The One Chart That May Surprise You About Small-Cap Stocks

Aug. 03, 2021 1:49 PM ETCTSIX, VBR, VBK, IWN, RVT, IWO, FFTY, VTWG, EES, VTWV, AVUV, TMFS, RCG, ISCG, SVAL, ISCV, FYC, TILT, VLU, FYT, JSML, USVM, SQLV, PQSV, OSCV, PQSG3 Likes
Calamos Investments profile picture
Calamos Investments
310 Followers

Summary

  • Data on the rotation between small-cap growth and value stocks goes back decades.
  • Looking back over 40 years, small value beat small growth about two-thirds of the time.
  • Small-cap growth stocks had a bit of a spike, it's retesting and sort of rebuilding.

Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept
MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

By Brandon M. Nelson

True or False: Growth has outperformed value for years and maybe overextended.

That statement is false - if you're talking about small-cap growth, says Calamos Senior Portfolio Manager Brandon M. Nelson of the Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund (CTSIX). The following chart, he says, may surprise people.

do you see what we see? growth is bouncing off the bottom

Data on the rotation between small-cap growth and value stocks goes back decades, as shown in this chart from The Leuthold Group. The periods when the line was up and to the right were periods when growth was beating value. Down and to the right was when value largely led.

"As you can see, in looking back over 40 years," says Nelson, "small value beat small growth about two-thirds of the time. Small value largely outperformed in the first 25-30 years while small growth outperformed in more recent years."

The significance of this in late summer 2021, a volatile year for small caps overall? "People seem to think that growth is extended, that growth stocks are way out over their skis. When I look at this chart, I don't see that at all," says Nelson.

"I see something that's bouncing off the bottom," he continues. "Small-cap growth stocks had a bit of a spike, it's retesting and sort of rebuilding. To me, it looks like it's rebuilding to make a move higher, which would suggest growth is ready to win versus value."

Investment professionals, this is just one chart Nelson cites in making the case for allocating funds to small-cap stocks with what he considers "rock-solid fundamentals".

But this is essential to understand how the PM views the prospects for CTSIX: "We don't need growth to win overall for our portfolio to do well. If it does, that would likely be an additional tailwind," he says.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Calamos Investments profile picture
Calamos Investments
310 Followers
Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including U.S. growth equity, global equity, convertible, multi-asset and alternatives. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, an exchange traded fund and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in London, New York and San Francisco.  For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.