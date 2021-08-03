VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis:

With the expected growth and overall quality of the company, I believe the current valuation of Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN: NYSE:SBEV) to be lower than its fair valuation. I believe its high growth to continue due to operating in a high growth market, potential acquisitions, and investments in its already growing brands and distribution network.

Introduction to Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group produces and distributes various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including innovative sports drinks and wine "by the glass". The company achieved quadruple-digit revenue growth in recent quarters. Its IPO however in June wasn't perceived well by investors which drove down the share price to almost $3. In this article, I will analyze its potential return, risk, and whether it's a buy at the current price.

Data by YCharts

#Key 1 Competitive Advantage: People

Splash Beverage claims that the number one strength of its business is its people. Let's assess the key members of the executive management team:

Robert Nistico, the CEO of Splash Beverage, is a beverage industry veteran with over 28 years of experience. He was the 5th employee at Red Bull North America and was General Manager at the company for 10 years and helped them to take the annual revenue from zero to 1.6 billion USD, according to its S-1 Filing.

Sanjeev Javia is Chief Nutritionist and product formulator for Splash Beverage. He is one of the country's top nutritionists and has written over 600 nutritionist plans for high-level professional athletes, such as Tom Brady, Kurt Warner, and many Olympic athletes.

Other members of the executive management team also bring in decades of experience at extremely large and successful beverage companies. The company claims to have over 120 years of combined experience in the beverage industry, at companies such as Gallo, Red Bull, Bacardi, Diageo, Sparkling Ice.

Not only does this prove the required ability and experience to operate in the highly competitive beverage market. This also means that the company has a broad combined network of distributors, retailers, athletes, and beverage industry professionals, which forms a strong competitive strength.

Distribution

A lot of new single beverage brands have limited access to distribution and thus find it very difficult to obtain a significant retail shelf presence. With the presence of the management's network, the company has already established a strong distribution network through global sales channels and long-term relationships with retailers. Furthermore, its hybrid distribution model provides various paths to market, including national chains, independent local markets, and regional chains, and specialty food and C-Stores.

Moreover, with its new platform "Qplash", the company reaches B2B and B2C directly online through qplash.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Qplash meets the needs of increasing consumer demand for tech-based solutions to directly deliver to location. The platform already had early success as it was a large driver of its revenue growth in 2020. An upgrade of the Qplash IT system in mid-July 2021 should also further improve the efficiency of the system. Not only does this platform increase revenue rapidly due to faster rollout to new geographic markets, but it also improves the company's gross margin due to cutting out the middlemen.

Diversified beverage portfolio

One of the advantages of owning Splash Beverage is its diversified portfolio of beverages, which limits and diversifies risks. Splash Beverage sells various alcoholic and non-alcoholic, pre-existing, and new innovative beverages across different generations, platforms, and regions worldwide.

TapouT Beverages

Splash Beverage has the rights under a License Agreement to sell performance beverages under the brand name "TapouT". TapouT, formally associated with the UFC, has been producing branded clothing for over 23 years and has gained a high-level brand awareness over these years. Furthermore, the team, led by the skilled nutritionist chief Sanjeev Javia, worked a full year on selecting the perfect combination of nutrients for the ideal high-performance drink (Source: SEC). This resulted in a performance drink that contains more vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, and fewer sugar and calories than its competitors' drinks. This 100% natural sports drink aligns well with consumers' demand for a healthier lifestyle. The company also claims that even with this many nutrients, they spent a lot of time making sure that the drink tastes good as well, which reviewers agree on (Source 1, Source 2). Source: tapoutdrinks.com, a table comparing its nutrition versus competitors

Another key competitive strength of the TapouT brand is its partnership with WWE. This gives the brand exposure to over 10 million WWE fans in the U.S. (Source: Corporate WWE). Promotion can takes form in the integration of TapouT's brands on WWE's social media accounts, e-mail, live events, and posts of talents, such as John Cena.

Splash Beverage pays a 6% royalty of sales and the license agreement will expire at the end of 2022, according to its S-1 Filing.

SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila

The company believes SALT is the first line of 100% agave 80-proof flavored tequilas. SALT is already distributed to major brands such as Walmart and Total Wine, the largest private wine and spirits chain in the U.S. The SALT brand was also a huge hit in Mexico, which lead to the decision of launching SALT in more South American countries in 2021. According to the research of Imarc Group, the global tequila market had a value of 10.8 billion USD in 2020 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% in the coming 5 years.

Source: S-1 Filing

Copa Di Vino and Pulpoloco

"Copa Di Vino" was able to acquire Copa Di Vino from James Martin, who infamously declined offers twice for this concept on Shark Tank. Copa Di Vino, rose to national fame for its "wine by the glass" concept: a convenient ready-to-drink wine glass that can be taken everywhere without having to carry a bottle, corkscrew, or glass. The acquisition also came with "access to a network of retail locations, e-commerce outlets, and 82 Anheuser Busch distributors which are now adding other Splash products to their portfolios".

Source: copadivino.com, The Merlot flavor, one of the 7 varietals that Copa Di Vino offers

In addition to its wine, Copa di Vino also produces "Pulpoloco", a sangria that is encased in a 100% biodegradable can, made from paper. The right to this paper can is a unique asset as none of the competitors in the U.S. has it. Not only does it align with customer trends for environmental-friendly products, but the paper can is also significantly cheaper at 8 cents, compared to 32 cents for aluminum cans (Source: Emerging Growth Conference 11).

Source: pulpo-loco.com

Copa Di Vino was acquired for 6 million USD. The company generated 2 million USD in 2020, which means it was bought at a cheap 3 P/S ratio (Source: Emerging Growth Conference 11, 27:00). The Copa Di Vino brand already brought in 6 million USD halfway through 2021 for Splash Beverage, portraying the high growth potential.

All in all, this acquisition was the ideal acquisition and reflects the market awareness and acquisitions skills of the executive management team.

China deal

In June 2021, Splash Beverage further expanded its geographical market presence by signing a distribution agreement with ASC, a Chinese manufacturer and distributor of consumer goods with a broad national reach (Source: Newsfilecorp). China is the largest market for alcoholic beverages in the world, with significant growth (Source: Mersol & Luo).

The Numbers

Key Performance Numbers (Annual) TTM 12/30/2020 12/30/2019 Total Revenue 5,282 2,976 20.4 Revenue growth 3971% 14488% - Gross Profit 1,394 724.123 -225 Gross Margin 26% 24% -1103% General & Administrative Expense 15,747 12,272 2,200 G&A/Revenue 298% 412% 10788% Selling & Marketing Expense 165.445 146.579 67.467 S&M/Revenue 3% 5% 331% Net Income Cont. Operations -20,263 -19,228 -5,100 Net income / Revenue -384% -646% -25000% FCF -24,112 -21,417 - FCF/Revenue -456% -720% -

Source: S-1 Filing

The company had revenue growth of almost 4000% in the last twelve months versus the same period a year prior. However, this percentage growth comes from a very small absolute amount of revenue, which makes absurd high % growth possible, especially with an acquisition such as Copa Di Vini which already had a lot of revenue. Gross margin, G&A, S&M, net income, and FCF as a percentage of revenue increased significantly in TTM compared to 2020 and 2019. S&M as a percentage of revenue was 3% in the last twelve months, impressive.

Let's a closer look at Q1 2021 and compare it to Q1 2020.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net revenues 2,418 112 revenue growth 2059% - Gross profit 675 5 Gross margin 28% 4% Operating expenses: Contracted services 277 258 Salary and wages 2,020 242 Other general and administrative 2,728 1,031 Sales and marketing 42 23 Total operating expenses 5,066 1,554 Net loss from continuing operations - 4,482 - 3,447 Net loss / Revenue -185% -3077% FCF - 3,600 - 900.0 FCF/Revenue -149% -18793%

Source: S-1 Filing

The Gross Margin of 28% for Q1 indicates a continuous improvement. Furthermore, as operating efficiencies improve, free cash flow and net income as a percentage of revenue have improved significantly.

Expected Revenue Growth, Cash Flows, Additional Financing

Expected Revenue Growth

New distribution deals in the USA, the China deal, improvements to the Qplash platform, and the continuation of the strong revenue growth for every brand will be drivers for future revenue growth. The company expects that in Q4 they will generate a revenue of 5.78 million USD, compared to 2.42 million USD in Q1. Expected sales for the full fiscal year 2021 are 16 million USD.

Expected Free Cash Flow

One thing that the market dislikes about this stock is the extremely high negative Free Cash Flow compared to revenue. However, as revenues grow at an extremely high rate each quarter, and operating expenses don't, the free cash flow also improves greatly for each quarter. In fact, CEO Robert Nistico explained that the company uses precise modeling to estimate future cash flows, and estimates that at the end of august 2020 the company will be cash flow neutral/positive (Source: Emerging Growth Conference 11). Such an inflection point would greatly reduce the risk of this investment and boost the stock price.

Cash balance and additional financing

As of March 31, 2021, the company had 1.3 million USD cash on its balance sheet. Furthermore, they received approximately 15 million USD from the IPO (Source: NASDAQ). With FCF being -3.6 million USD in Q1, which is expected to significantly improve in the next quarters and even become neutral/positive in Q4, make me confident that the company can function the way it does for at least 14-18 months without needing additional finance. The company itself thinks its cash runway is 24 months, which could be possible of course, but it's an optimistic estimate in my opinion.

Competition

The beverage industry is extremely competitive. Splash's products compete with all non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, most of which are sold by companies with considerably greater financial resources.

A few competing brands/companies are:

Gatorade by PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP): sports drink brand

Powerade by Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ): sports drink brand

BodyArmour by Coca-Cola: sports drink brand

Diageo plc (OTCPK:DGEAF): multinational beverage alcohol company

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH): calorie-burning beverages company

Comparing the numbers

Total Assets P/E (TTM) P/S (TTM) Gross Margin (TTM) Free Operating Cash Flow / Revenue (TTM) Revenue Growth in % (TTM YoY) Splash Beverage Group 11,710 - 14.9 26.4 -456.5 3971 PepsiCo 92,918,000 26.6 2.9 54.3 2.0 10 Coca- Cola 90,194,000 30.6 6.8 60.6 7.1 6 Celsius 131,290 608.1 34.0 44.9 -4.8 72 Diageo plc 31,953,000 31.5 6.6 60.4 10.9 8.53

Source: Seeking Alpha

PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Diageo can be grouped together as they are all mature, somewhat stable companies with similar performance characteristics. Splash Beverage in comparison has a lower gross margin, higher cash burn, negative net income, a higher P/S, and a significantly smaller amount of assets. Celsius Holdings is more of a growth company, but still more stable than Splash as their cash burn is lower, they are making a profit and they have a larger amount of assets.

On the other hand, Splash beats every competitor when it comes to growth. However, the comparison is somewhat skewed as Splash comes from a very small absolute amount of revenue. Percentage growth will still be high though and is expected to be 436% YoY for 2021. That would mean a forward P/S of $89 million (market cap) / $15.9 million= 5.5 P/S. As explained before, Gross Profit, FCF, and Net Income as a percentage of revenue should increase each quarter as well. If Splash ends this fiscal year the way they expect it will do, an investment with the current price could by the end of the year become a 5.5 P/S, positive FCF stock, with many years of triple-digit or high double-digit growth left. If Splash could crank up its gross margin through to economies of scale, vertical integration, and Qplash growth, you get the perfect beverage growth stock that would normally trade closer or above the 25-35 P/S of Celsius Holdings. This translates to a very high potential return.

Risks

In my previous section, I just mentioned many "ifs". Splash Beverage is definitely an investment with a speculative and above-average risky nature. If the company does not do what it expects to do (i.e. high revenue growth), it will probably need additional financing and a heavy drop in the stock price can be expected. Furthermore, companies with significantly larger assets could push margins down and form an obstacle to market share growth.

As to liquidity, the current share trading volume is roughly 140K, which is enough, in my opinion.

Overall Conclusion

Splash Beverage Group is an exciting player in the beverage market. I believe that the management team with its experience and network can really take this company in the right direction. They know how to spot innovative, trendy, and effective opportunities, such as the acquiring of Copa Di Vino and the implementation of its Qplash e-commerce platform. New acquisitions and entries in new geographical markets should also further boost revenue. Combined with the already strong growth of its current portfolio, I expect the revenue to grow at a very high rate. Management also believes it will be cash flow neutral at the end of august and I believe this is possible, as they enjoy significantly improving operating efficiencies. The stock is a speculative and above-average risky play as there are many ifs in its growth story. However, with a forward P/S of 5.5, the quality of its management, and plenty of years of triple or high double-digit growth left, I believe that the risk-reward ratio of Splash Beverage Group is well worth it.