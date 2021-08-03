CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) practically minted money at these oil prices and will likely continue to mint more money as WTI is trading above $70/bbl. For those of you that are not familiar with CVE, it does not hold any oil hedges. The CEO's belief, and rightly so, is that the balance sheet and operational excellence should be the E&P's hedge. We fully agree with that, so CVE's lack of hedging (same as SU) makes it very accretive to shareholders looking for safe oil beta.

The key takeaway we had was how well CVE is performing operationally despite Q2 being the usual oil sand turnaround season. Synergy savings are moving along well with ~C$400 million in realized savings already.

Source: CVE Investor Presentation

And CVE continues to aggressively pay down debt as its main priority over anything else. Net debt is expected to reach ~C$10 billion by year-end and C$8 billion shortly after.

Source: CVE Investor Presentation

In the meantime, CVE is still marketing non-core assets to other producers. From what I'm hearing at least, CVE has been prioritizing larger asset sales, so there is still a lot of room for other asset divestitures down the road. Husky had a lot of non-core assets that it never got the chance to clean up. The sale to CVE was a wholesome deal, but there's a lot of room for additional accretion down the road from these individual asset sales.

Moving forward, once the debt goal is reached, it seems very clear to us that CVE will announce a large share buyback program. We project CVE to hit the C$10 billion by the time Q3 results are out, so there's a very good chance for a surprise during that time frame. One of the main reasons we say that is because normally, investor presentations have some input guidance from the board of directors. One of the most notable slides is this:

Source: CVE Investor Presentation

While we would argue the difference between C$10 billion in net debt and C$12 billion is not exactly meaningful, the company seems hellbent on getting net debt down to C$10 billion first before contemplating NCIB.

We suspect that in its latest quarterly board meeting, NCIB has already been brought up and has the potential to try and take out COP's stake in one fell swoop. But in fear of oil prices collapsing again, prudence seems to be the route taken so far. However, if WTI remains around $70/bbl into October/November, we have a hard time seeing how that remains to be the key capital allocation strategy.

CVE will announce NCIB, thus leading to the overhang on COP to start diminishing.

So as cheapness goes, CVE remains the cheapest integrated oil major in the world. It remains a strong buy in our book.