Cenovus Smashes Earnings As Synergy Savings Are Well Underway
Summary
- Cenovus is minting money with oil prices averaging above $70/bbl. Q2 saw oil prices average below this, and CVE hit the figures out of the park.
- Given the current oil price environment and if it persists, CVE will be well on its way of hitting its debt goal of ~C$10 billion by year-end.
- This leads us to believe that by the time Q3 earnings are around (end of Oct/early Nov), CVE will announce a share buyback program.
- On a multiple basis, CVE remains the cheapest integrated oil major in the world. It remains a strong buy in our book.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, HFI Research. Learn More »
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) practically minted money at these oil prices and will likely continue to mint more money as WTI is trading above $70/bbl. For those of you that are not familiar with CVE, it does not hold any oil hedges. The CEO's belief, and rightly so, is that the balance sheet and operational excellence should be the E&P's hedge. We fully agree with that, so CVE's lack of hedging (same as SU) makes it very accretive to shareholders looking for safe oil beta.
The key takeaway we had was how well CVE is performing operationally despite Q2 being the usual oil sand turnaround season. Synergy savings are moving along well with ~C$400 million in realized savings already.
Source: CVE Investor Presentation
And CVE continues to aggressively pay down debt as its main priority over anything else. Net debt is expected to reach ~C$10 billion by year-end and C$8 billion shortly after.
Source: CVE Investor Presentation
In the meantime, CVE is still marketing non-core assets to other producers. From what I'm hearing at least, CVE has been prioritizing larger asset sales, so there is still a lot of room for other asset divestitures down the road. Husky had a lot of non-core assets that it never got the chance to clean up. The sale to CVE was a wholesome deal, but there's a lot of room for additional accretion down the road from these individual asset sales.
Moving forward, once the debt goal is reached, it seems very clear to us that CVE will announce a large share buyback program. We project CVE to hit the C$10 billion by the time Q3 results are out, so there's a very good chance for a surprise during that time frame. One of the main reasons we say that is because normally, investor presentations have some input guidance from the board of directors. One of the most notable slides is this:
Source: CVE Investor Presentation
While we would argue the difference between C$10 billion in net debt and C$12 billion is not exactly meaningful, the company seems hellbent on getting net debt down to C$10 billion first before contemplating NCIB.
We suspect that in its latest quarterly board meeting, NCIB has already been brought up and has the potential to try and take out COP's stake in one fell swoop. But in fear of oil prices collapsing again, prudence seems to be the route taken so far. However, if WTI remains around $70/bbl into October/November, we have a hard time seeing how that remains to be the key capital allocation strategy.
CVE will announce NCIB, thus leading to the overhang on COP to start diminishing.
So as cheapness goes, CVE remains the cheapest integrated oil major in the world. It remains a strong buy in our book.
HFI Research, #1 Energy Service
For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! Come and see for yourself!
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.