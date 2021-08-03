NicolasMcComber/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Bullish rating for Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) [015760:KS]. Korea Electric Power's shares are up in the past two months or so, despite the worst case scenario happening, and this is an indication that negatives are already priced in. The stock currently trades at 0.24 times P/B, which is similar to where it was trading at during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis. The two key re-rating catalysts for Korea Electric Power are an eventual increase in tariffs and a significant move into renewables.

The three-month average daily trading values for Korea Electric Power's ADRs and Korea-listed shares were $2 million and $80 million, respectively. International stockbrokers such as Monex Boom Securities and OCBC Securities allow their clients to trade in shares listed on the Korea Stock Exchange, and this might be of interest to those who are keen to deal in Korea Electric Power's more liquid Korea-listed shares.

Negatives Factored Into P/B Valuation

I previously wrote an article on Korea Electric Power which was published on May 18, 2021. In the last two and a half months since my prior update on the company was published, Korea Electric Power's share price has increased by +8% from KRW23,600 as of May 17, 2021 to KRW25,400 as of August 2, 2021, despite the fact that the worst case scenario has been realized.

According to a June 21, 2021, The Korea Times news article, Korea Electric Power will maintain "the electricity rate in the third quarter of 2021, in a bid to ease the financial burden on local households" even after considering "the recent hike in the global price of resources." In my earlier article published on May 18, 2021, I had noted that "there is uncertainty over the timing of Korea Electric Power's future tariff hikes incorporating the impact of higher fuel expenses." Indeed, the worst fears of the market have been confirmed, with Korea Electric Power's electricity tariffs being maintained, rather than increased, in 3Q 2021.

On the positive side of things, expectations associated with Korea Electric Power are so low now that a further significant valuation de-rating is much less likely. Korea Electric Power currently trades at a trailing P/B multiple of 0.24 times. This is cheap on both an absolute and historical comparison basis, given that Korea Electric Power was valued by the market at 0.25 times P/B during the trough of the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, according to S&P Capital IQ data.

Potential Re-rating Catalysts

I think that there are two potential re-rating catalysts for Korea Electric Power in the medium term.

The first catalyst is obvious, which is a tariff hike. Returning to The Korea Times article published on June 21, 2021, referenced to earlier, it was noted that Korea Electric Power mentioned that tariffs might be increased "in the fourth quarter should the global price of (natural) resources continue to gather ground."

The market does not believe the story of a tariff hike being implemented in 4Q 2021, which is not bad thing since this implies that expectations are low. A sell-side analyst from Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) covering Korea Electric Power has forecasted that electricity tariffs will only increase by less +2% for the full year 2021. Furthermore, Korea Electric Power is expected to be loss-making this year (FY 2021), with an increase in fuel costs failing to be offset by tariff increases, as per market consensus' financial forecasts sourced from S&P Capital IQ. This suggests that, if a tariff hike is materialized in the final quarter of the current year, it will be a major positive surprise, which could help to re-rate the shares.

That said, a tariff hike in 4Q 2021 is not my base case as well. But I view an increase in tariffs for Korea Electric Power by 2022 as very likely, as political hurdles could potentially be removed by then. Credit rating agency Fitch had highlighted earlier that the South Korean government had previously kept tariffs constant in 2Q 2021 to "support the economic recovery", which is really about reducing the economic cost burden for ordinary South Koreans. The presidential election in South Korea is expected to happen in March 2022, and there is a good chance that there will be positive changes to populist policies like maintaining electricity prices after the election is concluded.

The second catalyst relates to renewables, a new potential area of growth for Korea Electric Power.

In my prior February 19, 2021, article on Korea Electric Power, I mentioned that "potential changes to the Electricity Business Act" could enable "the company to capitalize on opportunities in the offshore wind sector." Also, at an investor call in February this year, Korea Electric Power disclosed that it is directly participating in "the Southwest Wind power project as well as Jeju Hanlim wind power project", assuming that the "pending bill on the house to revise the relevant regulations and rules" passes through. The "regulations and rules" refer to proposed changes to the Electricity Business Act to allow a single Korean entity (i.e. Korea Electric Power) to be engaged in both power generation and power sales/distribution.

On June 1, 2021, The Korea Herald reported that Korea's "former vice minister of trade, industry and energy", Cheong Seung-il, became Korea Electric Power's new CEO. Upon his appointment, Cheong Seung-il had highlighted to the company's employees that Korea Electric Power should "lead the changing paradigm of zero carbon." I believe that the new CEO appointment could be another driver that pushes Korea Electric Power to pursue new growth opportunities relating to renewables power generation in a more aggressive manner.

Concluding Thoughts

The failure to increase tariffs in 3Q 2021 is negative, but this has already been anticipated and priced into Korea Electric Power's valuations, which explains why the company's shares are still up in the past two and half months. A positive re-rating of Korea Electric Power's valuations in the medium term is likely, with potential catalysts such as a tariff increase after the 2022 South Korea presidential elections in March next year and a more aggressive push into the renewables power generation sector. As such, I continue to be Bullish on Korea Electric Power.