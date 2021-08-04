jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Williams Equity Research ("WER").

Many REITs faced headwinds in 2020, but Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) faced a tsunami.

Simon's top-tier credit rating (A rating by Fitch) and seasoned management team experienced difficulty instilling bare-bones levels of confidence as malls shut down globally and lockdowns seemed to persist month after month.

As if a total collapse in retail commercial real estate wasn't enough, Simon had just agreed to purchase long-time rival Taubman Centers (TCO) based on pre-pandemic financials.

Add it all together, and the "pandemic panic" of Q1 2020 was a much more difficult ride with a slower recovery for Simon investors to broader market indices. The Board's decision to reduce its dividend by approximately 38% didn't help sentiment along the way.

But Simon's management team has been around the block. To start, it re-negotiated the Taubman deal and saved $800 million in the process. Its fortress balance sheet permitted management to be patient and long-term in their strategy to navigate the lockdowns and reduced store traffic while making investments to mitigate these challenges.

As rent collections and leasing spreads improved quarter after quarter, the Board has since increased the dividend twice since the initial cut to conserve capital.

In the past two years, Simon is still down roughly 20% (excluding dividends) after enjoying gains following yesterday's Q2 earnings release compared to 50% capital gains in over the same period for the S&P 500 Index.

That isn't necessarily bad news, however, as it may mean we can still grab shares of Simon at favorable valuations and position ourselves for double-digit and likely S&P 500 beating returns in the years to come. In order to decide, we need to critically evaluate this heavyweight REIT's Q2 financials.

Key Portfolio Changes & Statistics

Source: SPG Q2 Supplemental

Simon remains heavily weighted to U.S. malls and premium outlets at 73.3% of portfolio Net Operating Income ("NOI") in the first half of 2021. State diversification is roughly in line with population distribution.

The 7.4% derived from the international silo was previously an area of strong growth and margins, but suffered disproportionately in 2020. At this stage in the recovery, however, that silo is a contributor to year-over-year financial improvements.

Source: SPG Q2 Supplemental

This is a powerful and useful comparison as it covers end of Q2 2020 (fully baking in the pandemic and reduced expectations) to Q2 of this year. Impressively, occupancy has remained in the low 90% across the entire period.

Base minimum rent per square feet ("PSF") has declined about a dollar but the 2% reduction is better than anticipated given the heavy hit to leasing spreads as noted in the chart on the right.

This is perhaps the greatest challenge currently facing Simon: its U.S. malls and premium outlets are currently renting for 21.4% less than expiring leases. The data is an acceleration of Q1 2021's 13.6% decline and this is a metric we'll be watching closely going forward.

Source: SPG Q2 Supplemental

The Mills and International Property divisions have recovered similarly to Simon's U.S. assets. Critically, management has been able to maintain near 100% occupancy despite intermittent challenges with leasing economics.

Source: SPG Q2 Supplemental

Before we get to tenants next, let's review the lease expiration schedule applicable to Simon's most critical business division. For the inline and freestanding stores, between now and the end of 2023 and including month-to-month leases, 23.9% of U.S. malls and premium outlet center leases by gross annual rent are expiring.

On the anchor side, lease expirations over the next five years represent only 1% of base annual rent. This is roughly in line with historical averages and are manageable amounts.

When REITs are facing unusually difficult times, it's not uncommon to see major concessions that degrade lease term economics. Though deferments and lower base minimum square feet applicable to new leases have occurred, Simon's portfolio remains intact.

Source: SPG Q2 Supplemental

It's not the left column that is most important in today's environment - it's percent of annual base rent on the far right. The largest tenant, The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is up 20% over the past five years, 120% in the past 12 months, and is trading with an $11 billion market capitalization.

It's still only 3.2% of base rent, however, and it goes down quickly from there with the third largest inline tenant representing only 1.7% of base rent. As you'd expect, there are multiple inline and anchor tenants still experiencing financial troubles, including L Brands' (now Bath & Body Works (BBWI) after spinning off Victoria's Secret (VSCO)) moderate challenges to J.C. Penney's bankruptcy. That said, almost every major tenant is in a better position today than it was a year ago.

Positive News On The Cash Flow Front

In conjunction with its Q2 earnings release, juggernaut Simon Property Group raised its dividend for the second quarter in a row to $1.50 per share. The $6.00 annually equates to a 4.75% dividend yield at today's $128.50 stock price.

This change represents a 15% year-over-year increase and reflects improved earnings prospects and a strong balance sheet. Simon's $8.8 billion of cash and credit line capacity leaves plenty of flexibility, even against its $47.6 billion market capitalization.

In Q2 of 2021, Simon beat quarterly FFO per share expectations by a sizeable $0.94 that led to increased 2021 guidance of $1.00 per share. The previous range for full-year cash flow was $9.70-$9.80 with the updated range at $10.70-$10.80 per share or a 10% increase at midpoint. These are big numbers and will contribute to the recovery in sentiment surrounding Simon.

Looking at the rest of 2021, Simon’s implied outlook of $4.89 per share in FFO at the midpoint reflects slight improvement from the already strong first half of 2021.

Simon cited sales momentum and occupancy upside as key near-term drivers of its improved core growth outlook (5% minimum), while the management team doesn't appear too concerned about expiration of consumer stimulus and emerging delta variant concerns for Q3 and Q4 of 2021 performance.

We'll be paying particularly close attention to management's expectations around the seemingly never-ending COVID-19 developments. While we never claim certainty on anything, much less a pandemic or government policy, we are confident that the worst of those variables is behind Simon.

Balance Sheet Remains Resilient

Source: SPG Q2 Supplemental

Net debt of $31.2 billion is lower than at the end of 2020 and only $1.6 billion than at the end of 2017. The fixed charge coverage ratio declined from 5.0-5.3x to today's 4.2x as cash flows were negatively impacted from 2020's challenges.

Levels >4.0x still represent healthy levels though we expect that to move toward 5.0 in the coming quarters. On the plus side, and despite considerable headwinds, the credit markets never doubted Simon like equity investors did. This is reflected in the weighted average interest rate of 3.15%; that's within striking distance of an all-time low for the firm. In addition, its weighted average years to maturity of 6.9 years is as long as Simon has enjoyed in many years.

Since the end of last year, corporate net debt to corporate funds available declined from 4.9x to 4.3x and corporate funds available to corporate interest expense coverage ratio increased from 7.6x to 8.0x. In short, Simon's credit metrics are generally moving in the right direction and are in some cases superior to pre-pandemic periods.

Valuation, Distribution Coverage, & Final Thoughts

FFO payout ratios aren't perfect measures for every REIT but they are good representations of dividend coverage for Simon. FFO payout ratios were in the 64% to 69% range from 2017 through 2019 - this gives us a good grasp on pre-pandemic numbers. Thanks in part to the distribution cut, the payout ratio declined to 66% in 2020 (from 69% in 2019) to 53% for the last 12 months ending June 30, 2021.

This means Simon could have paid a 30% greater distribution over the past 12 months without generating a payout ratio higher above 2019's. In other words, the ~38% dividend cut was not required to maintain a FFO payout ratio in line with historical norms.

That's not to say the reduction wasn't overall in Simon's best interest, but that it wasn't strictly needed to maintain reasonable payout ratios. It also means that we should expect continued 5-10% increases in the dividend in the coming quarters as the payout ratio is well below normal for Simon.

Let's talk valuation now that we've covered the dividend.

Source: FAST Graphs

We updated the FFO per share to reflect the 10% better full year 2021 guidance and the year-end price target of $145.12.

Back in May I wrote an article titled “What is Simon Worth?” and explained

“Back in February, we upgraded Simon Property Group to a Strong Buy back when shares traded at $113.76. And we suggested that shares could fetch $150 by year's end. Although our NAV estimates don't include Simon's franchise value, we do consider its brand to be equity worthy. Especially the digital value of the business. As such, we're sticking with our $150 price target and have full faith and confidence in management.”

In regards to Simon’s intellectual property, the company noted that its SPARC platform (reflecting SPG's numerous retailer investments in partnership with ABG) posted "exceptional" results, and outperformed expectations of sales, gross margin and EBITDA led by Forever 21 and Aeropostale. SPARC’s newest (Eddie Bauer) and largest (JC Penney) also outperformed expectations.

Longer term, we’re bearish with regard to Simon’s development pipeline fueled by best-in-class liquidity (helped by its Q4-20 offering). The company is now ramping up its development pipeline (current pipeline ~$854 million with ~7% projected yield) with a shift toward mixed-use assets and international projects).

Shares are now trading at $128.50 with a P/FFO of 13.6x compared to a 5-year average of 14.6x. The expected annual dividend yield is 4.75%, bolstered by yet another dividend increase. It’s interesting to see that Simon traded above 16.8x prior to 2016 and has traded below 16.8 from 2016-2021:

Source: FAST Graphs

Simon has no direct peers within the mall REIT sector as the other players don’t enjoy the company’s cost of capital and scale advantages. We expect value to be unlocked with the Taubman portfolio and Simon should continue to exercise dominance with its retail investments.

In other words, Simon continues to separate itself from the pack, and longer-term we are modeling 5% growth in 2022 and 2023. That generates expected annual returns of ~20% from today's levels.

Source: FAST Graphs

We bought shares in Simon for the Cash is King portfolio (100 shares at $116.60):

Source: Sharesight

We also bought 56 shares in Simon in December 2020 (at $89.63) for the Durable Income Portfolio, doubling exposure in the company.

We added another 20 shares in April 2021 (at $120.17), that has resulted in a terrific dollar-cost-averaging grounded in strong fundamentals (not wild speculation) and an average of 10.6% annualized returns (versus the (VNQ)'s 9.5% over the same period).

More importantly, Simon trades at a fraction of VNQ's valuation and has significantly greater upside potential relative to each entity's average historical valuation.

Source: Sharesight

Given the latest Q2-21 earnings results, we are moving our Buy Below target for Simon from $125.00 to $135.00. It is now a Buy instead of a Hold.

With the $8.8 billion of liquidity ($1.9 billion in cash) mentioned previously, the company could take a chapter out of Sam Zell's playbook ("the grave dancer") and seek distressed opportunities like Westfield's US portfolio (now being marketed).

"The agency’s coast to coast U.S. properties embrace 15 malls in California, and others in New York, Chicago, Miami and numerous places. This year Unibail-Rodamco handed over the keys to 4 Florida malls in foreclosures. They had been Westfield Broward outdoors Miami, Westfield Sarasota in Sarasota, Westfield Citrus Park in Tampa, and Westfield Countryside in Clearwater."

This is yet another tailwind for Simon as the headwinds of 2020 finally start to dissipate.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.