I would be surprised if reserves increase meaningfully unless a much higher gold price assumption is used in 2021, we could see a bump in resources. This is because the company has spent the past year drilling out Miradani North, with a maiden resource expected in Q3 of this year. To date, results from this asset have been quite impressive, with a solid low-grade bulk tonnage deposit present here.

The other upside is that Galiano may look into advancing Nkran Cut 3 during 2022, where we've seen very impressive intercepts to date, which are below the Cut 3 pit design. Nkran would provide higher-grade ore for the plant, with it being the highest-grade zone at the AGM currently. An investment decision is expected in Q4 of this year, and a positive decision could lead to higher production in FY2023 once Nkran Cut 3 is developed. Let's take a look at the valuation below:

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

At first glance, Galiano looks dirt-cheap with a share price of US$1.05, giving it a P/E of just 4 based on annual EPS of $0.26 last year. However, if we look at FY2021 estimates, annual EPS is expected to dip considerably this year to $0.18, with similar annual EPS in FY2022. This is attributed to flat production at higher costs and little help from the gold price thus far this year. So, while Galiano may trade at a P/E of 4 on a trailing basis, the PE comes in near 6 on a forward basis, which is much more relevant.

I would argue that a fair value for the stock is 7x - 8x earnings, given that it's a single-asset junior producer (sub ~125,000 ounces per annum) in a Tier-3 jurisdiction (Ghana), with above-average costs. This is the highest risk group within the sector, given that there's no asset diversification, meaning that issues are magnified, if they occur, with only one asset. Based on an annual EPS estimates of $0.18 and the above earnings multiples, fair value comes in at $1.26 to $1.44. Some investors might argue that this is too conservative, but the market would disagree. One only needs to look at valuations among other single-asset producers like Golden Star (GSS), and Caledonia (CMCL) to see that single-digit earnings multiple is the norm.

So, is the stock a Buy?

With a weak Q2 financial report ahead for Galiano, it's possible we could see further weakness, though I would argue that the stock has priced in most of the negative reports already. Based on a 30% discount to fair value, which bakes in a margin of safety vs. fair value, Galiano becomes attractive from a valuation standpoint at US$1.00, and the stock has technical support at US$1.00, where it's found support in the past. So, if we were to see the stock sell-off later this month on the Q2 report, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity. Having said that, I do not see Tier-3 single-asset producers as investable, so the stock is only attractive from a trading standpoint, with a goal to sell into the next rally.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Galiano Gold released a soft preliminary Q2 report, and we're likely to see a sharp decline in margins year-over-year in the financial results released next week. The good news is that the stock has mostly priced in this weakness, and H2 2021 should be much better, with less reliance on low-grade stockpiles going forward. Given what should see be a better few quarters ahead with improved costs and higher production, I would view further weakness as a buying opportunity from a trading standpoint. In summary, I see Galiano as a Speculative Buy below US$1.00.