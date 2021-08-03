ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Healthcare Royalty (HCRX) has filed to raise $750 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm purchases royalty interests in biopharmaceutical products and invests in clinical trial financings.

While the price isn’t cheap, the HCRX IPO is worth consideration.

Company

Stamford, Connecticut-based Healthcare Royalty was founded to purchase the rights to pharmaceutical royalties and use the funding to co-invest in promising trials and biotech equity opportunities.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Clarke Futch, who was previously a partner at Paul Capital Partners, a royalty firm.

The company helps various participants in the biopharmaceutical product development space monetize their royalty payments, including academic institutions, charitable foundations, small and mid-cap biotech firms as well as global pharmaceutical companies.

Healthcare Royalty has received at least $2.1 billion in equity investment from investors including HFR III, Railway Pension Investments, Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System, PE Premier Healthcare Royalty Partners III Feeder Fund and HCRX Feeder Fund.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Greenfield Advisors, the market for healthcare product royalties was estimated to be $100 billion in 2016.

An estimated '25 private equity and venture capital firms have raised a total of at least $20 billion in capital to acquire these royalties in the last decade.'

Key elements driving this expected growth are returns of 20% or higher due to the specialized nature of the market discouraging many new entrants.

Royalty Pharma (RPRX) is another similar investment vehicle to HCRX.

Financial Performance

Healthcare Royalty’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing total revenue

High net investment income

Increased partner’s capital

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 80,760,127 75.2% 2020 $ 228,827,289 29.1% 2019 $ 177,304,861 Net Investment Income (Loss) Period Net Investment Income (Loss) Net Inv. Income Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 68,046,763 84.3% 2020 $ 183,550,327 80.2% 2019 $ 147,626,819 83.3% Partners' Capital Increase (Loss) Period Partners' Capital Increase (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 111,772,059 2020 $ 253,251,824 2019 $ 172,552,306 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 5,675,999 2020 $ (649,540,115) 2019 $ (174,248,198) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, Healthcare Royalty had $64.6 million in cash and $503 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Healthcare Royalty intends to raise $750 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, offering 46.9 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $16.00 per share.

Both Class A and Class B common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share, but Class B shareholders will not have economic rights.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.9 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 21.75%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from our sale of shares of Class A common stock to purchase newly-issued Holdings LP Class A Units directly from Holdings LP at a purchase price per unit equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A common stock less underwriting discounts and commissions.... We intend to cause Holdings LP and its subsidiaries to use any remaining net proceeds of this offering and the Debt Financing, including the net proceeds from the issuance and sale of any of the shares of Class A common stock pursuant to an exercise of the underwriters’ option, after deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses, to pursue additional Royalty-Related Transactions and for other general corporate purposes, including payment of operating expenses to our Manager and other professional and administrative fees. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and several other major investment banks.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $3,448,000,000 Enterprise Value $4,907,858,000 Price / Sales 13.09 EV / Revenue 18.63 EV / EBITDA 22.81 Earnings Per Share $1.45 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 21.75% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $16.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$439,176,582 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -12.74% Revenue Growth Rate 75.16% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential public comparable to Healthcare Royalty would be Royalty Pharma (RPRX); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Healthcare Royalty (HCRX) Variance Price / Sales 6.52 13.09 100.7% EV / Revenue 11.50 18.63 62.0% EV / EBITDA 16.27 22.81 40.2% Earnings Per Share $1.12 $1.45 29.5% Revenue Growth Rate 16.7% 75.16% 349.80% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

Healthcare Royalty is seeking public investment capital to continue its royalty purchase efforts.

The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue growth and partner’s capital increase metrics.

The market opportunity for acquiring drug treatment royalties and participating in promising clinical trials is an interesting space, with the potential for big wins as well as losses if pivotal trials fail.

Investors in HCRX are investing in a private equity-like vehicle and will share 20% of the profits with the company manager entity, similar to an 80/20 private equity fund split.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 26.9% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the potential for ‘lumpy’ returns impacting the stock price for any down quarters or extended periods.

As for valuation, compared to another healthcare royalty firm Royalty Pharma (RPRX), management is asking IPO investors to pay a significant premium to RPRX, although HCRX’s recent income growth trajectory has been much higher in comparison.

A question is whether that higher revenue trajectory is durable or just a function of those ‘lumpy’ returns temporarily highlighting a growth differential.

I’m bullish on the biopharma space in general as I believe that clinical trial success rates are improving as biopharma companies are improving their abilities to target the right drug candidates and match them with the correct patient populations.

While the price isn’t cheap, the HCRX IPO is one worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 5, 2021