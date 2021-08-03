pupunkkop/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) stock went through a very turbulent year during the pandemic. The stock lost about a ¼ of its tangible book value and almost 2/3 of its price during the pandemic. Since then, price has recovered by about 200% but there is little improvement in tangible book value. At this point, the price movement has been far ahead of the fundamentals. And the margin of safety is really thin at current price, as shown both by analyzing its tangible book value and its yield spread relative to high yield bond.

Overview

CIM is an mREIT business. It invests in and manages residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate related securities. The entire mREIT sector was hit very hard during the COVID crash due to the uncertainty and risks of both residential and commercial mortgages. And CIM was no exception. During such trying times, CIM had to react by liquidating its mortgage-backed securities and shrinking the size of its balance sheet. The stock lost about a ¼ of its tangible book value ("TBV") on a per share basis and almost 2/3 of its share price during the pandemic, as seen from the charts below. The liquidation of a significant portion shrink its income generation capability, and leading to a large dividend cut also. The quarterly dividend had been cut from $0.5 per share to $0.3 per share, a 40% cut at that time. The dividend has recovered to $0.33 per share recently, still more than 33% below its pre-pandemic level.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author and Seeking Alpha data.

Tangible Book Value Analysis

Since the crash during the pandemic, price has recovered by about 200% but there is little improvement in tangible book value as seen from the chart above and the chart below. Price has recovered from $7.5 at the bottom of the pandemic to the current level of ~$14.5. However, TBV currently is at $15.5 per share, compared to $21+ per share pre-pandemic. Also, the income capability has not fully received yet either. As aforementioned, the quarterly dividend had been cut from $0.5 per share to $0.3 per share, a 40% cut at that time. The dividend has recovered to $0.33 per share recently, still more than 33% below its pre-pandemic level.

As such, at this point, the price movement has been far ahead of the fundamentals, as more clearly illustrated by the next chart.

Source: Author and Seeking Alpha data.

This following chart shows the annual highs and lows of price to TBV ratio during recent years. As seen, the annual highs are in the range between 1.0x and 1.4x, with an average of 1.1x. And the annual lows are in the range from 0.3x to 0.5x, with an average of 0.4. Currently, the price to TBV ratio is 0.94, close to the historical high watermarks because the price movement has been far ahead of the recovery of the fundamentals.

Source: Author and Seeking Alpha data.

Yield Spread Analysis Relative to BAA Bond

Another way to gauge the margin of safety is to look at the yield spread between CIM and a high yield index, and here I use the Moody's Seasoned BAA Corporate Bond Yield. The next chart shows the yield spread of CIM relative to Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield. As seen, the yield spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 6% and 13% the majority of the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 13%, CIM is significantly undervalued relative to corporate bond in general (i.e., I would sell BAA corporate bond and buy CIM). And when the yield spread is near or below 6%, it means the opposite. The fundamental reason is that the yield spread measures the risk premium investors are willing to pay for CIM relative to other assets such as BAA bonds.

Such a yield analysis provides a useful indicator for gauging the investment risks in the near time and opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short- to mid-term, as seen in the next chart below.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha and FRED data

The next chart shows the next 1-year total return on CIM (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spread relative to the BAA bond. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. The correlation coefficient is 0.45, suggesting a clear positive correlation.

For readers who are not familiar with the correlation coefficient, it is a number between -1 and 1. When it is 0, it indicates that there is correlation between two variables (in this case, yield spread and return, respectively). And 1 indicates a perfectly positive linear correlation between two variables. A number near or above 0.75 is usually accepted as an indication of strong correlation. And in this case, the correlation is 0.45, suggesting a clear positive but moderate level of correlation.

Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 12% or higher as mentioned above, the total returns in the next 1 year are all positive and have been all quite large (all the way up to ~80%).

As of this writing, the yield spread relative to BAA is 5.88% as shown, close to the thin end of the historical spectrum, again suggesting that it was not a good entry opportunity for short term market timers (at least relative to a high yield bond index such as BAA corporate bond).

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha and FRED data

Conclusion and Final Thoughts

During the pandemic, CIM stock lost about a ¼ of its tangible book value and almost 2/3 of its price during the pandemic. Since then, price has recovered by about 200% but there is little improvement in tangible book value or the dividend income. As such, the price movement has been far ahead of the recovery of the fundamentals, as shown both by analyzing its price to tangible book value ratios and its yield spread relative to high yield bond.

Particularly, as of this writing, the yield spread relative to BAA is 5.88%, close to the thin end of the historical spectrum, suggesting the margin is really thin at this point in the near term (at least relative to BAA corporate bond).

Thx for reading! And look forward to hearing your thoughts and comments.