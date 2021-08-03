The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's June Update: EPR Resumes The Dividend

vittavat-a/iStock via Getty Images

EPR Reinstates Monthly Dividends

One of the most significant developments in John's portfolio is the resumption of monthly dividend payments by EPR Properties (EPR) as the economy reopens and its properties resume business as normal. In the most recent July update, the company noted that 99% of theaters have reopened and 100% of non-theater properties are open (excluding seasonal closings). There are still concerns for EPR going forward (exposure to AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark is concerning and there are still questions regarding how much of the uncollected rent will ultimately be collected).

EPR has no debt maturities due over the next two years and their lease expirations account for less than 10% of total revenue through 2026.

Data by YCharts

The dividend does not resume until August but this will add a total of $50/month of additional income ($600/year) at a current yield of 5.96%.

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane has officially decided to retire on December 31, 2020. She will begin collecting social security within the next few months.

John and Jane have other investments outside of what I manage. These investments primarily consist of minimal risk and minimal yield certificates.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than basic recurring bills such as water, power, property taxes, etc.

John and Jane requested my help after we discovered that their current financial advisors were charging excessive fees and making gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend Decreases

No stocks cut their dividend/distribution that was payable during the month of June.

Dividend and Distribution Increases

Three companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of June in the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Chevron (CVX)

Pepsi (PEP)

Southwest Gas (SWX)

Chevron - The increase for CVX was modest but appreciated given the challenging environment created by COVID lockdowns and the drastic drop in gas prices. Looking at the stock price today I believe that it is priced for the downside we experienced several months ago which means that the upside has not been realized. We know that CVX and all other oil majors are seeing their profitability improve on the back of rising oil prices but the dividend yield metric shows that the stock is trading at a very attractive yield when we consider the last 10 years. It has been quite some time since we increased the CVX position but anything under $100/share looks pretty attractive (and long-term anything under $115/share because I think oil demand is going to be strong over the next 12 months).

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $1.29/share per quarter to $1.34/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 3.9% and a new full-year payout of $5.36/share compared with the previous $5.16/share. This results in a current yield of 5.27% based on a share price of $101.63.

Pepsi - PEP has seen strong performance over the last year and emerged from the pandemic reaching new 52-week-highs. The average dividend growth rate over 3,5, and 10 years has been 7%+ so this increase comes in on the low side but that is necessary at a time when the company's payout ratio is pushing 70%. Earnings have been stagnant over the last two years which contributed to the increasing in payout ratio but estimates suggest earnings growth in the upper single digits/low double digits over the next three years. The main growth opportunity for sales is in international/emerging markets where consumers are beginning to use newfound wealth to purchase many of the products that PEP has to offer. PEP is currently overvalued with a P/E Ratio of 26.4X compared to its 10-year average of 21.8X. The current yield of 2.75% also supports the stock being overvalued because PEP stock rarely yields less than 2.60%. I would recommend prospective buyers wait until the stock price is less than $145/share before adding or building a position.

The dividend was increased from $1.0225/share per quarter to $1.075/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 5.1% and a new full-year payout of $4.30/share compared with the previous $4.09/share. This results in a current yield of 2.75% based on a share price of $156.32.

Southwest Gas - SWX is one of the newest holdings in John's portfolio and this represents the first dividend increase since it was added. We used the recent dip into the mid-$60/share range to build up a modest position and will continue to add on any weakness. The dividend increase was a little light compared with the five-year CAGR of 5.8% but we really like the consistent growth of its customer base and the earnings which generates a solid dividend and a safe payout ratio. We will continue adding to the position under $70/share (this is because we already have a sizeable position) but prospective investors should consider shares under $75 a compelling buy.

The dividend was increased from $.57/share per quarter to $.595/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 4.4% and a new full-year payout of $2.38/share compared with the previous $2.28/share. This results in a current yield of 3.35% based on a share price of $71.04.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 33 different positions in John's Traditional IRA and 22 different positions in his Roth IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable Portfolio.

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Traditional IRA during the month of June.

Source: Charles Schwab

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Roth IRA during the month of June.

Source: Charles Schwab

There were a number of purchases in John's Retirement Accounts and all of them added to existing positions. There were a few sales focused on reducing exposure to PacWest Bancorp (PACW) which maintained a very similar cost basis but cut the position by about 1/3. CyrusOne (CONE) on the other hand was a sale because shares reached our fully-valued price and we decided to lock in those gains (this is further discussed in my recent article on CONE titled CyrusOne: Potential M&A Rewards Exist But The Dividend Isn't Currently Attractive Enough). The realized gains of these transactions are shown below.

Source: Charles Schwab

June Income Tracker - 2020 Vs. 2021

Income for the month of June was essentially flat for both John's Traditional and Roth IRAs. We expect to see some positive increases now that EPR has announced they will begin paying a dividend on common shares starting in August. The average monthly income for the Traditional IRA is expected to be $1,062.74/month (1.4% higher than the 2020 average) and the Roth IRA coming in at $536.23/month (-7.4% higher than the 2020 average) based on current projections.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2021 compared with the actual results from 2020.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with John's monthly dividend income generated by his retirement accounts. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative). Each month since November has really seen balances push higher and more recently reached a plateau in the month of January but has continued to rise considerably again in February, March, April, and May. Account balances in the Traditional and Roth IRA have plateaued as of 6/30/2021.

The next images are the new tables that indicate how much cash John had in his Traditional and Roth IRA Account at the end of the month as indicated on his Charles Schwab statements.

The next two images provide a history of the unrealized gain/loss at the end of each month in the Traditional and Roth IRAs going back to the beginning in January of 2018.

I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on June 30th. If you compare the images below with the Unrealized Gain/Loss images you can see that John's unrealized losses have been minimized going into the end of February and is now sitting on decent capital gains in both the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Here is the unrealized gain/loss associated with John's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

The last two graphs show how dividend income has increased, stayed the same, or decreased in each respective month on an annualized basis. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as more years of data become available.

Conclusion

There isn't much to discuss other than we are happy that EPR will begin paying a dividend again which will have a tremendous benefit for the dividend income in the Roth IRA. We will continue to focus on more defensive companies (largely in the utility sector) although we will continue to focus on purchasing shares when the dividend yield is attractive.

June Articles

I have included the links for John and Jane's Taxable Account and Jane's Retirement Account articles for the month of June below.

The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's June Taxable Account Update

The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's June Update: Targeting Double-Digit Dividend Income Growth

New Article Format: Let me know what you think about the new format (what you like or dislike) by commenting, liking, following, etc. I appreciate all forms of criticism and would love to hear what I can do to make the articles more useful for you!

In John's Traditional and Roth IRAs, he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Aflac (AFL), Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), BP plc (BP), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Chevron (CVX), CyrusOne (CONE), Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund (EAFAX), EPR Properties (EPR), EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kite Realty Group (KRG), Lowe's (LOW), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Masco (MAS), Altria (MO), New Residential Investment Corp. Preferred Series B (NRZ.PB), Realty Income (O), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank OZK (OZK), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), PepsiCo (PEP), iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF), Pinnacle West (PNW), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), Regions Financial (RF), RPT Realty Preferred Series D (RPT.PD), STAG Industrial (STAG), Southwest Gas (SWX), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Truist Financial (TFC), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Cohen&Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Valero (VLO), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Walgreens (WBA), WestRock (WRK), and W. P. Carey (WPC).